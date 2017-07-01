Liberty Quote
Ross Garnaut is a way better self-promoter than he is an economist.— Paul Keating
-
-
Open Forum: July 1, 2017
Woohooo! New thread! So vast and clean1
New thread! All bright, and shiny and clean!
1970 taught that you don’t ever put gay men in charge of young boys.
Shades of 1984 but one of the finest movies that represents Australia:-
The Giver
Most of it is B&W until the scum rule lords are gone.
Wowser kook Peter FitzSimons hails the holiness of modern living …
Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn – but how long will blood sport continue?
Coincidentally it was during the baby boomer “sexual revolution” that fags were free to rape young boys on an industrial scale.
“Helicopter parent” millennials children AKA competent and caring parents aren’t being raped on an industrial scale.