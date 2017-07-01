Outdoor fires decline worldwide

Well publicised wildfires in the US get the headlines, prompting claims of extreme weather but a silent revolution in Third World farming is reducing the worldwide extent of fires.
Shifting livelihoods across the tropical forest frontiers of South America, the Eurasian Steppe, and the savannas of Africa are altering landscapes and leading to a significant decline in the amount of land burned by fire, a trend that NASA’s satellites have detected from space.
Across Africa, fires typically burn an area about half the size of the continental United States every year, said Niels Andela, a research scientist at Goddard and lead author on the paper. In traditional savanna cultures with common lands, people often set fires to keep grazing lands productive and free of shrubs. As many of these communities have shifted to cultivate more permanent fields and to build more houses, roads and villages, the use of fire declines. As economic development continues, the landscape becomes more fragmented, communities often enact legislation to control fires and the burned area declines even more.
Not the Leftist narrative.
Having been 4WD Driving Victorian High Country during BushFires 2003, 2007 and 2009, we were beginning to wonder if we were the catalyst – being caught in a Bush Fire is no fun, at one we were sheltering around a Bush Man’s Hut on a Ridge and the Brumbies came to join us, very scary.
The problem according to the Cockies and CFA Volunteers was the Greenies and National Parks not allowing back burning of the fuel load on a regular basis, and the resultant destruction of the environment and animal habitat from those fierce Bush Fires was stunning.
As the CFA Volunteers said, you never saw a Greenie helping out during the Major Bushfires