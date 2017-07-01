SA and US energy policy. Compare and contrast

Making the most of energy in the US. Maybe a bit of hyperbole but then maybe not.
We’re here today to usher in a new American energy policy — one that unlocks million and millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in wealth. For over 40 years, America was vulnerable to foreign regimes that used energy as an economic weapon. Americans’ quality of life was diminished by the idea that energy resources were too scarce to support our people. We always thought that, and actually at the time it was right to think. We didn’t think we had this tremendous wealth under our feet. Many of us remember the long gas lines and the constant claims that the world was running out of oil and natural gas.
Americans were told that our nation could only solve this energy crisis by imposing draconian restrictions on energy production. But we now know that was all a big, beautiful myth. It was fake.
Trumps policy is a fantastic thing. It gives a clear difference in policy settings to the rest of the world, and certainly Australia. If there are differences in outcomes in the space of two-three years the debate will have moved on.
The communists failed last time because the U.S. showed the difference in outcomes. The same thing will happen again.
The nightmare scenario was when thr U.S. Was also following suicidal energy policy, thus robbing everyone of the example to point to where sensible energy policy was taking place.
If Only Our Idiot PM Malcolm Turdbull would stop wanting to impress Lady Lucy’s Friends in Wentworth
The hideous lie of peak oil, a product of ehrlich’s diseased mind, is, along with alarmism, renewables and multiculturalism, one of the great lies of those who seek to destroy the West and humanity.
Millions of jobs. Meh. Trillions of $. Pssh. It’ moral superiority that counts. And we’ve got that in spades. Well, our pollies anyway.
Disposable incomes will rise with cheaper power and that will boost both consumption for Keynesians and also saving and investment to please classicals.
Not to mention job creation with cheaper power for business compared with job losses in SA. I hooe someone is keeping score.