Volunteers Not Victims

To understand why the South Australian economy is going down the gurgler, one does not need to look far beyond the conga-line of their “quality” political leaders.
It is not surprising that South Australia’s policies, most recently their proposed supplementary bank tax, create sovereign risks when their political leaders don’t actually understand what a sovereign risk is.
According to Premier Jay Weatherill, there is no sovereign risk from the South Australian Bank Tax.
It can’t be elevated to the status of sovereign risk,
It’s a nonsense to suggest that somehow the state would default on any of its principal responsibilities to any corporate citizen in this state. That’s the definition of sovereign risk.
That is a very very narrow definition. Sovereign risk includes the risk of a government defaulting on its debt; hence why some banks are dumping SA bonds. It is also the risk that Government, capriciously, takes away the rights, including property rights, of citizens. Coupled with energy uncertainty, possibly why it is unlikely that any non government investment will voluntarily go there (without a huge subsidy).
It is also the risk that Government, capriciously, takes away the rights, including property rights, of citizens. That’s what I always understood sovereign risk to be.
The problem now in SA, Australia in general and, I think, most western countries is the political class. It’s hard not to conclude that they are deliberately sabotaging our economy here in Oz. If fact it seems to be that most of our social and economic problems are due to actions of the political class.
Weatherill actually has a degree in economics from Adelaide Uni (if his bio is to be believed) which had a very good reputation for economics back in the day. Given his economic illiteracy, the taxpayers that subsidised his degree don’t seem to have gotten very good value for money and deserve a refund.