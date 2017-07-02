The return of the Gestapo

BERLIN — In a coordinated campaign across 14 states, the German police on Tuesday raided the homes of 36 people accused of hateful postings over social media, including threats, coercion and incitement to racism.
Most of the raids concerned politically motivated right-wing incitement, according to the Federal Criminal Police Office, whose officers conducted home searches and interrogations. But the raids also targeted two people accused of left-wing extremist content, as well as one person accused of making threats or harassment based on someone’s sexual orientation.
Don’t say it couldn’t happen here.
Germany is screwed thankks to Merkel.
Will happen, is starting to happen and middle of the night raids will become the norm.
Bill Leak needs to come back and do hurtful words version of his Waffen SSM
It will, once the Shorten Foundation takes power: Mark Dreyfus is gagging to gag Australians:
[Australian, sorry.]
The game is up once a Labor politician sets his eyes on regulating ‘community standards’.
The totalitarian beast always seems to exist in the heart of the German nation.
It could happen here right now.
Seems that the raids are orientated towards Germans who are racially (religiously) opposed to islamic immigrants.
Wonder how many were islamic immigrants? One? None? The 36 would be 3600, if they went for the islamics plotting against Germany!
But, can’t have that! Can’t be seen to run around actually proving that Merkel is an idiot, and a traitor to her own country.
Whining about the Gestapo will be nothing to when the islamist control, and the head lopping starts.
Alles ist in ordnung.
I wonder how many Ossis will be happy to be back in the DDR.
In yarragrad right now, they boast of drawing up anti-extremist legislation.
If you are a democratically elected councilor of a shire and you speak out to represent the people that elected you, against the agenda of Stalin, the andrews government can send you to a re-education camp first, then cast you from public life should you fail to fall in line.
For every wahhabi extremist raided, the State feels the need to raid multiples of obsolete racists, to balance their media optics.
Being denounced as an extremist racist is like the tribal punishment of having the right hand cut off, it means you cannot feed from the communal bowl anymore and the tribe has turned its back on you.
The left’s wet dream made true.
The ability to make those they define as enemies of the state vanish into night and fog.
Reports today of a joooler raided by the usual suspects in yarragrad.
If an obsolete clinging racist moons the andrews government, it is jail.
Violent smash and go raids are ‘nothing to see here’.
BOTH of the major Australian parties have had a go at censoring the Internet. Never let that be forgotten. They will surely try again.
One of the good things about minor parties is that they depend on free speech to have any chance, so voting minor parties at least up into balance of power is your best chance of preventing this. When it was Post Master General Conroy pushing his version of the censorship plan, he was stopped by Senator Ludlam and his Watermellon buddies.
Although the Green party have more than their share of fruitloop policies, there’s this horse called “Self Interest” and that one often shines through on the day. The Greens need the Internet, they know perfectly well that once political censorship gets underway, they will be the first ones hit by it, and they know this for sure because it’s exactly what they would do if they ever had the chance.
Dirty Dan Uber Alles!
Social media in Germany is already so heavily policed that anyone with a dissenting viewpoint to the official line avoids it like the plague or quite literally you will get a knock on the door. Dissent there has already gone underground, either to the underweb or free speech places like gab.com where ordinary people can speak their mind.
https://gab.ai/home
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/01/08/a-message-in-two-parts-part-two/
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/01/16/a-welcome-to-the-dark-side/
Pointman
You say insightful postings might attract jackboots?
These improvments will become normal, we are preparing the people for the u.n.communist /cronycapitalist one world unelected government . Opposition by the UK Poland and Hungary will be ruthlessly crushed . The Europen PS Union was a trial frun for the rea; thing .attacking our islamic allies will not be tolerated (untill we gain total power ,then go your hardest they will be of no further use to us ,unprogressive illiterate cannon fodder for the Great Futurec World government led by Emperor Soros .)
PS who called us opportunistic hypocrite liars ? Stand up that boy ! you have
“Don’t say it couldn’t happen here.”
We don’t need the coppers here because we have a huge number of sticky beak zealots who are all too willing to publicly dob you in if you say or write anything of which they do not approve. Once upon a time you had freedom of speech in Australia, and we proudly boasted of that to the rest of the world. Now look what has happened and nobody in government prepared to defend that right any longer.
It’s already started here. We are at the thin end of the wedge. The Liberal Party turns Labor so we have effectively, a one Party State. Think of the constant demands by leftists, especially the ABC, to demand apologies and resignations if anybody dares to question them. Think of Mark Latham thrown out of Sky etc. only because he was becoming more popular than PVO and KK. The relentless vilification of opposing views in Universities. In every corner of life now anybody with a conservative point of view is thinking twice about speaking. There is no doubt the left dominates, no doubt about it.
Freedom of speech has become a privilege, not a right.
It seems that the one group the Germans won’t gag are the Muslim hate-preachers and extremists.
I see the French farmers are forming militias to protect themselves in the fields from murderous islamics. Seems the police and government cannot or will not offer protection so self preservation is going to be practised. Looks like they will be able to reduce the buying of fertilizer in the future as they should have all the blood and bone they require.
Anarchy is the order of the day in Victoristan.
Germans love following an order.
That’s right. The best chance we have of stopping this is to vote for minor parties who depend on free speech to have any chance.
Please support Bernardi.
Never a dunce, Lizzie.
Their team turnfailure debacle coalition has just bailed out the left wing filth infesting australias television media.
Without the recent bribe to keep going left, the free market would have signalled at least one network to explore servicing non-leftist Australians as customers.
Now that the government have reduced the fees that have to be paid by swampies that have deliberately turned their back on paying non-left customers because they love the feeling of Stalin giving them a reach-around, the financial signal to provide service to the non-left has evaporated.
It sure seems like an “don’t look at this hand (Islam) look at this one (Invented right wing terrorists).
Incredible that after the gut wrenching experience of partaking in a socialist fascist
government under hitler, Germany is now moving back into socialist fascism.
Socialist Fascism is here in Victoria. Presenting ; Judges demand ministers rebuff their criticism of the Judiciary and also give a very public apology to the commintern.
Hitler brought upon Germany after the Reichstag fire this decree “for the Protection of the People and the State”.
“It is therefore permissible to restrict the rights of personal freedom [habeas corpus], freedom of (opinion) expression, including the freedom of the press, the freedom to organize and assemble, the privacy of postal, telegraphic and telephonic communications. Warrants for House searches, orders for confiscations as well as restrictions on property, are also permissible beyond the legal limits otherwise prescribed.”
And leftists think Trump is Hitler!
Only a matter of time before the HRC gets its own enforcers.
Oh, for heavens sake Rafe. The Cat isn’t ‘allo, ‘also and the Federal republic is the most stable law state in Europe.
Pyromonter says….. “The Federal Republic is the most stable law state in Europe”
……Well I dunno about that. They just made a law that classes dissents as “Right wing extremists” and their criticisms as “hate speech”….. I ‘spose a fearful mute citizenry makes for a “stable State”.
I had the privilege of working in Germany in the 2000-2005 time window. Being in IT there was a lot of focus on data protection (who has access to personal information, and for what purpose). Clearly the worm has turned big time in regard to State monitoring and action against citizens. Marvellous what a decade will do.