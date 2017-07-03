Green with envy

It cannot be said that Spartacus supports the policies or people of the Greens. However, when it comes to the NSW Greens, what you see is what you get.

The current fight between Comrade Lee and the rest of the gang-Green seems to be about whether the parliamentary party is required to adhere to party policy. Spartacus does not agree with Green Party policy, but is sympathetic to elected representatives who actually represent the views of their constituents and party policy.

The Liberal Party seems to have a similar problem and hence the mass bleeding of members, volunteers and donors. That whole government of the people, by the people for the people business is for other people.

In his The Solution poem, Bertolt Brecht wrote that when the government lost the faith of the people, it would be easier to replace the people (than the Government).

Another paver on the path to serfdom.

Brecht was from East Germany and perhaps knew something about the subject.

After the uprising of the 17th June

The Secretary of the Writers Union

Had leaflets distributed in the Stalinallee

Stating that the people

Had forfeited the confidence of the government

And could win it back only

By redoubled efforts. Would it not be easier

In that case for the government

To dissolve the people

And elect another?