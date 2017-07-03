Guest Post Muddy: I remember you.*

I am a nerd. Not the type of nerd who is apparently now hip and cool and living in the inner city far from the rest of the filth, and dating three lingerie models all named Tatiana, but a history nerd. As such, I am fascinated by who and what came before me, if they have been remembered, by whom, and for what reason.

The other evening as I was hacking away at a sweet potato, I thought “Whatever happened to Deadman?” Similarly, a few weeks previously as I was warming up the angle grinder for a shot at my toenails, the name “Hammy” popped into my head. As a newish lurker and occasional poster here, these two incidents prompted me to wonder ‘Who came before me?’ at Catallaxy, and what they contributed.

Am I right in thinking that unlike our ideological enemies who view history solely as an anvil, we on the conservative ‘side’ have a healthy respect for those who worked to build what we now enjoy?

For the old-timers here, for the benefit of we new and newish Cats, who do you remember, and why?

* Subtitled ‘Homage to Skid Row.’ No, not the potential location for my twilight years, but the band. This has nothing to do with the topic at hand, but it’s my guest post, so Bach off (pun intended).