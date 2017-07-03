Guest Post Muddy: I remember you.*

I am a nerd. Not the type of nerd who is apparently now hip and cool and living in the inner city far from the rest of the filth, and dating three lingerie models all named Tatiana, but a history nerd. As such, I am fascinated by who and what came before me, if they have been remembered, by whom, and for what reason.
The other evening as I was hacking away at a sweet potato, I thought “Whatever happened to Deadman?” Similarly, a few weeks previously as I was warming up the angle grinder for a shot at my toenails, the name “Hammy” popped into my head. As a newish lurker and occasional poster here, these two incidents prompted me to wonder ‘Who came before me?’ at Catallaxy, and what they contributed.
Am I right in thinking that unlike our ideological enemies who view history solely as an anvil, we on the conservative ‘side’ have a healthy respect for those who worked to build what we now enjoy?
For the old-timers here, for the benefit of we new and newish Cats, who do you remember, and why?
* Subtitled ‘Homage to Skid Row.’ No, not the potential location for my twilight years, but the band. This has nothing to do with the topic at hand, but it’s my guest post, so Bach off (pun intended).
Through the sleepless nights through every endless day
I’d want to hear you say, I remember you!!!!
They were probably bolshevik trollers ,the bolshies have a history of changing names . Ulyanov/lenin ,Bronstein/trotsky , Dzugashvilli/stalin/koba etc,etc.
I miss Deadman. And Hammy even.
I miss Bird’s movie reviews they were a work of art
Hammy was good value.
I was thinking the same thing myself last night: we regard M0nty’s comments seriously and respond to them with thought and care, in most cases. Usually he loses the argument, but only after a debate with links and other backup.
By contrast if a righty attempts to make an argument on a lefty blog they will either be censored by the moderators or ad hommed furiously. Rarely will the content of their argument be addressed or debated.
We’re in a strange time when one side is willing to discuss and debate but the other refuses to do so.
With no disrespect to so many contributers still here that I enjoy, for me one of the most formative was the now-departed sdog
At the time a lot of us here thought Twitter was a Gen-Whatever timewaster and Leftie swamp, sdog commendably pointed out that, wielded deftly and incisively like a katana -Twitter was in fact a great weapon to use against the Left.
Ample evidence is now seen at Twitchy.com daily.
sdog still Tweets here
I can’t remember how we pissed him off but sdog gets my vote as an important Cat alumni.
I miss Homer Paxton. Great posts in the days before auto corrects and in-browser spell check. Used to cop a daily towelling from JC.
This occurred to me equally the other day. A Facebook post was circulating about how impossibly mean and disgusting the Tories are in Britain for resisting a pay increase for the nation’s heroic firefighters. The comments were full of disgusting vitriol about Tories. I made a perfectly reasonable comment about the level of public debt in Britain now exceeding one trillion pounds; and how the interest bill alone of more than 40 billion pounds a year exceeds the UK’s entire higher education budget; and therefore how government needs to rein in spending and plan to reduce debt levels. My comment just disappeared without trace. The left is completely intolerant.
The old man had many frenemies. They spent decades arguing and cursing each other. But if someone hit trouble, they’d be there, with a quid or a load of hay. You Cats would understand that.
The modern left is allergic to reasoned argument.
Deadman has been lurking randomly on Twitter I believe.
HC was alright. Loved it how he used to get toweled up and have a tanty.
Jason Soon was also good value, but then went all hopeychangey about the Goreball warming
Disappeared without a trace. Even his Twitter account is gone.
Pity to hear about Readman.
Stirring up the lefties is why commentating at The Guardian (and formerly @ The Drum) is so much fun.
Reducing their ‘safe spaces’ is sport!
I think he left soon after we rejected his idea that Bob Carr be the PM after Rudd. Considering Carr’s steel cut oats career path after as the PLO’s #1 booster it is a shame.
What the bleep happened to the formatting? I wish I was more tech savvy. How embarrassment.
Myrddin Seren,
He got really pissed with the Magic Negro tweets from memory. He is still on Twitter.
Thanks for getting my reference Stimpy!
My bad. S_dog.
D’oh
Thanks woolfe !
Hammy was nothing but a poor, cheap attempted imitation of Alene Composta, who was a true legend in the blogosphere. Not worth remembering.
Which reminds me – Fran Barlow.
Who can forget Fran ?! ( Been trying, but no – she still exists )
know what pops into my head when i read comments like these? The responses you get when trying to have a sensible discussion with the religious whose livelihood depends on it. Just like the lefties, their whole gig is getting as much of other people’s hard earned dosh for as little work as possible: Fill up my collection plate or drop a weekly stipend into my bank account. You won’t find 1 in a 100 of the left not on the public service payroll or the dole. Everyone knows you don’t get something for nothing, or in the case of religion something out of nothing, so if there is no sensible argument you just shut the discussion down.
I forgot that John Quiggin’s blog used to be a thing, before he started deleting all comments he disagreed with. Haven’t been there in years.
I didn’t like numbers. He was as embarrassing as a schoolboy erection on the 290 bus to Wynyard.
I became a regular here late, but recognise many fine people from other places, especially Tim Blair’s old blogs. Perhaps some as far back as 2000 on Matilda, or far afield laughing at CrookedTimer, PoisonPin or that nong Tim Iambert.
And I remember trying Quiggin’s before they became a monoculture, .
Here I remember Numbers and a couple of other lefties doing the ‘I am nice and rational so I can impress the non-participants’ shtick.
Most particularly I loved Habib’s biting accuracy, a Bill Leak of well-chosen invective. He keeps it on a leash these days, but I remember.