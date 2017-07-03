Liberty Quote
History suggests that capitalism is a necessary condition for political freedom. Clearly it is not a sufficient condition.— Milton Friedman
Monday Forum: July 3, 2017
He makes Mark Phillipoussis look a committed and dedicated athlete who left no stone unturned to fulfill his potential.
OPINION
Why the media has broken down in the age of Trump
A New Dimension
I knew all of this about the media mindset going into the 2016 presidential campaign. But I was still shocked at what happened. This was not naïve liberalism run amok. This was a whole new approach to politics. No one in modern times had seen anything like it. As with grief, there were several stages. In the beginning, Donald Trump’s candidacy was treated as an outlandish publicity stunt, as though he wasn’t a serious candidate and should be treated as a circus act. But television executives quickly made a surprising discovery: the more they put Trump on the air, the higher their ratings climbed. Ratings are money. So news shows started devoting hours and hours simply to pointing the cameras at Trump and letting them run.
As his rallies grew, the coverage grew, which made for an odd dynamic. The candidate nobody in the media took seriously was attracting the most people to his events and getting the most news coverage. Newspapers got in on the game too. Trump, unlike most of his opponents, was always available to the press, and could be counted on to say something outrageous or controversial that made a headline. He made news by being a spectacle.
Despite the mockery of journalists and late-night comics, something extraordinary was happening. Trump was dominating a campaign none of the smart money thought he could win. And then, suddenly, he was winning. Only when the crowded Republican field began to thin and Trump kept racking up primary and caucus victories did the media’s tone grow more serious.
One study estimated that Trump had received so much free airtime that if he had had to buy it, the price would have been $2 billion. The realization that they had helped Trump’s rise seemed to make many executives, producers, and journalists furious. By the time he secured the nomination and the general election rolled around, they were gunning for him. Only two people now had a chance to be president, and the overwhelming media consensus was that it could not be Donald Trump. They would make sure of that. The coverage of him grew so vicious and one-sided that last August I wrote a column on the unprecedented bias. Under the headline “American Journalism Is Collapsing Before Our Eyes,” I wrote that the so-called cream of the media crop was “engaged in a naked display of partisanship” designed to bury Trump and elect Hillary Clinton.
The evidence was on the front page, the back page, the culture pages, even the sports pages. It was at the top of the broadcast and at the bottom of the broadcast. Day in, day out, in every media market in America, Trump was savaged like no other candidate in memory. We were watching the total collapse of standards, with fairness and balance tossed overboard. Every story was an opinion masquerading as news, and every opinion ran in the same direction—toward Clinton and away from Trump.
For the most part, I blame The New York Times and The Washington Post for causing this breakdown. The two leading liberal newspapers were trying to top each other in their demonization of Trump and his supporters. They set the tone, and most of the rest of the media followed like lemmings.
But from the beginning there was also a second element to the lopsided coverage. The New York Times has not endorsed a Republican for president since Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, meaning it would back a dead raccoon if it had a “D” after its name. Think of it—George McGovern over Richard Nixon? Jimmy Carter over Ronald Reagan? Walter Mondale over Reagan? Any Democrat would do. And The Washington Post, which only started making editorial endorsements in the 1970s, has never once endorsed a Republican for president.
Thus began the spate of stories, which continues today, in which the Times routinely calls Trump a liar in its news pages and headlines. Again, the contrast with the past is striking. The Times never called Barack Obama a liar, despite such obvious opportunities as “you can keep your doctor” and “the Benghazi attack was caused by an internet video.” Indeed, the Times and The Washington Post, along with most of the White House press corps, spent eight years cheerleading the Obama administration, seeing not a smidgen of corruption or dishonesty. They have been tougher on Hillary Clinton during her long career. But they still never called her a liar, despite such doozies as “I set up my own computer server so I would only need one device,” “I turned over all the government emails,” and “I never sent or received classified emails.” All those were lies, but not to the national media. Only statements by Trump were fair game.
As we know now, most of the media totally missed Trump’s appeal to millions upon millions of Americans. The prejudice against him blinded those news organizations to what was happening in the country. Even more incredibly, I believe the bias and hostility directed at Trump backfired. The feeling that the election was, in part, a referendum on the media, gave some voters an extra incentive to vote for Trump. A vote for him was a vote against the media and against Washington. Not incidentally, Trump used that sentiment to his advantage, often revving up his crowds with attacks on reporters. He still does.
If I haven’t made it clear, let me do so now. The behavior of much of the media, but especially The New York Times, was a disgrace. I don’t believe it ever will recover the public trust it squandered.
Looking to the Future
Which brings us to the crucial questions. Can the American media be fixed? And is there anything that we as individuals can do to make a difference? The short answer to the first question is, “No, it can’t be fixed.” The 2016 election was the media’s Humpty Dumpty moment. It fell off the wall, shattered into a million pieces, and can’t be put back together again. In case there is any doubt, 2017 is confirming that the standards are still dead. The orgy of visceral Trump-bashing continues unabated.
A Long Article and worth the Full Read
It is amazing that mad f*king Kennett and now crazy Julia Gillard are the former and current leaders of Beyond Blue.
Krygios retired, hip problem
Curiously Kyrgios’s hip problem is between his ears.
Q: What do you call a constipated tennis player?
A: Mark Fullapoosies
God, I crack me up sometimes.
Who cares about Kyrgios. We’re here to see Sam Stosur go out on the 2nd round. Unlike Margaret Court.
Credlin was great tonight – Malcolm’s resignation threat making him like ‘a suicide bomber’; Perrit softer than usual too. I commented to Hairy on the hairstyles of both of them. T’ank goodness we got dat over wit’ early on, he said. I always give a little assessment of hair and clothing with the female presenters. Drives him nuts. 😀
Surely Beyond Blue would have to appoint the rabid Gillian Triggs to follow on from crazy Julia Gillard
srr #2431021, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:02 pm
Indeed. I lived not far from the Bexley Boys Home, Kingsland Road, Bexley North and passed by it often. My BIL and many of my friends attended primary school with the boys from the home and my BIL refused to wear shoes to school during those years so he could be the same as the other boys even though his family were ‘very well off’. My best friend was in his class.
A google of that Home shows much that no one that I knew would have ever imagined.
Yassmin will be flying Qantas and promoting SSM.
The Australian automotive industry may well be at a tipping point.
Recently I contacted Australia’s most successful stand alone dealer and asked if he would contribute to the Australian Conservatives. He declined. He is no longer a significant contributor to the liberal party.
I learned over the weekend that WA’s second biggest automotive group has scrapped their central governance body costing 22 jobs.
There are approximately 260,000 brand new cars across Australia’s car dealers stock that are reported as being “sold ” but remain in dealer stock having no owner and being registered to take advantage of what are punitive retail bonus structures.
260k represents at least 3 months of sales in a good market and 4 months of sales in a bad market or 5 months if things go south.
This won’t end well.
Kyrgios gone?
You’re kidding.
I had my broker put loads on racquet manufacturers this morning.
Lizzie, that zinger about our PM, excellent.
BTW, Sam is out due injury, her hand or wrist.
Spot of spacechooking, here. The family company has paid a sizable dividend to the majority shareholder – myself. After an excellent dinner, I am pleasantly awash in good Stella Bella temperanillo, and am treating a severe case of “rifleman’s back” with a couple of double Ardbergs. Life is good, and all Greenies, Lefties and champagne socialists can feel free to fvck themselves.
Stoser’s not playing, stress fractures in her hand – she pulled out a couple of weeks ago
Within ten years we will see a shitty old Hi-Ace van parked in a service station car-park emblazoned with a hand painted sign “Mark and Nicks Fabolous Gyros”.
Losers both.
Bunnings seem to have got it right with customer relations.
Apart from their people all saying “G’day” to you all the time.
No, I take that back – but they obviously have some national training scheme that has them believing: “the customer is always right.”
Mark & Nick’s Badly Packed Kebabs
That’s a polite way of saying presidents use their phone in the crapper as well.
When little malci said how he admires moussy dung from China I was appalled to see that not one f*king liberal parliamentarian, commentator or party member went in and punched the arrogant sh*thead.
If that is a representative of Wentworth then who wants any resident of the seat of Wentworth?
My prediction- YAM going to the UK as a roving reporter for their ABC, all expenses paid. Just a hunch.
Jealousy, Bruce is thy name.
Just hope that DFAT or our ABC is not funding some new position for her in London.
My grammar rant (after some wine):
Have just seen (again) two TV ads promoting something as being “two times as fast” as something else.
Have seen these repeatedly of late.
WTF happened to “twice as (fast)” etc.
Am sick of this debasing of our language.
Wentworth is not a true blue Liberal electorate any more. Both Credlin and Paul Murray commented on that tonight. Credlin said it would be hard to win although not impossible. These days it includes Clover Moore’s area of Sydney City, and also Bondi, both of which are hip and green. Malcolm walks a fine line in all of this and he has been a good local member; I’ll give him that. Murray said the Libs can’t count on just a few millionaires in Wentworth Avenue. True enough, although the wealthy area is far wider than that.
don’t be stupid.
it will be the prime ministers department that will finance her from now on.
I’m seized with that morbid suspicion, strangely enough.
We’re slowly moving towards neo-feudalism in so many ways, it’s the mental attitude of the forming serf class that is most impressive. The Lord will argue in the court that he has an interest in what goes on inside the serfs home as he is, after all, generously paying for the consequences of it. And by the looks of it the nu-serf class are just happy to be looked after.
Classical Hero – that ‘like a suicide bomber’ was Credlin’s line not mine. I was merely reporting. Hairy and I collapsed with laughter when she said it; so good. She was only just containing her suppressed anger about it all tonight.
Ross Cameron off the do some skiing, but still on PM live.
He’s my man, I say to Hairy. He never fails to make the right call, imho. 🙂
“Nothing pays like success, keep tweeting’ argues Ross re Trump.
hahaha. Droit de seigneur coming up?
I really can’t think of any woman I’ve ever worked with who would ring up her boss and tell her she needs to take a day or two of domestic violence leave and then ever turn up at work again.
Perhaps it’s a wierdo upper middle class white collar thing to do.
..
Never left it.
These suburban “estates” aren’t really freehold properties.
They are crown property where your title on the land is simply an obligation to pay taxes to the arm of the Crown called local government.
If you want a property you can trade from the price goes up correspondingly.
Your relationship to the local government is the same as a serf to a feudal landowner.
Government is now such a portion of the economy it directly employs about 40% of the workforce.
Indirectly who the fuck knows.
Add in the crony capitalist component and virtually no one is truly completely in the private sector.
Don’t mind me. It’s just two glasses of good Cote du Rhone on top of ephedrine and codeine and panadol, all wrapped up in a couple of Codral.
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
Your local member of the Australian Parliament made the comment of his respect for the Chinese dictator who killed millions.
Mal should have been thrown off point piper!
OWG – I didn’t say he wasn’t stupid. He just manages to hold together a disparate range of interests so that they vote for him and he does this by lots of local turning up and opening fetes etc. He is also fairly responsive to those who seek his assistance on matters to do with big government and the little man. I’ve heard of a few instances where he has put himself out to assist.
If you want to understand property rights in this country study these taxi plates.
Government restricts trade in an area they can police.
They force anyone who wants to trade in that area to buy a license.
They then allow them to trade that “property” on the open market, while restricting supply and extracting annual monies from the license owners.
When the market is disrupted the owners are then shocked and surprised that the property they thought they owned was almost worthless because it depended on a completely artificial restriction on free trade.
The property market is the same thing.
People actually think they own property.
No.
You own only a piece of paper. A very limited title whereby the government retains all the real rights over that land, and you pay in perpetuity for the right to that piece of paper. You do not have the right to even reside on that land if they don’t allow you to.
Lizzie, the credit really should go to your children.
Ross C. is a good man. He excused himself from going to Queensland next week with Paul Murray because he says he has to listen to the woman in his life and go on holidays with the family.
You listening to that? I query to Hairy who has his nose buried in his ipad.
We both sit here ipads on laps watching and perusing the net. Exchanging the occasional word.
Modern life.
Huh? They are not even here tonight.
Can’t quite get your drift on this.
..
Go out of the room and nude up.
When you return see if he notices.
If not, you’re in trouble.
Report back.
BTW, Sam is out due injury, her hand or wrist.
Being a leso will do that to you.
Wearing a lampshade on your head is optional.
… or not.
I don’t think I’ve ever been nude and he hasn’t noticed, Arky.
Sometimes leave my high heels and a diamond necklace on though, just to make sure. 🙂
..
Yes. Sorry.
That might have come across as Grigory levels of creepy.
Rather than as a strictly scientific experiment.
So I will expand it out to the entire Catallaxy non- community, of either or any gender.
I invite you all to nude up and see if your life partner notices.
If you haven’t got a partner, see if your mother or cat notices, or cares.
Report back.
“PHOAR!” said young Two Alpha, who had achieved top of his class, in English expression. “PHOAR!”
nah
still creepy
Victorian cats may wish to demure due to current Al Gore levels of warming that may cause undue shrinkage.
I did.
She didn’t notice.
But everyone else on the bus did.
Jeeezus! You’ve put on weight lately!! 🙁
Apparently the little boy was declared brain dead in April.
I don’t think anyone involved in this case is an unfeeling monster.
The Charlie Gard case is still running hot on Facebook, someone linked this article from April.
https://www.numbersusa.com
Interesting website with lots of information about population and immigration.
It would be good to have an Australian website like it.
Not creepy at all, Arky. An excellent suggestion for many marriagesto break the monotony. 🙂
But I am out of the race tonight. I have on my apres snow boots, trackie pants, two old jumpers and a big Tasmanian wool scarf wound around my neck and shoulders, plus a granny rug over my knees. All heaters blasting too. Hairy has retreated just now to another room as it is so hot in here. My nose is skinned and my eyes are constantly red and watering.
He still dropped a kiss on my head and said lovely girl to me as he left, so all’s well.
You don’t have to be beautiful or naked to be appreciated.
Young Two Alpha should stop have fantasies about his English teacher. 🙂
Still at work. Must have passed June 30.
You don’t have to be beautiful or naked to be appreciated.
But it helps.
Working my way through Tom Holland In the Shadow of the Sword.
Came across this:
The idea of a pristine, untouchable text brought direct to the prophet by Gabriel from the heavens is all propaganda then.
I once listened to an American evangelist in Hyde Park arguing with a large pack of scoffing Muslim men.
When he referred to the authority of the Bible, they sneered: ‘Which Bible ?’
Which Qur’an then ?
Hanson-Young caught on film!
Incredible footage captures the moment a snorkeler comes face-to-face with a huge whale
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4660270/Moment-Tasmanian-snorkeller-touched-huge-whale.html#ixzz4lm4YDfMZ
having.
Another fave man, Tim Blair, is on Chris Kenny now. Apparently the border force guy is up on some sort of sexual harassment charges of a younger staffer. He’s 52 and married.
Beat up or not?
Hanson-Young caught on film!
Incredible footage captures the moment a snorkeler comes face-to-face with a huge whale
Good to see that Sarah Sea-Patrol has lost some weight.
“What are ya? What are you?”
I had two English teachers in high school. One was a fairly long stemmed young lady, who wore mini skirts, and revealed herself to be wearing matching knickers, when she went to write at the top of the blackboard. The other was a middle aged man, with bandy legs, who wore checked shorts, no matter what the weather. Which one should I stop having fantasies about? Inquiring minds want to know?
some sort of sexual harassment charges of a younger staffer
A millennial SJW getting some career enhancement cred.
Obviously all major religious texts have been chopped and changed over the ages.
They can also be reviewed and revised. Which is why there may be a way forward for Islam.
If only they would get the strength to take it.
With current apostasy concepts though it is not likely.
That’s why I’ve always argued it is important for westernised Muslims to live under secular laws where slaughtering someone for their beliefs has an unpleasant outcome for the slaughterer.
My wife would love that.
/fb
Which is why there may be a way forward for Islam.
In the last 1400 years has there been something, anything, to indicate this is remotely possible? Nope. Islam won’t be eradicated but it can be quarantined.
There was a Western Australian version done of that song – “young dullie, and his mates, eight abreast in the front seat seat, of the hot FJ Holden, down Murray Street, and a nine foot tall Hell’s Angel, walks out of Albert’s Tavern, and says” Do you know who you’re picking”
It’s all over for Trump.
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has told fans ‘rock and roll music can change the world’ as he hit out at US president Donald Trump during a headline performance in central London.
‘You can call me naive all you want but I firmly believe rock and roll music can change the world.’
And returning for an encore which included an extended version of American Idiot, he bellowed ‘F you Donald Trump’ to a roar from fans.
You don’t even need a band.
http://imgur.com/Hg1bTSJ
http://www.whale.to/b/simons.html
Peter Sawyer gets a mention at the top of this webpage.
Bob Hudson wrote “Girls in our town.” I fvcking well enlisted to get away from that mindset..
I’ve read that they were close to making quite a few reinterpretations in the Caliphate period, but they got axed due to some political wrangle. Could have gone the other way easily, so I read. Also, Egyptian theologians had a go at doing something new prior to 1924.
Others may know more about these things than I do though.
Certainly our fave Iman who is on Bolt would knock out all Hadiths and no doubt have a go at the interpretations of the Koran. He is a genuine Islamic scholar so the loonies can’t just dismiss him.
Way past my bedtime. Over and out now.
As a former qualified signaler, in the Australian Defence Farce, the choice of pro – words is “Over” OR “Out.” There is no such transmission as “Over and out.” Night, all.
Lizzie, your children complained that two weeks is a long time.
Also that case shows that women shouldn’t be in the navy. It should be about rum, sodomy, and the lash.
https://youtu.be/Lq4WBOkFNtE
Steven Crowder exposes illegal immigration for what it is.
Seven guys and a soprano – it was a floorshift –
So there I was being monstered by the nine foot tall Hells Angel when I suddenly “Look! There’s a break in the traffic!”
And he turns around and says “Cor so there is! I never saw a break in the traffic that long before!”
Sometimes leave my high heels and a diamond necklace on though, just to make sure. 🙂
I’m exactly the same except without the high heels, the diamond necklace, and the husband.
And the hair.
I don’t think this is really true with respect to the Bible. The first claim is exaggerated, and the second is expressly admonished.
The religious education software I had at school had 80 versions to choose from.
Which languages are you referring to?
Happens to me all the time.
Though usually they come in, personally, complete with dark sunnies, and ask can they “see me in the office for a minute?”
Happens like clockwork.