Q&A Forum: July 3, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 3, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
104 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 3, 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2431018, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    It’s the Naidoc Week special:

    Monday, 3 July 2017
    Warren Snowdon – Shadow Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health
    Jacinta Price – Alice Springs Council
    Dale McIver – Chair of Tourism Central Australia
    Josie Douglas – Senior Policy Officer, Central Land Council
    Bob Katter – Leader of the Katter’s Australian Party
    William Tilmouth – Co-founder Children’s Ground

    Jacinta Price offers to best hope of somebody saying something meaningful.

  2. Rich
    #2431019, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Anybody still watching this crap?

  4. Baldrick
    #2431025, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Well we don’t come here for the beer and skittles alone.

  6. Pecker
    #2431029, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Capry… I will go for 37 tonight please

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2431030, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Forty five, please Carpe.

    I’ve seen Bob Katter in action, live, and the experience did nothing to dispel my honest belief that he’s mad.

  8. Westie woman
    #2431035, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Carpe – I’d like to have my magic number 13

    Thanks!

  9. Vic in Prossy
    #2431036, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    May I have 28 please, Carpe?

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431039, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Konbanwa All

    Bidding is open

  11. Rabz
    #2431040, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Eleventy gazillion, thanks, carpes.

    Oh wait – they’re all going to end up agreeing with each other.

    Make that seven, then.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2431043, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Warren Snowdon – Shadow Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health

    IIRC, in the early nineties, spent several thousand dollars to divert a R.A.A.F. aircraft, to present a $3.00 ribbon and a tin of dog food to the winner of a Northern Territory dog show.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431046, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:15 pm

  14. Baldrick
    #2431047, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. May I please have the number 21.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431049, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:16 pm

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431051, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:17 pm

  17. Beliaik
    #2431052, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Carpe, 13 please, they’re all some form of socialist tonight…

    I’ve seen Bob Katter in action, live, and the experience did nothing to dispel my honest belief that he’s mad.

    Bob’s my local member and I’ve been to the pub with him. He’s far smarter than he appears – believe it or not. Still an agrarian socialist, even if his heart is in the right place.

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431054, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Beliaik
    #2431052, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Carpe, 13 please, they’re all some form of socialist tonight…

    13 is gone

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431055, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Baldrick
    #2431047, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. May I please have the number 21.

    Konbanwa Barrudorriku

  20. custard
    #2431056, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Cheers Carpe, may I take 52 please.

    I doubt very much that I can watch this.

  21. Beliaik
    #2431057, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    My bad, Carpe.

    12 please, sir.

  22. Turtle of WA
    #2431059, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    34 please Jugulum.

  23. Baldrick
    #2431060, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I doubt very much that I can watch this.

    It’s going to be full on white oppression and magical culture, custard.

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431061, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:22 pm

  25. RobK
    #2431062, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Could I have 56 please Carpe.

  26. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2431063, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    =(3*4+24)-5

  27. Cpt Seahawks
    #2431067, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    17 please Carpe.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431069, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2431063, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    =(3*4+24)-5

    Just give me the number Grumpy Ok

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431071, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:27 pm

  30. Mike of Marion
    #2431075, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    18 please Carpe

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431079, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:31 pm

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431082, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops Suspend belief, put on your spandex and;

    llllleeeeetttssss get rrrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrruuummmbbllleeee

  34. Turtle of WA
    #2431083, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    34 please Jugulum – you missed me.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431084, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:35 pm

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431086, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2431083, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    My Apologies, all fixed

  37. Baldrick
    #2431087, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    The first bit of fake news – ‘Alice Springs is a vibrant town’.

    No it’s not, it’s a shithole.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431088, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    1st question – spriuiker from Alice Springs

    It’s vibrant and growing’

    and full of pissed violent indigenes sleeping in the dirt

  39. Beliaik
    #2431089, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Dammit, Bob, I told you not to go full-retard!

  40. Baldrick
    #2431091, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Black fella to Vitriolli, ‘Whats your name again?’
    Hahahaha, classic.

  41. Habib
    #2431093, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Seachange at Alice Springs. WTF. And what jobs? Public service? Privatisation apparently got rif of thousands of unnecessary clockwatchers, Bob should be chuffed. Old Bingi had no idea who trollopini us, lucky bastard. And it may only take 5 minutes to drive in, and long ad Dylan Voller doesn’t jack your car at the lights. And give us more sit down money, white c*#ts.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431096, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Al9ice Springs problems can be solved by social housing

    You have to be shitting me.

  43. Beliaik
    #2431100, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    It always gets a laugh when Bob identifies as blackfella … except on leftie TV…

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431102, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    WTF katter is now identifying as a “black fella”

    Oh FFS this is beyond parody

  45. Habib
    #2431105, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Katter really is crazier than a shithouse rat. Maybe when he’s been camping in FNQ something laid eggs in his brain.

  46. KartiyaReality
    #2431106, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Waiting time to see Urologist at Alice Springs Hospital is 18 months

  47. classical_hero
    #2431108, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I’ll take 16, thanks.

    Back to watching tennis or cycling.

  48. Beliaik
    #2431110, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Don’t forget, the BeltA proved anyone can be a blackfella.

  49. Habib
    #2431113, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    I’m waiting for a question that’s representative of the Alice Springs community- “ey you gotta moke mate?”

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431116, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    KartiyaReality
    #2431106, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Waiting time to see Urologist at Alice Springs Hospital is 18 months

    In Japan if i waited a week i’d be pissed off

  51. Beliaik
    #2431118, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    The shiela in the white coat is saying abo families disincentivise their members from working as they steal their money. Yep. Sounds right.

  52. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2431120, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I’m waiting for a question that’s representative of the Alice Springs community- “ey you gotta moke mate?”

    “Lend us fifty bucks until pension day” was the question representative of where I used to live.

  53. Baldrick
    #2431122, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Yeah, teaching kids an aboriginal language is sure gonna help them get a job in the comunidy.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431123, posted on July 3, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    “Lend us fifty bucks until pension day” was the question representative of where I used to live.

    Eh Captain Box of beer and a Lady in the Boat.

    Welcome to Casurina in the early 1990’s

  55. Habib
    #2431125, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Why not build soshul howsinge in the long grass?

  56. Habib
    #2431127, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Slaphead Snowden was a chalky. Quelle suprise’.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431128, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    It would be so cool if someone from Jamaica asked a question

    “yo maan, you whiny bitches need a slappin

    or a poker up de ass

    ‘Lights giant doobie’

  58. Cpt Seahawks
    #2431129, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Professional begging in my opinion. There’s always more subsidies, programs and resources – but not from royalties.

  59. KartiyaReality
    #2431130, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    The cheques (aka) taxes are written in english

  60. Spider
    #2431131, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    What the hell is cultural safety?

  61. Habib
    #2431133, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    WTF is “cultural safety”?

  62. Turtle of WA
    #2431134, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Are kids with a European background going to get Greek and Latin lessons to help understand their culture?

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431137, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Good idea teaching a language fuck all people speak is a great measure to help a kid get employment.

    Fuck me just teach them monastic latvian with a gregorian lilt

    It would work just as well

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2431138, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    We will now hear from a deified criminal.

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431140, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Dylan Voller gets a question

    The people he victimised and robbed don’t get a gig

  67. Cpt Seahawks
    #2431142, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I don’t see the return on investment in rehabilitation and cultural cowboy programs as being sustainable.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431146, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Give we blackfellas some credit

    Bob Katter

    aahahahahahahahaha

    FMD Australia is officially a toilet. Masquerading as a country and governed by retards.

  69. Baldrick
    #2431147, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Katter is an absolute goose.

  70. KartiyaReality
    #2431149, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    The real question is why Coles and Woolworths in Alice Springs do not sell cask wine.
    To deny the need to deal with Aboriginal dysfunction is madness.
    Australia is a rather sad place
    Hashtag #TPOG The Politics Of Genocide
    Oh we will get to the question of anarchy in Alice Springs

  71. Uh oh
    #2431152, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Did I mis-hear that or did Bob Katter just say “we aborigines”?

  72. Cpt Seahawks
    #2431156, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    So the system worked for Dillon in the end?

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431158, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Programmes for indigenous servicemen, you have to be shitting me

    Indigenous ex-servicemen live in major cities not a violent backwater shithole

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431161, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Nice to see Katter is a self proclaimed douchenozzle

  75. Baldrick
    #2431162, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Whoever thought it would be a good idea for Voller, a violent criminal thug, to ask a question is a cockhead.

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431165, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    The intervention a blight on aboriginals the restriction on the dole, causing sobriety, thrift and the ability to feed a child.

    For shame.

  77. Baldrick
    #2431167, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Can we get a question from ISIS fighter Neil Prakash. I’m really interested in his opinion.

  78. Uh oh
    #2431169, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Jacinta Price – go girl!

  79. Mark A
    #2431170, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Tuning out here, beyond my limit of tolerance.
    All my admiration to you dedicated folk who see it to the end, so that we don’t have to.
    Nite

  80. Habib
    #2431171, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Missed Voller’s question, was it “what’s ya fuckin’ pin number, c#*t?”

  81. Spider
    #2431172, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    $8000 per person per card to administer.

    Really!!!!!

  82. Baldrick
    #2431174, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Eight thousand per person, per year, buys a lot of goon.

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431175, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Tuning out here, beyond my limit of tolerance.
    All my admiration to you dedicated folk who see it to the end, so that we don’t have to.
    Nite

    We wade through the sewer so you don’t have to

  84. Habib
    #2431176, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Apparenty sit down money is now “employment” in newspeak. And prisons make big profits. I know a few screws and lags turn a good quid out of providing chemical entertainment.

  85. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2431178, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Dylan Voller gets a question

    The people he victimised and robbed don’t get a gig

    Certainly not the Salvation Army major he assaulted with a fire extinguisher – the Sally Army bloke used to come and see Dylan, in clink, every Saturday, and buy him a packet of lollies out of the dispensing machine. He didn’t bring any lollies one day, so little Dylan crowned him with a fire extinguisher…

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431182, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    High airfare from Adelaide to Alice

    cheaper to fly to Croatia

    Also cheaper to fly to ;

    Osaka
    Poland
    Madrid
    Tokyo
    Apia
    Suva

  87. Habib
    #2431183, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Shows how dumb the scrote is, why not just bean the lolly machine? Little bastard could’ve acquired diabetes and had a skive in the dispensary for the rest of his term.

  88. Habib
    #2431184, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Might have a bit to do with how many seats are booked by state & federal government, tends to set the fare to max + whatever they think they can get away with.

  89. Baldrick
    #2431185, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    High airfares from Alice to anywhere … Who cares? Move.

  90. Turtle of WA
    #2431189, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Just like the Renaissance.

  91. KartiyaReality
    #2431191, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Hayek suggested that knowledege is gained in three ways:

    Instinct

    Reason (Education)

    Tradition

    The idea that Education is the answer is sadly incorrect.

    In fact, peddling this idea is a form of genocide

    As a resident of Alice Springs I need you to send me a cask or two of Yalumba Classic Dry Red

    Help (Such is the madness of Alice Springs where madness has become accepted as the norm)

  92. Baldrick
    #2431192, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Next week on Q&A, the Wyong Council’s plan for a new Baby Health Care Centre.

  93. RobK
    #2431193, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Sounds like a niche economy.

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431195, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Ta;lking about aboriginal ‘art’

    Michaelangelo on valium

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431198, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    That was a completely fucked up mess

  97. Baldrick
    #2431199, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    What a load of dross

  98. Habib
    #2431200, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Cracker night’s last bastion is encircled and about to be over-run by the fun nazis. I’d reckon it’s be a lot quieter than the night of centrelink deposits, and far less dangerous. What an insufferable shithole this country has become, in a very short time. Didn’t even need drunken Swabian yobbos in brown to make it roll over either.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431201, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Interruptions came in at 4 what a shambles

    Rabz was closest with 7, but shit out of luck troops

    Jackpot Time.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2431203, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    I’m done

    Oyasumi Nasai all

  101. Pecker
    #2431205, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    OK … if anyone wanted to know if the ABC should be sold…..have them watch a replay of that shIt

  102. Baldrick
    #2431207, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Thanks Carpe San and no Q&A next week, with Snowcone still on a mid-winter break.
    And I thought it was only politicians who had it easy.

  103. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2431208, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    So what’s Q and A’s audience record so far? One wannabe terrorist – Zaki Mullah – one violent bash artist – Dylan Vollers – and one long term welfare recipient – Duncan Storer? It’s all good, you’ll be on the taxpayer teat all your lives.

  104. Westie woman
    #2431212, posted on July 3, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Thanks Carpe!

    Back to the cycling. .

