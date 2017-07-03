Liberty Quote
The problem of social organization is how to set up an arrangement under which greed will do the least harm, capitalism is that kind of a system.— Milton Friedman
-
-
Q&A Forum: July 3, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
It’s the Naidoc Week special:
Jacinta Price offers to best hope of somebody saying something meaningful.
Anybody still watching this crap?
32 thanks Carpe
Well we don’t come here for the beer and skittles alone.
I will take 40
Capry… I will go for 37 tonight please
Forty five, please Carpe.
I’ve seen Bob Katter in action, live, and the experience did nothing to dispel my honest belief that he’s mad.
Carpe – I’d like to have my magic number 13
Thanks!
May I have 28 please, Carpe?
Konbanwa All
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Mark A 32
True Aussie 40
Pecker 37
ZK2A 45
Eleventy gazillion, thanks, carpes.
Oh wait – they’re all going to end up agreeing with each other.
Make that seven, then.
IIRC, in the early nineties, spent several thousand dollars to divert a R.A.A.F. aircraft, to present a $3.00 ribbon and a tin of dog food to the winner of a Northern Territory dog show.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Mark A 32
True Aussie 40
Pecker 37
ZK2A 45
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Konbanwa Carpe San. May I please have the number 21.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Mark A 32
True Aussie 40
Pecker 37
ZK2A 45
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rabz 7
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Mark A 32
True Aussie 40
Pecker 37
ZK2A 45
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rabz 7
Baldrick 21
Carpe, 13 please, they’re all some form of socialist tonight…
Bob’s my local member and I’ve been to the pub with him. He’s far smarter than he appears – believe it or not. Still an agrarian socialist, even if his heart is in the right place.
13 is gone
Konbanwa Barrudorriku
Cheers Carpe, may I take 52 please.
I doubt very much that I can watch this.
My bad, Carpe.
12 please, sir.
34 please Jugulum.
It’s going to be full on white oppression and magical culture, custard.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Mark A 32
True Aussie 40
Pecker 37
ZK2A 45
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rabz 7
Baldrick 21
Custard 52
Beliaik 12
Could I have 56 please Carpe.
=(3*4+24)-5
17 please Carpe.
Just give me the number Grumpy Ok
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Mark A 32
True Aussie 40
Pecker 37
ZK2A 45
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rabz 7
Baldrick 21
Custard 52
Beliaik 12
Rob K 56
Cpt Seahawks 17
18 please Carpe
31 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Mark A 32
True Aussie 40
Pecker 37
ZK2A 45
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rabz 7
Baldrick 21
Custard 52
Beliaik 12
Rob K 56
Cpt Seahawks 17
Mike of Marion 18
Frank Carter 31
Ok Troops Suspend belief, put on your spandex and;
llllleeeeetttssss get rrrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrruuummmbbllleeee
34 please Jugulum – you missed me.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Mark A 32
True Aussie 40
Pecker 37
ZK2A 45
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rabz 7
Baldrick 21
Custard 52
Beliaik 12
Rob K 56
Cpt Seahawks 17
Mike of Marion 18
Frank Carter 31
Turtle of WA 34
My Apologies, all fixed
The first bit of fake news – ‘Alice Springs is a vibrant town’.
No it’s not, it’s a shithole.
1st question – spriuiker from Alice Springs
It’s vibrant and growing’
‘
and full of pissed violent indigenes sleeping in the dirt
Dammit, Bob, I told you not to go full-retard!
Black fella to Vitriolli, ‘Whats your name again?’
Hahahaha, classic.
Seachange at Alice Springs. WTF. And what jobs? Public service? Privatisation apparently got rif of thousands of unnecessary clockwatchers, Bob should be chuffed. Old Bingi had no idea who trollopini us, lucky bastard. And it may only take 5 minutes to drive in, and long ad Dylan Voller doesn’t jack your car at the lights. And give us more sit down money, white c*#ts.
Al9ice Springs problems can be solved by social housing
You have to be shitting me.
It always gets a laugh when Bob identifies as blackfella … except on leftie TV…
WTF katter is now identifying as a “black fella”
Oh FFS this is beyond parody
Katter really is crazier than a shithouse rat. Maybe when he’s been camping in FNQ something laid eggs in his brain.
Waiting time to see Urologist at Alice Springs Hospital is 18 months
I’ll take 16, thanks.
Back to watching tennis or cycling.
Don’t forget, the BeltA proved anyone can be a blackfella.
I’m waiting for a question that’s representative of the Alice Springs community- “ey you gotta moke mate?”
In Japan if i waited a week i’d be pissed off
The shiela in the white coat is saying abo families disincentivise their members from working as they steal their money. Yep. Sounds right.
“Lend us fifty bucks until pension day” was the question representative of where I used to live.
Yeah, teaching kids an aboriginal language is sure gonna help them get a job in the comunidy.
Eh Captain Box of beer and a Lady in the Boat.
Welcome to Casurina in the early 1990’s
Why not build soshul howsinge in the long grass?
Slaphead Snowden was a chalky. Quelle suprise’.
It would be so cool if someone from Jamaica asked a question
“yo maan, you whiny bitches need a slappin
or a poker up de ass
‘Lights giant doobie’
Professional begging in my opinion. There’s always more subsidies, programs and resources – but not from royalties.
The cheques (aka) taxes are written in english
What the hell is cultural safety?
WTF is “cultural safety”?
Are kids with a European background going to get Greek and Latin lessons to help understand their culture?
Good idea teaching a language fuck all people speak is a great measure to help a kid get employment.
Fuck me just teach them monastic latvian with a gregorian lilt
It would work just as well
We will now hear from a deified criminal.
FMD Dillon Voller!
Dylan Voller gets a question
The people he victimised and robbed don’t get a gig
I don’t see the return on investment in rehabilitation and cultural cowboy programs as being sustainable.
Bob Katter
aahahahahahahahaha
FMD Australia is officially a toilet. Masquerading as a country and governed by retards.
Katter is an absolute goose.
The real question is why Coles and Woolworths in Alice Springs do not sell cask wine.
To deny the need to deal with Aboriginal dysfunction is madness.
Australia is a rather sad place
Hashtag #TPOG The Politics Of Genocide
Oh we will get to the question of anarchy in Alice Springs
Did I mis-hear that or did Bob Katter just say “we aborigines”?
So the system worked for Dillon in the end?
Programmes for indigenous servicemen, you have to be shitting me
Indigenous ex-servicemen live in major cities not a violent backwater shithole
Nice to see Katter is a self proclaimed douchenozzle
Whoever thought it would be a good idea for Voller, a violent criminal thug, to ask a question is a cockhead.
The intervention a blight on aboriginals the restriction on the dole, causing sobriety, thrift and the ability to feed a child.
For shame.
Can we get a question from ISIS fighter Neil Prakash. I’m really interested in his opinion.
Jacinta Price – go girl!
Tuning out here, beyond my limit of tolerance.
All my admiration to you dedicated folk who see it to the end, so that we don’t have to.
Nite
Missed Voller’s question, was it “what’s ya fuckin’ pin number, c#*t?”
$8000 per person per card to administer.
Really!!!!!
Eight thousand per person, per year, buys a lot of goon.
We wade through the sewer so you don’t have to
Apparenty sit down money is now “employment” in newspeak. And prisons make big profits. I know a few screws and lags turn a good quid out of providing chemical entertainment.
Certainly not the Salvation Army major he assaulted with a fire extinguisher – the Sally Army bloke used to come and see Dylan, in clink, every Saturday, and buy him a packet of lollies out of the dispensing machine. He didn’t bring any lollies one day, so little Dylan crowned him with a fire extinguisher…
High airfare from Adelaide to Alice
cheaper to fly to Croatia
Also cheaper to fly to ;
Osaka
Poland
Madrid
Tokyo
Apia
Suva
Shows how dumb the scrote is, why not just bean the lolly machine? Little bastard could’ve acquired diabetes and had a skive in the dispensary for the rest of his term.
Might have a bit to do with how many seats are booked by state & federal government, tends to set the fare to max + whatever they think they can get away with.
High airfares from Alice to anywhere … Who cares? Move.
Just like the Renaissance.
Hayek suggested that knowledege is gained in three ways:
Instinct
Reason (Education)
Tradition
The idea that Education is the answer is sadly incorrect.
In fact, peddling this idea is a form of genocide
As a resident of Alice Springs I need you to send me a cask or two of Yalumba Classic Dry Red
Help (Such is the madness of Alice Springs where madness has become accepted as the norm)
Next week on Q&A, the Wyong Council’s plan for a new Baby Health Care Centre.
Sounds like a niche economy.
Frightbat alert
Ta;lking about aboriginal ‘art’
Michaelangelo on valium
That was a completely fucked up mess
What a load of dross
Cracker night’s last bastion is encircled and about to be over-run by the fun nazis. I’d reckon it’s be a lot quieter than the night of centrelink deposits, and far less dangerous. What an insufferable shithole this country has become, in a very short time. Didn’t even need drunken Swabian yobbos in brown to make it roll over either.
Interruptions came in at 4 what a shambles
Rabz was closest with 7, but shit out of luck troops
Jackpot Time.
I’m done
Oyasumi Nasai all
OK … if anyone wanted to know if the ABC should be sold…..have them watch a replay of that shIt
Thanks Carpe San and no Q&A next week, with Snowcone still on a mid-winter break.
And I thought it was only politicians who had it easy.
So what’s Q and A’s audience record so far? One wannabe terrorist – Zaki Mullah – one violent bash artist – Dylan Vollers – and one long term welfare recipient – Duncan Storer? It’s all good, you’ll be on the taxpayer teat all your lives.
Thanks Carpe!
Back to the cycling. .