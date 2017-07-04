Guest Post Warty: Swings an rounabouts

That Paul Kelly, in The Weekend Australian, has effectively outlined the problems the Liberals face there can be no doubt, though he has no solutions of his own, just an expression of aspirations; though these themselves are but part of the problem.
Turnbull may be seen as pragmatic in being able to get policies through the senate, but in doing so he is further alienating the conservatives within his own party (let’s leave aside the apparent support offered him by Peter Dutton, Cormann and Frydenberg for the moment).
Crucial in the mix is the poll results, and here Turnbull seems unable to alter public perceptions about the viability of his party. His Labor-lite policies may have been intended to show he is capable of success, but they are of little value if they don’t boost his fortunes.
The conflict between Turnbull and Abbot has become an existential one for the Liberal Party itself. As Kelly rightly points out, Abbot isn’t going to back down any time soon, albeit his intentions are both specific and limited. Limited in the sense they are aimed specifically at those voters who are thinking of defecting to either The Australian Conservatives or to Pauline Hanson’s One Nation (the ones who have already defected, including me, are unlikely to come back to the Liberals under the current leadership). I am of the opinion that Peta Credlin is right about Tony not interested in clawing back the leadership, despite many of his colleagues thinking otherwise.
On the other hand, Turnbull will only be able to retain the illusion of policy success up to the next election, but will then lose in a landslide. His support will largely from the centre left supporters and a diminishing number of ‘rusted on Liberals’. The parliamentary conservatives doggedly support him, because of the risk of precipitating an immediate election if they don’t. Nevertheless execution must surely be staring them in their collective faces. And marking time is surely just the hiatus before the inevitable decimation.
Personally, I am not opposed to a significant electoral defeat, come next election, in that a sinking ship might well contribute to the rats jumping into the deep blue, even at the risk of permanently damaging the party itself. I don’t see Tony salvaging anything, but he can only retain the respect of his loyal supporters through trying. His defection to the Australian Conservatives, for instance, would be catastrophic to the remaining conservatives within the Liberal Party, but not to conservatism as a whole. It could only boost the fortunes of the party he joins.
These are particularly difficult times for conservatives, and these may continue for a while, but my feeling is that we ought to be looking at overall trends, which means switching our reference point beyond our shores. Everything in America seems to suggest that the Left has been indulging in overreach on a massive scale. Leaving aside the disgraceful ‘Not My President’ protests for the moment, and focusing instead on the media: CNN has been caught out in its relentless campaign to link the Trump presidential campaign to Russian interference, in that it has been shown to entirely confected and knowingly so. The very recent revelations of the deceit have led to key dismissals, but have also confirmed everything Trump has said about fake news.
Then the pussy protests and the Antifa riots at Berkley and other universities can only contribute to the impression that it is indeed the Left that is fascist, not their opponents, and that their rhetoric to the contrary can only be counter productive.
In short conservatism can only be seen as being resurgent over there, not the opposite (as it seems over here). We tend to lag behind America when it comes to social trends, and it certainly seems so now. But five, ten years hence?
The messages coming out of Europe are far more confused, in that a so called centrist, not Marine le Pen, won the French presidential election, and this has been followed up at a parliamentary level of massive support flowing on to Macron’s party. But the immigration levels and Islam itself remains a ticking time bomb, one that has certainly not been defused by the election of Macron.
Elsewhere in Europe, those on the left have voiced concerns about rising right wing sentiment, and yet the left have done little to mitigate the evils of mass Muslim immigration, again a ticking time bomb. Almost as bad is the fact that Germany has only in the last day or so legalised SSM, this being very much a Left wing success.
Then there is Brexit, which seemed overwhelmingly like a conservative win, back in June last year, but with Theresa May’s near-death experience, this last general election, one might be forgiven for thinking that the Left has re-established a degree of credibility.
Politics in Australia must be seen in the light of world-wide movements. And as such I suspect the Right is indeed on the rise, though still dependent on further Left wing overreach, before the centrists are convinced about the lack of viability of those who have been deliberately undermining our culture, indeed our civilisation. For the rest of us, we must continue to speak out about the deliberate undermining of those things we consider to be our core values, call them traditional if you like.
Warty.
What we have in the West is a critical failure to read and learn from the lessons of history. So like a stubborn child who is determined not to listen or be reasoned with, the people of the West have to personally experience pain and hardship before they can be turned once again to the light. Sadly, history itself proves that time after time, lessons are so easily forgotten and can only be relearned through bitter personal experience.
All we who know what is coming can do, is ensure our own security, and sit back and wait for the proverbial $hit to hit the fan.
Marc Bloch (1886 – 1944) –
“Misunderstanding of the present grows fatally from the ignorance of the past.”
and
“Misunderstanding of the present is the inevitable consequence of ignorance of the past.”
Well, neither Cormann nor Frydenberg have done anything to boost their conservative credentials recently; quite the opposite.
Well, neither Cormann nor Frydenberg have done anything to boost their conservative credentials recently; quite the opposite.
This is the problem Abbott faces even if he won the leadership again – which I can’t see happening – the dearth of conservative talent in the parliamentary Liberal party.
If the Liberals are to survive in any useful form, there’s going to have to be a catastrophic electoral loss, a purge and reform permitting the membership more influence.
Meanwhile, with an eye on the polls, expect “loyal deputy” Julie Bishop to challenge Maladroit as “a good government loses its way”. That will pave the way to the catastrophic electoral loss.
Where’s our Trump.
Unfortunately, exactly correct. But failure to learn from past mistakes is also compounded by the wilful failure to notice, or react to, the herds of elephants milling through the Western social economy. Sloth, forgetfulness and active stupidity are entirely separate failings.
There is a big difference between “the right” and “conservatives”. We mustn’t mess this message up.
“the Right is indeed on the rise”
It is not the case that the right is on the rise. What is happening is a rotation of the political axis.
Read some of the left leaning commentators that supported Brexit and you will see where this is going.
He will come along sometime after our Obama.
One needs to be fertilized by the other.
A significant problem the Liberals have is that the road to a stable conservative majority doesn’t run through Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.
What’s the plan to win over voters in Western Sydney, Outer Melbourne and North Qld? Hard to believe any of the Liberal names on offer can own that territory the way Trump claimed middle America.
It’s interesting to reflect back on when Abbott became PM and the MSM etc were all a lather that the Liberals would lose resoundingly and thereafter be in the wilderness for perhaps 10-20 years. The opposite happened.
Then Turnbull knifed Abbott, promising a life of glory for the Liberal Party and the MSM etc regaled loudly how this was going to become a new era. How ironic that Turnbull looks like making that former prediction come true.
Roger is entirely right: a complete exorcism by way of electoral annihilation is perhaps the only way to clean out the Libs. But as Abbot has pointed out several times, we need to get rid of the factional bosses that enable left-leaning, limp-wristed wets, like Julian Leeser and Trent Zimmerman to further contaminate the mix.
And Julian the Deplorable, unfortunately you share your first name with a total drop kick (Leeser) though I’m sure you’re nothing like him. Anyway, you are right about the ‘Right’ in that it is as imprecise a term as the ‘Left’.
Here in Australia we understand ‘conservative’ to encompass those who have a fetch for tradition, old fashioned values, perhaps small government, maybe even constitutional monarchy, immigrants capable of being assimilated, family values etc etc. Whereas in England a conservative could be a LINO or a RINO or a Christopher Pyne look-alike, or a David Cameron, or a David Cameron in a skirt, answering to the name of Theresa.
In short both terms can be imprecise, ‘Right’ just a tad more so.
I found this on my recent jaunt though the US of A.
Substitute any organisation for America and it still rings true.
This is where things become interesting. Such a group are well outside the bubble that is our inner city media. However, while such a group may represent center and center right views on a range of topics, such social conservatism has been replaced with ‘so, how much money will you give me?’. An increase in interest rates will only fuel this.
Unfortunately, when you look through the Liberal seats/margins, the result of the forthcoming cleansing fire is unlikely to be a significantly more talented parliamentary Liberal Party. Julian Leeser and Trent Zimmerman will be back – as will most of Team Turnbull; Morrison, Bishop, Hunt, Freydenburg, as well as Payne and Corman in the Senate.
Hard to imagine this lot reflecting on the fuckup years and suddenly coming up with a policy roadmap for an economically rational, conservative-friendly future.
Even harder to imagine them delivering a credible opposition. Tumescent Shorten will have a scripted zinger ready and waiting each time one of these wood-ducks makes a peep in parliament.
Australia has to hit rock bottom before conservatism becomes fashionable again – and it is debatable whether the Liberals will last long enough to be a significant player in that recovery.
This is why the Lieborals are in possibly existential trouble. The parliamentary party is really only the tip of a stinking iceberg. Any remaining attachment to the Lieborals will look very different from the Opposition benches after being dragged under by them.
Not sure how Trump would have faredhad he had to go through the party the way Prime Ministers have to.
Trump might not have been GOP candidate if it was left to the GOP. He was much freer and not a party animal. The GOP kept trying to put there anodyne, mealy mouthed facsimiles of a human up, but in the end they gave up due to the groundswell of support Trump was able to achieve in spite of them.
I am sure the collective noun for RINOs is ‘clump’.
Very interesting article. From a long observation of our politicians and their ideas, I firmly believe that Australian conservative politicians have been greatly intimidated by the foul mouthed, ranting leftists (communists/ Marxists) who rant about their own phobias and dump them on everyone else. There is a fair amount of disgust in society about their raging, swearing, cursing, name calling abuse levelled at anyone who doesn’t agree with them, Question: Who authorised them to be mine and your judges? Who gave them the right to lord it over us?
I believe the PM is trying to appease that group, especially Muslims at the heavy cost of his own party supporters. Personally I don’t believe anyone can do that, we must be one thing or the other. As a life long conservative voter my vote is like the author, parked permanently elsewhere until we have a leader who can decide who and what he stands for. In the mean time, God help Australia if Shorten becomes PM.
Overt over-reach must be allowed to take it’s coarse. People capturing on video the hypocrisy of politicians, academics, the media and other elites is the most potent cause for change. The more progressives are left having to say ‘Who are you going to believe – The narrative or your lying eyes?’ the more people are finally going to turn away from them and harder it will be for our indoctrination institutions (aka education) to turn out another leftist vote herd.
The most significant thing is to expose and disrupt their efforts to cover for each-other. In Australia we have the problem of the ABC colossus, so support for any party willing to take it down is paramount.
For all of Abbott’s efforts of late, he, like Howard, did nothing to stem the tide of taxpayer funding to the left and its supporting institutions.
You lost me at Paul Kelly.
Trump used new media to get around his ideological opponents.
And the Democrats.
It is a once in a life time opportunity – the old unenterprising gatekeepers (the MSM) have lost their grip. The communications landscape is a bit chaotic right now. It will no doubt settle again in one fashion or another, and this is the chance to stake a claim in the new landscape.
Trump himself just took the opportunity afforded by the chaos but it is very personal and all about him.
A more enduring presence for the right is a must.
LOL – Waldorf usually takes around 5 years to get it.
Interesting comments. Is there some indication of the malaise dating back to when it was seen fit to lockup Ms Hanson?
Yep. At which point I stopped reading.
To summarise, in respect of everything he ever writes – “he’s wrong (again)”.
What you have described, Dr Faustus, is yet another Labor Party. If as you say, the Zimmermans and the Leesers and their fellow ‘progressives’ continue to be reelected then that’s the fault of their electorates.
The only other alternative is quite a separate conservative party, and unashamedly so. Perhaps Cory’s Australian Conservatives will eventually fill the gap.
Ban lawyers from politics ,that would be a start of the cure for our ills.
The PM is not an appeaser, he is an enabler.
He has always been a socialist. The destruction of the Liberal Party is his aim.
I never understand when people call him clueless.
He makes “bad” decisions it’s because that’s the outcome he wants.
In order for something to rise from the ashes, first there must be ashes.
Hard to imagine this lot reflecting on the fuckup years and suddenly coming up with a policy roadmap for an economically rational, conservative-friendly future.
Their ilk would have to go in the purge, which would likely take place over two election cycles as the newly empowered membership asserted its views in pre-selection contests.
During that time Tits and Plibers will be running the country into the ground, leaving the electorate desperate for an alternative.
So you’re opting for the conspiracy hypothesis as opposed to mere staggering incompetence.
I can’t resist putting up the contra argument to this stuff, just to stimulate a bit more debate.
1. I’m someone with political views slightly to the right of centre, and most of my friends have views quite a bit further to the left or further to the right than I do. The one thing that I find both groups have in common is that they fervently believe that, if only they could expunge the moderates from their preferred political party (the NSW Right in the case of Laborites and the NSW moderates in the case of the Liberal/national supporters), then the mass of voters would rally around the one true cross and sweep their party into power for many decades. There might be something to this in countries without compulsory voting: eg, Corbyn’s recent good result in the UK (but see my next point). But I reckon that, in Australia, elections are determined by a group of disengaged “swinging voters” who have almost zero interest in policy/ideology and who vote on the basis of perceived self-interest combined with a general assessment of how capable the current government appears to be and, if the incumbent government has served several terms, a sense of “time for a change”.
2. Looking at contemporary politics around the Western world, I am struck again and again by the growing appeal of political leaders – wherever they stand on the political spectrum – who can portray themselves as being “outsiders”, as something different to manipulative, self-seeking, nose-in-the-trough politicians: ideally, being people who have already “made it” in life before entering politics. Rudd, Turnbull, Trump and Macron strongly project this quality whereas Gillard, Hillary, May and others do not. Even Pauline Hanson has some record of success as a small businesswoman. Corbyn, although a lifelong politician, has the image of someone who has stuck to his principles through long periods in which they had no appeal whatsoever: which is a sort of “outsider” stance.
3. Tony Abbott has none of this “outsider” quality. He’s a bit of an eccentric, but otherwise comes across as a lifelong politician who has been accused on a number of occasions of having his nose in the trough. He was trained by the Jesuits, which means that he can be a bit slippery about his position on many issues. And I don’t believe that, in his heart, he’s genuinely a fiscal conservative: the 2014 Budget perhaps gave some hope that his views had changed, although it was introduced in such a politically inept way that it set the cause of fiscal tightening back several years.
4. So, IMO, Tony is not the answer, nor is any sort of conservative takeover of the Liberals which would bring back to the fore people like Abetz and Andrews, who have minimal popular appeal. Nor is some sort of breakaway Conservative movement, which cannot hope ever to become any bigger than the Greens, and whose preferences will always predominantly flow back to the LNP.
5. Here’s a suggestion: conservatives both within and outside the Liberal Party need to decide what is most important to them. I think there are issues on which they have a good chance of engaging much of the electorate: eg, the oppressive web of political correctness nonsense that Mark Latham is so good at attacking (except when he sometimes gets too personal about it). And conservatives should unite with libertarians and receptive moderate Liberals to try to get more fiscal discipline imposed by the Turnbull Government, and to support reforms like the reduction in penalty rates.
People will be leaving the country en masse during that six year (at least) period.
But hey, at least hundreds of thousands of moozleys will be flooding in to replace them.
Abbott is not a conservative. Like the vast majority of Liberals, he is a socialist.
He may be currently telling the base what it wants to hear in order to present himself as an alternative to Turnbull, but he’ll drop all of his conservative positions if he becomes PM again.
Indeed. You’d have to be total idiot to think otherwise.