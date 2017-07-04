Journalists’ brains operating at a lower level than the average population

In a study published in May of this year, Dr Tara Swart undertook a study of journalists (90 applied, 40 selected).
The results of Dr Swart’s study showed:
Journalists’ brains apparently show a lower level of executive functioning, which means a below average ability to regulate their emotions, suppress biases, solve complex problems, switch between tasks, and show creative and flexible thinking.
and
Journalists’ brains were operating at a lower level than the average population, particularly due to dehydration and their tendency to self-medicate with alcohol, caffeine, and high-sugar foods.
Having just flicked through the Inner Sydney Morning Herald, imagine my surprise. Knock me over with a feather.
Didnt mencken once say that editors separated the wheat from the chaff then printed the chaff?
I suspect that much has really to do with the nature of their work and training (the coffee, alcohol is just a side effect). Nowadays if, for example, you’re the science editor of some paper, all you need to do is go to Wikipedia or your approved list of learned journals (when it’s to do with climate change) and copy and paste what you need.
There is no requirement for analytical or any other form of thinking, or deep research, when it comes to today’s journalism. And given that they are compelled to follow the heard, until they take the red pill, they will remain ignorant, less capable and perhaps even less intelligent than any ‘deplorable’.
I honestly believe that Leftist’s brains atrophy due to lack of wider stimulation and especially willingness to confront and debate views and ideas that they have been conditioned to avoid.
I think the “wrestling skit” that Trump promoted was funny, but CNN journalists were triggered and didn’t get the joke or couldnt admit it was funny on air.
I am glad my sense of humour allows me to laugh with or at all politicians, so I think this supports the theory outlined. What sad bast**ds who see jokes the political prism. though
I conducted my own survey, with similar results, where I compared journalists reasoning abilities and self awareness to the worms in my compost.
Missing the fact that only peanuts that’re dumber than dogshit put in for communications as a preference. The only stupider undergraduates are ones doing political science.
When you consider the pay, and the zero job security, it just doesn’t attract intelligent people any more. It attracts people with Media Studies degrees from Deakin who want “to make the world a better place”.
Now this is interesting, because a mate of mine is a journalist who was red-pilled by a regular contributor to his paper’s letters to the editor column. He is now as knowledgeable as any well-informed sceptic.
It could be that what Sparty is referring to here is actually just the difference between those content to live in the matrix and those who are game to take the red-pill.
I send letters to every paper in my area for every edition printed. Obviously a lot don’t get in but somewhere there is a journo who’s job it is to read them. If I can red-pill that person the multiplier effect of their improved journalistic efficacy makes it worth the effort.
Now when I call them morons I have some research to back me up. Wonderful!
Journalists have brains? Who knew?
That’s like the joke about the sociologist who got a big grant to find the red light district. That was before hookers did business from home and advertised in the local newspaper.
So what is it that the do in fact do well?
I don’t mean that they are any use for anything, but there must be something which makes them a journalist which is less typical of any other cranky, self-adoring, retarded lefty.
No one in their right mind would do journalism at any university in Australia.
Unless they are dumb enough to believe the lefty swill injected into them.
There’s the reason in two short sentences.
I’ve worked for newspapers, not as a journalist (as a photographer), and most recently for our local paper as a contractor (providing new printing technology). The lolly jar at our local paper was mainly full of green pills and some blue pills, but nary a red pill. I did my job and bit my tongue (most of the time).
This lot fought against and supported a minority group protesting a motorcycling event that had brought the town to notice (including a huge boost in local business profits). Thanks in part to their efforts, this event, The Blessing of the Bikes, has now moved to San Remo and will likely become a major event on the Australian GP calendar.
I don’t think many of these journalists even realise that they live and dream of a fantasy world .
No references, no publisher, no evidence of peer review, no comparison with other groups. If this was on global warming you’d be tearing it apart! But it supports your existing opinion, so … confirmation bias.
It’s probably a spoof.
Of course, ‘journalists’ today includes all those people who write for blogs like Catallaxy.
Not at all surprising!
No references, no publisher, no evidence of peer review, no comparison with other groups.
Sounds like the entire content provided by the ABC/SBS, Fairfax, 7,9 & 10, and News Ltd.
BTW the only reference group for comparison are politicians, and it’d be a real contest as to who were the most duplicitous, brainless, and bereft of worth.
Yes, Helen, they do.
As I said, slightly tongue in cheek, journalism schools in Australia and around the world have been solidly captured by the Gramscian Left. It is quite intentional. As a result any kid who has a conservative outlook is unlikely to go into journalism, or if they did, they’d be unlikely to survive the gauntlet. Furthermore since the big organisations recruit on the basis of marks any conservative journalist student is going to be given a poor mark. Unless they manage to hide their views for four long years.
It is the blogs which have provided the right wing answer to the lefty control of the established press and media. Blogs work like a Darwinian selection process: if you can write, and can attract eyeballs, you succeed. This is similar to the old way of journalism where kids were given apprenticeships in the mail room and worked their way up the ladder from there. That no longer happens, so the talented writers of the right have to write for blogs – like Catallaxyfiles.
Except that Catallaxians don’t purport to report news (like that alliteration?). Catallaxians express opinions and opinions by their very nature are biased.
Helen you might have nailed it. Its a bit unreal, even though the findings etc are reasonable enough in an academic context.
But why should journalism be a stressful occupation unless they are working in a combat zone? Do they live in the fear of their editors or straying off the ideological reservation?
If it is, sadly, it reflects reality. Many a truth has been said in jest.
I thought they were just lying fuckwits.
Turns out they’re retarded.
Sad.
There is bugger-all news reporting now, everything is opinion. None of these illiterate perverts even grasp the the idea of the 5 Ws. Hunter S Thompson, who they often woefully try to emulate, thought it the founding principle of journalism. Most of them should be chained to the rear axle of a Harley Davidson, and dragged around the block.
Schools of journalism puzzle me. I think a 3 year Bachelor of Typing would be more useful to the economy.
Did someone mention Peter Fiztsimons? No? I thought they did.
Helen is right of course, but sometimes it’s fun going down the track O Spartacus did, and yes we do have our conservative echo chambers.
A joke, or a spoof, worth its salts completely falls down when the responder asks for evidence: it’s not the point: it’s the hilarity that’s important, and because there is an inner truth (and there has to be for it to work) people recognise where it is coming from.
It brought to mind a conversation I had with a friend, who’d recently discovered he had Jewish ancestry (his discovery it beside the point) but in the course of the conversation it was pointed out that there is nothing that Jewish people like more than a bloody good argument, the more heated the better. In fact they thrive when they find the person they’re arguing has a diametrically opposite point of view . . . so much the better. At the end they both go their separate ways as though they’d both had an excellent feed, i.e. entirely satisfied.
Yes, I know it bears no relevance to the first part, but it was fun telling the story.
Modern type journalists use Twitter and Facebook as a source for news. That might explain why their brains are operating at a lower level than the rest of the populace.
Most of them should be chained to the rear axle of a Harley Davidson, and dragged around the block.
Please don’t make motorcycle references if you have no knowledge. You will just embarrass yourself. However, I agree with the sentiment.
Emotional Intelligence is all you need for feeling the truth.
Cap’n Obvious strikes again!
Used to flat with two journalists. Neither could connect brain and fingers at a rate of less than 80 words a minute. Your comment might have been made in jest but has a great deal of merit. Mind you it helps to have brains.
Slim Cognito what yo’ talkin’ bout willis?
That’s how they bring it up to a measurable level.
Also, no control group, survey subjects were self-selected, there were only 21 of them who participated fully, the survey questions are by their nature contentious, and the conclusions are garbage. Apart from that, Nobel-quality.
Dr Swart has done no field work on neuroscience despite getting a PhD, and quit her lower-level medical jobs to swan around boardrooms as a consultant telling fat old men how to dress and beat jetlag. She is a shyster, in other words.
No wonder she’s popular at the Cat, you lot hate actual science but you love some pseudoscience.
Something I have always aspired to achieve.