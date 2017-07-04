Journalists’ brains operating at a lower level than the average population

In a study published in May of this year, Dr Tara Swart undertook a study of journalists (90 applied, 40 selected).

The results of Dr Swart’s study showed:

Journalists’ brains apparently show a lower level of executive functioning, which means a below average ability to regulate their emotions, suppress biases, solve complex problems, switch between tasks, and show creative and flexible thinking.

and

Journalists’ brains were operating at a lower level than the average population, particularly due to dehydration and their tendency to self-medicate with alcohol, caffeine, and high-sugar foods.

Having just flicked through the Inner Sydney Morning Herald, imagine my surprise. Knock me over with a feather.

