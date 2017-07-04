Political primitives

As I continue to wend my way through the anti-Trump crowds I meet at every turn, I remain at a loss even to work out how to engage them at all without making them my bitterest enemies. These are people I have known all my life but there is no forgiveness for taking the side in politics that I do. A small sample, perhaps, but they not only disagree with what I say but they are wildly hostile to any thoughts I might have about politics. I can and do talk to them, in the way an anthropologist might meet with some tribe of primitives, and they are just as you see them on CNN. PC may be a disease but it is highly contagious. I no longer even mention my book on the election; even Economics for Infants is many steps too far. Think of what the national conversation should be about with this the top item at Drudge:

North Korea launches missile, nearing Japanese waters.

All that comes with these:

FLEW 40 MINUTES…

ALMOST 600 MILES…

LANDS IN SEA OF JAPAN…

Instead, the issue is Trump’s high stakes tweeting even among serious commentators.

It is certainly unconventional but personally I am all in for whatever works.