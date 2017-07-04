Political primitives

As I continue to wend my way through the anti-Trump crowds I meet at every turn, I remain at a loss even to work out how to engage them at all without making them my bitterest enemies. These are people I have known all my life but there is no forgiveness for taking the side in politics that I do. A small sample, perhaps, but they not only disagree with what I say but they are wildly hostile to any thoughts I might have about politics. I can and do talk to them, in the way an anthropologist might meet with some tribe of primitives, and they are just as you see them on CNN. PC may be a disease but it is highly contagious. I no longer even mention my book on the election; even Economics for Infants is many steps too far. Think of what the national conversation should be about with this the top item at Drudge:
North Korea launches missile, nearing Japanese waters.
All that comes with these:
FLEW 40 MINUTES…
ALMOST 600 MILES…
LANDS IN SEA OF JAPAN…
Instead, the issue is Trump’s high stakes tweeting even among serious commentators.
It is certainly unconventional but personally I am all in for whatever works.
Trump is brilliant! He tweets copious amounts of important stuff but the fake media concentrate on his devilish tweets sent out in order to keep reinforcing how MSM is out to get him. 90%+ reporting on Trump is negative. The American people know what’s going on but the leftists media types heads are exploding. It’s fun to watch. They are too dumb to even pick up on what he’s doing and change strategy. Such is the hatred they have for him.
Stackja. It’s bound to fail. The 25th Amendment does not cover incapacity on mental grounds. It’s there in case someone is incapacitated by injury. Besides which psychiatrists are going to haul Trump in and try to prove he’s mentally incapacitated? This one is another stupid idea put together by the same idiots who lost the election.
Trump is a political master, in that he draws out the worst in his opponents. They froth at the mouth and bite themselves like rabid dogs.
The bubble existence of these people is that they still haven’t worked out what he is actually doing behind the scenes. Getting rid of stupid regulations, border control, appointing a great judge to the Supreme Court.
But, look, there, squirrel! Hahahahahahahahahaha
Are the Reps and Senators pushing the 25th amendment ‘mental incapacity’ line subject themselves to a mental incapacity test? If they are they would surely fail it because these losers are crazy.
It’s superb trolling, Steve.
Just how many straws could be left for the commies to clutch at? Trump is obviously a lot healthier mentally than the howlermonkeys. After all, a sense of humour is not characteristic of the mentally ill.
If this video is kindergarten stuff, it’s only because Trump is trying to engage in a way even his opponents can understand. Now the left says he shouldn’t be wasting the time. It would take 15 seconds to get an IT guy to do it, if it wasn’t an aide’s idea in the first place.
Trump has achieved very little. He’s hamstrung like a pig whose fate is to be broiled on a spit. He’s being cooked as we speak.
They are too dumb
You got it in a nutshell, Gbees. I’m on holidays in the snow (1st world problem) waiting for the arrival of Mini’s school mate whose father will stay over tonight and we’ll all get pleasantly hammered. Doc and I already know this will be a danger time. We will need to keep our mouths shut and play nice. We actually have a lot of things in common so we steer the conversation away from flash points. I’m continually astonished and amused by how the left make no such adjustments to their gameplay and arrogantly blather on, assuming everybody has the same opinion. Ahh well… Doc makes sure it is high quality wine and we give each other insider glances. Some times it’s fun, subtle baiting, irrefutable facts, etc. It’s a game, like a dirty little secret between us skeptics, certainly brings us closer together.
Yes, that’s what the Washington establishment and media would like to achieve. Never mind the election. Do you wonder why they’re so hated by ordinary people? Whatever the outcome, the mask has well and truly slipped. No one is fooled anymore that the establishment has any interest in freedom and good governance. As for the media, they’re showing themselves up daily as rapid wolves.
rabid
Did they let you out or did you escape sCary?
Indolent, all that was required was a modicum of competence. Alas, the emperor has no clothes. And so the people speak.
I guess it all depends on whether you think a guy who spends all his time sending rude/funny tweets that just demonstrate his thin skin, can seriously address the Korean threat. Whose staff spend all their time trying to work around his rude/funny tweets rather than addressing serious issues such as the Korean threat.
It would be interesting to hear your reactions if Turnbull, Abbott, Shorten, or any other world leader – even Kim Jong Un – were to twitter in the same way.
If this wasn’t a conservative blog, I’d almost think that the Trump cheer squad was a devious left wing plot to undermine America.
Trump is a media guru and has the Left and the media completely under his control. They are talking about nothing but his tweets, which is taking up their entire bandwidth. This allows Trump to get on with business without Leftist and media interference on subjects that really matter.
Come election time, the Left and media will have nothing in their handbag when it comes to talking about things of national importance and achievements. On the other hand, Trump will have suitcases full of achievements to show the American people what he has done for them.
He will at the same time be able to point out that the Left and media have completely ignored all of this, as well as the welfare of the American people, being fixated on nothing but the unimportant things and mainly themselves.
The hilarious thing is, Trump’s machinations are the catalyst for their rabid frothing; by ramping up their screaming, he’s just accelerating their inevitable demise by exposing their behaviour to the mainstream.
If he didn’t encourage their Trump666, they’d just be the nutters mumbling in the corner to Cary and his mates.
Abbott has some lessons to learn.
Helen,
I think you’ll find the South Koreans, Chinese, Russians and Japan are all more concerned about NK than the US needs to be.
It’s estimated that there are still 10 million illegals in the US. Why can’t Trump remove them? Is he too lazy or incompetent? D minus!
You can call them Trump tweets; I call them Trump haikus.
I wish I new what those who condemn democracy, republicans and Trump expect in the long term.
The best I can come up with is Venezuela, Noth Korea or some other god forsaken nation whose down trodden people made the same mistake and lived to regret it.
“I’m continually astonished and amused by how the left make no such adjustments to their gameplay and arrogantly blather on, assuming everybody has the same opinion.” Whilst still amused, I am no longer astonished at the left’s arrogance and temerity. I love to confront and stir them. There are some real nitwits out there amongst the left. I was at a function recently and met a small man who quickly turned out to have a very small brain. We quickly started talking politics and I mentioned that I liked Tony Abbott, he was quite taken aback and he responded that I was the first woman that he had ever met who said she liked Abbott. So I laughed, told him he obviously needed to meet more women and I walked off. What a dickhead!
Yes, North Korea is a cause for great worry.
I can’t speak for anyone else, but my greatest worry at the moment is that Trump is not showing any judgment or skills to manage that situation. Or, for that matter, any of the other major issues facing the US and the world.
On US domestic issues, he has not made any attempt to explain what is in the Senate health bill or why it is important. Instead he tweets on personal grudges.
That behavior is not something you expect from a leader.
And, for some of us who hoped that Trump might swing US policies towards deregulation, free-er trade and less government, he has been a huge disappointment.
Good comment, bemused.
I think News.com.au think they are in a competition with Fairfaxs and ABC with their Trump derangement syndrome. They have regurgitated EVERY fake news item about Trump that has been put out. I don’t remember the last time the front page of that site didn’t have a ‘Trump is gone’ story on it.
Why? Because your mates on the Left are hiding them all (Santuary Cities and all that) and doing everything in their power to keep them in the US, whether rabid criminal or not. You get a F minus.
Trump Haikus
Trigger leftist scum
Cinch to do
Trump is the Cat the leftoids are the Mouse he is playing cruel tricks on them and wont let them escape. Usually the cat gets bored and finally despatches the mouse,there will be a huge increase in mental illnessamongst the tertiaty educated left snowdrops . Go Donald Torture the bastards they richly deserve it .
A tip Kates: you might get better responses if you do not refer to people who disagree as “primitives”. Alternatively, you might try avoiding topics of conversation that cause rational people to vomit.
I just cant tell if he’s got a very low boredom threshold, or he really is going to troll the left incessantly for four years – yes, like a cat between a mouse and it’s hole. Politically brilliant or politically crazy?? I cant tell, but I love him – absolutely the most unique politician ever.
I do not share President Trump’s view on free trade. I believe in free markets.
But apart from that, Trump pretty much ticks most boxes for me and for his country. A country I love almost as much as my own.
After all, Trump has completely abandoned the climate-change-farce. That alone sets him head and shoulders above all current western leaders.
However, like Steve Kates, I also bump into many people who are either ignorant of what Trump believes in and stands for, or, as is sadly more likely, they are affected by “emperor’s-new-clothes-syndrome” and afraid to say what their true feelings may be. The climate-change-farce has had a similar affect on way too many people – some of which are only recently daring to even question this very dubious theory.
The weak mindset that sheep (the woolly four-legged animal) have is now unfortunately commonplace in the free world amongst humans.
Again hence: anti-Trump people, climate-change-disciples, anti-discrimination-zealots, aboriginal-treaty-dreamers, Gonski-advocates….. and so-on. Mostly band-wagon-jumping, sheep-like individuals who seemingly have given up developing their own opinions.
Cats, this isn’t original but it’s worth repeating.
So, Beliaik, because Obama was not a great president, no one should complain that Trump is showing the signs of being a very bad one?
I fear that leads to a disasterous downwards spiral.
Okay, I’ve just got to ask.
Works for what?
Granted, much of the media has it in for Trump, and granted there are a great many double standards involved, but surely the most powerful head of state in the world should be focusing on more important issues than feuding with journalists on Twitter?
We keep being told older people have to work for longer and delay retirement. Here’s a 70 year old man with a new job and he’s having a ball. Oldest first time president ever, never had an employer before, what a bundle of energy! ANd he drives the right people crazy. I enjoy every minute of it.
Ken N, are you sure you’re not being affected by confirmation bias and/or cognitive dissonance?
In a discussion with a green-believer lawyer and consensus man today he told me that “Trump is an ill-informed, uneducated narcissistic twit.” I pointed out that Trump is a billionaire, President of the USA and has a beautiful international-model wife – an undeniable truth, which instantly falsified his hypothesis.
The cognitive dissonance the bloke suffered was visible as anxiety in his expression as his mind grappled with those two conflicting “truths” – “Trump is an ill-informed, uneducated narcissistic twit” and “Trump is a billionaire President with a beautiful wife”.
That sort of CD causes the mind to generate a fantasy to explain away the inconsistencies and relive the anxiety. The US media goes with “Russians” as their fantasy. How do you resolve that anxiety, Ken N?
President Trump just ended the war on coal. If that’s not what you’re talking about, what is?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/06/29/remarks-president-trump-unleashing-american-energy-event
I agree with Ms Dolittle in that any talk of Trump, in social situations, will show up the inability of critics to even entertain the possibility that their opinion is not shared by all. You get cut down.
They’re relentless.
Steve, at least you know who your friends are now…
“Ken N, are you sure you’re not being affected by confirmation bias and/or cognitive dissonance?”
Yep, quite sure.
Disappointment mostly. The US hasn’t had a good, effective president since Reagan. Clinton did some good things – deficit reduction and such – tho he was not an admirable person.
That’s why the downward spiral bothers me.
Look at the UK. A series of bad PMs from Atlee right up until Thatcher, who turned much around but also muddied the pond for her successors.
A lot of damage is done with a series like that.
There is no sign that Trump will turn anything around.
I fear that he is lazy and lacks attention to detail.
So, even if you agree with some of the things he said he would do – and I did, some – there is little chance he will show the application necessary.
Neustadt spelt it out pretty well all those years ago in Presidential Power.
It’s worth reading again and thinking about where Trump is going so wrong.
I think a lot of those who hoped to get the kind of president who would do a Reagan/Thatcher reform are projecting those hopes of Trump and ignoring his many shortcomings for the job.
Ken N, can we just focus on this question for a moment…
Despite the Marxstream media ignoring the speech, it may go down as the most important Presidential speech in history.
Seriously? He said, “We have finally ended the war on coal.” How much of a sign do you need?
Cassie of Sydney you legend. Can’t stop laughing, made my day.
“President Trump just ended the war on coal. If that’s not what you’re talking about, what is?”
Let’s see how it translates into the real world.
And I reckon gas, from all sources, is much more important than coal in the US.
Anyway, let’s see. I’m too old and have seen too much to rely on speeches.
Trump has made many speeches that have not turned into reality.
Trump is the gift that keeps on giving. I have never laughed at politics so much. Trump has them on a string, now if only the GOP could harden up. I do like to troll lefties but I sometimes keep it reasonable if it helps group harmony, providing this is reciprocated
Just making a speech about building a wall has caused a dramatic drop in illegal border crossings. The wall does not yet exist but it is already working.
One has to respond to Johanna’s response, if only because it picks up on the overall thrust of the ‘progressive’ media ad hominem attacks on a president they simply cannot even begin to understand. And do you think we do either. Not really, but it’s not the point.
This bloke has the advisors and/or the knowhow to pick an administration with the collective know how to challenge even that of Reagan’s, and there were some impressive dudes in that.
But there is something about these tweets (from a bloke that has never tweeted in his life, nor will he) that appeals immensely. I just love the idea of a president who has the self confidence to give the middle finger to the progressive media by simply by-passing them. I was totally bowled over by his fake video clip of himself beating up on an iconised CNN, in that it was so over the top, so undignified, so in your face and so Trump. I mean talk about gonads, this bloke has them by the elephant load.
Now contrast a Trump-media-creating-frenzie with the controlled ‘dignified’ synthetic, disingenuousness of an Obama, who schmooshed his way into a captivated media’s metallic heart. I know who I’d choose.
Agreed, Warty.
I love how President Trump so easily manipulates America’s fake-news media.
He tweets, “Look! Squirrel!” and while they’re all busy barking at a bush he gets on with the job without their interference.
First, they are in minority in both Houses of Congress so where do the Democrats think they will get the votes for this imbecility?
And if they did manage to convince enough Republicans how do they think the voters are going to react to impeachment on these trumped up charges? Every Republican congressman and senator would be primaried and not even allowed to stand at the next election.
Third, the media and the Left who are one and the same trashed McCain and Palin in 2008 particularly when they previously lionised McCain and supposedly admired his independence. In 2012 Romney, the almost without blemish and Establishment favourite, was belittled by the media to ensure his defeat.
After two such presidential elections voters were fed up and insisted on their choice no matter how unsuitable according to the media and establishment. In fact Trump offered the voters what they wanted and what none of the other candidates did.
Should they be successful in bringing down Trump the voters may decide on someone far worse, a real fascist, just to prove their point.
The Establishment and the media are completely estranged from the average voter that they can’t seem to grasp these facts.
MsDolittle #2431661, posted on July 4, 2017 at 2:35 pm
The last few lines of this comment shows a warmth I can recall, from long ago now. Cherish it.
I can’t remember reading anything before that I could so relate to my own life experiences in similar matters.
Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) should be classified as a genuine psychiatric condition.
The people with TDS are extreme ideologues and mentally ill. It’s best to understand them as cult members. Most are Obama cult members, genuine global utopian progressive, socialist ideologues. Trump represents a direct threat to their worldview. Others are Clinton cult members, usually women who somehow convinced themselves that Hillary was a genuine Saint. Trump attacked and wounded their saviour.
I’m not being hyperbolic. These people genuinely follow Obama and Hillary with religious fervour. They see Obama, in particular, as a God-like figure. There can be no questioning or doubt, no criticism and no ascription of negative traits to either. And the reverse applies – Trump is literally a Satanic figure to them, a non-human who must be destroyed. They’ve demonised and caricatured him so much that they’re unable to understand him as a human being.
The MSM/legacy media are fully invested into this, because they’re Obama / Clinton cult members as well, in the main.
Steve, my advice is not to even bother trying to interact with these people. I actually think you are putting yourself in danger with some of these zealots. Many support violent action against Trump and his supporters (which is why so many of us support him privately and at the ballot box.) Even the non-violent ones are totally ignorant about anything positive Trump has done. Actually it’s worse than that – they aren’t even interested.
Like many cult members, the only way they will learn is by unlearning what they have come to believe. The only way that will happen is by learning from experience. As his agenda kicks, perhaps a few will admit that they were wrong and then escape. However like many cultists, most will never recover. Even if Trump performed miracles, many will refuse to give him any credit.
It’s going to be an extremely long 8 years for them. And sadly we will see violence from them as their world collapses. Stay safe.
Jim Peters
Warty
That’s all well and good. I too love the tweets and the head kicking. But at the end of the day he has a legislative agenda to accomplish with some really important reform ideas. The lettuce, tomato and egg are all good compliments in a burger. However you still need the meat.
However you still need the meat.
Indeed.
Alternative reality news.com.au headline and clickbait for the trump gif:
How many times did you see news.com.au state that Clinton/Podesta/Comey/et al destroyed Trump?
hipster wankers.
seriously?
The US is now a net exporter of energy. 5 months ahead of schedule.
2. Samsung are going to open an appliance factory in South Carolina — 1000 local jobs by 2020