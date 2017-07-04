Telling the truth about the failure of anti-racism laws in Britain

How come this has not gone viral in the non-left blogosphere? This appears to be an explosive demolition of the Blair experiment in policing hatespeech multiculturalism and anti-racism by Trevor Phillips, the man who helped to write the law and police it. Maybe it turns rancid after the first ten minutes anyway have a look and find out. h/t David Walker at Club Troppo.

Really key point at 38. The new rules of anti-white racism.

Followed by grotesque results of the stolen generation fear in Britain and the conspiracy of silence in Rotherham which involved police, social services and the Labour Party.

A great statement at the very end. Circulate this to your politically correct friends:)