Telling the truth about the failure of anti-racism laws in Britain

How come this has not gone viral in the non-left blogosphere? This appears to be an explosive demolition of the Blair experiment in
policing hatespeech multiculturalism and anti-racism by Trevor Phillips, the man who helped to write the law and police it. Maybe it turns rancid after the first ten minutes anyway have a look and find out. h/t David Walker at Club Troppo.
Really key point at 38. The new rules of anti-white racism.
Followed by grotesque results of the stolen generation fear in Britain and the conspiracy of silence in Rotherham which involved police, social services and the Labour Party.
A great statement at the very end. Circulate this to your politically correct friends:)
Odd how punters opt for voluntary apartheid. can’t say it’s good or bad, right or wrong, but it’s a fact. I’s shit when government does it, like everything else they do. Trying to change it by government is equally cretinous.
Confirms Tony Blair is a blithering idiot…
I have circulated it to people I know to be PC. However, I’m not sure they have a sufficiently long attention span.
Yes it wrecked my plans for the evening:)
On the day Sarah Sea-Patrol berates angry old white men, Rafe points us towards the rules of anti-white bigotry.
Great video and well timed Rafe.
Great video, but too long and considered to change the mind of any lefties, especially those in the media.
If anything, the ‘you can’t say that’ crowd has entrenched and hardened attitudes because they prevent honest and open dialogue necessary to change thinking.
MLK didn’t achieve his victories because he shouted down, intimidated and no-platformed his opponents. He won because of the persuasiveness of his arguments.