Welcome progress on adoption in NSW

Not earth-shattering news but great for the families being created to alleviate one of the black spots in Australian child protection. Readers of previous posts on the crisis in child protection – first and second will appreciate that NSW has moved forward against the tide of bureaucratic and progressive opinion which dominates in most states.
Adopt Change chief executive Renee Carter said the organisation welcomed the increase in adoptions.
“Last year there were more than 30,000 Australian children living separately from their birth families for two or more years and yet only 196 Australian children were adopted, 5 per cent less than the previous year and the lowest number on record,” Ms Carter said.
“The latest figures on adoption in NSW are encouraging and indicate a commitment from the state government to implementing urgent reform to ensure that permanency and adoption are a priority for vulnerable, at-risk children.”
Congratulations Pru Goward for the political push and to Jeremy Sammut at the CIS for his comprehensive review of the situation.
Thanks for this Rafe. Yes I heard adoptions from care are going up and it’s about time too — kids get such a raw deal and from what I know the bureaucrats have made life a complete misery for foster families who have adopted siblings and the children are doing well — then the bureaucrats start making threats of separation etc… Bureaucrats really are a parasitic plague, I’ve met public servants who are dedicated to the public interest a different kettle of fish from bureaucrats who are creatures straight out of a medieval bestiary.
Having family experience of adopting here in Queensland, and knowledge of extended family in the foster system in Victoria, I can tell you that the process is fecking insane. Case managers behave like feudal lords, and there is an enormous amount of subjectivity in their evaluations of prospective parents. A close family member who is a teacher, and her husband who has been a long-term police officer, waited 10 years to adopt an Australian baby, and the experience has left them scarred (though the child they adopted is doing very well).
A victory for common sense over the reigning “orthodoxy of experts”.
I’d like to know the number going to same sex couples.
I think it is easier for same-sex couples to go for the IVF option.
I suspect that most same-sex couples are perfectly fertile and would therefore prefer to have a half-biological child via IVF or alternatives.
It is terribly sad that infertile male-female couples are prevented by horrendous bureaucracy from raising a abandoned child.
Unbelievable. If the topic was killing them before they were born it would be reported. Giving them hope afterwards is not a priority of course.
Ridiculous that the Feds are responsible for “(xxi) marriage; (xxii) divorce and matrimonial causes; and in relation thereto, parental rights, and the custody and guardianship of infants;” while the States are responsible for adoption and de-facto relationships. Sometimes centralization reduces red tape.
I said “sometimes”. In any area of conduct, it’s better to be answerable to one level of government than two. Which level? It depends…
We adopted our son when he was 6 months old. He is now nearly 17.
He said that, on the whole, being adopted was a good thing. He said adoption has given him opportunities that he would not have had otherwise, but he wishes he knew more about his birth parents. We told him all we knew but it was not very much.
He thinks that many children in foster care would be much better off if they were adopted.
Adoption was a difficult process but it was the best thing we ever did.
There should be more adoption. Why pay single mother’s pension when there are people who fund the raising of these children but no input or benefit to them? Furthermore, why do you have a right to raise a child with meagre resources if you have a child before you can afford it?