Welcome progress on adoption in NSW

Not earth-shattering news but great for the families being created to alleviate one of the black spots in Australian child protection. Readers of previous posts on the crisis in child protection – first and second will appreciate that NSW has moved forward against the tide of bureaucratic and progressive opinion which dominates in most states.

Adopt Change chief executive Renee Carter said the organisation welcomed the increase in adoptions.

“Last year there were more than 30,000 Australian children living separately from their birth families for two or more years and yet only 196 Australian children were adopted, 5 per cent less than the previous year and the lowest number on record,” Ms Carter said.

“The latest figures on adoption in NSW are encouraging and indicate a commitment from the state government to implementing urgent reform to ensure that permanency and adoption are a priority for vulnerable, at-risk children.”

Congratulations Pru Goward for the political push and to Jeremy Sammut at the CIS for his comprehensive review of the situation.

