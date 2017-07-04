In another conspiracy theory laden article, the Inner Sydney Morning Herald has written:
Private companies are gaining unprecedented access to students’ personal and academic data, drafting NAPLAN questions and producing teaching and learning materials, prompting fears that businesses are dictating the focus of public education policy.
You see apparently, it is ok for the teachers unions to influence the focus of public education policy but not business.
Spartacus would rather have parents and communities dictating public education policy, but if that happened, how could safe schools or stolen generations be rammed down the throats of our children.
Drawing a bow longer than the Sydney Habour Bridge, the Inner Sydney Morning Herald further writes – in the NEXT PARAGRAPH:
More than 90 per cent of public school teachers and principals are concerned about the privatisation of public education, including the ethics of private companies having access to student data, a new study of 2200 educators, including 1100 in NSW, has revealed.
So. From “dictating the focus of public education policy“, we now have the privatisation of public education. Really!
Did the Inner Sydney Morning Herald disclose the details of the study? No because that might undermine the narrative. Could it have been a survey of Teachers Federation Members teaching in Glebe, Ultimo, Marrickville and Dulwich Hill?
Here is a hint. Sole teacher quoted in the story is :
Corinne Campbell, who was a primary school teacher for 20 years before becoming principal at a North Sydney primary school last year.
…. Ms Campbell, who is also secretary of the Middle Harbour Teachers Association.
Hmmmm.
Those evil businesses, who feed, cloth and entertain us. How can they compete with the unions who …..
Of course, only the Teachers Association knows what’s best for a kids education, including their full support for the Safe Schools program.
This intrusive compulsory USI (Unique Student Identifier) that has been introduced now can track everything. Agree on premise of this article though, seems to be a trend VET & Education building themselves Bureaucratic fiefdoms that will be hard to tear down by future generations when they realise these add nothing of value…
My wife is a teacher. I asked her if she was concerned. She did not know what I was talking about. I explained 90% of teachers are concerned about privatisation. Not in her staff room they aren’t. They have more pressing issues to concern them.
Those private companies wouldn’t include Facebook, Instagram, Google etc.? Time we all got used to private companies knowing everything about us and using it to their advantage. May as well start in school.
The “for profit model” funded by taxpayers in education works Ok in Australia. The growth of private providers into training colleges and further education seemed to go alright with VET FEEHELP.
Oh. At least there was bipartisan support from Howard/Rudd/Gillard/Rudd
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-04-14/manning-rorts-and-blowouts-the-folly-of-public-subsidies/7325462
What could possibly go wrong trying it in schools?
It’s telling that almost none of the arguments made in the ISMH piece – for or against – focus on the benefits or costs of the approach to students.
It’s almost as if education policy was part of an entrenched power play between robot bureaucrats, unions, and failed management types that value pointless testing .
Perhaps industry is interested in student outcomes and influencing education so that when such students enter the workplace, they have more skills than just the ability to express feelings.
Considering there are close to 30,000 in the the public sector in NSW alone, not a huge sample.
Spartacus
Very very easily !
Out of a school of @1000 students, about 20 parents attend the P&C, and this is typical – how many Lefties will it take to run the curriculum at school level ?
Diogenes
As few as the bulk of the parents allow, or as many as it takes to over ride the opinion of that bulk.
At one point Fairfax was running the line that NAPLAN anxiety was causing kids to wet their beds. No, I’m not making it up. It can only be a matter of time before they discover that NAPLAN causes coral bleaching and honeybee colony collapse.