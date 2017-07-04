In another conspiracy theory laden article, the Inner Sydney Morning Herald has written:

Private companies are gaining unprecedented access to students’ personal and academic data, drafting NAPLAN questions and producing teaching and learning materials, prompting fears that businesses are dictating the focus of public education policy.

You see apparently, it is ok for the teachers unions to influence the focus of public education policy but not business.

Spartacus would rather have parents and communities dictating public education policy, but if that happened, how could safe schools or stolen generations be rammed down the throats of our children.

Drawing a bow longer than the Sydney Habour Bridge, the Inner Sydney Morning Herald further writes – in the NEXT PARAGRAPH:

More than 90 per cent of public school teachers and principals are concerned about the privatisation of public education, including the ethics of private companies having access to student data, a new study of 2200 educators, including 1100 in NSW, has revealed.

So. From “dictating the focus of public education policy“, we now have the privatisation of public education. Really!

Did the Inner Sydney Morning Herald disclose the details of the study? No because that might undermine the narrative. Could it have been a survey of Teachers Federation Members teaching in Glebe, Ultimo, Marrickville and Dulwich Hill?

Here is a hint. Sole teacher quoted in the story is :

Corinne Campbell, who was a primary school teacher for 20 years before becoming principal at a North Sydney primary school last year. …. Ms Campbell, who is also secretary of the Middle Harbour Teachers Association.

Hmmmm.

Those evil businesses, who feed, cloth and entertain us. How can they compete with the unions who …..

