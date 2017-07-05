For nerds. A tribute to Ian Jarvie

Ian Jarvie turns 80 this year and there is a collection of papers to celebrate his career. British-born, he was a student and research assistant of Karl Popper. Now retired in Canada he continues to edit the journal Philosophy of the Social Sciences. He has a huge track record of publications including a line of studies on film. Some of these are on line.

My contribution is devoted to his last book on the social/institutional theme in Popper’s ideas with a reference to Gordon Tullock’s work on the governance of science.