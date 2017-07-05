Guest Post: John Adams: The Approaching Economic Crisis

An economic crisis of possibly historic proportions is fast approaching the Australian people.
Writing for the Daily Telegraph over the past 13 months, I have sought to warn readers, through a series of economic op-eds, that the Australian economy is suffering from several macro structural imbalances which risk the financial solvency and living standards of ordinary Australians.
For example, in May 2016, I warned readers of Australia’s record high household debt bubble. Australia’s household debt as a proportion of disposable income is now at an all-time high of 190.4%, more than the 1880s and the 1920s which both preceded the two major depressions suffered in Australian history.
Moreover, in November 2016, I warned readers of Australia’s record high foreign debt which is running in excess of $AUD 1 trillion or 63% of GDP as of June 2016 primarily driven by excessive household consumption, government deficits and low national savings.
Australia’s bubble economy, which has been driven by artificially low interest rates as well as consumption and debt-inducing tax and welfare policies, has resulted in the Bank for International Settlements recently warning that Australians are among the most vulnerable people to rising interest rates.
In recent months, a global monetary tightening cycle led by the US Federal Reserve has begun. The US Federal Reserve has, so far, raised interest rates three times in December 2016, March and June 2017 with more forecasted. The central bank has also announced that it will seek to shrink its balance sheet of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by up to $US 600 billion per annum.
As a result, Australian financial institutions have, since late 2016, raised interest rates, independent of the RBA, on Australian borrowers as the international cost of credit increases.
Globally, household, corporate and sovereign debt as well as other financial assets are at unprecedented levels and are internationally linked through a fully integrated global financial system and an array of complex financial derivatives. Given the scale and interconnectedness of the system, the probability of a global stock, bond and real estate crash coupled with a wave of corporate, bank and sovereign defaults via rising interest rates increases dramatically.
Despite public assurances from the Federal Treasurer and yesterday’s RBA’s statement on monetary policy, Australian policy makers have inadequately de-risked the economy through new macro‑prudential banking rules. Data released this week shows that household debt and property prices in Sydney and Melbourne continue to grow robustly.
In the coming crisis, the Australian economy has two possible destinations.
Rising interest rates, above a critical threshold, will ultimately lead to cascading debt defaults across the world’s households, corporations, financial institutions and governments, culminating in a new global financial crisis (GFC).
Taken to its ultimate conclusion, if Australian Governments (federal and state) allow the market, through non-intervention, to discover new equilibriums for key macroeconomic indicators such as production, prices, wages, profits and employment, Australia will experience a deflationary economic depression.
Such a depression, which historically may endure between 1-3 years, would result in significant economic devastation and social dislocation, but would allow the economy to restructure (through mass bankruptcy and the collapse of failed institutions) and provide a solid foundation for future prosperity.
Alternatively, Australian and foreign politicians and key government institutions may seek to intervene in the event of a new GFC through new globally-coordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus in order to protect existing institutions and investors as well as restore market confidence, economic activity and global asset prices to pre-crisis levels.
Such stimulus would be required to be of a quantum greater than the 2008 GFC stimulus response and would only provide temporary relief and perpetuate current macroeconomic structural imbalances, global debt levels, asset price bubbles and cost of living pressures.
Taken to its ultimate conclusion, perpetual money printing, currency devaluation and debt creation will lead to hyperinflation, as famously experienced in Germany in 1923, and possibly an international monetary crisis. Historical episodes of hyperinflation have resulted in political turmoil, economic and social upheaval, mass unemployment, barter transactions, hoarding, profiteering, lawlessness and widespread starvation.
While international speculation continues as to likely future economic scenarios, former US Federal Reserve official Danielle DiMartino Booth recently confirmed that American central bank officials have privately discussed extreme policy mechanisms to prop up the current system given the unprecedented nature of recent policy settings such as zero interest rates and quantitative easing.
The monetisation of government and corporate debt, nominal or real negative interest rates, ‘helicopter money’ (issuing freshly created money directly to citizens), bank bail-ins, capital controls and the eradication of cash through financial digitisation are all being contemplated by American and other international central bank officials. Such measures seek to in-effect trap citizens to keep their money in the financial system and to allocate their money into particular asset categories, thus preventing bank runs or hoarding behaviour which has historically occurred when confidence in political, economic and financial systems have collapsed.
Alarmingly, Australians are not immune from these extreme measures.
In 2016, it was revealed that the RBA has quietly tested options for ‘unconventional monetary policy’. Moreover, as a I warned readers in December 2016, the Turnbull Government’s Black Economy Taskforce, as part of the international war on cash, is seeking to push Australians into non‑cash payment systems and is currently considering recommending an economy-wide ban on cash transactions over a specified limit.
Despite this, domestic and international political and policy uncertainty remains. Consideration by individuals should be given to scenario-based financial strategies to mitigate potential risks.
Eliminating all forms of debt, improving personal cash flow and maintaining cash reserves to guard against bouts of unemployment or to purchase cheap assets is best under a deflationary scenario.
Alternatively, acquiring real (or physical) goods or assets such as precious metals is the best defence to offset any loss of currency purchasing power, noting that the Governor-General has the legal power to confiscate personal gold holdings via Part IV of the Banking Act 1959 as I warned readers earlier this year.
Nevertheless, Australians must remain vigilant in the coming months and years ahead, conduct their own independent research and prepare themselves for a volatile unstable economy.
John Adams is a former Coalition Advisor. This op-ed was first published in the Daily Telegraph.
Most of the current workforce has never lived through a recession.
When it hits they won’t have a clue what happened.
The ones deep in dept will take a hit many simply won’t recover from, even when the economy does, they simply won’t catch up again.
.
AKA the next labor/greenfilth federal goat rodeo, which our much beloved Green Windbag of Wentworth is working tirelessly to inflict on us as quickly as he can.
If the monstrous quislings we keep electing to public office continue to shut down the national electricity grid and Adams’ adverse scenarios arise, there will be no recovery.
Veneztraliastan, here you come. I’ll be watching and laughing from my new home somewhere overseas.
John, you’re not a prophet.
Anyone with a bit of nous can see this coming and should prepare as best they can.
Crazy talk.
I very much doubt that “Australian Governments (federal and state) allow the market, through non-intervention, to discover new equilibriums”. Does any of us seriously think that the state will sit back and let all the distortions unwind and all the bubbles deflate? People accustomed to nonstop economic growth and ever-rising asset prices will demand that the state “does something”. Add to the mix, our society is much more fragmented, oops I mean diverse. Not a good recipe come the economic depression. I predict the state will raid bank accounts raid superannuation accounts, and basically reduce our freedoms. You can only imagine the sort of green-left populists blaming capitalism for the depression. Things could move really quickly to a socialised impoverished command economy.
The situation now closely resembles that of 1926-29 in this country, with profligate borrowing by federal and State governments, and the bubbles as described.
When the US banking system failed in 1929, it started to spread. It hit us in 1930 and our economy was in desperate trouble by the end of 1931.
We were ‘saved’ by the fiscal orthodoxy advised by Sir Otto Neimeyer, and traded our way out of the Depression by 1936. Of course, standards of living fell by about a third during that time!
I hope people have done what they can. I’ll be entirely debt free next month after several years of effort focussed on this.
I hope you fellow Cats are too, for this will be a rough ride.
On the bright side, if you have no debt and even a small pool of capital, you will be able to do what no-one else can, have a nice life and look for valuable assets at 10c on the dollar.
LOL. Which will inevitably make matters worse.
I did achieve that much desired status last year.
Its pretty simple. The government needs to borrow money from as yet unborn taxpayers to fund the discretionary consumption (buy votes) of living non taxpayers.
Blind Freddy could tell you that we are driving over a cliff.
On the plus side, Mann’s poor showing in his trial might stem the hemorrhaging of cash and productivity via the renewballs route.
The other plus is the tangled web of risk management is such that no one really knows who’s got the baby…a kind of mutually assured destruction.
That said, at some point it has to stop as you say. I’m inclined to think the so called “levers of the economy” are by now largely ineffective and your first scenario is more likely or a gradual softish landing as if nothing special had happened but that will only happen if matters such as your warnings are heeded.
Unless it gets to the point on confiscation, which is what happened under FDR during the Great Depression.
Tel – yes. Government seizure of specie is certainly on the cards. But specie is also easy to hide.
Government seizure of superannuation is the path they will follow (be they ALP heavy or ALP-lite governments), so one may be forced to pull vulnerable super out and turn it into assets at very little notice. Some super is more vulnerable than other super.
The only super that’s going to be reasonably safe is the super of public servants and pollies as these are defined benefits schemes. Of course, if they try to inflate their way out of it, then everyone’s screwed to the bulkhead with red-hot rivets anyway no matter what, and only the specie-hiders will be able to preserve any fragment of their savings.
Most people have a lot of money in superannuation. I do too. I also have a plan on how to survive if it’s confiscated.
And remember – cold anger.
From a great piece over at Zerohedge, an interview with Bob Rodriguez.
If there is one piece of investment advice you would offer to a young professional embarking on a career now, what would that be?
I will give the same advice that I got when I was a very young professional back in 1973. I was two years into the field and a gentleman spoke before my investment class. After everybody had walked out, I walked up to Mr. Munger and I asked him, “Sir, if I could only do one thing that would make myself a better investment professional, what would you recommend?” He responded, “Read history, read history, read history.” I have done that over the years. Had you read about the banking crisis of 1907 and what preceded it in the 1890s, you would have recognized it in a form in 2007.
“then everyone’s screwed to the bulkhead with red-hot rivets anyway ”
I do like a good mixed metaphor.
The music will keep playing for quite a while longer.
That is because there’s a trick that governments have up their sleeve for a rainy day.
Financial 40 days and 40 nights deluge sort of rainy.
What they will do is have the central bank buy their national bonds. This is already an established form of QE so they’ll get away with it. They keep buying. And buying. When the market has gone completely illiquid and there’s no more government bonds they can get a hold of they will transfer them to the government, cancel them (since the government is now lending that money to itself) and then shut down the central bank. Then immediately restart it with a new name. Here all it requires is some legislation to amend or replace the Reserve Bank Act 1959.
Magically all that debt, which is held on the now defunct central bank balance sheet has defaulted and the liquidation makes it disappear into the ether. Suddenly the government has very little debt and very low interest payments.
In theory this would be a huge inflationary hit, but it may not since multiple countries will do the same thing at the same time in a coordinated move. The slow QE has already transmitted the inflation to the economy via money printing – but as we’ve seen QE doesn’t work very well at manufacturing inflation. So whether CPI increases occur is not certain.
There would be howls and squawks from one end of the planet to the other, but if it “saves” the world from a depression then they might get away with it.
There’s a lot more to the scenario (eg a potential for China to unload all their SOE debt), and an issue about what all the liquidity does, but it is not a silly idea. Just an extension of the silly idea called “fiat money”.
BoN,
I think that may happen after all the other piggy banks have been raided.
Brilliant analysis. I shall murder the family and gas myself immediately.
Rob – An intermediate step is when the central banks buy their national bonds then remit the interest to the government as “dividends”. So the government can run up as much debt as it likes since it is paying interest to the central bank who is returning it right back again.
The Fed currently owns just less than $2.5 trillion of US Treasuries. That is only about 12.5% of the total issue, but there’s nothing to stop the Fed resuming QE if the circumstances require it.
By contrast the BOJ currently owns over 43% of all Japanese government bonds on issue.