Guest Post: John Adams: The Approaching Economic Crisis

An economic crisis of possibly historic proportions is fast approaching the Australian people.

Writing for the Daily Telegraph over the past 13 months, I have sought to warn readers, through a series of economic op-eds, that the Australian economy is suffering from several macro structural imbalances which risk the financial solvency and living standards of ordinary Australians.

For example, in May 2016, I warned readers of Australia’s record high household debt bubble. Australia’s household debt as a proportion of disposable income is now at an all-time high of 190.4%, more than the 1880s and the 1920s which both preceded the two major depressions suffered in Australian history.

Moreover, in November 2016, I warned readers of Australia’s record high foreign debt which is running in excess of $AUD 1 trillion or 63% of GDP as of June 2016 primarily driven by excessive household consumption, government deficits and low national savings.

Australia’s bubble economy, which has been driven by artificially low interest rates as well as consumption and debt-inducing tax and welfare policies, has resulted in the Bank for International Settlements recently warning that Australians are among the most vulnerable people to rising interest rates.

In recent months, a global monetary tightening cycle led by the US Federal Reserve has begun. The US Federal Reserve has, so far, raised interest rates three times in December 2016, March and June 2017 with more forecasted. The central bank has also announced that it will seek to shrink its balance sheet of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by up to $US 600 billion per annum.

As a result, Australian financial institutions have, since late 2016, raised interest rates, independent of the RBA, on Australian borrowers as the international cost of credit increases.

Globally, household, corporate and sovereign debt as well as other financial assets are at unprecedented levels and are internationally linked through a fully integrated global financial system and an array of complex financial derivatives. Given the scale and interconnectedness of the system, the probability of a global stock, bond and real estate crash coupled with a wave of corporate, bank and sovereign defaults via rising interest rates increases dramatically.

Despite public assurances from the Federal Treasurer and yesterday’s RBA’s statement on monetary policy, Australian policy makers have inadequately de-risked the economy through new macro‑prudential banking rules. Data released this week shows that household debt and property prices in Sydney and Melbourne continue to grow robustly.

In the coming crisis, the Australian economy has two possible destinations.

Rising interest rates, above a critical threshold, will ultimately lead to cascading debt defaults across the world’s households, corporations, financial institutions and governments, culminating in a new global financial crisis (GFC).

Taken to its ultimate conclusion, if Australian Governments (federal and state) allow the market, through non-intervention, to discover new equilibriums for key macroeconomic indicators such as production, prices, wages, profits and employment, Australia will experience a deflationary economic depression.

Such a depression, which historically may endure between 1-3 years, would result in significant economic devastation and social dislocation, but would allow the economy to restructure (through mass bankruptcy and the collapse of failed institutions) and provide a solid foundation for future prosperity.

Alternatively, Australian and foreign politicians and key government institutions may seek to intervene in the event of a new GFC through new globally-coordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus in order to protect existing institutions and investors as well as restore market confidence, economic activity and global asset prices to pre-crisis levels.

Such stimulus would be required to be of a quantum greater than the 2008 GFC stimulus response and would only provide temporary relief and perpetuate current macroeconomic structural imbalances, global debt levels, asset price bubbles and cost of living pressures.

Taken to its ultimate conclusion, perpetual money printing, currency devaluation and debt creation will lead to hyperinflation, as famously experienced in Germany in 1923, and possibly an international monetary crisis. Historical episodes of hyperinflation have resulted in political turmoil, economic and social upheaval, mass unemployment, barter transactions, hoarding, profiteering, lawlessness and widespread starvation.

While international speculation continues as to likely future economic scenarios, former US Federal Reserve official Danielle DiMartino Booth recently confirmed that American central bank officials have privately discussed extreme policy mechanisms to prop up the current system given the unprecedented nature of recent policy settings such as zero interest rates and quantitative easing.

The monetisation of government and corporate debt, nominal or real negative interest rates, ‘helicopter money’ (issuing freshly created money directly to citizens), bank bail-ins, capital controls and the eradication of cash through financial digitisation are all being contemplated by American and other international central bank officials. Such measures seek to in-effect trap citizens to keep their money in the financial system and to allocate their money into particular asset categories, thus preventing bank runs or hoarding behaviour which has historically occurred when confidence in political, economic and financial systems have collapsed.

Alarmingly, Australians are not immune from these extreme measures.

In 2016, it was revealed that the RBA has quietly tested options for ‘unconventional monetary policy’. Moreover, as a I warned readers in December 2016, the Turnbull Government’s Black Economy Taskforce, as part of the international war on cash, is seeking to push Australians into non‑cash payment systems and is currently considering recommending an economy-wide ban on cash transactions over a specified limit.

Despite this, domestic and international political and policy uncertainty remains. Consideration by individuals should be given to scenario-based financial strategies to mitigate potential risks.

Eliminating all forms of debt, improving personal cash flow and maintaining cash reserves to guard against bouts of unemployment or to purchase cheap assets is best under a deflationary scenario.

Alternatively, acquiring real (or physical) goods or assets such as precious metals is the best defence to offset any loss of currency purchasing power, noting that the Governor-General has the legal power to confiscate personal gold holdings via Part IV of the Banking Act 1959 as I warned readers earlier this year.

Nevertheless, Australians must remain vigilant in the coming months and years ahead, conduct their own independent research and prepare themselves for a volatile unstable economy.

John Adams is a former Coalition Advisor. This op-ed was first published in the Daily Telegraph.