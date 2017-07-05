Hockey stick Mann in contempt of court?

It looks as though Michael Mann has spat the dummy, refusing to provide his data in court.
Penn State climate scientist, Michael ‘hockey stick’ Mann commits contempt of court in the ‘climate science trial of the century.’ Prominent alarmist shockingly defies judge and refuses to surrender data for open court examination. Only possible outcome: Mann’s humiliation, defeat and likely criminal investigation in the U.S.
The defendant in the libel trial, the 79-year-old Canadian climatologist, Dr Tim Ball (above, right) is expected to instruct his British Columbia attorneys to trigger mandatory punitive court sanctions, including a ruling that Mann did act with criminal intent when using public funds to commit climate data fraud. Mann’s imminent defeat is set to send shock waves worldwide within the climate science community as the outcome will be both a legal and scientific vindication of U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims that climate scare stories are a “hoax.”
Excellent
Saving a final word for his friends and colleagues at Principia Scientific International (PSI) Dr Ball concluded:
“It goes without saying that I could not have done any of this without the support of people [like Gregg Thomspon] who gave money and John O’Sullivan who gave superb advice from a legal and life experience perspective.”
To that end, Australian Astronomer and entrepreneur Gregg Thompson has been crucial in providing resources that helped establish PSI as a registered UK charity devoted to this public service. PSI is urging more charitable donations from ordinary citizens to help further the cause of creating more ‘blue team/red team’ initiatives devoted to monitoring government science and prepared to bravely expose negligence and intentional misconduct on the public dime.
If anyone deserves complete and utter public humiliation, it’s Mann. Possible criminal charges would be the icing on the cake.
LOL
Something really unexpected in an expected sort of way. Michael Mann becomes the first climate criminal? Wow.
Sweet if this fuck gets legally hooked.
Look, Mann has only cost the world several tens of trillions of dollars and helped enslave a few billion in poverty. No big deal.
Steyn next.
You can’t get the years of life back but bankrupting Mann would be the next best thing.
Pity we can’t go after the sleazy sods, compliant cretins and end of days loons that’ve flogged this fallacy here, to recoup the costs incurred due to their actions. It’d make my century to see Flanneld bankrupt and banged up, Turnbull, the CFMEU, the CSIRO, Labor, the Greens et al likewise.
This calls for a celebratory tune – all together now!
Flannels
Lock him up. Lock him up. Lock him up.
A long time overdue… Mann has been engaged in vindictive lawfare for a long time. And has been aided and abetted by some Universities. And only Ball and Steyn stood up to him. So what about all the others that would have roled over? I would bet there are legions of postdocs and other young scientists that have had the word put on them and toed the line.
Wow! a climate science Martyr! The common Mann crucified by pollution criminals!
The media will have a field day.
One can only hope that this is the beginning of the end for the climate fraud.
Where is that roly poly mOron? No doubt eating doughnuts while contemplating how to advise us that he is in fact a Canadian QC and Mann has actually been very smart and won. The wrongologist should stick to sugary treats.
Flannery is the name you are looking for Habib, otherwise known as Flummery here at the Cat.
The Winning
I never tire of it.
Flim Flam is also a goodie, Tator.
I love it when they spit the dummy. And jowl wobble in outrageous outrage. This is precisely what show trials are for.
That’s strange. I have not seen this reported on the ABC.
I love the smell of schadenfreude in the morning.
This is finally some great news on the climate alarmist front.
What does this mean for legal opportunities that it opens up for pretty much every profitable business on the planet that has been affected by climate alarmism that he helped spread?
Great news. This scam is busted.
You guys never cease to underestimate the extent of Leftard corruption.
I bet everyone a real hockey stick that Mann will *not* be found in contempt; he will *not* have to pay damages, and he won’t be seen as the lying, manipulative money-hooverer he is.
Any takers?
Point taken Bela.
I will believe it when we see itm
This means diddly squat to the climate change industry. Do you really think they will roll over on this. Far too much as stake for these disgusting rent seekers.
I expect there is an embargo on this in effect in South Australia.
If a well-known scientist urges us to prevent an imminent global warming apocalypse should we not, as uninformed laymen, just believe him because he is cleverer than us?
According to the BBC News (www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-40461726) professor Stephen Hawking, the “world’s most famous scientist”, “one of the greatest minds of our time”, who has “transformed our understanding of the cosmos” and “inspired generations to study science” said his main concern during his latest interview was the future of our species. A particular worry was President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement to reduce CO2 levels.
“We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible. Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulphuric acid,” he told BBC News.
Speaking to our situation in Australia, for the first time we are looking at real damage being inflicted by alarmism.
That will make people other than true believers much more receptive to the idea that the alarm is exaggerated.
The main prop of alarmism for people in the street is the 97% consensus. But on my appraisal of the critical Cook paper it does not support alarmism, just the uncontroversial view that we have some (unspecified) warming with an (unspecified) human component. No hint of alarm or CO2 as the driver.
No. False appeal to authority fallacy.
When he demonstrates that his hypothesis fits the climate data then we can consider it.
It doesn’t fit the data.
About half of warming last century was due to the Sun and another third due to the ~60 year cycle in the oceans. That leaves only about a sixth for CO2 – which is harmless due to the logarithmic equation for temperature rise due to it.
Ironically Michael Mann’s own paper showed the 60 year cycle is real and is persistent in the data going back at least a millennium.
Another swamp scum circling the rim of the plughole. Drain on.
Great news.
Number 1 story of the week.
But … not surprising. Everybody intelligent knew Mann was lying.
Watch as all this is totally and absolutely ignored by the media.
All we need now is the animated bashing gif.
97 per cent ? Yeah right .
At a convocation of cardinals a nd archbishops 97 per cent said the pope was a great guy.
At a meeting of imans in west Sydney 97 per cent said islam was the religion of peace .
A conference of career politicians in Canberra held a vote on honesty ,97per cent said politiciabs were totally honest.
Thats how easy it is to get 97oercent.
Must be streaming onto the news screens at the ABC. Delete, delete, delete rinse and repeat.
What a peculiar thing to do given sooner or later he would have had to disclose his data in the litigation he initiated
Are they going to take his Nobel Prize back too? LOL.
It couldn’t happen to a better Mann!
My favourite is “Flim Flammery”.
Depends what odds you’re offering. There’s certainly a chance of a travesty being inflicted on Dr Ball.
But the Court won’t like its orders being ignored.
They may give Mann another adjournment in the hope that somehow the problem will go away.
Or they may give him the full colo-rectal pineapple, but stress in their judgement that it’s only on the procedural ground that deems his non-compliance to lose him the case, and that nothing in the decision actually casts doubt on “the 97% consensus” or “the importance of climate action”etc. etc. That would vindicate the Court’s authority, and they may think that enough pro-alarmist cant in their judgement will preserve their cred with the cool guys.
One down, ninety-six to go.
Abraham Lincoln has a bit of advice for you, Dr. Mann…”You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”
Is there any other links to this story? Google not coming up with anything bar Rafe’s link.
It couldn’t happen to a nicer fraud.
It couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2014/09/19/the-twitter-chainsaw-massacre/
Pointman
Seco I would like to see more links too. The links that come up are all at least six months old relating to earlier stages of the trial. It takes time for links to get enough hits to rate on google, I don’t know how long.
Not quite yet. If Mann really does get busted for this, the other scam artists will drop him like a hot brick. Mark Steyn has already published a book about other climate scientists dissing Mann and his fraudulent Hockey stick.
97% of the scam artists will just carry on as they have always done and the media will miss the Mann story but continue to print the latest alarmist garbage.
Nevertheless this is a another small chip in the ‘chipping away’ strategy that will eventually see reason triumph. Hopefully the small chips will cascade into an avalanche. Alan Moran writing a report for Malcolm Roberts is another encouraging ‘chip’. Common sense will be recorded in Hansard.