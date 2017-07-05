How do you kill employment in 3 quick steps

1 – set minimum wages above the productivity/value delivered

2 – make it near impossible or very expensive to terminate poor performers or basic miscreants

3 – and now, allow casual employees to force employers to make them permanent

Just reported in the Inner Sydney Morning Herald:

Casual workers have won the right to demand a permanent full-time or part-time job after 12 months under a new Fair Work Commission ruling.

Can the Fair Work Commission also change the underlying economics of businesses such that customers can also be converted to permanent? That is, can the Fair Work Commission also allow businesses to force customers, who have transacted with a business for more than 12 months to become permanent customers, at a fixed price set by government and with large penalties for taking their business elsewhere? You know, to match the obligations these businesses have to their employees (for as long as they have employees).

Will union enterprise agreements also allow large businesses to avoid such obligations thus putting another nail into the coffin of small business?

Why would anyone want to start a business in this country? Jobs and growth are for other countries. And for politicians with their guaranteed salaries and “family reunion” travels.

The lunatics have not just taken over the asylum. They have escaped and infested the economic institutions.

This is just insane.