How do you kill employment in 3 quick steps

1 – set minimum wages above the productivity/value delivered
2 – make it near impossible or very expensive to terminate poor performers or basic miscreants
3 – and now, allow casual employees to force employers to make them permanent
Just reported in the Inner Sydney Morning Herald:
Casual workers have won the right to demand a permanent full-time or part-time job after 12 months under a new Fair Work Commission ruling.
Can the Fair Work Commission also change the underlying economics of businesses such that customers can also be converted to permanent? That is, can the Fair Work Commission also allow businesses to force customers, who have transacted with a business for more than 12 months to become permanent customers, at a fixed price set by government and with large penalties for taking their business elsewhere? You know, to match the obligations these businesses have to their employees (for as long as they have employees).
Will union enterprise agreements also allow large businesses to avoid such obligations thus putting another nail into the coffin of small business?
Why would anyone want to start a business in this country? Jobs and growth are for other countries. And for politicians with their guaranteed salaries and “family reunion” travels.
The lunatics have not just taken over the asylum. They have escaped and infested the economic institutions.
This is just insane.
Once again the so-called intellectual elites wave their magic pens and leave behind misery and penury for those hoping against hope that they might find something to help them get just a little bit ahead.
I can see a lot of “Look, I’ll quit after 11 months and 3 weeks and you can rehire me after 2 weeks! OK?”
Angel and Ministers of Grace Defend Us!
Speechless at the lunacy and total lack of real life skills and any knowledge of small business. They are under the ignorant belief that the rest of the world gets paid under the same terms and conditions they do.
Always of the belief that to be in a position to rule in such a manner the people concerned have to have run such a business. Ignorance is bliss for no one.
Same with politicians … they each need to run their own company, where they have to pay all the bills for their junkets and justify such activity, pay for their comcars and travel, employ all staff and pay rent on their office space. Like the rest of us they then submit all their claims annually and they get rejected or accepted as the rest of us do. As well all legislation they enact is imposed on this company, regardless of industry.
Juliar’s legacy continues Gough’s
The greatest lost opportunity in this country was the election of the Fraser Government.
So just have a pool of casuals with with overlapping terms less than 12 months and sufficient gap to satisfy the “rules” and then re-employ.
The employment situation in this country is why I won’t employ staff here. The horror stories I have heard from other employers when they try to terminate losers makes you weep.
Nope, I will eventually close my business, outsource all jobs to Asia and just use Amazon to store and fulfil here in AU. Then I will close the AU Pty and go to Singapore at 15% tax rates.
Beware. They may say it is a “sham” agreement.
Isn’t this what that new French bloke is going to undo?
I hear he’s sold $50 billion worth of steel tubing to South Australia.
watch the large numbers of part-timers getting terminated at 11 months
This is a white decision that will only affect white businesses. It will have no effect whatsoever on the vast number of Asian restaurants and supermarkets who employ off the books.
I predict a new business opportunity will arise: swap marts.
The intermediary will arrange for you to swap your casuals at 11 month with someone else’s 11 month casuals. The employer would have to pay a fee, but that is tiny compared to being saddled with a permanent employee you can’t get rid of.
Problem fixed.
It’s conceivable that in the not-too-distant future, every single FWC award will be describing a hypothetical job that no one actually does.
The ALP will respond by introducing Nazi-style Workers Registers, putting the government in charge of allocating labour to firms. Or they will just nationalise businesses.
Where do they get these idiots? FMD!
I’ve been a wage earner for 42 years so far, and even little ol’ me understands that this is totally unworkable. There is a reason that the employer decides to use part-time or casual. He wants to make a profit, and if he makes a profit, he remains in business, AND can continue to employ people. Simples !!!
The world is being run by imbeciles!
This is the sort of nonsense that spreads when you have a culture that’s all about ‘rights’ and ‘entitlements’. There is a significant proportion of people in Australia now who think that the employment relationship is all a one-way street; that businesses are mostly evil; and that employers essentially have an automatic obligation to let workers and governments screw them for as much as they can. The old (and correct) notion that an employee should generally regard it as a privilege to be given the opportunity to work at any company is long gone.
It is not insane, it is clear eyed Climate Justice, and all part of the toppling of this racist settler Anglosphere culture.
I can just imagine large numbers of casual workers having their jobs terminated 364 days into their casual relationship with an employer. And why wouldn’t they do so?
Right now is the time for Turnbull to throw it on the table and but forward a bill to completely abolish the FWC.
The moment “Electricity Bill” complains say, “What? You agree with cutting penalty rates?!? Stop changing your mind all the time.”
No one can be bothered with any complex paperwork, just sack them randomly somewhere between 6 and 9 months service unless they are very good and for those small number offer them a real job. Obviously we all know that’s what will happen here.
They seriously feel they can fund all this by taxing the robots that replace the old staff.
you are quite correct; not worth the risk.