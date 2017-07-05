Letter to Editors

Dear Editors,

I write to you regarding recent coverage of my travel expense matters and to express my utter disgust with the commentary and comments of same.

How dare you. How dare you question how I spend your money. I am a Senator of the Commonwealth of Australia, representing the most economically “challenged” state in the nation. If I can’t travel to watch whales on the tax payers, who can?

I work hard to effect the policies that are necessary to turn Australia and South Australia into a socialist nirvana, and I sometimes need a rest. Further, my trip was well within the rules. You may not like the rules, but we parliamentarians write the rules and don’t care what you like. You would think these rules are for your benefit or something.

Whether you are male, female or another gender fluid state; whether you are young or old, it does not matter. Your race and religion are also irrelevant. You are clearly a bunch of misogynistic, white privileged, old men. How dare you question me and my colleagues. The way you all prattle on you would think that parliamentarians derive their powers and privileges from the governed.

This issue is entirely about fairness. If you can have a holiday at your expense, why can’t we parliamentarians who represent you? In both cases, it’s your money. What is the problem?

Additionally, I am a single mother of a young child. Normally when I travel at your expense, I leave my young child unaccompanied at home with no supervision or carers. If not for her illness, I would have left her at home alone like I normally do.

This persecution of me must end. Your demands for accountability would only be relevant if I was accountable.

Please cease and desist.

