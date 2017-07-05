Wednesday Forum: July 5, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, July 5, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

126 Responses to Wednesday Forum: July 5, 2017

  2. feelthebern
    #2432533, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    & from my flu-ridden sick bed.

  3. Old School Conservative
    #2432534, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Never been this far up before. A strange feeling.

  4. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2432535, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Comment Encrypted.

  5. feelthebern
    #2432536, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    & as I run my own show, when I don’t work, I don’t eat.
    Imagine if the public service & government was run the same way?

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2432537, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Morning, all.

  7. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2432539, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    & as I run my own show, when I don’t work, I don’t eat.
    Imagine if the public service & government was run the same way?

    I would only let people in government and the public service eat when they don’t work.

  8. Some History
    #2432540, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Malta to legalise gay marriage and ban gendered words in legislation

    Malta is on the verge of legalising gay marriage after the government brought forward legislation to scrap gendered references to marriage in the country’s legal system.
    The draft law, which has received the backing of the centre-right opposition Nationalist Party, will abolish gendered terms such as “husband”, “wife”, “mother” and “father” from the country’s Marriage Act and other laws and replace them with gender-neutral terminology.
    It will also be made legal for gay couples to adopt children.
    It marks the latest in a series of reforms designed to increase equality in the traditionally Catholic country.
    Last year, Malta became the first nation to ban so-called “gay cure” conversion therapy, making it illegal to try to “change, repress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression”.
    “Malta wants to keep leading on LGBT issues and civil liberties, to serve as a model for the rest of the world,” Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, who leads the Labour Party, told the BBC.

    RTWT

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/malta-gay-marriage-same-sex-legalise-gendered-word-ban-legislation-law-a7822226.html

  9. pete m
    #2432541, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Kicking Sagan off the TDF is ridiculous. Cavendish tried to squeeze between him and the bollards where there was no room, so he would have ended up knocking over Sagan, who put out his arm to protect himself, and is now banned. Next time just let yourself get knocked over is what the organisers are saying. Will make watching it less interesting now. oh well, go R Porte!

  10. stackja
    #2432542, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Yammy reminds me of Fibber McGee.

    Fibber McGee and Molly was the finest husband and wife comedy team. It ran on the radio from 1935 to 1959 then switched to television in 1959.

  11. Atoms for Peace
    #2432546, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    11..cwicket team

  12. Arky
    #2432549, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Not leaving it on the old thread. Took me too long to write:
    Arky
    #2432521, posted on July 5, 2017 at 11:53 am
    The end of mainstream media cannot be far off.
    But I wonder if anyone has thought about the consequences of this for mainstream political parties?
    Trump victorious is the first real indication of what may be a complete revolution.
    As Uber has done to the taxi industry.
    Online is now where everyone resides.
    TV broadcast programming designed to keep the attention of the lowest common denominator has been replaced by a myriad of online shows with audiences in the millions with the time to dedicate to interviews, opinions and analysis and the ability to direct audiences to further viewing and reading resources that allow an intelligent audience to check the information given.
    The political parties have relied for so long on their traditional relationship with big media providers I think their current absurd situation of complete denial as the curtain is pulled back reflects that they just don’t know how to respond and build a relationship with the new breed of online journalists who will inevitably replace old media.
    The first party that goes completely with online will clean up.
    You don’t need people to hand out how to vote cards if you attract and engage with your voters online.
    You can sign them up for pre- poll voting and automate much of that side of things.
    Meanwhile you get onto as many online programs and expose yourself as Jordan Peterson has.
    But in order to do this you need to be:
    1. Hard working and conscientious.
    2. Across all the policy and issues people actually care about.
    3. Genuinely likeable and responsible.
    ..
    I just don’t think many of the current crop of politicians and have it in them.
    We must await the arrival of the new politician.
    ..
    A other thing about online that I don’t think has been articulated is this:
    In the past media companies decided which content from overseas we saw.
    Now we can view Canadian, American and English politicians and journalists responding to events as they unfold.
    Much of the unrest in people’s minds about the current regime is this: they can see how the narrative is the same everywhere.
    This is disturbing.
    Because you know these people couldn’t have thought the whole story up on their own. They aren’t that bright. And what’s the chance they would respond almost word for word the same as another politician oceans away?
    So they discussed and colluded on how to sell their shit and destructive policies to us.

  13. A Lurker
    #2432550, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Just so it’s not lost on the old thread.

    Senator Malcolm Roberts of PHON continues to do the work of the angels.
    Here is a copy of today’s press release found on his Facebook page…

    PRESS RELEASE – 5 July 2017

    AUDIT OF ‘FINKEL REVIEW’ REVEALS DEVASTATING HITS TO ECONOMY

    Dr Alan Moran, a world expert on electricity market regulations has conducted an independent analysis and report on the Finkel Review.

    Released today, Dr Moran’s report reveals that the Finkel panel’s recommendations are based on unreliable and unrealistic assumptions and forecasts.

    Senator Malcolm Roberts commissioned the independent report by Dr Moran on behalf of Queenslanders and Australians. Dr Moran’s report, “Impacts on the Australian Economy and Australian Consumers” was released in Melbourne.

    Dr. Moran’s audit shows that the Finkel Review’s implications will devastate the economy and would slug average households up to an astonishing $768 more a year in electricity costs. (my bolding)

    “The Moran Review of Dr Finkel’s work is an in-depth and comprehensive road map to cheaper electricity. It demonstrates how Australia can return to low-cost reliable energy and a productive economy that it had before renewable energy policies started to bite,” Senator Roberts said.

    Dr Moran’s own policy recommendations entail a dismantling of the energy market regulations that are forcing low cost reliable coal based electricity to be substituted for high cost unreliable wind and solar.

    “The alternative to Dr Moran’s recommendations is expensive, intermittent, economy-destroying electricity,”

    “The impacts of Dr Moran’s review will be felt far and wide as Australians, for the first time, are able to assess the real impacts of Dr Finkel’s devastating blue-print that will wreck the Australian economy,”

    “It was important we commissioned this independent review so as to provide robust and sound economic data for parliamentarians and policy makers as they consider the Finkel recommendations,” Senator Roberts said.

    “Over regulation and implementation of the now discredited climate change policies such as the RET, is the reason Australia’s electricity has become so costly over the past few years,” Dr Moran said.

    He added, “We can expect it to become even more costly under present policies, and prohibitively so, should the Finkel recommendations of increasingly greater subsidies on unreliable electricity sources be adopted.”

    Dr Moran’s key recommendations include:

    1. Rejecting the Finkel’s recommendations
    2. Abolishing the RET
    3. Ceasing all government subsidies to bodies such as the Clean Energy Regulator and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

    Senator Roberts has recently declared victory in smashing open the climate change racket, as more and more lies are exposed each day about these devastating policies.

    “Even if the climate change alarmists were telling the truth (which they are not), Dr Finkel has admitted under oath to parliament that Australia reducing its emissions will contribute ‘virtually nothing’ to a reduction in global temperatures.

    By Dr Finkel’s own admission, his report is based on an assumption that if Australia should address the fabricated lies of anthropogenic climate change through hikes in electricity prices and job losses, we would still not have any real effect on global temperatures.

    Senator Roberts has said he will ask to meet with the Prime Minister as a matter of urgency to present Dr Moran’s road map to low-cost electricity for all Australians.

    Here is a link to the document in question.

  14. feelthebern
    #2432551, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Interviewed potential new staff members the other day.
    I always ask if they are reading any books at the moment.
    Amazing how many young people can not remember the last book they read.
    Always employ people who enjoy reading.
    Or drinking.
    Or both.

  15. Zyconoclast
    #2432553, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    France has neither winter nor summer nor morals. Apart from these
    drawbacks it is a fine country. It’s usually been governed by
    prostitutes.”

    Mark Twain

    ———— ——— ———

    “I would rather have a German division in front of me than a French
    one
    behind me.”
    General George S. Patton

    ———— ——— ———

    “Going to war without France is like going deer hunting without your
    accordion.”

    Norman Schwarzkopf

    ———— ——— ———

    “We can stand here like the French, or we can do something about
    it.”

    Marge Simpson

    ———— ——— ———

    “As far as I’m concerned, war always means failure.”

    Jacques Chirac, President of France

    ———— ——— ———

    “The only time France wants us to go to war is when the German Army
    is
    sitting in Paris sipping coffee.”

    Regis Philbin

    ———— ——— ———

    “The last time the French asked for ‘more proof’ it came marching
    into
    Paris under a German flag.”
    David Letterman

    ———— ——— ———

    “Only thing worse than a Frenchman is a Frenchman who lives in
    Canada.”

    Ted Nugent

    ———— ——— ———

    “War without France would be like……..World War II.”

    Unknown

    ———— ——— ———

    “The favorite bumper sticker in Washington D.C. right now is one
    that says ‘First Iraq , then France.”
    Tom Brokaw

    ———— ——— ———

    “What do you expect from a culture and a nation that exerted more of
    its national will fighting against Disney World and Big Macs than the
    Nazis?”

    Dennis Miller

    ———— ——— ———

    ‘”It is important to remember that the French have always been there
    when they needed us.”

    Alan Kent

    ———— ——— ——–

    “They’ve taken their own precautions against al-Qa’ida.
    To prepare for an attack, each Frenchman is urged to keep duct tape,
    a white flag, and a three-day supply of mistresses in the house.”

    Argus Hamilton

    ———— ——— ———

    “Somebody was telling me about the French Army rifle that was being
    advertised on eBay the other day…the description was, ‘Never shot.
    Dropped once.’ ”

    Rep. Roy Blunt, MO

    ———— ——— ———

    Q. What did the mayor of Paris say to the German Army as they
    entered the city in WWII?

    A. Table for 100,000 m’sieur?

    ———— ——— ——–

    “Do you know how many Frenchmen it takes to defend Paris ? It’s not
    known, it’s never been tried.”

    Rep. R. Blount, MO

    ———— ——— ———

    “Do you know it only took Germany three days to conquer France in
    WWII? And that’s because it was raining.”
    John Xereas, Manager, DC Improv

    ———— ——— ———

    French Ban Fireworks at Euro Disney
    (AP), Paris, March 5, 2003

    The French Government announced today that it is imposing a ban on
    fireworks at Euro Disney.
    The decision comes the day after a nightly fireworks display at the
    park 30 miles outside of Paris caused the soldiers at a nearby French Army garrison to surrender to
    a group of Czech tourists.

  16. John64
    #2432554, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    He’s 21, earns over $1 million per year and starred in a Premiership just 9 months ago.

    Now Tom Boyd is taking an indefinite break from the game to deal with depression.

    You’ve really got to wonder what the hell is going on in the AFL these days.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2432555, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Nice anew and shiny

  18. John constantine
    #2432556, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Their ABC running with the story that Victoria has seen a massive shift to trucks from trains for shifting the grain harvest.

    Union train driver bastardry not mentioned, why make them vengeful?.

    Once b triples are bought in to vicco, trains will not be needed.

  19. feelthebern
    #2432558, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Always employ country kids if you get the chance.
    They are hard working, honest, rough & tumble & show initiative.

  20. Roger
    #2432559, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    From the OT

    The Case Against Cardinal Pell

    “Once Pell had been charged, its publisher removed [Louise Milligan’s hatchet job on the Cardinal] from local bookshops to avoid influencing the deliberations of jury members.”

    In Victoria, perhaps, but not in QLD. I saw a display of them yesterday in QBD. Do they imagine prospective jurors wouldn’t be coming to QLD for a holiday?

  21. Oh come on
    #2432560, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Ben Carson, the current Secretary for Housing and Urban Development made a couple of ‘controversial’ statements:

    That’s what America is about. A land of dreams and opportunity,” Carson had said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less.”

    Indisputable. He also said:

    You take somebody that has the right mindset, you take everything from them and put them on the street and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there,” he said in a SiriusXM radio interview in May. “And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom.”

    Axiomatic. This is self-evident. Ben Carson himself is living proof of the right mindset, and take the plight of the average Lotto winner as evidence of the consequence of the wrong mindset.

    But enter the pathological perspective of the victimologist left. Senator Maxine Waters drew the following conclusions from these statements :

    Carson] knows nothing about the mission of HUD,” Waters said in a speech at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

    No, I expect he knows the “mission” of HUD all too well – keeping the poor poor and reliant on the political patronage of parasites like Waters. I suspect he intends to radically reorient that mission.

    “He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault.

    Breathtaking dishonesty. Carson is saying if you are poor but mentally empowered, you can rise out of poverty. If you drink the victim Kool-Aid that Waters and her ilk doles out to millions, that mentality will keep you poor and dependent on authority figures like Waters.

    And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave.”

    Waters is a slimeball. She’s playing a version of the race card with this deliberate misinterpretation of Carson’s comments.

    Waters also warned Carson that she would tough on him when he testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services, on which she is the ranking member.

    “[If he] thinks that I am going to give him a pass, I am going to take his ass apart,” Waters said.

    That’s slightly disturbing imagery, but I expect Carson to conduct himself with the same quiet dignity that made him stand out in the GOP primaries. Prediction –
    Maxine Waters is not going to come out of any exchange with him looking good.

    Article h/t: Drudge

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2432563, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    “Do you know how many Frenchmen it takes to defend Paris ? It’s not
    known, it’s never been tried.”

    Rep. R. Blount, MO

    Those who fought the battle of the Marne might disagree…

  23. herodotus
    #2432565, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    As will soon be reported by ABC The World Today:
    There’s a new map online. It shows some 150 places in Australia where aboriginals were massacred. This is being put forward by its activist sponsors as a step forward in clarifying history.
    Looks more like hammering a wedge into the cracks in the Reconciliation edifice, and another bit of jockeying for position in the Sorry-Recognition-Treaty-Pot O’ Gold relay race.

  24. feelthebern
    #2432566, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    And someone who had played a team sport as a child.
    Doesn’t matter what sport.
    As long as it’s team sport.

  25. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2432568, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    He’s 21, earns over $1 million per year and starred in a Premiership just 9 months ago.

    Now Tom Boyd is taking an indefinite break from the game to deal with depression.

    You’ve really got to wonder what the hell is going on in the AFL these day

    It’s amazing how many cases of depression there are now that it is being advertised. A very successful campaign indeed.

    I feel sorry for properly depressed people who are having the condition belittled by outbreaks of mass hysteria.

  27. incoherent rambler
    #2432570, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I hear Mal is pressuring Donald to ban cryptic crosswords.

  28. herodotus
    #2432572, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Malta to legalise gay marriage and ban gendered words in legislation

    They might as well ban the Maltese Cross while they’re at it. That’s what the ABC would do.

  29. Arky
    #2432573, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    “[If he] thinks that I am going to give him a pass, I am going to take his ass apart,” Waters said.

    ..
    Kinky.

  30. Gab
    #2432574, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    jupes
    #2432464, posted on July 5, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Arthur Sinodinos, British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, share his position, Mr Turnbull said.

    Turnbull’s pathetic appeal to authority proves he has no argument let alone any substantial point.

  31. feelthebern
    #2432575, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    In summary, the best employees are:
    1) Readers;
    2) Don’t mind a drink;
    3) From the country;
    4) Played team sports as a child.

    That’s not to say there aren’t some exceptions.
    But these sticking to these rules will give you good staff.

  32. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2432576, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    You take somebody that has the right mindset, you take everything from them and put them on the street and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there,” he said in a SiriusXM radio interview in May. “And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom.”

    You only have to look at lotto winners and sporting stars who have ended up back in poverty.

  33. mh
    #2432578, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Liberty Quote

    Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.

    – Groucho Marx

  34. Arky
    #2432579, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I feel sorry for properly depressed people who are having the condition belittled by outbreaks of mass hysteria.

    ..
    Its a consequence of living in a nation where most people are no longer even indirectly involved in making anything worthwhile and useful.
    Thirty five years ago I was machining the housings, impellers and shafts for irrigation pumps to be exported.
    Work has meaning.
    It isn’t just about money.
    The money is simply a way to measure the value.
    Our demise will ultimately be because we exported meaningful work to elsewhere.

  35. stackja
    #2432582, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Arky
    #2432579, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Tariffs?

  36. John64
    #2432583, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Mind you, the way the Dogs’ midfield is performing it’s no wonder that forwards like Cloke and Boyd are feeling depressed.

  37. Oh come on
    #2432584, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Jordan Peterson made the same observation. Dumping a tonne of money on someone with issues is almost always going to exacerbate those issues. For example, a scarcity of money keeps someone with a penchant for dabbling in drugs from going off the rails. Dump a few million dollars on them and they’ll likely be dead within the year.

  38. Arky
    #2432585, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Tariffs?

    ..
    No.
    Efficiency and energy production and end welfare and end minimum wages and end warehousing people in useless education.

  39. stackja
    #2432587, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Arky
    #2432585, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:43 pm
    Tariffs?

    ..
    No.
    Efficiency and energy production and end welfare and end minimum wages and end warehousing people in useless education.

    ALP?

  40. john constantine
    #2432588, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    “Ms Gillard, who takes over from Beyond Blue founder Jeff Kennett, said she’s looking forward to once again “courting the public light” in the name of the mental health charity”

    http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/julia-gillard-weighs-in-on-trump-and-coping-with-anxiety-as-she-takes-leadership-of-beyond-blue/ar-BBDDWE9?ocid=AARDHP

    Clearing the backlog of excess obsolete men by Beyond Blue converting them into Solyent Green is within gillards grasp.

  41. Harlequin Decline
    #2432592, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Zyconoclast
    #2432553, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Rare photo of 1940 Tour de France.

  43. Arky
    #2432594, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    You don’t even have to employ people in production via factories for them to feel meaning.
    Factories are increasingly automated.
    First they had the production line via Henry Ford.
    Then they had turret lathes that indexed by hand.
    Then they automated machining via indexing turrets in pneumatically controlled lathes and mills.
    Then they improved automation with computer numerical control, and automated some of the auxiliary functions of the production line.
    Now they can automate the entire production line and supply chain including tooling.
    The modern factory is devoid of persons.
    So why do they need to be located in a low wage country?
    And the working people of a nation still derive meaning from productive factories.
    Which lawyer goes home and sleeps more soundly and contentedly?
    The one who represents a company manufacturing goods, or the one who depends on the latest influx of refugees for work?

  44. Oh come on
    #2432595, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Arky, in the long term that work will be mechanised anyway. Even in China, there are parts of the economy that are already investing in large-scale machination to replace their human workforces because the cost of labour has risen to make this the more economically viable option.

    I do agree with you, though. It is a big problem, a huge problem that will have to be grappled with. The fact is that the future belongs to a minority of smart people capable of doing the highly technical jobs that machines cannot. The vast bulk of people with ordinary skillsets will be permanently structurally unemployable. They’ll be priced out of the labour force by machines do their work more efficiently and at much lower cost. But this is fundamentally a consequence of technological advances, not offshoring. The nations that have benefited from offshoring face the same conundrum.

    I’m not sure how this problem will play out, but it seems significant social upheaval is a likely possibility.

  45. Oh come on
    #2432596, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    mechanisation, not machination.

  46. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2432597, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    No.
    Efficiency and energy production and end welfare and end minimum wages and end warehousing people in useless education.

    Righteous.

    There’s still plenty of meaningful work to be had and done.

  47. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2432599, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Marty Armstrong asks the question:

    If any director of a public corporation knowingly engages in false or misleading information to manipulate their stock, that violates the law and both Zucker and Bewkes would face 25 years in prison. They have a fiduciary duty not to engage in fake news because they hold and create the image that they honor a relationship of trust with the people of the world. They can be charged criminally in Europe, USA, and Asia under securities laws. If the USA will not do it, Europe should charge them and demand extradition. If class-action lawyers would pick-up the rug, they would realize that Zucker and Bewkes have defrauded shareholders desperately trying to get the stock back to its former highs selling fake products that would land any other public corporation out of business. It is time for the lawyers to do what government will not – clean up the press!

    RTWT.

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2432600, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    In summary, the best employees are:
    1) Readers;
    2) Don’t mind a drink;
    3) From the country;
    4) Played team sports as a child.

    5) Have developed a work-ethic in some sort of menial job whilst at school/Uni.

  49. Top Ender
    #2432603, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Given headlines such as “Malcolm’s time is up” in the Oz, perhaps we should have a new Turnbull to fall date poll?

  50. Mark from Melbourne
    #2432604, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Now Tom Boyd is taking an indefinite break from the game to deal with depression.

    Hmm, the same “depression” that saw Franklin miss the finals?

  51. Some History
    #2432605, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Soylent Green is a 1973 American science fiction thriller film directed by Richard Fleischer and starring Charlton Heston and Leigh Taylor-Young. Edward G. Robinson appears in his final film. Loosely based on the 1966 science fiction novel Make Room! Make Room! by Harry Harrison, it combines both police procedural and science fiction genres; the investigation into the murder of a wealthy businessman and a dystopian future of dying oceans and year-round humidity due to the greenhouse effect, resulting in suffering from pollution, poverty, overpopulation and depleted resources.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soylent_Green

  52. Fat Tony
    #2432606, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Oh come on
    #2432595, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:52 pm
    I’m not sure how this problem will play out, but it seems significant social upheaval is a likely possibility.

    Maybe the declining birth rates in the technologically advanced countries would have helped even up the ledger. More automation and a lot less people to employ.

    However, importing vast herds of welfare parasites and islamic supremacists will shoot this outcome down in flames.

  53. Baldrick
    #2432609, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    55th Battalion A.I.F

    Corey, Ernest Albert (1891–1972)
    Corey was allotted to the 55th Battalion and embarked for overseas service in September 1916. He joined his unit in France on 8 February 1917 and in April, as a private in ‘C’ Company, took part in the capture of Doignies. On 15 May, in an action near Quéant, his brigade suffered heavy casualties and Corey volunteered to serve as a stretcher-bearer: showing ‘great courage’ he worked for seventeen hours in no man’s land and was awarded the Military Medal. He became a regular stretcher-bearer and won a Bar to his medal for ‘devotion to duty’ in the battle of Polygon Wood on 26 September, carrying out his duties under ‘very heavy artillery and machine-gun fire’. He was awarded a second Bar for ‘conspicuous gallantry’ at Péronne on 1-2 September 1918 and a third during the attack on the Hindenburg Line north of Bellicourt on 30 September. At Bellicourt, Corey, who had been promoted corporal nine days earlier, was in charge of the battalion’s stretcher-bearers and, despite intense machine-gun and shell-fire, directed them ‘with the utmost skill and bravery’; ‘regardless of personal danger … he attended to men and carried them from the most exposed positions’ until he himself was severely wounded and evacuated. He returned to Australia on 30 April 1919.

  54. thefrollickingmole
    #2432610, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Might have misjudged the new French PM if he sticks to his guns, talking up a good fight.
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/04/french-pm-edouard-philippe-warns-cuts-reduce-debt-volcano-public-spending

    The French prime minister has vowed to make a raft of public-spending cuts to stem France’s “intolerable” reliance on state borrowing, which he said had left the country dancing on a debt “volcano”.

    In his opening speech to parliament on Tuesday, Edouard Philippe side-stepped the notion of one-size-fits-all austerity, instead insisting that the plan of the new centrist president, Emmanuel Macron, was to reduce public spending while launching a €50bn (£44bn) investment programme and cutting a range of taxes, including slashing corporate taxes to boost businesses.

    Philippe’s speech revealed a delicate balancing act between what he called unavoidable public spending cuts coupled with state infrastructure investment and tax cuts that he promised would raise people’s spending power.

    He warned that French public spending and debt had reached unsustainable levels. “We are dancing on a volcano that is rumbling ever louder,” Philippe said. “The French are hooked on public spending. Like all addictions, it doesn’t solve any of the problems it is meant to ease. And like all addictions, it takes will and courage to detox.”

    “Businesses must want to set up and develop on our territory rather than elsewhere,” he added, announcing that corporate tax would be cut from 33% to 25% in the next five years.

    Philippe reiterated Macron’s campaign promises, including the loosening of labour laws to “free up” business. But the timescale for some flagship tax cuts – such as reducing housing tax – could be pushed back, coming into effect between now and 2022.

    Philippe reached out to voters confirming Macron’s promises to make dental and eye care free on the health system, overhaul the school-leaving exam, the baccalauréat, and introduce a new national service for young people.

    Other measures included compulsory vaccinations for young children and progressively raising the price of a packet of cigarettes from €7 to €10.

    Last week, France’s independent auditor revealed an €8bn funding shortfall in this year’s budget, saying the deficit would once again be above the EU’s limit of 3% of national income.

    Philippe had immediately seized on this to blame overspending on the previous administration under the Socialist François Hollande, for whom Macron had worked as an economic adviser then economy minister until last year.

  55. dover_beach
    #2432612, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Malta to legalise gay marriage and ban gendered words in legislation

    Funny that those seeking to redefine marriage are also seeking to ban terms like mother and father, husband and wife, and the like in legislation. Some people might even see a relationship therein.

  56. pete m
    #2432613, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Leigh Lowe, exactly. When recruiting I like to see former Maccas workers as they have had rigorous training and a service mentality drilled into them, and be made to do heaps of menial crap so they lose whatever entitlement they were raised with.

  57. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2432614, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Now Tom Boyd is taking an indefinite break from the game to deal with depression.

    Has someone called Julia?
    Maybe she can help.

  58. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2432615, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    I refuse to leave this blatant f$ggotry on the old thread.

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2432580, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:39 pm
    Milo’s book is hilarious.
    “My motto is laughter and war.
    Keep reading and you’ll find out how you can become as terrifying to the forces of political correctness and social justice as I am.
    And you won’t even have to turn gay. ”

    “In my mastery of trolling, I am surpassed by one man President Donald J. Trump.
    Like me, Daddy, as I like to call him, only went after deserving targets: the media, Hillary and Bill Clinton, the disabled, and political correctness.”

    “We’re supposed to pretend it’s totally believable Try could pilot the Millennium Falcon with greater skill than Han Solo. Never mind the fact that she learns the Face in like, half a day.”

    “If you are reading this and you’re in college, or you recently graduated, you can lay the blame squarely at your parents generation for handing culture to the regressive lunatics and SJWs. The previous generation of conservatives failed completely in their attempts to save academia, the media and the arts. ”

    “Because of their intellectual pedigree in the angry, victim-centric doctrine of Cultural Marxism, the Left is committed to defending a worldview which arranges women, minorities, and gay’s in a league table of oppression, with straight white men as the eternal oppressors at the top of the list, followed by gay white men, followed by straight white women, all the way down to paraplegic black immigrant Muslim transsexuals at the very bottom. Straight white men are the new “bourgeoisie “, the group oppressing everyone else.”

  59. jupes
    #2432616, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Senator Roberts has said he will ask to meet with the Prime Minister as a matter of urgency to present Dr Moran’s road map to low-cost electricity for all Australians.

    Fuck yeah! What a team. Roberts and Moran.

    There is huge potential here to embarrass a lot of warmist idiots, and in parliament where it really matters.

  60. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2432617, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    I feel sorry for properly depressed people who are having the condition belittled by outbreaks of mass hysteria.

    Don’t.
    Pity helps no one.
    Ever.
    Money and hugs and sex does.
    Also hot chicks.
    Good food, I could go on….

  61. Rabz
    #2432618, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    The plot, like the beloved senator, thickens (cue spooky music)…

    The South Ozzie Seawhales apparently “observed”, were:

    – Threatened by a plan
    – Invited into the bight by “local” indigenees

    What amazing new revelation will emerge next, one might wonder?

  62. thefrollickingmole
    #2432619, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Qwiggers, seeing a problem and blaming the patient and calling for more of the disease as a cure.

    Thank god hes not a doctor.
    “Oh your arse is itchy, and you are losing weight with intestinal problems and worms in your stool.
    “I prescribe more tapeworms”…

    Governments are buying up where the market has failed. Is this the end of privatisation?
    John Quiggin

    Its almost pure, concentrated wrongness that even Monty couldnt top. Seriously read the whole thing and despair.

    The return to public enterprise is not an entirely new development. Frustration at the failure of our privatised telecommunications industry to deliver a first-world broadband system led the Rudd government to go back to public enterprise, setting up the National Broadband Network. Despite the best efforts of then communications minister Malcolm Turnbull to cripple it, the NBN keeps rolling out. Its ultimate privatisation, promised by Rudd, seems to have been forgotten about. Even a suggestion for a “scoping study” of privatisation, put forward by Infrastructure Australia a year ago, has gone nowhere.

    Id love to see Sincs or one of our more economically minded chaps or chappettes take this arse stew of ideas apart in detail.

  63. C.L.
    #2432620, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    CNN threatens to destroy the life of Trump/wrestling spoof video maker.
    This is real …
    CNN: How CNN found the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF.

    CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same.

    CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.</blockquote

  64. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2432621, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Rare photo of 1940 Tour de France.

    Note the absence of Lycra.
    We will assume their legs are hairy too.

  65. johanna
    #2432622, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Love the way Politicians skive off on the Taxpayers just like

    NSW Nationals senator John Williams

    ‘Division is death’ Nationals warn Liberal colleagues

    “I’ve had a gutful of this infighting in the Liberal Party.

    “I just had a week away on a parliamentary tour to the Pacific and all I read in the newspapers online was infighting in the Libs and the Greens.”

    As a Comment says

    John 7 MINUTES AGO

    A parliamentary tour to the Pacific? Says it all, really. Drain the Canberra swamp.

    From ye olde fredde.

    As I mentioned yesterday, I have just received two pieces of junk mail allegedly seeking my views, one from Senator Williams (who I had never heard of, despite following politics quite closely) for the Nats, and one from the tone deaf NSW Libs with – unbelievably – “Arfur” Sinodinos as the poster boy.

    Both were data collection exercises, with pre-digested “questions and options” that could be submitted provided you gave them your email address and other useful demographic data.

    There was an “other” option, which no doubt would go straight into the bin.

    While it is a sign of their desperation (I am in Eden-Monaro) it is also so transparently an attempt to harvest people’s personal details and belatedly use technology for same.

    Does anyone seriously believe that what they put in “other” will be taken seriously by Tweedledee?

    They can go pound sand, as our American friends say.

  66. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2432623, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Invited into the bight by “local” indigenees

    I’ve seen aborigines talking to whales before.

    😁

  68. Habib
    #2432625, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Canberra bubble in all its delusional glory just on at the NPC, commissioner of the ATO snorking on about “voluntary compliance”, then proceeding to bang on about how the ATO is respected, ethical, competent, vital and efficient. Just after a deputy commissioner was done for major fraud. These arseholes truly are our enemy. And they think they’re our friend. Fuckers.

  69. Rabz
    #2432626, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.

    Truly one for the ages.

  70. Habib
    #2432627, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    What amazing new revelation will emerge next, one might wonder? She for one is clearly as stupid as assumed. Just pay it back, you fat cow. Pity these swine aren’t subject to the same jurisdiction they foist on others, she’d be in the showers with some big, hairy, tattoo’s tuppence lickers a long time ago.

    Little wonder she’s a “single parent” as well, what sort of mutant would’ve impregnated that, let alone hang around for any time listing to it’s inane braying?

  71. thefrollickingmole
    #2432628, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.

    Thats pretty well standover and must skate on the absolute borderline of legality.

    They cant start taking journos for scenic ocean viewing helicopter rides soon enough.

  72. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2432629, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    The new unit to be headed by Dylan Voller.

    The Northern Territory government has launched a new Aboriginal Justice Unit to ensure better outcomes for indigenous offenders. The Oz.

  75. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2432632, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Might have misjudged the new French PM if he sticks to his guns, talking up a good fight.

    France has been talking about reform for centuries. It only reforms ion one direction.

  76. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2432633, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Kind of interesting for the pictures of what Britain’s top luvvies wear to an afternoon party:

    Stephen Fry at least dressed properly.

    The rest of them seem to share a wardrobe with my 5 year old.

  77. Nick
    #2432634, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Far be it for me to defend that fat foghorn, SHY, but I took it to mean that she had been invited to the head of the Bight, to watch the whales, by local indigines, not that the indigines had summoned the whales.

  78. Hydra
    #2432635, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Hydra,

    you will enjoy Texas,

    Dallas Fort Worth (Go to the Book Depository), Houston, San Antonio with The Alamo Mission and River Walk, Austin are enjoyable

    with favourite memory, long weekend drive across Texas from San Antonio to El Paso, then Denver via backroads and the mountains of New Mexico, after the plains of Texas

    always enjoyed Texas and as one of my mates who lived there said

    “it was not so much the shotguns and rifles racked in the back of pick ups, that worried me, but those with M60s”

    About 28,690 machine guns are registered in Texas

    Haha! When I said I it may be Texas, my mum said “Why America?”. I think that quote is why.

    At least they are registered.

  79. dopey
    #2432636, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Brilliant winter’s day in Sydney. Doesn’t matter where you go in the world, nothing can match it, not even Melbourne.

  80. incoherent rambler
    #2432637, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    to watch the whales

    My mate Archimedes reckons it’s a good thing she did not fall overboard or go swimming.
    This threat of rising sea levels is real.

  81. Hydra
    #2432638, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Macron sounds like he has a good economic head on him.

  82. Hydra
    #2432639, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Brilliant winter’s day in Sydney. Doesn’t matter where you go in the world, nothing can match it, not even Melbourne.

    You are objectively wrong.

  83. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2432640, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Interviewed potential new staff members the other day.
    I always ask if they are reading any books at the moment.

    Just for my own wicked entertainment I may try that question.
    Back in the days of face-to-face interviews I used to ask “How do you feel about doing work?”
    About half would fail that question.

    My current questions:
    1/. Where are you now? (i.e. which town or district)
    2/. When can you start?
    3/. Do you have a boyfriend?
    4/. Do you have any special dietary requirements?

  84. Leigh Lowe
    #2432641, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Dallas Fort Worth (Go to the Book Depository), Houston, San Antonio with The Alamo Mission …

    Say a big “Howdy!” to Colonel Custer for me, will you.

  85. dover_beach
    #2432642, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Kind of interesting for the pictures of what Britain’s top luvvies wear to an afternoon party

    The guests are very diverse. Cough, cough.

  86. incoherent rambler
    #2432645, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    My first question:
    1. what is the answer to 476 times 29

  87. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2432646, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    As I mentioned yesterday, I have just received two pieces of junk mail allegedly seeking my views, one from Senator Williams (who I had never heard of, despite following politics quite closely) for the Nats

    You should have.
    Senator Williams is one of the few who had a real job before entering politics.
    He’s also uncorruptable – thus hated by big biz, big govt, big union, et al.
    He’s an extremely hard worker for the battler & the small people – thus he’s not even understood by the Liberal Party, ALP, lobbyists, etc. – but oh boy, is he feared.

  88. Leigh Lowe
    #2432648, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Kind of interesting for the pictures of what Britain’s top luvvies wear to an afternoon party:

    Stephen Fry at least dressed properly.

    The caption says it all.
    They had to comment that he was wearing “freshly shined shoes” FFS.
    I suppose when everyone else is wearing Adidas runners (presumably due to bunions by the look of them) that is worth noting.
    Incidentally, the latest wanker trend I have seen in Collins St is (alleged) blokes wearing a suit with leather shoes but no socks (or at least sheilas anklet socks which just fit the shoes).
    I suspect the wank-off is “my Italian leather shoes are sooo soft, I don’t need socks.”
    Great.
    But it looks shithouse.

  89. Leigh Lowe
    #2432649, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Now Tom Boyd is taking an indefinite break from the game to deal with depression.

    Send the Diversidy Officer out there to knock some sense into him.

  90. John64
    #2432650, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    What amazing new revelation will emerge next, one might wonder?

    The smoking gun that would blow up the whole farrago of lies, of course, is when the Sea Dugong booked her kid’s airfares.

    A handful of enquiries in this regard have been sent to her office by various journalists and thus far all have received the same response – absolute silence. Which stinks like high heaven.

    A FOI request might get to the bottom of it eventually. By then everyone will have forgotten and the caravans moved on.

  91. Rabz
    #2432651, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    not that the indigines had summoned the whales

    Surely the former would have let the latter know that Senator Hyphen-Dugong would be visiting to seek their wise counsel?

  92. Habib
    #2432652, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    1st time I’ve ever heard of “Wacka” Williams was him bagging Tony Abbott. Complete non-entity it seems, and All Hat No Cattle Katter supposedly is a tireless worker for the downtrodden little people. And a complete fuckwit. Besides Lyonhjelm I for one can’t think of a single politician I wouldn’t drown in their own effluent if it wasn’t prosecutable. And he’s a bit fruity on some issues as well, but telling hippies to fuck off provides some redemption.

  93. Habib
    #2432653, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    2 fathers at least would’ve been able to chat with the cetaceans in their own lingo, unlike the Abos.

  94. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2432654, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    1st time I’ve ever heard of “Wacka” Williams was him bagging Tony Abbott.

    Gives him something in common with Catallaxy, which bagged Abbott solidly (& justifiably) almost every day of his PMship.

    Though Wacka’s bagging of Abbott in the past few days is difficult to understand.

  95. Hydra
    #2432655, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Incidentally, the latest wanker trend I have seen in Collins St is (alleged) blokes wearing a suit with leather shoes but no socks (or at least sheilas anklet socks which just fit the shoes).

    It is a disgrace. Has not yet taken off at my company.

  96. john constantine
    #2432656, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    How much of hanson young’s jaunt of entitlement wasn’t completely dependant on fossil fuels?.

  97. val majkus
    #2432657, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    thanks for the link to Roberts’ report commissioned from Moran – bookmarked it to read later

  98. dover_beach
    #2432658, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Incidentally, the latest wanker trend I have seen in Collins St is (alleged) blokes wearing a suit with leather shoes but no socks (or at least sheilas anklet socks which just fit the shoes).

    This has been the case in NYC for at least two years. The contagion has spread.

  99. Habib
    #2432659, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Only good thing that ever comes out of Melbourne is the Hume Highway. And it only becomes so at Albury.

  100. incoherent rambler
    #2432660, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    power crisis –
    1. Industry moves elsewhere
    2. The very young and the very old and the frail die of cold and/or heat
    3. Power demand is reduced
    4. Problem solved

  101. Diogenes
    #2432662, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    To continue the French jokes…
    Q.Why have the Parisien boulevards been planted with shade trees.
    A. So when the German Army decides to have a parade the soldiers don’t get sunburnt.

    😆 see gravatar

  102. johanna
    #2432664, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Salvatore at the Pub
    #2432646, posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    As I mentioned yesterday, I have just received two pieces of junk mail allegedly seeking my views, one from Senator Williams (who I had never heard of, despite following politics quite closely) for the Nats

    You should have.
    Senator Williams is one of the few who had a real job before entering politics.
    He’s also uncorruptable – thus hated by big biz, big govt, big union, et al.
    He’s an extremely hard worker for the battler & the small people – thus he’s not even understood by the Liberal Party, ALP, lobbyists, etc. – but oh boy, is he feared.

    You mean the NSW Senator Williams who has just returned from a taxpayer funded “Pacific Study Tour” in the middle of winter? That Senator Williams, aka “it’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.”

    These Coalition numpties imagine that sending out fake requests for opinions while actually seeking to harvest people’s personal information will fool us.

    Go pound sand!

  103. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2432665, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Incidentally, the latest wanker trend I have seen in Collins St is (alleged) blokes wearing a suit with leather shoes but no socks (or at least sheilas anklet socks which just fit the shoes).

    I have been warning for some time that Australia is becoming a culture that allows men to wear dress shoes without socks and to kiss each other hello.

  104. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2432667, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    You mean the NSW Senator Williams who has just returned from a taxpayer funded “Pacific Study Tour” in the middle of winter? That Senator Williams, aka “it’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.”
    These Coalition numpties imagine that sending out fake requests for opinions while actually seeking to harvest people’s personal information will fool us.
    Go pound sand!

    Go to scroll-past, Greens-voting Harpy.

  105. Chris
    #2432668, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Or slightly less wordy:
    Q.Why do the French have trees along the Champs Elysees?
    A. So the Germans can march in the shade.\

    Told this to a German kid (16yo) at our dinner table. He wasn’t amused but I was.

  106. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2432669, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Q.Why have the Parisien boulevards been planted with shade trees.
    A. So when the German Army decides to have a parade the soldiers don’t get sunburnt.

    Bob Geldorf told that one on stage in Paris. The French Societie De Ancien Combatants told Geldorf that ‘some of our older members had suffered a great deal in keeping the Germans out of Paris, and some of our younger members wished to meet Mr. Geldorf, and express their displeasure personally..”

  108. struth
    #2432672, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Australia…..
    Where the person responsible for causing more depression throughout the nation than anyone else, is given the position of head of a taxpayer funded “depression” group.

    To help people with depression!
    She immediately calls the leader of the free world, basically “insane”, causing even more depression amongst the sane Australians that still haven’t topped themselves.

    Beyond Blue could not be better named.
    It makes me way beyond being just “blue”

    It depresses me, gives me a bad case of SOL and violent thoughts.

  109. Tintarella di Luna
    #2432673, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    political patronage of parasites

    Oh oh come on what a beautiful piece of alliteration — may I pinch it?

  110. incoherent rambler
    #2432674, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    The morning is long past, what is Mick Trumble banning this afternoon?

  111. incoherent rambler
    #2432675, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Permission to purposely pirate political patronage of parasites?

  112. johanna
    #2432676, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Salvatore at the Pub
    #2432667, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    You mean the NSW Senator Williams who has just returned from a taxpayer funded “Pacific Study Tour” in the middle of winter? That Senator Williams, aka “it’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.”
    These Coalition numpties imagine that sending out fake requests for opinions while actually seeking to harvest people’s personal information will fool us.
    Go pound sand!

    Go to scroll-past, Greens-voting Harpy.

    Boy, someone has shit on the liver today.

    I don’t mind harpy (so, sue me) but Greens voting is an intolerable slur.

    Pistols at dawn are called for.

  113. Cold-Hands
    #2432677, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    It’s the beginning of the end for Mann-made Climate Change!

    Michael Mann, who chose to file what many consider to be a cynical SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) libel suit in the British Columbia Supreme Court, Vancouver six long years ago, has astonished legal experts by refusing to comply with the court direction to hand over all his disputed graph’s data. Mann’s iconic hockey stick has been relied upon by the UN’s IPCC and western governments as crucial evidence for the science of ‘man-made global warming.’

    As first reported in Principia Scientific International (February 1, 2017), the defendant in the case, Canadian climatologist Dr. Tim Ball, had won “concessions” against Mann, but at the time the details were kept confidential, pending Mann’s response.

    The negative and unresponsive actions of Dr Mann and his lawyer, Roger McConchie, are expected to infuriate the judge and be the signal for the collapse of Mann’s multi-million dollar libel suit against Dr Ball. It will be music to the ears of so-called ‘climate deniers’ like President Donald Trump and his EPA Chief, Scott Pruitt.

    Good news for Mark Steyn in his lawsuit too

  114. Tintarella di Luna
    #2432678, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    “courting the public light” in the name of the mental health charity”

    Why does Professor Bunyip’s word picture of Ms Gillard’s moon-like derriere sliding over the window sill come to mind?

    I have heard from those who need help with respect to their failing mental health that if you ring Beyond Blue all they give you is a phone number. Not much help I’m told especially if it becomes a circular phonecall.

  115. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2432679, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Just back from a trip to Melbourne, and some observations of the mens “business style” seen in the city.

    Blue suits and brown shoes with no socks.

    Baggy arse pants with elasticised skinny legs.

    Three days growth of facial hair, carefully maintained at that length.

    Spiky hair loaded with gel. (that look will be interesting come summer time).

    Women’s style coloured scarves tied in a knot round the neck (of the men).

    Suits with no tie and the shirt outside the pants.

    Ties with a Windsor knot bigger than their head.

    Mobile phones glued to the head of four out five in the street. The fifth is dialling someone.

    Pointy toed shoes, usually filthy and toes curled up at about 30 degrees.

    Melbourne CBD is a freak show, even if you disregard the hordes of sullen dark skinned yoofs lounging around every public open space. Looking “gangsta” appears to be their only occupation.

  116. C.L.
    #2432680, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Michael Mann, who chose to file what many consider to be a cynical SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) libel suit in the British Columbia Supreme Court, Vancouver six long years ago, has astonished legal experts by refusing to comply with the court direction to hand over all his disputed graph’s data.

    Game. Set. Match.

  117. johanna
    #2432681, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I used to watch the Tour de France, but must agree with others that the commentary this year is dreadful.

    Do any Cats know of alternative feeds from other countries?

  118. val majkus
    #2432682, posted on July 5, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    bit of cut and paste from Quadrant Online (who is speaking here?)

    We have nearly 100 years’ worth of natural gas and more than 250 years’ worth of clean, beautiful coal. We are a top producer of petroleum and the number-one producer of natural gas. We don’t want to let other countries take away our sovereignty and tell us what to do and how to do it. That’s not going to happen.

    But this full potential can only be realized when government promotes energy development instead of obstructing it like the Democrats. We have to get out and do our job better and faster than anybody in the world. This vast energy wealth does not belong to the government. It belongs to the people of the United States of America. Yet, for the past eight years, the federal government imposed massive job-killing barriers to American energy development.

    Job-killing [Obama] regulations are being removed. I’m dramatically reducing restrictions on the development of natural gas. I cancelled the moratorium on a new coal leasing on federal lands.

    We have finally ended the war on coal. And I am proud to report that Corsa Coal just opened a brand-new coal mine in the state of Pennsylvania, the first one in many, many, many years

    We’re ending intrusive EPA regulations that kill jobs, hurt family farmers and ranchers, and raise the price of energy so quickly and so substantially.

    From all this are two take-home messages: in the US, you ain’t seen nothing yet. And for Australia, we can either change tack on energy madness or fall under the wheels of the US juggernaut.

  119. Hydra
    #2432683, posted on July 5, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    I used to watch the Tour de France, but must agree with others that the commentary this year is dreadful.

    Do any Cats know of alternative feeds from other countries?

    This is the only English language commentary feed. They are doing it for the whole world.

  120. val majkus
    #2432684, posted on July 5, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    and

    Just when you think the Liberal Party couldn’t get any worse, it does. To reverse The Beatles, it’s getting worse – it’s getting worse all the time. Take the idiocy of measuring success by how much legislation is passed. By the way, this is how many of the writers on The Australian seem to measure how well the party is doing. You’ll recall that this was the old Julia Gillard line – ‘we’re the greatest government ever because we’ve passed 87 billion pages of new laws’, or sentiments to that effect. Back then conservatives — people who believed in small government, less tax, and that doing nothing is better than doing something bad — would ridicule Ms. Gillard and Labor for such simplistic and wrongheaded measures of supposed success.

    But not today. Today’s Team Turnbull Liberal Party trumpets to all and sundry that it is running a successful government. Why? Simply because it is getting things passed into law. But they are truly awful things that are being enacted. You’ll recall the attacks on superannuation. We read in a study this week that under those Turnbull government changes, people who save $400,000 in their super will be no better off than those who save $1,000,000. You see the former will be able to access the aged pension and myriad other forms of welfare while the latter group will not. So the taxpayer, in effect, will make up the difference. These super changes brought in by Morrison and Turnbull are going to undermine thrift and saving. Why bother slaving to save up that extra $600,000 only to be in the same position as those who only accumulated $400,000? There is no answer to that. In the medium term this will hit the budget big time as pension payments skyrocket.

    But heck, Team Turnbull got it through the Senate and onto the statute books. Do you count it as a good thing? I mean, they got it through Parliament and they seem to want to use that as the measure of all things.

    Or what about the billions piled into Gonski? Here is a supposedly Liberal government throwing billions of dollars at the education sector without asking for better outcomes, without stopping to ask if education outcomes are correlated to ever more taxpayer largesse (hint: it would seem not), without wondering why they are favouring the teachers’ unions over the Catholic and independent sector, and without a concern in the world about how God-awful anti-federalist and pro-centralist it is. Look, this is a joke. No legislation would have been miles better than this legislation.

    Or what of the banks’ levy? Is that a good thing for a right-of-centre political party to do? If you say ‘yes’ then you really ought to go and join Labor, unless you happen to think the Liberal Party is Labor in drag. (Can one still say that word, Mr. Former Australian of the Year?)

    Let me be blunt. When a right of centre Liberal party starts measuring success solely in terms of getting stuff passed into law it needs to lose an election and lose it badly. Team Turnbull could go tomorrow to Bill Shorten and promise to enact Electricity Bill’s entire wish-list of laws and the Libs would then get all sorts of things through Parliament. (Please, please don’t take me seriously. Please don’t. I don’t want to tempt the lefty morons on the bridge of the Liberals’ sinking ship with another appalling brainstorm.) My point is that no one would think that just enacting what Labor wants is a good idea, no matter how much legislation made it through the Senate as a result. And yet that’s what all the senior ministers are, in effect, saying. They’re trying to brag about it, Gillard-style. And that’s the yardstick half the writers on The Australian are also implicitly using in their sorry attempts to bolster Team Turnbull.

    Well, I’m not buying it and nor should you. Doing nothing is miles better than the big government, high taxing, stolen from the Labor playbook crap that Team Turnbull has the effrontery to be boasting about.

  121. johanna
    #2432685, posted on July 5, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    So sorry to hear about the demise of Melbourne fashion. For decades, the Melbourne CBD was chockers with stylishly dressed men and women, and I used to go there just to buy clothes. Sydney, despite being larger, just didn’t have the vibe for clothes that Melbourne did, with a few exceptions.

    When I moved to Canberra, I had to go to Melbourne to buy a decent overcoat.

    It seems that little by little, we are all going to live in a Unicity.

  122. calli
    #2432686, posted on July 5, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Baggy arse pants with elasticised skinny legs.

    Yes! Saw that on the weekend. Longed to rush over and pull up the little grandson’s trousers until I realised that all the men were wearing them. Like the girls with long, flowing blouses tucked in but only at the front.

    Fashion. Disgraceful until I recall the getups I used to leave the house in.

  123. Habib
    #2432687, posted on July 5, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Bicycle racing is duller than womens cricket. At least when idiots fall off a motorcycle they usually get pretty smashed up. The lycra Taliban are the enemies of civilisation and progress.

  124. H B Bear
    #2432688, posted on July 5, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    It’s taken Bernard Tomic a while (probably because he is a bit slow) but at least now he realises what a hopeless game tennis is. It should be left to bored housewives to play mid-week before going home to root the pool cleaner or lawn mower man.

    My suggestion? Take up golf.

  125. Robber Baron
    #2432689, posted on July 5, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Just back from a trip to Melbourne, and some observations of the mens “business style” seen in the city.

    Melbourne CBD is a freak show, even if you disregard the hordes of sullen dark skinned yoofs lounging around every public open space. Looking “gangsta” appears to be their only occupation.

    Its the same here in Asia. Hair gel, tattoos, shiny tight suits, skinny legs, no socks, pointy shoes…and the piece de resistance…attitude…yup, these idiots think they are wonderful.

  126. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2432690, posted on July 5, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Bicycle racing is duller than womens cricket.

    This ..er… observation may differ when viewed from the relative perspectives of the participants/competitors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *