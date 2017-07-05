Liberty Quote
-
Wednesday Forum: July 5, 2017
#1
& from my flu-ridden sick bed.
Never been this far up before. A strange feeling.
Comment Encrypted.
& as I run my own show, when I don’t work, I don’t eat.
Imagine if the public service & government was run the same way?
Morning, all.
I would only let people in government and the public service eat when they don’t work.
Malta to legalise gay marriage and ban gendered words in legislation
Malta is on the verge of legalising gay marriage after the government brought forward legislation to scrap gendered references to marriage in the country’s legal system.
The draft law, which has received the backing of the centre-right opposition Nationalist Party, will abolish gendered terms such as “husband”, “wife”, “mother” and “father” from the country’s Marriage Act and other laws and replace them with gender-neutral terminology.
It will also be made legal for gay couples to adopt children.
It marks the latest in a series of reforms designed to increase equality in the traditionally Catholic country.
Last year, Malta became the first nation to ban so-called “gay cure” conversion therapy, making it illegal to try to “change, repress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression”.
“Malta wants to keep leading on LGBT issues and civil liberties, to serve as a model for the rest of the world,” Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, who leads the Labour Party, told the BBC.
RTWT
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/malta-gay-marriage-same-sex-legalise-gendered-word-ban-legislation-law-a7822226.html
Kicking Sagan off the TDF is ridiculous. Cavendish tried to squeeze between him and the bollards where there was no room, so he would have ended up knocking over Sagan, who put out his arm to protect himself, and is now banned. Next time just let yourself get knocked over is what the organisers are saying. Will make watching it less interesting now. oh well, go R Porte!
Yammy reminds me of Fibber McGee.
11..cwicket team
Not leaving it on the old thread. Took me too long to write:
Arky
#2432521, posted on July 5, 2017 at 11:53 am
The end of mainstream media cannot be far off.
But I wonder if anyone has thought about the consequences of this for mainstream political parties?
Trump victorious is the first real indication of what may be a complete revolution.
As Uber has done to the taxi industry.
Online is now where everyone resides.
TV broadcast programming designed to keep the attention of the lowest common denominator has been replaced by a myriad of online shows with audiences in the millions with the time to dedicate to interviews, opinions and analysis and the ability to direct audiences to further viewing and reading resources that allow an intelligent audience to check the information given.
The political parties have relied for so long on their traditional relationship with big media providers I think their current absurd situation of complete denial as the curtain is pulled back reflects that they just don’t know how to respond and build a relationship with the new breed of online journalists who will inevitably replace old media.
The first party that goes completely with online will clean up.
You don’t need people to hand out how to vote cards if you attract and engage with your voters online.
You can sign them up for pre- poll voting and automate much of that side of things.
Meanwhile you get onto as many online programs and expose yourself as Jordan Peterson has.
But in order to do this you need to be:
1. Hard working and conscientious.
2. Across all the policy and issues people actually care about.
3. Genuinely likeable and responsible.
..
I just don’t think many of the current crop of politicians and have it in them.
We must await the arrival of the new politician.
..
A other thing about online that I don’t think has been articulated is this:
In the past media companies decided which content from overseas we saw.
Now we can view Canadian, American and English politicians and journalists responding to events as they unfold.
Much of the unrest in people’s minds about the current regime is this: they can see how the narrative is the same everywhere.
This is disturbing.
Because you know these people couldn’t have thought the whole story up on their own. They aren’t that bright. And what’s the chance they would respond almost word for word the same as another politician oceans away?
So they discussed and colluded on how to sell their shit and destructive policies to us.
Just so it’s not lost on the old thread.
Senator Malcolm Roberts of PHON continues to do the work of the angels.
Here is a copy of today’s press release found on his Facebook page…
Here is a link to the document in question.
Interviewed potential new staff members the other day.
I always ask if they are reading any books at the moment.
Amazing how many young people can not remember the last book they read.
Always employ people who enjoy reading.
Or drinking.
Or both.
France has neither winter nor summer nor morals. Apart from these
drawbacks it is a fine country. It’s usually been governed by
prostitutes.”
Mark Twain
———— ——— ———
“I would rather have a German division in front of me than a French
one
behind me.”
General George S. Patton
———— ——— ———
“Going to war without France is like going deer hunting without your
accordion.”
Norman Schwarzkopf
———— ——— ———
“We can stand here like the French, or we can do something about
it.”
Marge Simpson
———— ——— ———
“As far as I’m concerned, war always means failure.”
Jacques Chirac, President of France
———— ——— ———
“The only time France wants us to go to war is when the German Army
is
sitting in Paris sipping coffee.”
Regis Philbin
———— ——— ———
“The last time the French asked for ‘more proof’ it came marching
into
Paris under a German flag.”
David Letterman
———— ——— ———
“Only thing worse than a Frenchman is a Frenchman who lives in
Canada.”
Ted Nugent
———— ——— ———
“War without France would be like……..World War II.”
Unknown
———— ——— ———
“The favorite bumper sticker in Washington D.C. right now is one
that says ‘First Iraq , then France.”
Tom Brokaw
———— ——— ———
“What do you expect from a culture and a nation that exerted more of
its national will fighting against Disney World and Big Macs than the
Nazis?”
Dennis Miller
———— ——— ———
‘”It is important to remember that the French have always been there
when they needed us.”
Alan Kent
———— ——— ——–
“They’ve taken their own precautions against al-Qa’ida.
To prepare for an attack, each Frenchman is urged to keep duct tape,
a white flag, and a three-day supply of mistresses in the house.”
Argus Hamilton
———— ——— ———
“Somebody was telling me about the French Army rifle that was being
advertised on eBay the other day…the description was, ‘Never shot.
Dropped once.’ ”
Rep. Roy Blunt, MO
———— ——— ———
Q. What did the mayor of Paris say to the German Army as they
entered the city in WWII?
A. Table for 100,000 m’sieur?
———— ——— ——–
“Do you know how many Frenchmen it takes to defend Paris ? It’s not
known, it’s never been tried.”
Rep. R. Blount, MO
———— ——— ———
“Do you know it only took Germany three days to conquer France in
WWII? And that’s because it was raining.”
John Xereas, Manager, DC Improv
———— ——— ———
French Ban Fireworks at Euro Disney
(AP), Paris, March 5, 2003
The French Government announced today that it is imposing a ban on
fireworks at Euro Disney.
The decision comes the day after a nightly fireworks display at the
park 30 miles outside of Paris caused the soldiers at a nearby French Army garrison to surrender to
a group of Czech tourists.
He’s 21, earns over $1 million per year and starred in a Premiership just 9 months ago.
Now Tom Boyd is taking an indefinite break from the game to deal with depression.
You’ve really got to wonder what the hell is going on in the AFL these days.
Nice anew and shiny
Their ABC running with the story that Victoria has seen a massive shift to trucks from trains for shifting the grain harvest.
Union train driver bastardry not mentioned, why make them vengeful?.
Once b triples are bought in to vicco, trains will not be needed.
Always employ country kids if you get the chance.
They are hard working, honest, rough & tumble & show initiative.
From the OT
The Case Against Cardinal Pell
“Once Pell had been charged, its publisher removed [Louise Milligan’s hatchet job on the Cardinal] from local bookshops to avoid influencing the deliberations of jury members.”
In Victoria, perhaps, but not in QLD. I saw a display of them yesterday in QBD. Do they imagine prospective jurors wouldn’t be coming to QLD for a holiday?
Ben Carson, the current Secretary for Housing and Urban Development made a couple of ‘controversial’ statements:
Indisputable. He also said:
Axiomatic. This is self-evident. Ben Carson himself is living proof of the right mindset, and take the plight of the average Lotto winner as evidence of the consequence of the wrong mindset.
But enter the pathological perspective of the victimologist left. Senator Maxine Waters drew the following conclusions from these statements :
No, I expect he knows the “mission” of HUD all too well – keeping the poor poor and reliant on the political patronage of parasites like Waters. I suspect he intends to radically reorient that mission.
Breathtaking dishonesty. Carson is saying if you are poor but mentally empowered, you can rise out of poverty. If you drink the victim Kool-Aid that Waters and her ilk doles out to millions, that mentality will keep you poor and dependent on authority figures like Waters.
Waters is a slimeball. She’s playing a version of the race card with this deliberate misinterpretation of Carson’s comments.
That’s slightly disturbing imagery, but I expect Carson to conduct himself with the same quiet dignity that made him stand out in the GOP primaries. Prediction –
Maxine Waters is not going to come out of any exchange with him looking good.
Article h/t: Drudge
Those who fought the battle of the Marne might disagree…
As will soon be reported by ABC The World Today:
There’s a new map online. It shows some 150 places in Australia where aboriginals were massacred. This is being put forward by its activist sponsors as a step forward in clarifying history.
Looks more like hammering a wedge into the cracks in the Reconciliation edifice, and another bit of jockeying for position in the Sorry-Recognition-Treaty-Pot O’ Gold relay race.
And someone who had played a team sport as a child.
Doesn’t matter what sport.
As long as it’s team sport.
It’s amazing how many cases of depression there are now that it is being advertised. A very successful campaign indeed.
I feel sorry for properly depressed people who are having the condition belittled by outbreaks of mass hysteria.
Very good Zycon.
I hear Mal is pressuring Donald to ban cryptic crosswords.
Malta to legalise gay marriage and ban gendered words in legislation
They might as well ban the Maltese Cross while they’re at it. That’s what the ABC would do.
..
Kinky.
Turnbull’s pathetic appeal to authority proves he has no argument let alone any substantial point.
In summary, the best employees are:
1) Readers;
2) Don’t mind a drink;
3) From the country;
4) Played team sports as a child.
That’s not to say there aren’t some exceptions.
But these sticking to these rules will give you good staff.
You only have to look at lotto winners and sporting stars who have ended up back in poverty.
Liberty Quote
..
Its a consequence of living in a nation where most people are no longer even indirectly involved in making anything worthwhile and useful.
Thirty five years ago I was machining the housings, impellers and shafts for irrigation pumps to be exported.
Work has meaning.
It isn’t just about money.
The money is simply a way to measure the value.
Our demise will ultimately be because we exported meaningful work to elsewhere.
Tariffs?
Mind you, the way the Dogs’ midfield is performing it’s no wonder that forwards like Cloke and Boyd are feeling depressed.
Jordan Peterson made the same observation. Dumping a tonne of money on someone with issues is almost always going to exacerbate those issues. For example, a scarcity of money keeps someone with a penchant for dabbling in drugs from going off the rails. Dump a few million dollars on them and they’ll likely be dead within the year.
..
No.
Efficiency and energy production and end welfare and end minimum wages and end warehousing people in useless education.
ALP?
“Ms Gillard, who takes over from Beyond Blue founder Jeff Kennett, said she’s looking forward to once again “courting the public light” in the name of the mental health charity”
http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/julia-gillard-weighs-in-on-trump-and-coping-with-anxiety-as-she-takes-leadership-of-beyond-blue/ar-BBDDWE9?ocid=AARDHP
Clearing the backlog of excess obsolete men by Beyond Blue converting them into Solyent Green is within gillards grasp.
Rare photo of 1940 Tour de France.
Always be wary of Big Potato.
http://www.smh.com.au/business/workplace-relations/horticulture-industry-pushes-to-change-pay-rates-for-workers-outside-the-farm-gate-20170703-gx3lr9.html
You don’t even have to employ people in production via factories for them to feel meaning.
Factories are increasingly automated.
First they had the production line via Henry Ford.
Then they had turret lathes that indexed by hand.
Then they automated machining via indexing turrets in pneumatically controlled lathes and mills.
Then they improved automation with computer numerical control, and automated some of the auxiliary functions of the production line.
Now they can automate the entire production line and supply chain including tooling.
The modern factory is devoid of persons.
So why do they need to be located in a low wage country?
And the working people of a nation still derive meaning from productive factories.
Which lawyer goes home and sleeps more soundly and contentedly?
The one who represents a company manufacturing goods, or the one who depends on the latest influx of refugees for work?
Arky, in the long term that work will be mechanised anyway. Even in China, there are parts of the economy that are already investing in large-scale machination to replace their human workforces because the cost of labour has risen to make this the more economically viable option.
I do agree with you, though. It is a big problem, a huge problem that will have to be grappled with. The fact is that the future belongs to a minority of smart people capable of doing the highly technical jobs that machines cannot. The vast bulk of people with ordinary skillsets will be permanently structurally unemployable. They’ll be priced out of the labour force by machines do their work more efficiently and at much lower cost. But this is fundamentally a consequence of technological advances, not offshoring. The nations that have benefited from offshoring face the same conundrum.
I’m not sure how this problem will play out, but it seems significant social upheaval is a likely possibility.
mechanisation, not machination.
Righteous.
There’s still plenty of meaningful work to be had and done.
Marty Armstrong asks the question:
RTWT.
5) Have developed a work-ethic in some sort of menial job whilst at school/Uni.
Given headlines such as “Malcolm’s time is up” in the Oz, perhaps we should have a new Turnbull to fall date poll?
Hmm, the same “depression” that saw Franklin miss the finals?
Soylent Green is a 1973 American science fiction thriller film directed by Richard Fleischer and starring Charlton Heston and Leigh Taylor-Young. Edward G. Robinson appears in his final film. Loosely based on the 1966 science fiction novel Make Room! Make Room! by Harry Harrison, it combines both police procedural and science fiction genres; the investigation into the murder of a wealthy businessman and a dystopian future of dying oceans and year-round humidity due to the greenhouse effect, resulting in suffering from pollution, poverty, overpopulation and depleted resources.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soylent_Green
Oh come on
#2432595, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:52 pm
I’m not sure how this problem will play out, but it seems significant social upheaval is a likely possibility.
Maybe the declining birth rates in the technologically advanced countries would have helped even up the ledger. More automation and a lot less people to employ.
However, importing vast herds of welfare parasites and islamic supremacists will shoot this outcome down in flames.
55th Battalion A.I.F
Might have misjudged the new French PM if he sticks to his guns, talking up a good fight.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/04/french-pm-edouard-philippe-warns-cuts-reduce-debt-volcano-public-spending
The French prime minister has vowed to make a raft of public-spending cuts to stem France’s “intolerable” reliance on state borrowing, which he said had left the country dancing on a debt “volcano”.
In his opening speech to parliament on Tuesday, Edouard Philippe side-stepped the notion of one-size-fits-all austerity, instead insisting that the plan of the new centrist president, Emmanuel Macron, was to reduce public spending while launching a €50bn (£44bn) investment programme and cutting a range of taxes, including slashing corporate taxes to boost businesses.
Philippe’s speech revealed a delicate balancing act between what he called unavoidable public spending cuts coupled with state infrastructure investment and tax cuts that he promised would raise people’s spending power.
He warned that French public spending and debt had reached unsustainable levels. “We are dancing on a volcano that is rumbling ever louder,” Philippe said. “The French are hooked on public spending. Like all addictions, it doesn’t solve any of the problems it is meant to ease. And like all addictions, it takes will and courage to detox.”
…
“Businesses must want to set up and develop on our territory rather than elsewhere,” he added, announcing that corporate tax would be cut from 33% to 25% in the next five years.
Philippe reiterated Macron’s campaign promises, including the loosening of labour laws to “free up” business. But the timescale for some flagship tax cuts – such as reducing housing tax – could be pushed back, coming into effect between now and 2022.
…
Philippe reached out to voters confirming Macron’s promises to make dental and eye care free on the health system, overhaul the school-leaving exam, the baccalauréat, and introduce a new national service for young people.
Other measures included compulsory vaccinations for young children and progressively raising the price of a packet of cigarettes from €7 to €10.
Last week, France’s independent auditor revealed an €8bn funding shortfall in this year’s budget, saying the deficit would once again be above the EU’s limit of 3% of national income.
Philippe had immediately seized on this to blame overspending on the previous administration under the Socialist François Hollande, for whom Macron had worked as an economic adviser then economy minister until last year.
Funny that those seeking to redefine marriage are also seeking to ban terms like mother and father, husband and wife, and the like in legislation. Some people might even see a relationship therein.
Leigh Lowe, exactly. When recruiting I like to see former Maccas workers as they have had rigorous training and a service mentality drilled into them, and be made to do heaps of menial crap so they lose whatever entitlement they were raised with.
Now Tom Boyd is taking an indefinite break from the game to deal with depression.
Has someone called Julia?
Maybe she can help.
I refuse to leave this blatant f$ggotry on the old thread.
Stimpson J. Cat
#2432580, posted on July 5, 2017 at 12:39 pm
Milo’s book is hilarious.
“My motto is laughter and war.
Keep reading and you’ll find out how you can become as terrifying to the forces of political correctness and social justice as I am.
And you won’t even have to turn gay. ”
“In my mastery of trolling, I am surpassed by one man President Donald J. Trump.
Like me, Daddy, as I like to call him, only went after deserving targets: the media, Hillary and Bill Clinton, the disabled, and political correctness.”
“We’re supposed to pretend it’s totally believable Try could pilot the Millennium Falcon with greater skill than Han Solo. Never mind the fact that she learns the Face in like, half a day.”
“If you are reading this and you’re in college, or you recently graduated, you can lay the blame squarely at your parents generation for handing culture to the regressive lunatics and SJWs. The previous generation of conservatives failed completely in their attempts to save academia, the media and the arts. ”
“Because of their intellectual pedigree in the angry, victim-centric doctrine of Cultural Marxism, the Left is committed to defending a worldview which arranges women, minorities, and gay’s in a league table of oppression, with straight white men as the eternal oppressors at the top of the list, followed by gay white men, followed by straight white women, all the way down to paraplegic black immigrant Muslim transsexuals at the very bottom. Straight white men are the new “bourgeoisie “, the group oppressing everyone else.”
Fuck yeah! What a team. Roberts and Moran.
There is huge potential here to embarrass a lot of warmist idiots, and in parliament where it really matters.
I feel sorry for properly depressed people who are having the condition belittled by outbreaks of mass hysteria.
Don’t.
Pity helps no one.
Ever.
Money and hugs and sex does.
Also hot chicks.
Good food, I could go on….
The plot, like the beloved senator, thickens (cue spooky music)…
The South Ozzie Seawhales apparently “observed”, were:
– Threatened by a plan
– Invited into the bight by “local” indigenees
What amazing new revelation will emerge next, one might wonder?
Qwiggers, seeing a problem and blaming the patient and calling for more of the disease as a cure.
Thank god hes not a doctor.
“Oh your arse is itchy, and you are losing weight with intestinal problems and worms in your stool.
“I prescribe more tapeworms”…
Governments are buying up where the market has failed. Is this the end of privatisation?
John Quiggin
Its almost pure, concentrated wrongness that even Monty couldnt top. Seriously read the whole thing and despair.
The return to public enterprise is not an entirely new development. Frustration at the failure of our privatised telecommunications industry to deliver a first-world broadband system led the Rudd government to go back to public enterprise, setting up the National Broadband Network. Despite the best efforts of then communications minister Malcolm Turnbull to cripple it, the NBN keeps rolling out. Its ultimate privatisation, promised by Rudd, seems to have been forgotten about. Even a suggestion for a “scoping study” of privatisation, put forward by Infrastructure Australia a year ago, has gone nowhere.
Id love to see Sincs or one of our more economically minded chaps or chappettes take this arse stew of ideas apart in detail.
CNN threatens to destroy the life of Trump/wrestling spoof video maker.
This is real …
CNN: How CNN found the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF.
Rare photo of 1940 Tour de France.
Note the absence of Lycra.
We will assume their legs are hairy too.
From ye olde fredde.
As I mentioned yesterday, I have just received two pieces of junk mail allegedly seeking my views, one from Senator Williams (who I had never heard of, despite following politics quite closely) for the Nats, and one from the tone deaf NSW Libs with – unbelievably – “Arfur” Sinodinos as the poster boy.
Both were data collection exercises, with pre-digested “questions and options” that could be submitted provided you gave them your email address and other useful demographic data.
There was an “other” option, which no doubt would go straight into the bin.
While it is a sign of their desperation (I am in Eden-Monaro) it is also so transparently an attempt to harvest people’s personal details and belatedly use technology for same.
Does anyone seriously believe that what they put in “other” will be taken seriously by Tweedledee?
They can go pound sand, as our American friends say.
Invited into the bight by “local” indigenees
I’ve seen aborigines talking to whales before.
😁
Trump celebrates 4th of July by killing Muslim terrorists:
US Coalition Bombs ISIS 25 Times To Ring In Independence Day.
Canberra bubble in all its delusional glory just on at the NPC, commissioner of the ATO snorking on about “voluntary compliance”, then proceeding to bang on about how the ATO is respected, ethical, competent, vital and efficient. Just after a deputy commissioner was done for major fraud. These arseholes truly are our enemy. And they think they’re our friend. Fuckers.
Truly one for the ages.
What amazing new revelation will emerge next, one might wonder? She for one is clearly as stupid as assumed. Just pay it back, you fat cow. Pity these swine aren’t subject to the same jurisdiction they foist on others, she’d be in the showers with some big, hairy, tattoo’s tuppence lickers a long time ago.
Little wonder she’s a “single parent” as well, what sort of mutant would’ve impregnated that, let alone hang around for any time listing to it’s inane braying?
CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.
Thats pretty well standover and must skate on the absolute borderline of legality.
They cant start taking journos for scenic ocean viewing helicopter rides soon enough.
The new unit to be headed by Dylan Voller.
The Northern Territory government has launched a new Aboriginal Justice Unit to ensure better outcomes for indigenous offenders. The Oz.
A useful reference for Cats who like to know what their favourite moocher is siphoning from the trough.
http://remtribunal.gov.au/media/documents/2017/2016-compilations/full-time-compilations/2015-21-remuneration-and-allowances-for-holders-of-full-time-public-office-compilation-no-14.-annotated/2015-21-FTOH-Determination-Compilation-14-Annotated-30-November-2016.rtf
Kind of interesting for the pictures of what Britain’s top luvvies wear to an afternoon party:
More air kisses than Oscar night! Stars including Jude Law, Nigella Lawson, Damian Lewis and Jemima Goldsmith attend party in Chelsea to celebrate 80th birthday of playwright Sir Tom Stoppard.
Jude Law pictured arriving: don’t go to too much trouble, bro.
France has been talking about reform for centuries. It only reforms ion one direction.
Stephen Fry at least dressed properly.
The rest of them seem to share a wardrobe with my 5 year old.
Far be it for me to defend that fat foghorn, SHY, but I took it to mean that she had been invited to the head of the Bight, to watch the whales, by local indigines, not that the indigines had summoned the whales.
Haha! When I said I it may be Texas, my mum said “Why America?”. I think that quote is why.
At least they are registered.
Brilliant winter’s day in Sydney. Doesn’t matter where you go in the world, nothing can match it, not even Melbourne.
My mate Archimedes reckons it’s a good thing she did not fall overboard or go swimming.
This threat of rising sea levels is real.
Macron sounds like he has a good economic head on him.
You are objectively wrong.
Just for my own wicked entertainment I may try that question.
Back in the days of face-to-face interviews I used to ask “How do you feel about doing work?”
About half would fail that question.
My current questions:
1/. Where are you now? (i.e. which town or district)
2/. When can you start?
3/. Do you have a boyfriend?
4/. Do you have any special dietary requirements?
Say a big “Howdy!” to Colonel Custer for me, will you.
The guests are very diverse. Cough, cough.
My first question:
1. what is the answer to 476 times 29
You should have.
Senator Williams is one of the few who had a real job before entering politics.
He’s also uncorruptable – thus hated by big biz, big govt, big union, et al.
He’s an extremely hard worker for the battler & the small people – thus he’s not even understood by the Liberal Party, ALP, lobbyists, etc. – but oh boy, is he feared.
The caption says it all.
They had to comment that he was wearing “freshly shined shoes” FFS.
I suppose when everyone else is wearing Adidas runners (presumably due to bunions by the look of them) that is worth noting.
Incidentally, the latest wanker trend I have seen in Collins St is (alleged) blokes wearing a suit with leather shoes but no socks (or at least sheilas anklet socks which just fit the shoes).
I suspect the wank-off is “my Italian leather shoes are sooo soft, I don’t need socks.”
Great.
But it looks shithouse.
Send the Diversidy Officer out there to knock some sense into him.
The smoking gun that would blow up the whole farrago of lies, of course, is when the Sea Dugong booked her kid’s airfares.
A handful of enquiries in this regard have been sent to her office by various journalists and thus far all have received the same response – absolute silence. Which stinks like high heaven.
A FOI request might get to the bottom of it eventually. By then everyone will have forgotten and the caravans moved on.
Surely the former would have let the latter know that Senator Hyphen-Dugong would be visiting to seek their wise counsel?
1st time I’ve ever heard of “Wacka” Williams was him bagging Tony Abbott. Complete non-entity it seems, and All Hat No Cattle Katter supposedly is a tireless worker for the downtrodden little people. And a complete fuckwit. Besides Lyonhjelm I for one can’t think of a single politician I wouldn’t drown in their own effluent if it wasn’t prosecutable. And he’s a bit fruity on some issues as well, but telling hippies to fuck off provides some redemption.
2 fathers at least would’ve been able to chat with the cetaceans in their own lingo, unlike the Abos.
Gives him something in common with Catallaxy, which bagged Abbott solidly (& justifiably) almost every day of his PMship.
Though Wacka’s bagging of Abbott in the past few days is difficult to understand.
It is a disgrace. Has not yet taken off at my company.
How much of hanson young’s jaunt of entitlement wasn’t completely dependant on fossil fuels?.
thanks for the link to Roberts’ report commissioned from Moran – bookmarked it to read later
This has been the case in NYC for at least two years. The contagion has spread.
Only good thing that ever comes out of Melbourne is the Hume Highway. And it only becomes so at Albury.
power crisis –
1. Industry moves elsewhere
2. The very young and the very old and the frail die of cold and/or heat
3. Power demand is reduced
4. Problem solved
To continue the French jokes…
Q.Why have the Parisien boulevards been planted with shade trees.
A. So when the German Army decides to have a parade the soldiers don’t get sunburnt.
😆 see gravatar
You mean the NSW Senator Williams who has just returned from a taxpayer funded “Pacific Study Tour” in the middle of winter? That Senator Williams, aka “it’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.”
These Coalition numpties imagine that sending out fake requests for opinions while actually seeking to harvest people’s personal information will fool us.
Go pound sand!
I have been warning for some time that Australia is becoming a culture that allows men to wear dress shoes without socks and to kiss each other hello.
Go to scroll-past, Greens-voting Harpy.
Or slightly less wordy:
Q.Why do the French have trees along the Champs Elysees?
A. So the Germans can march in the shade.\
Told this to a German kid (16yo) at our dinner table. He wasn’t amused but I was.
Bob Geldorf told that one on stage in Paris. The French Societie De Ancien Combatants told Geldorf that ‘some of our older members had suffered a great deal in keeping the Germans out of Paris, and some of our younger members wished to meet Mr. Geldorf, and express their displeasure personally..”
Two links from http://joannenova.com.au/2017/07/coal-boom1600-new-plants-in-62-countries-around-the-world-increasing-43/
https://s3.amazonaws.com/jo.nova/graph/energy/coal/coal-maps/new-coal-china-japan-map.gif
https://s3.amazonaws.com/jo.nova/graph/energy/coal/coal-maps/new-coal-aust-nz-map-m.gif
Go read the post.
Australia…..
Where the person responsible for causing more depression throughout the nation than anyone else, is given the position of head of a taxpayer funded “depression” group.
To help people with depression!
She immediately calls the leader of the free world, basically “insane”, causing even more depression amongst the sane Australians that still haven’t topped themselves.
Beyond Blue could not be better named.
It makes me way beyond being just “blue”
It depresses me, gives me a bad case of SOL and violent thoughts.
Oh oh come on what a beautiful piece of alliteration — may I pinch it?
The morning is long past, what is Mick Trumble banning this afternoon?
Permission to purposely pirate political patronage of parasites?
Boy, someone has shit on the liver today.
I don’t mind harpy (so, sue me) but Greens voting is an intolerable slur.
Pistols at dawn are called for.
It’s the beginning of the end for Mann-made Climate Change!
Good news for Mark Steyn in his lawsuit too
Why does Professor Bunyip’s word picture of Ms Gillard’s moon-like derriere sliding over the window sill come to mind?
I have heard from those who need help with respect to their failing mental health that if you ring Beyond Blue all they give you is a phone number. Not much help I’m told especially if it becomes a circular phonecall.
Just back from a trip to Melbourne, and some observations of the mens “business style” seen in the city.
Blue suits and brown shoes with no socks.
Baggy arse pants with elasticised skinny legs.
Three days growth of facial hair, carefully maintained at that length.
Spiky hair loaded with gel. (that look will be interesting come summer time).
Women’s style coloured scarves tied in a knot round the neck (of the men).
Suits with no tie and the shirt outside the pants.
Ties with a Windsor knot bigger than their head.
Mobile phones glued to the head of four out five in the street. The fifth is dialling someone.
Pointy toed shoes, usually filthy and toes curled up at about 30 degrees.
Melbourne CBD is a freak show, even if you disregard the hordes of sullen dark skinned yoofs lounging around every public open space. Looking “gangsta” appears to be their only occupation.
Game. Set. Match.
I used to watch the Tour de France, but must agree with others that the commentary this year is dreadful.
Do any Cats know of alternative feeds from other countries?
bit of cut and paste from Quadrant Online (who is speaking here?)
This is the only English language commentary feed. They are doing it for the whole world.
and
So sorry to hear about the demise of Melbourne fashion. For decades, the Melbourne CBD was chockers with stylishly dressed men and women, and I used to go there just to buy clothes. Sydney, despite being larger, just didn’t have the vibe for clothes that Melbourne did, with a few exceptions.
When I moved to Canberra, I had to go to Melbourne to buy a decent overcoat.
It seems that little by little, we are all going to live in a Unicity.
Yes! Saw that on the weekend. Longed to rush over and pull up the little grandson’s trousers until I realised that all the men were wearing them. Like the girls with long, flowing blouses tucked in but only at the front.
Fashion. Disgraceful until I recall the getups I used to leave the house in.
Bicycle racing is duller than womens cricket. At least when idiots fall off a motorcycle they usually get pretty smashed up. The lycra Taliban are the enemies of civilisation and progress.
It’s taken Bernard Tomic a while (probably because he is a bit slow) but at least now he realises what a hopeless game tennis is. It should be left to bored housewives to play mid-week before going home to root the pool cleaner or lawn mower man.
My suggestion? Take up golf.
Just back from a trip to Melbourne, and some observations of the mens “business style” seen in the city.
Melbourne CBD is a freak show, even if you disregard the hordes of sullen dark skinned yoofs lounging around every public open space. Looking “gangsta” appears to be their only occupation.
Its the same here in Asia. Hair gel, tattoos, shiny tight suits, skinny legs, no socks, pointy shoes…and the piece de resistance…attitude…yup, these idiots think they are wonderful.
This ..er… observation may differ when viewed from the relative perspectives of the participants/competitors.