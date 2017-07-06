A government cryptocurrency?

This story is a few days old but one of the advantages of being on holiday is that you can catch up on reading.
Perhaps most notable are Medcraft’s comments on the idea that centrally-issued cryptocurrencies present an attractive way to thwart illicit cryptocurrency use, a comment that came in response to questions about the rise of ransomware attacks leveraging the technology.
“Depending on the type of centrally-issued digital currency, the ability to deal with the black economy and money laundering, etc, is dramatic,” he told CoinDesk.
By replicating the utility of bitcoin as a payments channel within a centralized scheme, Medcraft said, there would be fewer non-nefarious reasons for individuals to use bitcoin or other decentralized currencies.
Sounds very impressive and thoughtful and all.
But …
There is a huge difference between a digital currency and a cryptocurrency. A cryptocurrency has to leverage off a blockchain. The whole idea behind a cryptocurrency is that the currency is accounted for in the block – it is counterfeit proof and inflation proof. Is the government really going to force the entire economy onto a blockchain? I suspect not. At the moment it simply cannot scale up that much.
What I think Medcraft is talking about is a digital currency (which suggests he doesn’t really know what a cryptocurrency is). It also entirely negates any argument that a government digital currency could crowd out a private cryptocurrency.
More importantly, the banking system already provides digital currency. Like many people I carry around a piece of plastic in my wallet (actually my phone cover) and use it to transfer funds from my bank account to the bank accounts of people I trade with. The technology to avoid the actual piece of plastic and simply use an app on my phone already exists.
As far as I can see the government is sabotaging efforts to get people to use more digital currency. Regulating interchange fees, for example, is designed to reduce the use of credit accounts. Competition policy is making it difficult for the banking system to innovate products in the face of new entry into the payments market.
So where does all this leave us? The government cannot (at present) move everyone to a cryptocurrency and is sabotaging efforts for people to make greater use of digital currency.
Yeah, Medcraft was being pretentious and stepped on a rake.
What really is the point of government?
Seriously, what are the absolute basics we should demand of government – or which we need from government? Because it seems there is nothing modern Western states do that doesn’t reduce freedom or make problems worse.
And if you have ever handled online credit card transactions you would know that fraud is rife. There is serious money to be made from a more secure and reliable system.
Quite possibly also true.
Why not try Peter Schiff’s venture “Gold Money” which is a centrally issued system of digital bailment certificates backed by gold?
My investment in Bitcoin has grown by a multiple of 4 over the past 12 months. It is out of any government’s view, non-taxable, no sovereign risk, and instantly convertible to any currency. No government controlled currency can compete with that.
Quite the opposite. The government is pushing for the elimination of cash, as a means of being able to reduce the black economy and to allow tracking of money ostensibly for crime fighting.
Government floats $100 note removal
Is Australia on the brink of becoming a completely cashless society?
Bruce – what you are pointing to is another set of inconsistencies in government policy.
Good – all the corrupt quisling cockheads would do is waste it anyway.
We all have a sacred duty to pay as little tax as we can get away with.
As for Medcraft – the tar pits are that way, Rake Boy.
Cryptocurrencies could be quite easily brought under the control of governments should they deem it necessary.
They only need to pass laws:
a) requiring everyone holding a cryptocurrency address to register it;
b) providing that certain addresses to be proscribed, such that if anyone receiving payments which in their prior block chain contain that address, they must report the nature of the transaction and the identity of the counterparty.
Effectively, “bad” addresses in blockchain become like marked bills on paper.
How will they cope when I give a massage to my hairdresser, and she gives me a haircut?
I only have a rudimentary understanding of this field of interest but experience tells me that the more secure a system is, the greater the heist will be and it may not even be detected.
Sinc, are you on crack? The government is trying to force us out of using physical currency. Black economy Taskforce? Proposals to eliminate $100 notes???
I fear you’re losing your grip on reality…
Sinc, what Bruce is pointing to is reality.
Hit you both up for GST of course.
That much is already solved.
Bruce of Newcastle
They don’t want a totally cashless society. They understand (I’m told) that if the computers go down society needs a temporary backup plan.
A friend of mine does emergency disaster work for the UN and he always takes a case of cash $US because in a disaster area swiping a card t o pay for supplies or work is usually not an option. (Of course the UN bureaucrats hate it – as far as they’re concerned actually relieving a catastrophe should take second place to making their bookkeeping easy.)
I’m tempted to think it maybe useful to introduce some form of crypto traceable transactions for ABN holders to start with (but my heart really isn’t in it that much). Rather than worry about the petty black market a useful target would be organized crime and some of the mega bucks in arms,drugs, vice etc. and their front businesses.
I’m still in the dark about bitcoin, at some point in time real money has to be transferred, or am I wrong?
If so then the transaction can be followed.
I worked in close proximity with him in the late 80’s and that assessmemt carries a probability of around 99.56%.
Total flog and struggled to run at 40 watts on a good day.
It’s not real money, because the ultimate test is if people can use it for transactions across a broad range and also if people want to hold without an eye to currency conversion. It’s also extremely unstable in terms of value.
Actually no, Sinc, it’s consistent policy. Both GST and transaction fees are examples of ticket clipping. So what they do is force everyone into digital currency, using the convenience argument as the fig leaf, then they tax it.
Tobin taxes, for example, will be much easier to impose when all is digital. You can’t keep a digital currency under a mattress.
What does that mean “real money” ?
There’s the nub.
And tracing corporate corruption.
Medcraft could start with the ASX and see how he goes.
Tel
I’m still in the dark about bitcoin, at some point in time real money has to be transferred, or am I wrong?
What does that mean “real money” ?
How do you purchase bitcoin, is my question. At some stage I would have to transfer, in my case $Aus to purchase bitcoin. It can’t all be bartering?
Like for instance the IT blackmail stuff, they give you a bitcoin address and you have to transfer money in your currency, surely, that transaction will show the trace of where the money has gone?
How can you hide it all then? Your bank will have a record of where the end point is.
Neenee,
” . It is out of any government’s view, non-taxable..”
That’s not how the ATO sees it. To them it’s just another currency.
Governments, particularly heavily indebted ones which is all of them, cannot afford to have a currency which is unaffected by inflation. They are addicted to inflation as Beryl and Dot sitting at the polies in the local RSL.