A government cryptocurrency?

This story is a few days old but one of the advantages of being on holiday is that you can catch up on reading.

Perhaps most notable are Medcraft’s comments on the idea that centrally-issued cryptocurrencies present an attractive way to thwart illicit cryptocurrency use, a comment that came in response to questions about the rise of ransomware attacks leveraging the technology. “Depending on the type of centrally-issued digital currency, the ability to deal with the black economy and money laundering, etc, is dramatic,” he told CoinDesk. By replicating the utility of bitcoin as a payments channel within a centralized scheme, Medcraft said, there would be fewer non-nefarious reasons for individuals to use bitcoin or other decentralized currencies.

Sounds very impressive and thoughtful and all.

But …

There is a huge difference between a digital currency and a cryptocurrency. A cryptocurrency has to leverage off a blockchain. The whole idea behind a cryptocurrency is that the currency is accounted for in the block – it is counterfeit proof and inflation proof. Is the government really going to force the entire economy onto a blockchain? I suspect not. At the moment it simply cannot scale up that much.

What I think Medcraft is talking about is a digital currency (which suggests he doesn’t really know what a cryptocurrency is). It also entirely negates any argument that a government digital currency could crowd out a private cryptocurrency.

More importantly, the banking system already provides digital currency. Like many people I carry around a piece of plastic in my wallet (actually my phone cover) and use it to transfer funds from my bank account to the bank accounts of people I trade with. The technology to avoid the actual piece of plastic and simply use an app on my phone already exists.

As far as I can see the government is sabotaging efforts to get people to use more digital currency. Regulating interchange fees, for example, is designed to reduce the use of credit accounts. Competition policy is making it difficult for the banking system to innovate products in the face of new entry into the payments market.

So where does all this leave us? The government cannot (at present) move everyone to a cryptocurrency and is sabotaging efforts for people to make greater use of digital currency.