Guest Post: Warty: Mayday! Rat’s abandoning ship.

There is something about Jennifer Oriel of The Oz, and it’s not just the sense of authority in her voice or the spot-on quality of the ink coming out of her pen: she simply makes sense, though she has a weak spot when she talks about our mate Tony . . . she don’t like him much.

Now the article she wrote on Monday this week, and which she spoke about on Tuesday, on the Alan Jones Show (2GB) was written eleven or so days ago now, before the stark raving mad Christopher Pyne debacle, after a few too many chardonnays. The revelations in that speech we know all too well now, so they don’t need to be repeated. But Jennifer was talking not just about the dysfunctionality of the Liberal Party and the untrustworthiness of the Black Hand gang, but the fact that Turnbull is going to have to walk the plank. She suggested execution day as August this year, if not, certainly before the end of this year, which would mean the one seat majority would evaporate.

No question, Dog’s Bottom will leave parliament: he’s already indicated this.

Now where I part with Jennifer, is her suggestion that Julie Bishop would become leader, at least she put Julie Turncoat as head of the list, with a Dutton thrown in, and bottom of the list being Tony the Rottweiler. Now having Tony there as an afterthought is pure Jennifer, indeed it is pure Janet Albrechtsen for that matter, another conservative columnist I admire immensely, yet with an anti Tony fetish.

OK, perhaps I’m too low-brow, and perhaps I don’t have the illustrious contacts either of them have, but I can listen. I have heard your bloody Morrisons talking about Tony railing about the things he didn’t actually achieve when in office. Jennifer has said so too, as too Janet and this morning Chris Kenny (who usually makes a lot of sense).

What all of them fail to do is to point a finger at a dysfunctional, vicious party room, filled with Christopher Pynes and Marise Paines (pain and pynes in the butt) who all the while were plotting to undermine the Oxford boxing blue before he ever became PM. I heard someone who was at Oxford with him at the time saying that he was hopeless as a boxer, except he went totally troppo, arms flailing about like a threshing machine, and knocked his opponent out: KO-ed him, winning the overall competition for Oxford. In other words limited style, rough about the edges, but an abundance of guts. Hence the Rottweiler.

As far as the Black Hand gang was concerned, Tony was only there to win an election by a landslide, only to become a marked man because he was considered too conservative for the good of a Liberal Party of wets.

John Howard, yes, even Menzies talked of the Liberal Party as being a ‘broad church’, but the joint has become thorough heathen, believe me, so why should anyone of sound mind give them their vote.

I take my hat off to Tony Abbot for his doggedness, but I think it is time for him to jump the sinking ship, before the rats realise what is coming and crowd out his raft.