The Ballad of SHY – Just Sit Right Back and You’ll Hear a Tale, a Tale of a Fateful Trip.

Posted on 7:12 am, July 6, 2017 by I am Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to The Ballad of SHY – Just Sit Right Back and You’ll Hear a Tale, a Tale of a Fateful Trip.

  1. struth
    #2433438, posted on July 6, 2017 at 7:41 am

    We know that leftism is the politics of envy and entitlement.

    This is the entitlement part.

    Millions have their hands out all over Australia with just the same mentality.

  2. Baldrick
    #2433462, posted on July 6, 2017 at 8:27 am

    There’s one thing for sure, SHY ain’t no Mary-Anne or Ginger.

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2433481, posted on July 6, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Youse guys are unkind ,the whale trip was a family re union thing ,ya should be encouraging family thuingies .
    CNN ,”blackmailers “? The mentally ill left ! When you fall in a hole start digging .loving the stupid .Donald must be laughing ,best comedy ever the only time lefties are funny is when the are silly buggers .);;

  4. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2433492, posted on July 6, 2017 at 9:07 am

    If she wanted to watch whales, she could have stood in front of a mirror.

  5. jjf
    #2433495, posted on July 6, 2017 at 9:11 am

    No class, no style with an IQ in single digits to boot!!!

  6. Crossie
    #2433513, posted on July 6, 2017 at 9:25 am

    This could have been an opportunity for Robertson Brothers to update this ditty for Ray Hadley’s show if he wasn’t on holidays. I don’t think they would do it for the stand-in host, they probably have a special agreement with Ray.

  7. Crossie
    #2433526, posted on July 6, 2017 at 9:32 am

    There’s one thing for sure, SHY ain’t no Mary-Anne or Ginger.

    Or even Mrs Thurston Howell III.

  8. H B Bear
    #2433533, posted on July 6, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I hope those POI requests on the kid’s plane tickets are flooding in.

  9. candy
    #2433534, posted on July 6, 2017 at 9:37 am

    There’s one thing for sure, SHY ain’t no Mary-Anne or Ginger.

    If SHY lost around 20 kg, she would look nice in a bikini. She would be a communist though.
    Maybe 30 kg, she’s carrying a lot of “conditioning”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *