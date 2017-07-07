Australia’s infrastructure “woes” as seen from Canada

From the front page of today’s Globe and Mail: Infrastructure bank seeks to avoid woes of Australian peer.
Politics is a clear dividing line in Australia when it comes to infrastructure. Since 2013, Australia has been led by the Liberal Party of Australia, which is more conservative than the left-leaning Australian Labor Party, the country’s other main political party. Australia is divided into six states and two territories.
The Australian Liberal government brought in an incentive program in 2014 called asset recycling that provided a financial reward to state governments that privatized assets. State reaction to the incentive largely broke down along partisan lines, with likeminded New South Wales praising the program as the “secret sauce” of success, while some Labor-led states declined to participate. Australia cancelled the program in 2016. . . .
John Quiggin, an economics professor at the University of Queensland, said other privately financed projects such as a $4.8billion toll road tunnel to the Brisbane airport, led to “disastrous losses for investors” as the original consortium went into receivership. He said it would appear from Mr. Sohi’s Sydney itinerary that he would have received a one-sided view of Australia’s experience. Prof. Quiggin said there have been several recent examples of Australian governments moving in the opposite direction, expanding public ownership in areas such as power generation.
“Looking at the itinerary, the minister will have spoken almost exclusively to advocates of private infrastructure, who will have told a rosy tale,” he wrote in an e-mail. “The fact is that these guys have lost the debate, as witnessed by the sudden surge of new public enterprises.”
Jeff Kennett, a former Liberal premier of the state of Victoria who approved his state’s first private toll road in the 1990s, has said those types of deals don’t make sense for governments with healthy finances. The toll highway, known as CityLink, opened in 1999 at a cost of $1.8-billion. Australian newspaper The Age estimated that the private owner, Transurban, is on pace to collect more than $20-billion in revenue by 2034.
Beats me what the point is but was nice to see all the usual gang on the front page of the local paper.
Quiggin is the reverse compass of economics.
Yes, some projects fail and the investors lose their money. So what? The investors have chosen to go into it. (Except for the poor saps in union super funds – but the taxpayers will end up bailing them out.) The whole point of private enterprise is voluntary assumption of risk/reward. Does Quiggin not get that?
As for the comeback of “public ownership”, God spare us. Governments are “moving in” the direction of disastrously unproductive public “investments” in “ruinable” energy. Unfortunately both wings of the cartel are in on the scam so the true magnitude of the losses and damage to society will be hidden from the public forever if they can get away with it. But economists should be able to see through the spin. (Thanks Alan.)
John Quiggin/Lee Rhiannon, same same
I’m not worried about the public ownership part, nor the private bits.
What I’m concerned about is the public funding of private incomes and assets — aka: the renewballs scams.
A ruined energy market is the investment to realise a low energy future.
Kwiggin?
Might as well ask Krugman.
Or Swan.
The difference between Public and Private outcomes would be a fraction of the 30% CFMEU construction ‘tax’.
The comment that is valid is that there should be more examination of the Kennett era CityLink sale, whether the financial terms of the 40 year lease were ultimately in the interests of the community (net of sale proceeds) and whether the Kennett govenment was misled by its investment banking advisers.
Whoever wrote that drivel appears to have ingested the same “secret sauce” as the NYT reporter who recently graced “the Gold Coast town of Byron Bay”.
Idiots.