Finkel recommendations would complete the economic destruction caused by current renewable energy policies

I have a piece in the Herald Sun this morning on the appalling Finkel report. Below is an extract and here is an anaylsis of Finkel that I prepared for On Nation’s Malcolm Roberts.
Regulations currently force consumers to accept an ever growing share of subsidised renewable energy – largely wind farms and rooftop solar – within their electricity supply. Subsidised renewables comprise 9 per cent of supply; this is to grow to 16 per cent plus 4 per cent rooftop solar by 2020.
The damage caused by these regulations is now clear.
Renewable energy subsidies force existing coal fired generators to operate unprofitably so they progressively close.
This reduces reliability as seen in South Australia’s blackout last year following the closure of its last coal power station.
It also raises prices – Hazelwood’s recent closure has seen electricity prices, which had previously been under $40 per MWh, jump to a new level of $100 per MWh.
The Finkel review learned nothing from these disastrous outcomes, which have transformed Australia’s electricity from the cheapest in the world to among the dearest. Instead of seeking to reduce the nation’s vulnerability to high cost, low reliability wind and solar, the report calls for a fourfold increase in subsidised renewables by 2030.
Many reports over the past 30 years have proclaimed we are on the cusp of an era when renewables’ costs will fall below those of coal. This allows supporters of renewable energy to fantasise that the substitution of wind for coal based electricity will see prices gradually fall.
Finkel is hooked onto this illusion and says his proposals will mean wholesale electricity prices falling to one third of their present levels of $100 per MWh.
But the report’s confidence in this is insufficient for it to recommend the removal of the supposedly unnecessary renewable energy subsidies! And Energy Minister, Josh Frydenberg, has shown that, even with token reliability back-up, renewables require an electricity price of $108 per MWh.
The Finkel high cost, low reliability regime would see the economy deindustrialised as energy intensive businesses close.
What we need is cheap baseload electricity and our fabulous coal reserves are the route to this. According to the Finkel report, new replacement coal generators would require prices at $80 per MWH.
The real figure is little more than half this. But such has been the experience of government arbitrary taxes and regulations on coal fuelled electricity generation, that investors in new Australian power stations would require government assurances against expropriation, like those provided for major road developments.
The alternative is higher prices and much lower living standards.
Treason laws should apply to those who are willfully destroying our nation, society and economy.
Would it be legal for a state to cut from the eastern grid and do there own thing? Or does the constitution allow the feds to regulate electricity distribution nationally?
The complete corruption and distortion of the electricity market makes the billions poured into the black hole of the car manufacturers seem like an economic golden age.
Any subsidies paid to intermittent electricity generators should be in the form of open government payments so consumers and taxpayers can see exactly how much free wind power costs and not buried in artificial RECs and wholesale prices. As soon as these costs were visible the scam would be over within a single electoral cycle.
I think energy generation belongs to the States.
A state could go it alone. Just like WA is doing now.
At the moment the States are no better than the Commonwealth.
They are seduced by the global warming nonesence and the destruction of the Australian economy
or have financial interests in unreliable power generation.
As soon as these costs were visible the scam would be over within a single electoral cycle.
It will take more than an electoral cycle to fix.
It would probably take 10 years to get through the courts before even one coal power station could be built. Who knew that judges have the best ideas on engineering projects?
We will still be paying for wind/solar generators for decades to come whether they supply power or not.
De-industrialisation of the racist settler societies and the export of their stolen wealth to the left’s voting support block countries is exactly the aim of Climate Justice.
Why would they stop, when it is all working perfectly?.
De-industrialisation is our strength, Comrades.
Tasmania is connected to the NEM, however Tasmanians do not have any choice of service supplier.
Currently Tassie is facing legislated increases of between -3% & 2%, this year, in power costs (depending on your status as a small business or a private householder).
Whilst these types of increases will not last, the state government has moved to try to limit some future price shock (@ 15% per annum max).
But even in Tassie – where 93% of our power was generated by large scale Hydro (pre-carbon tax) we are still bound by the ever increasing & costly renewable target, as large scale Hydro doesn’t count!
This is written very clearly and it’s straight to the heart of the matter.
Some of the less loony on the left may even be able to grasp what you are saying.
The scam would be over immediately. Fixing a couple of decades of corrupted markets would take longer. The regulatory risk in this area so is now so great I cannot see a new coal plant being built without a government take-or-pay contact for the life of the plant. Commercial banks wouldn’t touch it without one.