Guest Post: KC: Are Australian Conservatives the real deal?

Looking back at the history of Australian politics and the birth of the Liberal party in 1945 it is not hard to draw parallels with what is happening with Bernadi’s Australian Conservatives and the formation of Menzies Liberals. The formation of the United Australia Party with labor defector (sound familiar) Joseph Lyons as leader in 1931 and ultimately its disintegration under the leadership of Billy Hugh’s in the 1943 elections is telling. Menzies called together a conference of basically conservative groups opposed to the directions of the Australian Labor Party and undertook a series of his now immortal “forgotten people” radio speeches and formed the Liberals in 1945.

The parallels are striking; all we are waiting for is the next election. The Liberals will be decimated, the labor lite prime minister will skulk away and maybe a new and re-energised conservative force will rise from the ashes, just as the liberals rose from the ashes of the United Australia Party. Bernadi has been astute enough not to brand the party with his name (a short falling of Hanson), he has given us a name and brand we can (at least some of us can) instantly identify with and he has already given us a rallying point. This issue will be, are there enough of “us” in a modern world to count? The other issue is can we wait 2 election cycles to get this done?

In a political climate that is anti small and medium business & pro aggressive taxation and increased spending we are staring into an abyss. AC appears to be about the only party with the political will to stop the rot. Hanson, for all her media and voter appeal, is a lightweight. One opportunity which does exist is for a small number of sitting conservative MP’s to jump ship. They would need the blessing of their own electorate as it would create an absolute bun fight and huge ethical dilemma for any who did it, but, should their true loyalties be to a party who has deserted them and their values, or should their loyalty belong to the country, its people and the people who actually voted for them?

This would take MP’s of great moral fibre and courage because the left media would come after them with a vengeance but in doing so, provided they guaranteed supply and support in motions of confidence they would not necessarily bring down the Turnbull Government, BUT, they would be in a balance of power role in the lower house. It would give AC an enormous media profile over the next few years and help them position themselves for lower house seats at the next election, rather than just upper house and give conservative backbench MP’s who have little or no influence, tremendous opportunity. For the Savva’s, Kenny’s and ABC lovies all wanting Abbott to resign, well maybe he should. Not from parliament but from the Liberals and take a few good MP’s with him to the Australian Conservatives where he could really make a difference. Cometh the hour, cometh the man.