Guest Post: KC: Are Australian Conservatives the real deal?

Looking back at the history of Australian politics and the birth of the Liberal party in 1945 it is not hard to draw parallels with what is happening with Bernadi’s Australian Conservatives and the formation of Menzies Liberals. The formation of the United Australia Party with labor defector (sound familiar) Joseph Lyons as leader in 1931 and ultimately its disintegration under the leadership of Billy Hugh’s in the 1943 elections is telling. Menzies called together a conference of basically conservative groups opposed to the directions of the Australian Labor Party and undertook a series of his now immortal “forgotten people” radio speeches and formed the Liberals in 1945.
The parallels are striking; all we are waiting for is the next election. The Liberals will be decimated, the labor lite prime minister will skulk away and maybe a new and re-energised conservative force will rise from the ashes, just as the liberals rose from the ashes of the United Australia Party. Bernadi has been astute enough not to brand the party with his name (a short falling of Hanson), he has given us a name and brand we can (at least some of us can) instantly identify with and he has already given us a rallying point. This issue will be, are there enough of “us” in a modern world to count? The other issue is can we wait 2 election cycles to get this done?
In a political climate that is anti small and medium business & pro aggressive taxation and increased spending we are staring into an abyss. AC appears to be about the only party with the political will to stop the rot. Hanson, for all her media and voter appeal, is a lightweight. One opportunity which does exist is for a small number of sitting conservative MP’s to jump ship. They would need the blessing of their own electorate as it would create an absolute bun fight and huge ethical dilemma for any who did it, but, should their true loyalties be to a party who has deserted them and their values, or should their loyalty belong to the country, its people and the people who actually voted for them?
This would take MP’s of great moral fibre and courage because the left media would come after them with a vengeance but in doing so, provided they guaranteed supply and support in motions of confidence they would not necessarily bring down the Turnbull Government, BUT, they would be in a balance of power role in the lower house. It would give AC an enormous media profile over the next few years and help them position themselves for lower house seats at the next election, rather than just upper house and give conservative backbench MP’s who have little or no influence, tremendous opportunity. For the Savva’s, Kenny’s and ABC lovies all wanting Abbott to resign, well maybe he should. Not from parliament but from the Liberals and take a few good MP’s with him to the Australian Conservatives where he could really make a difference. Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
Bernardi is no Menzies
He’s better than Turnbull.
It will end in tears
Good points raised but I think we need to wait for the next election. I want to witness the utter destruction of the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party at the polls, under their own steam and not as a result of some defections.
Defections will only legitimise the fact that the Liberal Party can still be a political force in this country. It cannot and must be totally and utterly destroyed so that the likes of Turnbull, Brandis, Pyne, Payne, Bishop, Morrison, Zimmerman et al can no longer attempt to inflict their progressive agenda onto another ‘conservative’ party.
This issue will be, are there enough of “us” in a modern world to count?
That’s not the issue. You’re doing a Textor. Forget it. Don’t even bother. It’s the arse-about-face approach and a false and meaningless analysis.
The issue is whether you have principled positions built on bedrock and a voice that resonates clearly, far and wide. Build it and they will come is the expression you should be looking for.
At present conservatives within the LNP have zero voice anywhere. Whatever their views their voices have been either stifled under a too nervous Abbott or silenced under Turnbull. Meanwhile, the core of the Liberal Party leadership and associated hierarchy is off attempting to chase down phantom votes of people who it is bending light to accommodate. Instead of bringing people to the party positions – it’s shifted the party to segments it thinks it might be able to contest Labor for. Imagine a party built around attempting to win on the basis of analysed swatches of inner-urban electorates, hang foundation principles, and you have the current Libs. Laughably, they hold up Craig Laundy’s seat , like Mad Miranda, as the pin-up poster and busy themselves building policy around not offending the people of Abbottsford and Ashfield.
I would advise Cory Bernardi to do four things…
First off, encourage true Conservatives from the Libs and the Nats (not Wets!) to jump ship to his party. There is no future for them in those two parties – they are in a sinking ship, there is no future but down.
Secondly, I would encourage him to talk to other like-minded people like the remains of ALA, PHON, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, and other small Conservative Christian parties to form an unofficial coalition that agree to share preferences with each other, and vote as a bloc on agreed issues and agendas. A half dozen or so small separate Right-aligned small separate parties possesses little power and influence, however, as a bloc they would wield more power and still remain relatively independent with their own power structure and hierarchy.
The third thing I would advise Cory to do is ensure that he ensures that all who hold senior positions in his party (including all candidates) are not Termites – because it is certain that Termites will attempt to join and weaken the party from the inside.
Finally, he should do is to get out to the people, listen to the people, talk to the people, listen to his supporters. Pauline is doing this and I think it is one of her strengths.
Lurker, you forgot to mention open discussions with the national party and even the Qld LNP about possible coalition arrangements
The likes of Entsch wouldn’t stick around, and the Nats are mostly not too bad, except for the agrarian socialist bit. And it would be in their interests to be seen to be talking to anyone but Turnbull et al.
A builder of bridges, not a destroyer.
It depends how structurally sound the Nats and LNP are. Barnaby (who I used to think was okay, as in speaking his mind, and not being conned by idiotic ideas like global warming) is rapidly turning into a Termite and so I wonder how deep the Termites have burrowed into the Nats. If I were Cory I would not be courting them, and just carefully watch them to see what they do over the next 12/18months or so.
As long as they stay away from religion and tone down the pro-business rhetoric. Even one Liberal, astoundingly, acknowledged that people are not economic units. People vote and if you are dismissive of them, such as with the liberals’ utterly moronic work choices, they will vote you out. The Liberals have ceded the social policy agenda to the Left and that is why the Liberals are in trouble now and it is why the country is stuffed. To me a conservative government is one that will create and preserve a peaceful, safe, cohesive society. The socially destructive social policies of the Left in areas such as immigration, refugees, the human rights industry, education, indigenous policy, justice, policing, the environment and so on have to be replaced with a conservative pro-society agenda that will indeed give us a peaceful, safe, cohesive society.
And forget all this puerile libertarian drivel. Take a look at what is out there: most people have no economic or social power and for one reason or another have neither the means nor ability to look after their interests in economic exchanges. Government has to balance the power in such exchanges, whether it is industrial relations or consumer affairs or anything else. Housing is another area in which government should intervene for the sake of stability. Home ownership should not depend on luck or success in the economy and unemployment should not mean losing your house. These are the things that make a stable and cohesive society. Have you ever wondered why so many European countries vote in leftist governments that are destroying their societies with too much immigration and too much of the wrong sort of immigration? It is because they provide an underlying economic safety net. Why would they vote for a ‘conservative’ party that says, ‘We’re going to make you negotiate your work contracts and have an economy in which you can lose your income at the drop of a hat. But, hey, you’ll be better off because there will be (no, may be) more jobs. Don’t worry that you’re too scared to take on a mortgage. There’ll always be another job somewhere.’ It needn’t be a case of strongly regulating the workplace. Denmark, for example, has industrial laws that make it easy to hire and fire but they have income security policies that mean unemployment does not destroy your life. In a purely academic exercise, free markets are indeed better. But people are not there to serve the economy; the economy is there to serve people. People vote – never forget it. Don’t crap on them.
Somewhat of a curate’s egg, maybe? Apart from the agrarian socialists, what is the National Party? Sorry but that seems to be its core principle – preferential government support for the agrarian sectors of the economy, using OPM. There is no getting around that, sadly.
It does enjoy the momentum (now draining) of non-urban common sense and “natural conservatism” which has been a brake on some of the wilder excesses of its senior (hah!) Coalition partner.
Therefore the broader point remains valid – woo those who hold enough conservative values to add to the AC, and leave the rest of the socialists in the dust.
I think in this day and age of politics – many members are too concerned preserving their position to move based on any sense of purpose or values. Enough of them that a jump-ship and keep going scenario is unlikely.
It’ll take an electoral destruction of the (S.F.) libs before a real conservative party can flower on its ashes with the useful ex-LNP members, and a bunch of new faces.
Secondly, I would encourage him to talk to other like-minded people like the remains of ALA, PHON, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, and other small Conservative Christian parties to form an unofficial coalition…Tick. Already happening.
Finally, he should do is to get out to the people, listen to the people, talk to the people, listen to his supporters…..tick. His tour next week in Qld is selling like hot cakes with the Sunshine Coast event sold out and 4 more events over the next week. Plus he is headliner at a NSW Liberal branch fundraiser which is also going to be packed.
Bernardi is no Menzies….yet! But it is about A party called. The Australian Conservatives, not Bernadi.
This issue will be, are there enough of “us” in a modern world to count?
That’s not the issue. You’re doing a Textor. Forget it. Don’t even bother. It’s the arse-about-face approach and a false and meaningless analysis. …..maybe, maybe not. Fact remains that most real conservative voters are baby boomers. Younger demographic votes left, at least until they grow up and wise up. Textor was deal wrong, both in terms of “we don’t matter” and “we have nowhere else to go”. We now do and matter enough that even 5 or 6% will bring down Turnbull. Question will be does the Liberal party as it now stands need to be wiped out and start again, just the UAP was wiped out in 1943 so a new conservative force can rise from the ashes. Australian Conservatives is clearly a good brand, just depends on the personel and how much cash washes in behind it. If however, they managed to have a balance of power role in the reps for the next couple of years it would, IMO, be a game changer.
Duncann, with the state of play, it only needs 2, just 2 and the balance of power role is created. Abbott and Andrews. Rest can come over later after the Libs are wiped out.
Abbott knows he could go independent now even. Don’t think he has the ticker, needs leadership
Nicely written post.
ACP would be unwise to join forces with another party and compromise. They simply must be principled and true to themselves.
If Newspoll does not pick up for LNP some will defect to ACP but Cory must vet those geezers carefully.
As a member of AuCon I am happy with the direction of the party so far. Politically the strategy seems to be getting registered federally (done) in SA with 2 MP’s and the foundation state (done) and then the other states in order as the elections fall.
Some votes so far in parliaments are encouraging with Bernardi presenting a bill to freeze MP wages rejected. He has this out there. The two MPs in SA are blocking the bank tax just as Bernardi voted against the federal super profits tax on the banks too.
They next need to have their first national meeting and elect office bearers and I think there needs to be transparency around members contributions on a state by state basis (ie WA members money stays here) . Bernardi said on Sky last night that they are getting 200 new members on a good day and are now over 11,000 in number and I have heard rumours of 1700 or so in WA. At $25 bucks a head that’s over $42k!
“We have to remember that our defense is not just a commitment of money, it is a commitment of will. Because as the Polish experience reminds us, the defense of the West ultimately rests not only on means but also on the will of its people to prevail and be successful and get what you have to have. The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive. Do we have the confidence in our values to defend them at any cost? Do we have enough respect for our citizens to protect our borders? Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?
We can have the largest economies and the most lethal weapons anywhere on Earth, but if we do not have strong families and strong values, then we will be weak and we will not survive.”
Trump in Warsaw yesterday.
Target the self employed tradies and small shop owners, custard. They know which clients to then approach.
That Trump quote will be one for the ages. It will be recalled in regret as we cower in our cold caves.
Still deciding whether or not to join.
Emigration remains a very live option when labor win the next election. There is just too much at stake financially for me to remain here indefinitely and I’m still smarting from that $91,000 I had thieved from me recently.
No, no and no.
Abbott will not voluntarily leave the Libs. Once committed to something, he remains a strong and loyal supporter. Just look at his stickability with his (now lesbian) sister and his mate (now Kate) McGregor. Importantly, he fought hard last weekend to re-invigorate the party along democratic lines. His long-term commitment to family and volunteer organisations are also good examples of his allegiances.
He could get kicked out though, move to AC, and take a few MPs with him.
Delicious.