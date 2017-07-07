Guest Post: Peter O’Brien: Is Shorten the worst thing that could happen?

‘Things have come to a pretty pass,’ sang Fred Astaire in years gone by, ‘our romance is growing flat’. More recently, Malcolm Turnbull, in his few self-aware moments, might feel that this sentiment reflects his relationship with the people whom he purports to ‘lead’.

Things have, indeed, come to a pretty pass when the best, and possibly the only, reason to vote for a Coalition government is to prevent the accession of a Shorten led Labor regime. This is not my take, but one evinced regularly by government members, particularly when attempting to shut down Tony Abbott.

Admittedly, the idea of that smarmy hypocrite assuming the mantle of Prime Minister is enough to induce one to hurl empty wine bottles at the TV set but is a Shorten government the worst fate that could befall Australia at the next election?

I think not. In the very nature of things, even if by some miracle Turnbull survives the next election, the ALP will be back the one after that anyway, probably led by Shorten but if not by him then by some opportunist equally as feckless. The sooner we take our medicine the sooner we can start to get things back on track.

No, the worst fate would be a narrow Coalition victory based on delivering the most part of Labor’s agenda – which is the best they can hope for. Labor would then, of course, up the ante on spending. This would encourage and perpetuate the Liberal’s current slide to the left, again on the grounds of ensuring that Labor don’t get into government because of the fiscal carnage they would wreak. It will become a vicious circle with policy continually taking second place to politics.

To my mind there are three major issues facing us at the moment – a) the need to rein in spending and eliminate the deficit, b) the need to bring power generation back into the real world and c) the need to halt the spread of mindless, feel-good, leftist dogma into all our institutions. None of these is capable of being addressed by the current government. A Labor victory would mean that the conservative forces, in Opposition, can concentrate on rebuilding around these three imperatives.

There is a general feeling that Turnbull has to go. The main reason suggested for this is that he can’t win the next election. Neither can any of them, probably including Tony Abbott. As I’ve argued, that might be a good thing. My reason for wanting Turnbull dumped is simply to make him, and others, understand that if you move against a sitting PM you’d better make damn sure you deliver and fast.

Guest author KC argues that the best hope for conservatives might lie with Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives getting into a balance of power situation, possibly with the help of Tony Abbott and other disaffected and courageous sitting members. There is merit in that argument but if the Liberal Party wants to save itself, Tony Abbott is the only option at this stage.

There may be arguments against the return of Tony Abbott as PM, some of them valid, but the most asinine, and one widely espoused, is that Abbott didn’t do in government what he is proposing to do now. If his current policy prescriptions are correct, and I, for one, believe they are, then all that matters is that someone capable of implementing them be given the opportunity to do so. And who might that be? There is daylight between Abbott and the rest of the field in terms of profile, track record, commitment and determination. What Abbott did or didn’t do in the past is irrelevant. Do we think he is totally incapable of learning from his mistakes, having, unlike most politicians, admitted them publicly?