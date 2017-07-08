A day is a long time in politics

All from Drudge today:
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover . . .
US, Russia reach deal on Syria cease-fire . . .
Explosions in sky as Pyongyang celebrates ICBM launch . . .
Iran Still on the Hunt for Nuclear Weapons Technology Across Germany
PARIS EVACUATES NEARLY 2,800 MIGRANTS AS ARRIVALS SURGE . . .
Well, tomorrow is another day.
US economy rebounds with 222,000 jobs added in June
I assume if The Kenyan had negotiated a Syria ceasefire, the meeja would.l be calling for another Nobel?
MOST EUROPEANS AGREE W/ TRUMP – CNN WON’T REPORT IT THOUGH
Things are bound to get a bit bumpy when a continent is committing suicide and another one is trying to reclaim the golden age of the Ming dynasty.
I believe zerohedge.com already has this pithy style of catastrophist blog posting cornered.
If I want vacuous non-analysis I’ll get it gooder and harder there.
whahahahaha!
Closeapprox, this site has become like the telly -watching repeats but without the authenticity.Added to that the inane musings of clueless academics who whilst decrying Globull warming stats offer up the same sort of crap statistics and bulldust analysis in the economic sphere.
Dire stuff.
Zero,Breit,Gates- all give this site a serious flogging.
This site is however much better than Bolt’sBulldust.Not for the quality but the fact it allows most comments.
Mark Latham: Australians more pro-US under Trump than Obama