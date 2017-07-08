How indirect is indirect?

Recently the High Court ruled that Bob Day was ineligible to be a Senator because he had an indirect pecuniary interest in the Commonwealth. The Liberals choose to bring that action and were successful in having Bob Day disqualified.
So fast forward to the present.
Labor has launched High Court action against Assistant Health Minister David Gillespie after a decision by the national executive today.
If Dr Gillespie, a Nationals MP from NSW, were to be disqualified from parliament it would threaten the Turnbull government’s slim majority.
Dr Gillespie owns a small shopping centre in Port Macquarie and one of his tenants has an arrangement with Australia Post, a government-owned business. Labor are questioning whether this means he has an indirect pecuniary interest with the Commonwealth.
I am a firm believer is poetic justice and on the facts and my understanding I suspect David Gillespie has a problem. It is going to be very interesting to watch the High Court either wriggle its way out of bringing down the government with a very nuanced argument or watch it actually bring down the government.
Even more interesting is that this is an issue that unites commentators with as diverse views as Andrew Bolt and John Quiggin.
My views are mixed. On the one hand I understand the mischief that could occur if an MP did have a pecuniary interest in the Commonwealth. On the other hand, the founders did not envisage a Commonwealth that has such an intrusive and ubiquitous presence in our lives.
As John Quiggin suggests this has become an absurd technicality. But nonetheless it is a technicality written into the constitution and the Liberals used that very technicality this year. The Liberals also tried to use this technicality to bring down the Gillard government. So it is unsurprising that Labor should repay the effort.
All up, however, this suggests that our friends in Canberra are not interested in the big picture – the flourishing and prosperity of Australia – but rather in playing silly buggers. As I once said on Radio National, unfortunately we can’t throw them all out at the same time.
The other point that I should point out is that this represents the increasing Americanisation of our politics. Our American friends are used to settling their political disputes in the courts. I think this is a mistake – we should settle our disputes through the political process, in the Parliament, or at the ballot box.
Wasn’t Day already disqualified due to bankruptcy? The challenge to eligibility was to hurry things along and get someone new into the senate. Or not…
Perhaps. Bob has already resigned his seat.
Perhaps the objective was to get the second person on the 2016 ballot into the Parliament and not have Family First nominate someone else. But even then that is playing silly buggers.
Anything that ends this current government is welcome.
We can survive 6 years of Shorten. For the most part it is only poor people who will suffer and die anyway.
Oh look what was in the paper yesterday!
Labor and unions pocket $6.4m each after Curtin House sold
Does that mean all Labor Party MP’s were elected illegally in the last election?
Seems to.
Bring it on
it will be a backlash against the ALPBC
Or a boost for the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals with Malturd in tow.
In a more sane world it would mean the destruction of the greens and the ascendancy of the Conservatives in the senate.
Oops, 7 June that story is from, not 7 July. Still means that the ALP was in breach of the Constitution, so all their MPs were ineligible to be elected.
Well in breach of whatever Gillespie is supposed to be in breach of.
Good Lord!
Are you drunk posting, Sinclair? In which case it’s a little bit early in the evening, although I understand you are in NZ presently.
Be that as it may, the High Court’s chief and only concern in this matter is not the the government’s future but the application of the Constitution to this case.
I suspect Gillespie is safe.
Otoh, your complaint about the “Americanisation” of our politics is justified.
Both major parties should take note.
The repercussions of this case could be amazing.
Technically I’m not sure anyone could sit in parliament. A very welcome development.
He should have put the property in his wife’s name.
Did he not learn anything from Rudd? Those hundreds of millions in outplacement fees only went to Therese…Kevin didn’t benefit at all did he? He just happened to live in the same multi-million dollar house(s). Sheer good fortune!
Yeah just like they “applied” the Constitution in the Mabo Case.
Sounds like a good reason to bring on the privatisation of Australia Post.
Surely with Australia Post being operated as a Government Business Enterprise at arm’s length from the government it wouldn’t count.
I doubt the ALP could win Lyne if a by-election was called; it would need a 10% swing.
I don’t think things are that drastic, Professor.
If Gillespie was forced out; LNP would control 74 out of 148 votes on the floor of the House of Representatives until a by-election could be held. So it would pass legislation with the Speaker’s casting vote. Plus, in the mad scramble after last year’s election; both Katter and McGowan stated they would support the LNP on matters of confidence. I don’t think anything has happened since that would change the position of these 2 independents.
Gillespie won Lyne last year with a 2PP vote of 62% and won just under 50% of the first preference votes in his own right. So it would be short odds that the Nats would win a by-election with a new candidate. The fact this is Rob Oakeshott’s old seat you would think would make the voters less likely to experiment again with another independent in a tight Parliament. It didn’t work out too well last time.
BTW; based on the precedent set with the decision in Bob Day’s case, I can’t see how the High Court could reach any decision other than to find David Gillespie ineligible.
True; but little Robbie Oakeshot and will probably have another crack, along with other independents who think their time might have come given the alienation of conservatives by Maladroit.
I think it’s shameless opportunism and a colossol waste of money and HCA time, however schadenfraude is a hoot, and anything that tips these deadshits out of their sinecure is a winner. Hopefully a hung parliament limps on for a while doing nothing, falls over, and is replaced with another one equally imobile. Best this place ever runs is when governments can’t govern.
Roger – in principle you are quite correct. The High Court should only concern itself with the strict application and interpretation of the Constitution. Let justice be done even though the heavens fall and all that.
But … I suspect I have become jaded enough to know (think?) that the courts don’t (always) behave in that manner.