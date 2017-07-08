How indirect is indirect?

Posted on 6:16 pm, July 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Recently the High Court ruled that Bob Day was ineligible to be a Senator because he had an indirect pecuniary interest in the Commonwealth. The Liberals choose to bring that action and were successful in having Bob Day disqualified.

So fast forward to the present.

Labor has launched High Court action against Assistant Health Minister David Gillespie after a decision by the national executive today.

If Dr Gillespie, a Nationals MP from NSW, were to be disqualified from parliament it would threaten the Turnbull government’s slim majority.

Dr Gillespie owns a small shopping centre in Port Macquarie and one of his tenants has an arrangement with Australia Post, a government-owned business. Labor are questioning whether this means he has an indirect pecuniary interest with the Commonwealth.

I am a firm believer is poetic justice and on the facts and my understanding I suspect David Gillespie has a problem. It is going to be very interesting to watch the High Court either wriggle its way out of bringing down the government with a very nuanced argument or watch it actually bring down the government.

Even more interesting is that this is an issue that unites commentators with as diverse views as Andrew Bolt and John Quiggin.

My views are mixed. On the one hand I understand the mischief that could occur if an MP did have a pecuniary interest in the Commonwealth. On the other hand, the founders did not envisage a Commonwealth that has such an intrusive and ubiquitous presence in our lives.

As John Quiggin suggests this has become an absurd technicality. But nonetheless it is a technicality  written into the constitution and the Liberals used that very technicality this year.  The Liberals also tried to use this technicality to bring down the Gillard government. So it is unsurprising that Labor should repay the effort.

All up, however, this suggests that our friends in Canberra are not interested in the big picture – the flourishing and prosperity of Australia – but rather in playing silly buggers. As I once said on Radio National, unfortunately we can’t throw them all out at the same time.

The other point that I should point out is that this represents the increasing Americanisation of our politics. Our American friends are used to settling their political disputes in the courts. I think this is a mistake – we should settle our disputes through the political process, in the Parliament, or at the ballot box.

18 Responses to How indirect is indirect?

  1. ar
    #2435851, posted on July 8, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Wasn’t Day already disqualified due to bankruptcy? The challenge to eligibility was to hurry things along and get someone new into the senate. Or not…

  2. Sinclair Davidson
    #2435858, posted on July 8, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Perhaps. Bob has already resigned his seat.

    Perhaps the objective was to get the second person on the 2016 ballot into the Parliament and not have Family First nominate someone else. But even then that is playing silly buggers.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2435870, posted on July 8, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Anything that ends this current government is welcome.

    We can survive 6 years of Shorten. For the most part it is only poor people who will suffer and die anyway.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2435871, posted on July 8, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Oh look what was in the paper yesterday!

    Labor and unions pocket $6.4m each after Curtin House sold

    Labor and the ACTU have ­quietly sold John Curtin House in Canberra and will equally split the $12.8 million proceeds, leaving them in a strong financial position.

    The Department of Defence is the tenant until 2022. The buyer, Doma, bought the building to hold it for the long term and wants to keep the tenant, but could also refurbish if it departs.

    Does that mean all Labor Party MP’s were elected illegally in the last election?
    Seems to.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2435873, posted on July 8, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Bring it on

    it will be a backlash against the ALPBC

    Or a boost for the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals with Malturd in tow.

    In a more sane world it would mean the destruction of the greens and the ascendancy of the Conservatives in the senate.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2435877, posted on July 8, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Oops, 7 June that story is from, not 7 July. Still means that the ALP was in breach of the Constitution, so all their MPs were ineligible to be elected.

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2435884, posted on July 8, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Well in breach of whatever Gillespie is supposed to be in breach of.

  8. Roger
    #2435887, posted on July 8, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I am a firm believer is poetic justice and on the facts and my understanding I suspect David Gillespie has a problem. It is going to be very interesting to watch the High Court either wriggle its way out of bringing down the government with a very nuanced argument or watch it actually bring down the government.

    Good Lord!

    Are you drunk posting, Sinclair? In which case it’s a little bit early in the evening, although I understand you are in NZ presently.

    Be that as it may, the High Court’s chief and only concern in this matter is not the the government’s future but the application of the Constitution to this case.

    I suspect Gillespie is safe.

    Otoh, your complaint about the “Americanisation” of our politics is justified.

    Both major parties should take note.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2435888, posted on July 8, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    The repercussions of this case could be amazing.

    Technically I’m not sure anyone could sit in parliament. A very welcome development.

  10. Robber Baron
    #2435899, posted on July 8, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    He should have put the property in his wife’s name.

    Did he not learn anything from Rudd? Those hundreds of millions in outplacement fees only went to Therese…Kevin didn’t benefit at all did he? He just happened to live in the same multi-million dollar house(s). Sheer good fortune!

  11. jupes
    #2435904, posted on July 8, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Be that as it may, the High Court’s chief and only concern in this matter is not the the government’s future but the application of the Constitution to this case.

    Yeah just like they “applied” the Constitution in the Mabo Case.

  12. Peted
    #2435905, posted on July 8, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Sounds like a good reason to bring on the privatisation of Australia Post.

  13. a reader
    #2435916, posted on July 8, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Surely with Australia Post being operated as a Government Business Enterprise at arm’s length from the government it wouldn’t count.

  14. 2dogs
    #2435930, posted on July 8, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I doubt the ALP could win Lyne if a by-election was called; it would need a 10% swing.

  15. John64
    #2435931, posted on July 8, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    wriggle its way out of bringing down the government

    I don’t think things are that drastic, Professor.

    If Gillespie was forced out; LNP would control 74 out of 148 votes on the floor of the House of Representatives until a by-election could be held. So it would pass legislation with the Speaker’s casting vote. Plus, in the mad scramble after last year’s election; both Katter and McGowan stated they would support the LNP on matters of confidence. I don’t think anything has happened since that would change the position of these 2 independents.

    Gillespie won Lyne last year with a 2PP vote of 62% and won just under 50% of the first preference votes in his own right. So it would be short odds that the Nats would win a by-election with a new candidate. The fact this is Rob Oakeshott’s old seat you would think would make the voters less likely to experiment again with another independent in a tight Parliament. It didn’t work out too well last time.

    BTW; based on the precedent set with the decision in Bob Day’s case, I can’t see how the High Court could reach any decision other than to find David Gillespie ineligible.

  16. Brett
    #2435938, posted on July 8, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    I doubt the ALP could win Lyne if a by-election was called; it would need a 10% swing.

    True; but little Robbie Oakeshot and will probably have another crack, along with other independents who think their time might have come given the alienation of conservatives by Maladroit.

  17. Habib
    #2435951, posted on July 8, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I think it’s shameless opportunism and a colossol waste of money and HCA time, however schadenfraude is a hoot, and anything that tips these deadshits out of their sinecure is a winner. Hopefully a hung parliament limps on for a while doing nothing, falls over, and is replaced with another one equally imobile. Best this place ever runs is when governments can’t govern.

  18. Sinclair Davidson
    #2435962, posted on July 8, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Roger – in principle you are quite correct. The High Court should only concern itself with the strict application and interpretation of the Constitution. Let justice be done even though the heavens fall and all that.

    But … I suspect I have become jaded enough to know (think?) that the courts don’t (always) behave in that manner.

