Dinner with the family tonight, our last before moving on. And as a going away present, I have bought each of the youngest cousins a copy of John Stuart Mill’s On Liberty which had come up in an earlier conversation. And perhaps strangely to others but not to myself, I was reminded of Mill in listening to Trump’s speech in Poland. He was here discussing what we too easily take for granted.
We are the fastest and the greatest community. There is nothing like our community of nations. The world has never known anything like our community of nations.
We write symphonies. We pursue innovation. We celebrate our ancient heroes, embrace our timeless traditions and customs, and always seek to explore and discover brand-new frontiers.
We reward brilliance, we strive for excellence, and cherish inspiring works of art that honor God. We treasure the rule of law and protect the right to free speech and free expression.
We empower women as pillars of our society and of our success.
We put faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, at the center of our lives.
And we debate everything. We challenge everything. We seek to know everything, so that we can better know ourselves.
And above all, we value the dignity of every human life, protect the rights of every person and share the hope of every soul to live in freedom.
That is who we are. Those are the priceless ties that bind us together as nations, as allies and as a civilization.
What we have, what we inherited from our — and — and you know this better than anybody and you see it today, with this incredible group of people — what we’ve inherited from our ancestors has never existed to this extent before. And if we fail to preserve it, it will never, ever exist again. So we cannot fail.
I agree with every word he said. Mill is unreadable today. His nineteenth century prose is too difficult but his ideas are not. They are the core values of the West. The cultural-Marxism that pervades so much has made Trump, like Mill, incomprehensible across much of the world in which we live. This is the great tragedy of our times, but there may yet be worse to come.
Thank you Steve, Trump’s words are like an ancient dialect which echoes the Platonic virtues and heavenly graces which were once the foundation and inspiration to all that made Western civilisation civilised.
Since the 1960s the apathy, cowardice and venality of our political leaders has betrayed the people who do believe in faith and family. They have now led us to the lip of the abyss — we are seeing barbarism and decadence mixing in the cauldron. Who is holding the ladle?
The natural form of government is an oligarchy. Unfortunately. An oligarchy allows the rewarding of insiders whilst providing sufficient coercive strength to prevent it being overturned.
We are seeing our liberal democracies turn into oligarchies of the Left.
Oligarchies are always coercive since they dare not allow the rest of the population any real freedom, as that would threaten their own power and wealth.
“… Mill is unreadable today …”.
On Liberty is available free as an audio file which I find is easier to comprehend.
Trump’s speech does not address the wars of aggression the US and its allies (Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar etc.) are waging in the Middle East with the goal of destroying another ancient civilisation – Iran. Nonetheless, I proffer this rather good analysis;
“In today’s schools, even if a semblance of history is rarely taught in those classrooms, the usually purported source of explanations for anything which happened in history, at any time, or in any place, is still the English and British empiricists’ dogma of immutable “human nature.” Usually, especially in today’s English-speaking classrooms, that is the traditional, modern British definition of human nature, pretty much as Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, Bernard Mandeville, David Hume, Adam Smith, Jeremy Bentham, and John Stuart Mill, described it, and, as the doctrine of Kurt Lewin is taught in the form of the rabid irrationalism of the “sensitivity” cults, in ever more U.S. classrooms today.
In reality, contrary to such simple-minded explanations as those popularized, statistical notions of the empiricists, the most important distinction among cultures and leading currents within cultures, is to be found in the differences among the ways in which each of these defines what it identifies as “human nature.” In the sweep of the rise of globally extended European civilization, since ancient Greece, the differences among working definitions of human nature, fall into two general classes, several sub-classes, and, finally, specific types within the bounds of classes and sub-classes. The most important subject-matter of such historiographical studies, is located in the transitions which move a society from one such type, or class of axiomatic definition, to another. The evolution of the conception of human nature within ancient Greece itself, as shown by tracing this evolution from the Homeric epics to Plato, is the most crucial example of those processes of change–e.g., transitions–which bring the underlying principles of history-making–e.g., epistemology and statecraft–into focus.”
Source/Full Article: http://www.larouchepub.com/lar/2000/lar_information_soc_2717.html
A fine article by Melanie Phillips UK conservative commentator on Trump in Poland http://www.melaniephillips.com/trump-in-poland/
More particularly Phillips expostulates on the bemused response from UK mainstream media in the form of the BBC: “……………Opined Professor MacMillan: “There are bonds that hold us together and there are often bonds of history, but the idea there is something called ‘the west’ seems to me very dubious indeed. There are many wests, there are many different ways of looking at who we are, and I’m worried by the whole tenor of his speech. The talk of the ‘will’, the family, traditional values, what does that all mean?... ……..she found something frightening or sinister about traditional values or the emphasis on the family: the very things that keep any society together.”
Perhaps the BBC has not heard of the statement that Western Civilization is built on a foundation of Greco-Roman philosophy; Judeo-Christian morality and Anglo Saxon laws and government. These are the principles and underpinnings which understood and acknowledged by Trump…………but a total mystery to the BBC.
The fact that the BBC does not understand something so fundamental as what constitutes ” the West…… the family, traditional values” summarizes neatly in one befuddled question what is wrong with the Left and why it must be stopped. The fact that she finds the family sinister far, far worse and indicates perhaps the next emerging battle by the left – to destroy the traditional family in favour of statism. A battle they are already beginning to fight.
With any luck, Trump will knock Iran back to the dark ages of 1979.
Oh, and Akhenaten II, if you’re going to quote LaRouch, surely you agree with Trump?
Poor, deluded Professor Macmillan.
I bet she does know ‘what that all means’. It’s all those things she is probably fighting hard to destroy.
“We’re proud to present a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. In this episode, Mark talks to Douglas Murray, with whom he last appeared on the tenth anniversary of the Mohammed cartoons in the Danish Parliament. Douglas discusses his new book The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam, published in America this week and which Mark describes as “profound”.
Steyn and Murray survey a continent in unprecedented demographic transformation, and roam far and wide in their analysis from the East End of London to the Mediterranean refugee camps, from far northern Sweden to the tomb of Charles Martel.”
(I love Steyn’s interviews – he really does a great job.)
Sortition and confederation with a rotating presidency would sort that out.
another ancient civilisation – Iran
Ancient.
Like I said.
knock it back to the ’70’s
I used to work with a couple of Persian Iranian ladies – they were well beyond my years, but a bag of fun.
This is addressing it.
Learn to comprehend, not just to read.
More unhinged lunacy from The Atlantic,
They need to try harder.
“When the president says being Western is the essence of America’s identity, he’s in part defining America in opposition to some of its own people.”
I am glad he has. Those same people want to subvert and redefine what America is and reshape it in their own sorry image. Now that would be one hell of a dystopian outcome.
The civilisation or the government of Iran ?
Iranians are snooty about not being Arabs. Whatever.
Akhenaten II, those paragraphs you quote above follow the sociologists’ style manual. Absolute sludge.
Compare the clarity of Trump’s sentences.
Reminiscent of Pericles funeral speech.
Who knows what that means today?
The Christian church is growing in Iran at a faster rate than anywhere so the problem is in effect being solved without bloodshed or a Trump involvement.
Some are questioning Democracy. It can work if there is legislation to jail anyone that lies in the framing of referenda and the for and against cases, and also in election manifesto. Someone like Turnbull here or Clinton in USA should be in jail. The same with Gillard who promised before the election there would be no Carbon tax and then introduced one. Gillard should have been charged and locked up for life. Democracy will work when people are honest and there is law in place to keep them honest.
The Swiss system of Direct Democracy is working but would work better with laws to stop lies particularly by Greens and other socialists.