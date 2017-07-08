Liberty Quote
The theory which seems to unpin all left-wing governments is that they can afford to borrow and spend when things are good and must borrow and spend when things are bad for fear of making them worse. They have insuperable difficulty in seeing any flaw in this theory.— Peter Smith
-
-
Open Forum: July 8, 2017
Crikey
Yoohoo!
Finally
Missed it by that much!
Allez , allez Le Tour!
Let’s make this a Yassmin free thread.
Actually that other monster for the SMH as well.
Enough with the fat left wing moles, hey?
And then there were 6
Top ten.
I just found out you can’t post the n!gger word.
I miss Grigory.
Trump will equal Regan.
12th Battalion A.I.F
Just googled Trump and economic policies. Nothing but bad, bad, bad according to the media. Economy is down, jobs are down etc etc
Bayesian mediated top down perception of sensory inputs? Consciousness as prediction. Interesting idea.
From the OT
OneWorldGovernment
#2435318, posted on July 8, 2017 at 12:22 am
Gab
#2435304, posted on July 8, 2017 at 12:03 am
Won’t be long now, OneWorld.
Exactly Gab.
We are obviously endangering the planet so I think all exports of everything should be stopped.
Imagine how much, gulp, oil is used to carry all that export crap overseas AND then to think of ships bringing stuff to Australia.
The horror.
And we have to stop flights into and out of Australia.
You know it makes sense
And think of all the extra building sites would become available when the airports are shut down.
Talk about an explosion to the economy.
And GAB
Our illustrious leader Chairman Maolcom has already said he is going to fund a Very Fast Train.
How you get on and off the f*king thing if its doing 300+ k/hour I have no idea but I am convinced that the Turnbull Liberal Team brains trust will have it all worked out.
That chief fink, I mean scientist will no doubt have a model.
Must be fun to work for the government and play around with all those models.
How much longer will it take to have a law that forces straight men to have sex with a transsexual? You know because it would be transphobic to not.
The Gottfried article linked to in the OOT is a must read on the leftward drift of Conservative Inc.
Too many Anglos here.
I’m calling on Tim to 18C youse.
I missed the story on Tim Southpossumass and his hatred of whitey. Can anyone link it, if you can be bothered?
With Germany and France and Austria arresting its own citizens who protest the f*king mindless invasion of goat shaggers why has Australia NOT declared war on the EU filth.
Is the EU worse than the USSR?
I couldn’t resist this.
Cucksukker George Clowny.
http://www.lifeandstylemag.com/posts/george-clooney-twins-135725
h/t drudge
Talk about laugh
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/07/probe-launched-french-president-emmanuel-macrons-lavish-las/
Good question.
The problem with Russia is that they have no rule of law.
The problem with the EU is that they have a law for everything.
In Russia if you pay the right people you can get things done at the time.
In the EU you will pay for centuries and still may not get anything done.
The EU has a law that describes what a banana should look like fer f*ks sake.
OK, in revenge for all you lot posting stuff about Kandi in Sri Lanka, here is the real Candy.
Featuring Kate Pearson, who is said to bat for the other side, but who presents very well in her evening dress.
Use of the splash cymbal and the bass line make it well worth listening to, but Kate’s solo line, and then the duet between her and Mr Iggy Pop make it one of the top 100 rock tracks of all time:
He doesn’t feel like Amal and the twins are safe living in the English countryside,” an insider says. “He’s determined to move his family to LA, where he feels much more secure.”
…….. where George and Amal will protest tirelessly against Trump666 and his demonic immigration laws.
Top Ender
Spooky, i just listened to it based on the old thread and thought about putting it up as well.
Good song.
Have this one instead.
Wasn’t monty the other day calling a 15 year old a racist bigot because one of his images involved a mosaic of portraits of those at CNN who were also J#wish? Surely a person that points out that this or that organisation was full of white men is similarly a racist bigot too.
Dying may not be as awful an experience as you think
Hmm, there is a difference between how we might feel approaching death and the actual experience of dying, which that study appears to paper over, or at least the report of that study.
I’m up over 35% in my stock investments since the election.
They might want to re-define that whole “down” thing.
Wasn’t monty the other day calling a 15 year old a racist bigot because one of his images involved a mosaic of portraits of those at CNN who were also J#wish?
Israel need to change their flag too.
It’s racist with that star on it.
Also it’s too white.
Forgot to mention that the US jobs report showed a 200,000 increase for June.
Feynman made an interesting comment on his deathbed: dying is so boring. Don’t know about the paper DB and in these days most people are dying so dosed up on opioids it is hard to know what a natural death would be like. At the time of dying there might even be a physiological mediated diminishing of emotional response. As some veterans have said: when you feel the pain you know you have a chance of surviving, when you don’t feel the pain then it is very serious. I’ve seen people die, they took it rather well.
Body Language: G20 Trump Putin
Bombard’s Body Language
BTW, another crummy peer reviewed psychology research article: 25 patients. And people wonder why I don’t bother with so much psychology.
Body Language: Trump and Duda
Bombard’s Body Language
I’m sure this is the case with the respect to the attitudes of those who have lived a long life, or are suffering a terminal illness, but people generally do not take death, without the qualifications of the former, well. And this says nothing about the actual experience of death.
Now, as someone who thinks we continue after physical death, however in a very diminished state, the survivals being our intellect and will, I’m inclined to believe the loss of all sensory experience is going to be a bit of an ordeal, not least because it is followed immediately by judgment.
It’s been posted before that Laguna Beach, Orange County, California, recently banned smoking in public – indoors and out, including streets and alleys. The only places one can legally smoke is in their car/home.
Here’s some of the fallout:
http://www.latimes.com/socal/coastline-pilot/opinion/tn-dpt-me-hansen-20170706-story.html
Snowdon on Bhutan’s prohibition of the sale of tobacco.
http://velvetgloveironfist.blogspot.com.au/2017/07/prohibition-news-bhutan-edition.html
Corbyn the socialist wanted government antismoking action before most, from back in the late-80s.
http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/corbynistas-dont-want-to-liberate-the-poor-they-want-to-control-them/20050#.WV_Fbta6y1v
WOW, Tillerson, Trump, Putin … it’s going great guns! 🙂
Somehow I’m betting that smoking dope in all those places is just fine.
Steve Lookner Retweeted –
Cecilia VegaVerified account @CeciliaVega 17m17 minutes ago
Putin/Trump meeting went so long, Sec Tillerson says @FLOTUS came in to try to get them to stop talking, but they went on for another hour
..
Hallie JacksonVerified account @HallieJackson 20m20 minutes ago
Tillerson on length of Trump/Putin meeting: “such a level of engagement and exchange, neither one of them wanted to stop.”
..
Alec LuhnVerified account @ASLuhn 53m53 minutes ago
Alec Luhn Retweeted Дмитрий Смирнов
“These are the ones that insulted you?” Putin asked Trump, gesturing at the journalists being ushered out of the room. Chuckles all around
..
Дмитрий СмирновVerified account
@dimsmirnov175
“Вот эти тебя обижали?”: Путин и Трамп обсудили на встрече журналистов
Translate from Russian
“These are the ones that insulted you?” Putin asked Trump, gesturing at the journalists being ushered out of the room. Chuckles all around
https://twitter.com/dimsmirnov175/status/883370772865134593
_______________________________________
You have to watch that, you don’t need a translation, it’s an absolute crack up! 🙂 😀 😆
They were from RSBN’s Steve Lookner’s twitter. Here’s the live feed that just finished –
https://twitter.com/lookner?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
BREAKING NEWS: Trump-Putin Meeting Ends After 2 Hours & 20 Minutes
Right Side Broadcasting Network
Streamed live 1 hour ago
Live coverage with Steve Lookner
You might want to save this and take it all in fully when you’re free to concentrate –
Jordan Peterson, Michael Rectenwald (@antipcnyuprof), & John Kirbow Counter “Social Justice”
Michael Rectenwald
Jul 4, 2017
Introductions; rundown on respective academic and other relevant backgrounds; retelling “social justice” run-ins.
Peterson and Rectenwald on psychological & historical analyses of “social justice” ideology, respectively; the “social justice” techniques & indoctrination methods; the epistemological solipsism, identity obsession & ultimately authoritarian character of the SJ movement.
Kirbow discusses alternative approaches for true justice & compassion in various settings, including minority communities.
Introduction of the ExchangeSpaces project inaugurated by Michael Rectenwald & John Kirbow; discussion of plans for countering “social justice” ideology & ideologues with new platforms for effective dialogue; support networks for those (professors, students & others) embroiled in “social justice” melees; building an alliance and website linking to the works of professorial “Avengers of the Academy” (a central clearing house for linking to sympathetic professors’ websites, YouTube channels, & blogs, etc.); publishing narratives by those presently or formerly under “social justice” attack; replication of ExchangeSpace model across multiple universities; information sharing & network of support.
Just reading an article on a smoking ban for entire hospital premises. Those who want to smoke – patients, staff, visitors – have to venture considerable distances off the premises in any weather and onto side streets. Why would anyone want to do that to people?
Pretty well all replies to the article were antismoking and demonstrating that antismokers are shallow, neurotic, and unable to reason beyond their incoherent hatred. They cannot address any of the pertinent issues, e.g.,
At £8 a packet you’re kind of an idiot if you smoke these days, shouldn’t these peoples’ supervisors get a memo about leaving a mess?
I don’t care that people smoke , I just detest having to walk through the stink that they create and the mess on the floor,,,, if you must do this disgusting habit at least be curtious enough to put your crap in the bin.
If the smokers didn’t tow the line I would ban them from having cigs / lighters/ matches on them in the ward to take down for a fag.
Thankfully I haven’t had to visit HRI for any reason for a few years, but I do remember how unpleasant it used to be to have to walk through a cancer cloud at the front door every time you entered or exited because of inconsiderate smokers. Shelter or no shelter, there’s absolutely no excuse for not putting your tab end in a bin. It shows a total lack of respect for the city you live in and the people you share it with when you litter like that.
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hull-east-yorkshire-news/hull-royal-staff-say-we-172665
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 2h2 hours ago
Free publicity for Jordan Peterson
..
It’s actually 99.7 percent, not 98. But what do facts matter?
https://www.thestar.com/opinion/letters_to_the_editors/2017/07/07/free-publicity-for-jordan-peterson.html … via @torontostar
Gee, who’d thunk it, in this day and age – courageously doing the right thing for the right reasons, hang the cost and let the chips fall where they may, does pay! 🙂
Nurse Ratched (also known as “Big Nurse”) is a fictional character and the main antagonist of Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”, as well as the 1975 film. A cold, heartless tyrant, Nurse Ratched has become the stereotype of the nurse as a battleaxe. She has also become a popular metaphor for the corrupting influence of power and authority in bureaucracies such as the mental institution in which the novel is set.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nurse_Ratched
Here’s a snippet from OFOTCN with Ratched bullying/agitating a smoking patient:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faeEnoYcT7w
The Nurse Ratched mentality is no longer confined to isolated cases within the medical establishment. There are now complete smoking bans – indoor and out – for hospital and for mental health facilities. Nurse Ratched has been institutionalized. A nasty, cruel, totalitarian streak has been allowed to flourish in the medical system. The entire administration has become cold, heartless, and tyrannical.
The main problem is Public Health from the WHO down. Nurse Ratched, the institution, has infected the medical establishment, academia, and government at all levels. Public Health has become the domain of the neurotic, the megalomaniacal, the cranky, the sadistic.
Paul Zanetti.
A.F. Branco.
Mike Lester.
The European version of Antifa are a serious threat. Why they aren’t a terror organisation is beyond me. What they’re doing to Lauren Southern is criminal.
https://youtu.be/Io3VpyL4RoE