The SHY playbook

So Sarah Hanson-Young (who received 8992 first preference votes in South Australia last election and just scrapped in as the last of the 12 senators of South Australia to receive a quota after 452 counts) has a massive sense of entitlement.
She went on a holiday – whale watching – with her child and some staff and decided the taxpayer should pick up the tab. After all, Senators in all their glory are working all the time, and there is no business that is not senate business and therefore (according to SHY logic) 100% of her time is official business time, even when on holidays.
So the $3556 trip with a chartered plane was a non issue with SHY. Why shouldn’t the taxpayer pay? She deserves it and anyhow her child needs to be looked after and shown the wonders of the sea.
Then came some criticism from the media – oh they must be old white men. No young woman would criticise SHY for using taxpayers’ money for looking after a child surely?
So the playbook was followed. First, deflect – it is only dirty old white men who should be ignored. Then work up outrage – how dare someone criticise me for what is a normal entitlement. It is within Parliamentary entitlements after all. Then show no sense of guilt – be bold and continue to assert that it is not only reasonable but somehow she was saving the taxpayer some money. Try to gain sympathy by talking about the sick child – although I’m not sure how that is relevant because most working mothers would take carers leave to look after their child and not expect their employer to fund a holiday.
No wonder people are so sick of politicians and their double speak and sense of entitlement.
Perhaps the solution is to provide each member of parliament with an absolutely fixed travel budget (say $20,000 per annum including all trips to Canberra for Parliamentary sittings) and then report each year on what it is actually spent on. Leave it to the voters to decide whether their representative has the good judgement to spend the money on useful things rather than holidays.
Rubbish. They should not have any entitlements other than the tax deductibility that all tax payers are allowed by the ATO. Prove the trip is deductible to the ATO and claim it, otherwise they are thieves.
….oh they must be old white men.
Grumpy old white men.
…. it is only dirty old white men…..
Grumpy old white men.
I AM WOMAN, hear me roar.
I AM MOTHER, see me soar.
I AM ENTITLED, watch me whore.
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/senator-sarah-hansonyoung-gushes-over-amazing-asylum-seeker-experience/news-story/883c9c1c09814101b9271604651f0b11
Di Natole pays less than minimum wage for his au pairs. I think it all highlights that the Greens and followers such as the ABC and Fairfax crowds are privelged white people, for all their talk of fairness and diversity.
Most important: they should be made to go through EXACTLY the same procedures that they put everyone else through in terms of claims. Spend you own money FIRST then attempt to claim it back only if you have done all the paperwork. Any small business owner would know what I’m talking about, but politicians typically think rules are for the little people.
I really don’t see why so much travel is required. Getting from home to Canberra and back is the only thing that taxpayers should be covering (and let me point out, the ATO does not even offer that much for normal commuting Australians). If they want to talk to the voters, or attend meetings, that’s their own call but may I suggest this dinky device called “Telephone”… very handy.
I agree LQC. Same idea here -> https://australianactuary.com/2017/01/10/politicians-and-their-expense-claims/
Harah Yanson-Soung & Di Natale
http://imgur.com/hic9CIO
What’s the problem?
http://imgur.com/cmiI01U
Ms Hanson-Young is a half-term Senator. She is up for re-election by June 30 2019 (or probably sooner, when Turnbull is boned by his colleagues and decides to gift Australia to the CFMEU).
Hopefully someone in SA has put this distressing shite together as the basis for an attack-ad aimed at keeping the voracious bottom feeder out of the next parliament. On last year’s form, it only needs a few hundred SA voters to vomit in their mouths a little.
Grumpy, old white men.
http://imgur.com/gRPG8Mg
If they want face to face, then there is the technological wonder called Skype…
Yes
There’s plenty of other people FIFO’ing to jobs around the country — pollies should be the same.
Our politicians are already among the most generously remunerated in the Western world.
Let them have a modest allowance – calibrated for individual circumstances according to distance from Canberra – for travel to and from parliamentary sittings.
Anything else they pay for up front and claim as a deductible from the ATO.
Pingback: The SHY playbook | Catallaxy Files | Cranky Old Crow
You missed out the last card in the deck .. the victim card which comes with the, necessary, death threat(s) and the call to the AFP .. no doubt, SHY or her staff recorded the threat(s) so that the AFP have a good reason to investigate or do pollies just have to make a claim to secure affirmative action?
Lately I’ve become a fan of “Zoom” which I would definitely rate ahead of Skype.
Lately I’ve become a fan of “Zoom” which I would definitely rate ahead of Skype.
Or, god forbid, you could pick up the fucking phone.
That was my first suggestion!!
But I might point out, Zoom runs very nicely ON your phone… but it does consume some data, especiallyif you have the video enabled.
Lee Rhiannon appreciating the MSM diversion?
So you do have a sense of humour …………………………………..
I vote for all politicians to be paid at the same level as the president of the United States.
Must be all those grumpy white men!
Oh, wait a minute.
Must be all those grumpy white men in private business.
All of our politicians aspire to having a private jet/plane. Lets face it, we all do, ‘cept we the taxpayer foot the bill for them.
Check out what your local polly is doing, I did.
If they want face to face, then there is the technological wonder called Skype…
There’s also the time-honoured practice of actually setting up a table and chairs in the local shopping centre or main street and inviting people to come and converse with them. Or hiring the local School of Arts or RSL hall and holding a public meeting or debate with a political opponent, an factually having face to face, personal contact with their constituents, actually having to stand up and talk to real people and answer questions from them. The experience would be both enlightening and character building (both of which would be a distinct improvement to any politician), and ti would actually cost them bugger all. The could also experience driving over regional roads and paying regional fuel prices like we plebs have to.
I also take exception to SHYs characterisation of her critics being exclusively grumpy old white men, or dirty old white men. I’m a fairly cheerful older white woman, and I think SHY stinks, her ideology stinks, her politics stink and her parenting is questionable. I feel excluded and offended by her excluding all her female critics (of whatever age and skin tone), and isn’t she all about tolerance and “inclusion” and all that stuff?
Also, the most obvious point to be made, seeing as she whinges and whines so much about being a “single mother” (what sensible man would hang around anyway?), is that if her daughter was too ill to be at school, then she was also too ill to be dragged around on planes, stand around in the sun etc., with her mother while she was “working”. Her place, as a mother, was at home caring for her child who was too ill to be at school that day. She’s either a mother or a politician. She can’t do both properly, no matter how much she would like to. A mothers primary role is the raising, supporting and loving of her children, a time honoured and revered “profession” from time immemorial. That’s the biological nature of woman.
Anybody remember the way the A.B.C. and their “running dogs” went after Bronwyn Bishop? Not a word in this case…
Isn’t everybody here missing the point? We need to understand that there are 8992 people in South Australia who actually voted for this brainless slag and put her into the Senate where she could wallow in the trough of public money. In that same State they also elected that poisonous little toad Christopher Pyne. But it is no good just singling out South Australians as a backward bunch of mendicants because a quick look at the voting record of Tasmanians is enough to make any reasonable person vomit. Australians need to have a serious conversation about reform of the voting system for the Senate so that window licking nuff nuffs like SHY and Lambie ( and a good number of others of the same ilk) can never get anywhere near the Senate, or any other House of Parliament in Australia.
Good point.
If the Liberal politicians put as much effort into seeing their constituents as Sarah Hanson Young puts into seeing marine mammals, maybe they wouldn’t be in this mess.
Another point.
It is pointless trying to feel good by distancing ourselves from South Australia.
I left Alice Springs where Socialism and the welfare state smashed the town through indigenous issues and land rights.
I left the heavy socialism of the Northern Territory to have it follow me and spread like cancer to every town since then that I wanted to resettle in.
Everywhere in Australia is going down, some areas in different stages of socialist destruction but all going down.
Hospital situation in QLD hopeless, show ID after ten o ‘ clock drinking, no power in SA.
They’ll catch up with each other soon.
Remember the term pollies used to use to inflict more regulation on us.
“Bringing us inline” with other states……………………
We’ll all be in the food line soon enough.
South Australia is being paid for by all of us.
Tassie, the roads never built in Melbournistan, it’s bollards.
You can’t fence socialism off.
It has to be destroyed.
It’s a cross party ticket that one, inflated expense claims. However, from time to time, you’ll find politicians from both sides of the spectrum who are scrupulous on expenses. Cheers to them.
+100 Struth.