Alan Kohler on Bitcoin

Alan Kohler is one of Australia’s better business journalists – so this piece on Bitcoin is uncharacteristically bad.
And having watched it for a while, and considered the matter carefully, I think the analogy is apt. That was a bubble then, and this is one now. In fact it’s worse: it’s a giant scam.
Or else it’s a sort of global counterfeiting conspiracy, carried out by anarchists intent on bringing down the global system of money and government.
Now Kohler is talking about so-called ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) and cryptocurrencies – where Bitcoin is the most well-known of these.
I think to argue that a market may be over-heated and to argue that something is a scam are two very different things. What makes his argument even harder to understand is his attempt to separate out Bitcoin from the blockchain.
That’s not to say blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies, is also a scam, far from it. In fact, it looks a truly revolutionary technology that is likely to change the world through mass disintermediation — but not disintermediation of government.
Here’s the thing – the blockchain was developed in order to create a cryptocurrency that didn’t suffer from the double-spending problem. Kohler, however, is more or less correct here – the blockchain is the far more valuable innovation than the cryptocurrency itself. Innovators and entrepreneurs are exploring what this new technology can and can’t do. Some investors will make a lot of money and some will lose money. That is how any market works and that certainly does not make Bitcoin or ICOs a “scam”.
Now Kohler spends a great deal of time debunking the notion that Bitcoin could or should become a global form of legal tender. We have argued here before that Bitcoin doesn’t have all the characteristics of money. Cryptocurrency can be used as a medium of exchange – it can also be used as an investment vehicle that allows for ex post settling up in self-executing contracts.*
The point to emphasise is that “legal tender” is a modern invention – people have used various commodities and conventions as money for thousands of years. Long before the emergence of central banks and fiat currency and the like. Government can pass any law it likes, but it cannot prevent the emergence of alternate exchange media.
Then Kohler appears confused by the notion of mining bitcoin.
And what about the weird mining process, in which algorithms churn through trillions of calculations, burning gigawatts of power. That’s no way to run a monetary system, you would think.
The thing to understand here is that “mining” is a somewhat misleading term. But “mining” sounds so much better than accounting and auditing. If you had a choice would you prefer to say that you’re a Bitcoin miner or a Blockchain accountant? Remember IT-types call themselves web-masters and not server technicians. The blockchain is a distributed ledger – people who maintain that ledger and secure its content are “miners” – but actually what they’re doing is accounting and auditing.
All up Alan Kohler has a long and confused argument against Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies becoming legal tender and not being “money” (he also has some confused, if not contradictory, arguments about what money is and the benefits and costs of the current monetary regime). He doesn’t like the fact that the originators of cryptocurrencies are anarchists. But innovation is often, if not always, revolutionary. At the same time he recognises the innovative potential of the blockchain. To my mind the two concepts – the blockchain and cryptocurrency – are interrelated and come as a package.
*My RMIT colleague Jason Potts and I are working on a paper that sets out this argument in greater detail. In the meantime read another of our papers on the topic.
Alan Kohler is one of Australia’s better business journalists…
ROTFLMAO.
Oh, Sinclair…you are a card!
This along with your pronouncements on Andrew Leigh, Craig Emerson and Malcolm Turnbull lead me to believe your drug use has ceased being recreational.
An excellent article by Sinc. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will become much more acceptable to Alan Kohler and his ilk as soon as they can figure out how to make a percentage on other people’s transactions. Cryptocurrencies are uniquely independent of financial institutions, governments and financial advisors – and they don’t like it.
“One of our better business journalists”
“One of our cleaner whores”
This is Kohler on Turnbull’s miracle perpetual energy machine using electricity from renewables to pump water uphill to generate electricity on the way down:
“… And that is the significance of this Snowy Hydro expansion: it marks the end of thermal power. From here the swing to renewables will be fast, unstoppable and eventually complete …” (Australian March 18).
Bizarre.
Currently total hydro including Tas. can only supply ~8% of the national energy market.
Alan Kohler is one of Australia’s better business journalists
hmm…
As exemplified in this amazing collection of Kohler hyped nonsense. The mass adoption of battery electric cars will be much the same as charging your mobile phone…..simple!
http://www.google.com.au/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=6&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0CDwQFjAF&url=http://benwyatt.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Alan-Kohler-on-batteries.pdf&ei=Z1CKVY2OJKPHmwWvpoOoDw&usg=AFQjCNFmGq8V2LbeW7c_kf3DErofGv-xOQ&bvm=bv.96339352,d.dGY
Kohler is a bolivating twat. The only decent thing he’s ever done is rip off Murduch for 30 million by selling his rag to him.
Alan Kohler used to be one of Australia’s better business journalists. When he was at the Fin writing Chanticleer, for example. In recent times, he seems to have gone, to use that descriptive and colourful phrase, troppo.
Alan Kohler, ABC regular and former MUP chair. Alan used to be one of our better business commentators, but has long since lost his way.
Kohler claims that solar is cheaper because:
Clearly he hasn’t got a clue about business, finance or economics.
So some mug somewhere is actually charging for sunshine? Who knew.
You must admit Sinc, you put your money on the wrong horse when you simulated the credentials of Alan Kohler. What would be more useful is investigating how and why this bloke became such an ABC icon. My money on the fact that there is some nefarious stuff behind it all.
A currency with small exchange fees and the ability to track all transactions. Won’t be liked by the wealthy with things to hide or the banks
Kohler is an idiot.
He’s basically an apologist for the statist cause; always.
Remember, he was all for the NBN – in fact, he was one of its most vocal supporters.
Until, that is, he was against it. His article in the Australian a few months ago, titled “The NBN is a dud”, brought him a fair bit of derision from commenters there.
The fact that other journalists are even worse is no excuse.
LOL!
The thing to understand here is that “mining” is a somewhat misleading term. But “mining” sounds so much better than accounting and auditing.
Actually mining is a pretty good analogy, it seems to me. Neither accounting nor auditing, on the other hand, although correct, adequately describe this unique feature of the Bitcoin technology.
Remember IT-types call themselves web-masters and not server technicians.
I am beginning to suspect your knowledge the technology of the modern Internet in general is both weak and terribly out of date. The vast technological and creative enterprise you describe with the quaint usage “webmaster” has little to do with repairing and maintaining computer hardware as you rather disparagingly suggest.
Kohler states that the cryptocurrencies are crap then uses the best part of the article saying fiat currencies aren’t so good. Somewhere he forgets to explain why cryptocurrencies are crap.
[Jock – really? What are you thinking? ]
Unless the have extra sensory perception you can have no idea that I’m being disparaging.
Blockchain will drive a paradigm shift in how business is conducted. It will eliminate cheques, Documentary Letters of Credit, and most varieties of negotiable securities… Why? Because it will provide certainty of ownership…
Bitcoin is a separate issue – it is just like Casino $100 chips that have a far higher value in the black market than in the casino (as a way to wash proceeds of crime). And crime will always be around in one form or another.
I have nothing to add to the discussion about BTC, but I wonder why so much discord has been generated by the observation that Kohler is one of Australia’s better business journalists? It’s true, he is. That isn’t a high bar to jump, however.