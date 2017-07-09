Bernard Tomic is right to be bored with tennis

Oh my they are sensitive souls that administer tennis.

Tomic has lost his racquet sponsor and been fined $US15,000 ($A19,700) for saying he was “a little bit bored” during his 6-4 6-3 6-4 loss to Mischa Zverev and that he no longer respected tennis enough or cared how he fared at the grand slams.

It took me about 10 minutes when I went to my first tennis match about 25 years ago to realise that it was more boring than watching grass grow. The priestly class that governs tennis obviously don’t want that little secret to get out. That’s why they have to pounce on the 24 year old for having the temerity to say that tennis is boring as batshit. The world would be a better place if tennis was relegated to a museum of curiosities.