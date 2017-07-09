Bernard Tomic is right to be bored with tennis

Oh my they are sensitive souls that administer tennis.
Tomic has lost his racquet sponsor and been fined $US15,000 ($A19,700) for saying he was “a little bit bored” during his 6-4 6-3 6-4 loss to Mischa Zverev and that he no longer respected tennis enough or cared how he fared at the grand slams.
It took me about 10 minutes when I went to my first tennis match about 25 years ago to realise that it was more boring than watching grass grow. The priestly class that governs tennis obviously don’t want that little secret to get out. That’s why they have to pounce on the 24 year old for having the temerity to say that tennis is boring as batshit. The world would be a better place if tennis was relegated to a museum of curiosities.
True
I saw him on TV and he seemed down and sad and dully resigned to the fact that he had to play tennis for another 10 years to be financially secure for ever.
It made me wonder whether he had a relationship breakup, or something causing him angst, or just questioning the meaning of life as we all do at some stage. He did seem down. It may not be actual boredom.
All baseline, all boring
Tennis = Organised Despair
I agree tennis is deadly dull. But Tomic is a highly-paid professional, and people pay good money to watch him play. He needs to make the appropriate effort or find another career.
Where is Tomic’s father?
LQC needs to look and think a little deeper than his dislike for this boring game.
Tomic is a professional expected to put in an effort. Just like an office worker or trench digger.
Tomic is aware that a Qantas worker or an Arnotts worker (or or or ad infinitum) cannot diss their employer and product/service without being sanctioned.
LQC also knows these things, does he not?
In most other industries Tomic would have been fired, not just fined a minute fraction of his earnings.
Wasn’t the fine for faking a back injury?
A point I made a few days ago. At best, it is game played mid-week by bored housewives before they have too many white wines at lunch, go home to root the lawnmower man and then head out to the dress shops to complain about their husbands.
Best left to the Eurotrash with names like a bad Scrabble hand.
How come pro golfers don’t get a second chance off the tee?
The beauty of self employment.
Haidee that’s a symptom of how they play, which is to not lose, and they do that by shuffling around the baseline tapping it back and forth hoping for their opponent to make the first mistake.
If they actually played to win it might be interesting, or at least more interesting than golf.
I could not care any less about what Tomic does (or does not) think about tennis. He is free to express his views on the matter and wear whatever repercussions eventuate. That it is taking so much news space is more an indictment on those who serve up the news than it is on Tomic.
That he’s made a motsa from those foolish enough to (voluntarily) part with their money for his benefit, I say “bon chance” to him. He owes them nothing and they should ask for nothing in return.
Whether or not tennis is actually boring or not isn’t the issue. It’s about his right to speak freely on a subject without those who disagree with him wanting to punish him for having the temerity to speak the truth. It all sounds very familiar, doesn’t it?
Fraid i hate tennis and cricket and basketball. All boring. I dont blame tomic. He is a good player but simply doesnt like the game. But he knows it pays so he perseveres. Knowing that there are no longer as many jobs with council. He needs something other than tennis that a lazy sod could do. Has he considered the public service?
It was far more watchable in the days when the players kept their mouths shut and let their racquets do their talking.
No. It’s not about his right to speak freely …. on a subject?
It’s not just “a subject”.
He’s supposed to be a sportsman . . of a sort.
He has the temerity, has he?
well yes, he’s reckless. Sullenly reckless.
Never seen a band bored on tour smash up a stage , roll on too drink to play, punch a stage jumper, swear at the mixing guy/lighting guy/guitar tech? Maybe Bernie should have sat in the middle.of the court and see fire to his racquet like Jimmie at Woodstock and become a god or the Ozzie Osbourne of tennis?
That someone thinks tennis is boring is worthy if an article on Catallaxy Files? Really?
I find Formula One mind numbing; now can I post an article?
Or perhaps this website need to raise the bar a bit?
ditto DM of WA! (although I do like Formula One and I’m a tennis fan as well)
What a lot of [email protected] Even a blind salamander digs batshit, but has no stomach for tennis.
Tennis is more boring than university.
I would to add that I do enjoy Wimbledon tennis – and Ashes test matches.