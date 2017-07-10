Monday Forum: July 10, 2017

  4. john constantine
    #2436915, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Just as malcom took the train to Geelong to prove he was a man of the people, will he return from europe on a wind-powered sailing ship?.

    If Windpower is good enough for the common prole to live or die by, why isn’t Windpower good enough to carry the common prime minister as he gallavants around the globe?.

    [Plus they can’t sack him while he is on the high seas.]

  6. srr
    #2436919, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    struth
    #2436869, posted on July 10, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I don’t understand how anyone doesn’t understand this, particularly anyone who’s done any, out in the field, globe trotting journalism amongst the rioting mobs, as Lauren Southern has.

    Look how young she is.

    You could see her face in that interview.
    She nearly went to tears a few times because shit got real in Germany.
    God bless her and young people like her, she is to be admired but her youth should not be forgotten.

    yeah, I get that struth, Lauren still has that youthful caring heart (she has pet hedgehogs for crying out loud 😀 ), battling with the onset of that mature, realistic brain, but she does have more brain than most her age, and this wasn’t the first time reality has smacked her in the face.

    She made quite a name for herself when she went to ‘the jungle’ in Calais to see for herself, interview the people living there and report what she found; she went quiet willing to find a middle between the Left and Right tales of what went on, and still managed to wrap it up with the usual Leftist, ‘yeah so they mostly lie about everything, but you can’t really blame the poor dears‘, smile, ‘it could be worse‘, light touch.

    But again, understandable, as it was her first big, travel to the hot spot to see for herself and report impartially, story.

    Then she goes out all helmutted up, goggles etc. to do live reports on American ANTIFA turn outs, laughing it off all the way; she’s brave, and she has good people watching her back.

    Then she pops over to Italy to meet with the group standing against the Soros funded African Invader Boat Taxi Service, and learns from them that they do train to fight for their lives, because it is that dangerous in Europe to make any stand against the EU & UN Mobsters.

    Either she hasn’t respected the opinions of very many Front Line Right Wing Pro-Sovereign Nation campaigners she’s met and dealt with, or there is something more going on ….

    Lets face it, people watch Lauren coz she’s sweet and hot (and no way is her signature appearance of long blond locks hiding her shoestring singlet straps, making her look naked, accidental 😉 ), and then she makes good arguments presenting facts, without turning into a damnable damning screeching harpy, so she is a powerful weapon we do not want to lose to the dark side, which we will if we don’t pull her up on errors (youthful or worse), and just let her and her devotees drift that way coz no one wants to risk being tagged as being ‘mean’ to the lovely Lauren Southern.

    btw, there have been others on her side who have pulled her up for not blending in enough when she goes out into mobs to do reports, long before she went to the G20.

    Like Muslims, Leftist thugs don’t give a shit about smashing and permanently scarring the lovely faces of the women on the Right of them; in fact, they see it as winning message to send to everyone who believes their beauty can protect them. Not being conscientious enough to disguise herself actually puts good men who instinctively would rush to protect her, in extra, greater personal danger they don’t need.

    Oh, but don’t get me wrong, I don’t trust that Tim Pool character as far as I could kick him.

  7. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2436923, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    top 10

  8. incoherent rambler
    #2436924, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Did I make the team?

  10. H B Bear
    #2436927, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    C’mon Waffles. Time to unleash the Potential Greatness!

    The drums are beating.

  11. John constantine
    #2436929, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    The race have a social media thing going around, warning of noticeable numbers of cars presenting at dealerships, having been bought second hand with a low odometer reading.

    Lot if cars now found to be on record as having been worked on years earlier with higher kilometer readings.

    The imported car rebirthing industry is an economic stimulus the left just had to gift to Australia.

  13. Lysander
    #2436931, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    If you want to see how low humanity can get, search “Pell” on twitter. If you’d prefer to stay clean, take a swim in the sewer.

  14. mh
    #2436934, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    The media coverage today of Newspoll will concentrate on 2PP. What they won’t mention is both major parties are seeing their primary vote continuing to drop.

  15. Tom
    #2436935, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    From ye olde frederickschtafen:

    The Left have marched through nearly all civic institutions and are in the middle of a slow motion coup. Everything they do tears apart civil society. They want to destroy it so they can take it over.

    Hunted Mind, that is the most lucid and concise explanation of the shit we’re in that I have read.

    Best case scenario from here is civil war because the alternative is the Right just giving up in despair.
    Pray we get a war.

    The flaw in your thesis is that the 21st century left are nappy-wearing, tantrum-throwing toddlers who claim to be pacifists and hate guns, whereas the Third Reich’s brown shirts who they mimic loved guns and blowing stuff up — which the 21st century left has delegated to its military wing, Islamic State.

    All leftists are cowards. They have prospered in the West because they have simply marched into the vacuum created by the lack of decisive leadership to defend freedom and the system it created, capitalism. The right now has such a leader, but appears determined to block his way or bring him down with the same cowardice that the left has made its own.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2436937, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Oh noes.

    GAME OVER: Sen. Chuck Schumer courageously begins the war on snortable chocolate

    That’s right. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called for the Food and Drug Administration to investigate and regulate snortable chocolate.

    Maybe Malcolm can take banning of snortable chocolate to the next election.

  18. John constantine
    #2436938, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Their ABC rural country hour reporting that insect maggots are the future for green human diets.

    Deindustrialising the place is something the left takes extremely seriously.

    Barefoot, mudhuts,sleep with dogs

  19. incoherent rambler
    #2436939, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Hunted Mind, the only thing that will wake the west up is a MCE involving a nuke and one or more of the “society enriching diversity groups”.

  20. notafan
    #2436940, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    If you want to see how low humanity can get, search “Pell” on twitter. If you’d prefer to stay clean, take a swim in the sewer.

    Got told on Facebook I could only be defending because complicit

    That is where we are at

    If Gillard and co wanted to destroy western civilization by making child abuse a peculiarly Catholic crime and Cardinal Pell the human face of it they have been successful. Because it is the Catholic Church over the last many decades that has stood firm against the destruction of the family, and had very few friends by her side.

    Not that it started with Gillard either.

    I’m willing to be bet if many people were shown 999 photos of convicted child abusers along with a pic of Cardinal Pell, Cardinal Pell would be the only one picked out as a bad man.

  21. H B Bear
    #2436941, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    The ALPBC tried to remain above the media scrum over Our Schapelle but can’t resist when it is Cardinal Pell.

  22. incoherent rambler
    #2436942, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Current primary voting intentions – ALP about a third, Libs less than that, and pushing 40% other.
    “other” being the majority, should not the ABC give more time to “other” than it does to the ALP or Libs?

  23. Beliaik
    #2436944, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    The way the Marxstream media is drooling over Pell, you’d think FGM wasn’t child abuse.

  24. dover_beach
    #2436945, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    If you want to see how low humanity can get, search “Pell” on twitter. If you’d prefer to stay clean, take a swim in the sewer.

    Let them disclose themselves to us.

  25. H B Bear
    #2436946, posted on July 10, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    The media coverage today of Newspoll will concentrate on 2PP. What they won’t mention is both major parties are seeing their primary vote continuing to drop.

    With Waffles drifting around in the Gillard Death Zone could he emulate her and get the Lieborals primary vote into the 20’s? #PotentialGreatness

