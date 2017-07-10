Open those borders – Part 2

In the comments to the earlier post and in the one last week about the differences between the ACs and LDP, it was suggested that Libertarians like open borders.
It is worth drawing Cat’s attention to Milton Friedman (you know of the Friedman Conference and other minor stuff), who said:
It’s just obvious you can’t have free immigration and a welfare state.
Looking at the top 10 destinations, other than Saudi Arabia, what kind of welfare systems exist there?
Straw-manning libertarians on immigration policy is a time-honored past time around here.
It was suggested. Myself and a few others also noted that the LDP’s Australian immigration policy also included auctioning off immigration slots. So, even if libertarians are pro ‘open borders’ they also want to make people pay for the privilage, in effect anti-welfare state.
True, TGS. I keep asking how open borders immigration can conceivably be construed as a “Libertarian” philosophy, and all I ever get back are quotes by Milton Friedman, who spent most of his working life on the public teat. He’s the guy who invented PAYG progressive income tax FFS.
Libertarian? Most people here wouldn’t be able to type it correctly if it were not for Spellcheck.
I can assure you all that spending $2.5 billion/year importing 50,000 new undocumented Labor voters isn’t in the LDP manifesto…
I agree with fully Open Borders to a Libertarian State, which Australia isn’t.
I wouldn’t consider current LDP immigration policy ‘Open Borders’ in a literal sense. But the LDP is a ‘moderate classical liberal’ political party anyway.
I reckon this could be trialled with bipartisan support:
The Commonwealth Freedom of Movement Organisation
So, even if libertarians are pro ‘open borders’ they also want to make people pay for the privilage, in effect anti-welfare state.
As I understand it, the LDP’s proposal that immigrants pay for the privilege is a way of protecting the existing welfare state from mercenary immigrants, something like a bond. The trouble is the figure is set much too low and fails to take account of tax payer subsidies to middle class immigrants in education and health not to mention the cost in infrastructure spending of large scale migration. The usual response from LDPers that I receive is that the immigrants will pay tax to cover these costs, but that fails to take into account the middle class tax-welfare churn.
Sounds like a great idea, Forester.
No. The trouble is it has fvck-all to do with Libertarian philosophy, and yet the LDP are constantly held up as the gold standard example of it.
Okay Forester, I’ll refer you back to my original comment. I’m asking again. Please refer me to a single treatise on classical Libertarian philosophy, that supports the notion of open borders immigration. Something authored by Bastiat would be a nice starting point.
According to open borders.info
Bastiat did not directly cover the topic of immigration much, but some sources interpret his writings as supportive of free migration.