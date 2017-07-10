Open those borders – Part 2

In the comments to the earlier post and in the one last week about the differences between the ACs and LDP, it was suggested that Libertarians like open borders.

It is worth drawing Cat’s attention to Milton Friedman (you know of the Friedman Conference and other minor stuff), who said:

It’s just obvious you can’t have free immigration and a welfare state.

Looking at the top 10 destinations, other than Saudi Arabia, what kind of welfare systems exist there?