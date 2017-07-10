Open those borders

According to a recent Gallup poll, it is estimated that:

14% of the world’s adults — which translates to nearly 710 million people — saying they would like to move to another country if they had the opportunity.

That’s adults only. Does not include kids.

Of this 710 million, excluding children, 4% (or 30 million) named Australia as their preferred destination.

That’s right. If given their chance, 30 million adults (plus their children) would come to Australia. A country with a current population of 24 million.

Also according to this poll, the top 6 countries, and the proportion of their adults seeking to migrate are:

Sierra Leone – 62%

Haiti – 56%

Albania – 56%

Liberia – 54%

Congo (Kinshasa) – 50%

Dominican Republic – 50%