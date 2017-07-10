Liberty Quote
The world you are proposing is a libertarian fantasy land, where everyone has maximum freedom backed up with more personal firepower than the average Taliban terrorist.— Paul “m0nty” Montgomery
-
-
Q&A Forum: July 10, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
What does “Recognition: Yes or No” mean?
Will the comment number crack triple figures?
25 interruptions, please Carpe.
So it will be a Pell night
18 please.
No sign of Carpe tonight. I think he’s tired of it.
this cast of panel people looks like an attempt to bore us to capitulate and leave them be?
I’m happy to do the count if someone else does the bet list (I’m on iPad).
I can’t give any chaps away though.
The show is defunct.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha – 25
Mike of Marion – 18
7 please Turtle of WA
=-7.1+(0.445*0.987)+35.7-9.039215
There are three people on the panel? Seriously? Is this a challenge to see how much an audience can be bored?
May I have 13, please Turtle?
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha – 25
Mike of Marion – 18
Cpt Seahawks – 7
Grumpy Racist Homophobe – [waiting]
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha – 25
Mike of Marion – 18
Cpt Seahawks – 7
Grumpy Racist Homophobe – [waiting]
Vic in Prossy – 13
Turtle of WA – 11
Must be a power outage at Ultimo. Very late starting.
Grumpy 19 I think if we get a show.
News 24 has Alberscreechy interviewing a Muslim apologists.
Don’t encourage his silliness.
Not on tonight it seems. My winner, with 0 interruptions, is Carpe. Well done sir.
I can’t be with you tonight folks, it looks like a bland show anyhow, unless the other two gang up on the Christian man, which is always possible of course, then he’ll be interrupted and talked over plenty.
A labor MP (Terri Butler no less – ugh) and an Al jazeera dame -v- one Christian bloke? Nah, not tonight.
I make Grumpy’s number 20.
CANCELLED
What a pity.
Night Cats.
Best and most even-handed episode of Q&A ever.