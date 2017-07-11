Apparently too many Australians are islamophobes. There is even a Deakin University centre to combat islamophobia and (surprisingly) its research shows that there is a lot of islamophobia to combat.
For example – sixty per cent of all Australians say that they would be concerned if a relative married a Muslim.
Well, let’s turn that around: what percentage of Muslims would be concerned if their relative married a non-Muslim? Probably a lot more than 60 per cent.
Is it any surprise that people are somewhat wary of a group who refuse to integrate into society and wear head coverings that act as a barrier to social interaction. The whole purpose of the Burqa and Niqab is to shield the wearer from others.
Go up to someone wearing a Burqa or Niqab and ask for directions and see what happens. I did and was ignored.
To our friends in the HRC – Australians are remarkably tolerant. They are not racist and they will happily interact with people who are approachable and act friendly. But Australians do not appreciate being lectured to by rent seekers and they do not appreciate being told to tolerate the intolerant. If Muslims act friendly and approachable they will be treated with high respect as most are.
But stop telling the majority population that they are Islamophobic.
Why don’t the Deakin University researchers go to Lakemba, Giles Plains, Auburn, Greenacre and Meadow Heights and ascertain their attitudes to non-Muslims? I think (perhaps I’m wrong – but let’s do the research) that the attitude to non-Muslims would be quite poisonous and highly racist. And isn’t that what is demanded of the faithful who interpret the Koran literally?
It’s hard to see how pious Muslims can interact with the broader society until they reject some of the more extreme commands in the Koran and hadiths.
More information required. Is the marriage occurring in a church or a mosque? In short who is converting, the relative to Islam, or the relative’s betrothed to Christianity?
Religion does tend to be common in families, and I imagine the a lot of the concern here is that a family member is abandoning that.
very well put LQC. We have for too long allowed the globalists to believe that they hold the high moral corner.
What percentage of their abc orcs would be enraged if a family member married a conservative?.
What percentage of their abc orcs could tolerate a teacher at their child’s school that voted for Trump?.
What percentage of their abc leftists could endure conservatives being employed at their workplace?.
What percentage of their abc leftists would do business with a conservative, if they could do business with a leftist instead?.
What percentage of their abc left would give a prize, or an award, or a grant or a scholarship to a conservative if a leftist was available for the handout?.
The left are the real racists, they just use the wahhabis as cannon fodder in the ‘War to end all Wars”.
Well said. It is not our responsibility as Australians to integrate with them. We can tolerate quirky, unique and interesting aspects of any culture and adopt it for our own, but we won’t tolerate barbaric and intolerant customs and beliefs. If that makes one Islamaphobic, so be it. I wear mine as a badge of honour as an Australian.
Australians tolerant? Try being a pommy bastard.