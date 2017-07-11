Apparently too many Australians are islamophobes. There is even a Deakin University centre to combat islamophobia and (surprisingly) its research shows that there is a lot of islamophobia to combat.

For example – sixty per cent of all Australians say that they would be concerned if a relative married a Muslim.

Well, let’s turn that around: what percentage of Muslims would be concerned if their relative married a non-Muslim? Probably a lot more than 60 per cent.

Is it any surprise that people are somewhat wary of a group who refuse to integrate into society and wear head coverings that act as a barrier to social interaction. The whole purpose of the Burqa and Niqab is to shield the wearer from others.

Go up to someone wearing a Burqa or Niqab and ask for directions and see what happens. I did and was ignored.

To our friends in the HRC – Australians are remarkably tolerant. They are not racist and they will happily interact with people who are approachable and act friendly. But Australians do not appreciate being lectured to by rent seekers and they do not appreciate being told to tolerate the intolerant. If Muslims act friendly and approachable they will be treated with high respect as most are.

But stop telling the majority population that they are Islamophobic.

Why don’t the Deakin University researchers go to Lakemba, Giles Plains, Auburn, Greenacre and Meadow Heights and ascertain their attitudes to non-Muslims? I think (perhaps I’m wrong – but let’s do the research) that the attitude to non-Muslims would be quite poisonous and highly racist. And isn’t that what is demanded of the faithful who interpret the Koran literally?

It’s hard to see how pious Muslims can interact with the broader society until they reject some of the more extreme commands in the Koran and hadiths.