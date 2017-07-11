Malcolm what kind of conservative are you not?

Fritz Hayek explained why he was not a conservative.

What is your explanation?

In the appendix to The Constitution of Liberty Hayek described a triangle of political forces with conservatives and radicals pulling against each other at the base of the triangle. Except that the conservatives are not really pulling, they just don’t want to move and they try to keep things the way they are, like the tariff protection for manufacturers before the Hawke/Keating reforms.

Hayek located himself at the third point of the triangle, not a midpoint between the other two sides but a different direction. Some things need to change and some need to be preserved. The trick is to work out which is which.

After reading that paper I could never describe myself as rightwing and I think we give the opposition a free kick every time we identify as right wing.

Off topic but fun. Living among the economists.