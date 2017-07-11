Spot the Differences

Posted on 8:40 pm, July 11, 2017 by I am Spartacus

24 Responses to Spot the Differences

  2. Robber Baron
    #2438307, posted on July 11, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    The guy on the left who turned Wong into a lezzo is starting to look Maolcolm Turnbullish.

    The other guy is Tony Stark!!!

  4. H B Bear
    #2438309, posted on July 11, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    The plasticine duo aren’t tax hoovering frauds?

  5. Rabz
    #2438311, posted on July 11, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    The second two are preposterous cartoonish figures and the first two are Wallace and Grommit.

  6. Marcus Classis
    #2438328, posted on July 11, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Trick question, eh?

    It’s the same photo…..

  7. John constantine
    #2438336, posted on July 11, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    The only difference is that Wallace can’t reach ’em himself, and can’t afford to pay a subsidy to get someone else to lick his testicles for him.

  8. custard
    #2438342, posted on July 11, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Grommets was always much smarter than Wallace so the photo works.

  9. Habib
    #2438344, posted on July 11, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Wallace and Grommit are inventive, productive, and amusing.

  10. Kram
    #2438348, posted on July 11, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Both are silly & funny but the top duo doesn’t cost the taxpayers a couple of hundred million dollars.

  11. Mick In The Hills
    #2438350, posted on July 11, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    The bottom 2 are new online avatars for Wallace & Grommet.

  12. Some History
    #2438358, posted on July 11, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Ok. I understand the question. Now, don’t rush me.

    …. The bottom two and the top left are dogs. No. That can’t be it. The top right is a dog as well.

    …. The top left and bottom left have the same dentist. The other two have no teeth? Gee, the top right one doesn’t even have a mouth.

    Don’t rush me.

    ….. The top two have better ears?

    ….. All except the top right are sporting a tie?

    OK. I give up.

  13. Some History
    #2438365, posted on July 11, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Hey, I once bought a battery off that top pair.

  14. And Another Thing
    #2438368, posted on July 11, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Cracking wheeze, Gromit.

  15. yarpos
    #2438373, posted on July 11, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I will think about it over some Ambien and red wine

  16. duncanm
    #2438379, posted on July 11, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Wetherill’s always looking for toe jam. He hasn’t graduated to “cheeeeese”.

  17. Richard
    #2438420, posted on July 11, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    This will make a hell of a movie one day,
    Only you South Australia could make this much shit up.

  18. EvilElvis
    #2438430, posted on July 11, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    The top two smell like someone’s cut the cheese, the bottom to just stink.

  19. Rob MW
    #2438444, posted on July 11, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Spot the Differences

    Spot’s on the right and Different is on the left…….or Alt-left I’m not too sure.

  20. procrustes
    #2438449, posted on July 11, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    The top two aren’t muppets, the bottom two are

  21. Oh come on
    #2438451, posted on July 11, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    I gotta admit I thought Wetherill was Turnbull for half a second. They surely go to the same optometrist. Who only sells one kind of frame.

    I must admit that the first time I was prescribed glasses in 2006ish, I thought I had made the best of a sub-optimal situation – needing glasses in my mid-20s – by choosing what I thought were trendy-looking frames. To my dismay, I soon realised they were the same as Kevin Rudd’s.

  22. harry buttle
    #2438456, posted on July 11, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    the top 2 generate wealth, the bottom 2 extract it from others.

  23. Pete of Perth
    #2438458, posted on July 11, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Wallace is relieved because Grommit can lick his own balls. Weatherdill is relieved because his were licked by the battery guy?

  24. Jannie
    #2438459, posted on July 11, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    I think harry got it, they are lifters and leaners.

