Liberty Quote
Even amoebas learn by trial and error, but some economists and politicians do not.— W. Kurt Hauser
-
Recent Comments
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Salvatore, Publican of Steel on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Drbeaugan on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Drbeaugan on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Robber Baron on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Hydra on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Pete of Perth on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- max on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- a reader on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Pedro the Ignorant on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- cynical1 on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Rayvic on Gonski Budgeting
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Robber Baron on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- twostix on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- max on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- Jannie on Spot the Differences
- Pete of Perth on Spot the Differences
- Bruce in WA on Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Spot the Differences
- CIS Policy magazine is out
- Gonski Budgeting
- The Road to Venezuela
- BETA: working for all of us … sure
- Malcolm what kind of conservative are you not?
- Islamophobia
- Q&A Forum: July 10, 2017
- Open those borders – Part 2
- Open those borders
- Monday Forum: July 10, 2017
- David Leyonhjelm. No massacres since 1996?
- Alan Kohler on Bitcoin
- Bernard Tomic is right to be bored with tennis
- The only one in step
- How indirect is indirect?
- The paradox of democracy
- A day is a long time in politics
- The SHY playbook
- “If we fail to preserve it, it will never, ever exist again”
- Open Forum: July 8, 2017
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien: Is Shorten the worst thing that could happen?
- Australia’s infrastructure “woes” as seen from Canada
- Finkel recommendations would complete the economic destruction caused by current renewable energy policies
- Guest Post: KC: Are Australian Conservatives the real deal?
- A government cryptocurrency?
- You Reap What You Sow
- Guest Post: Warty: Mayday! Rat’s abandoning ship.
- The Ballad of SHY – Just Sit Right Back and You’ll Hear a Tale, a Tale of a Fateful Trip.
- How do you kill employment in 3 quick steps
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Spot the Differences
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.
Nope.
The guy on the left who turned Wong into a lezzo is starting to look Maolcolm Turnbullish.
The other guy is Tony Stark!!!
Beats me.
The plasticine duo aren’t tax hoovering frauds?
The second two are preposterous cartoonish figures and the first two are Wallace and Grommit.
Trick question, eh?
It’s the same photo…..
The only difference is that Wallace can’t reach ’em himself, and can’t afford to pay a subsidy to get someone else to lick his testicles for him.
Grommets was always much smarter than Wallace so the photo works.
Wallace and Grommit are inventive, productive, and amusing.
Both are silly & funny but the top duo doesn’t cost the taxpayers a couple of hundred million dollars.
The bottom 2 are new online avatars for Wallace & Grommet.
Ok. I understand the question. Now, don’t rush me.
…. The bottom two and the top left are dogs. No. That can’t be it. The top right is a dog as well.
…. The top left and bottom left have the same dentist. The other two have no teeth? Gee, the top right one doesn’t even have a mouth.
Don’t rush me.
….. The top two have better ears?
….. All except the top right are sporting a tie?
OK. I give up.
Hey, I once bought a battery off that top pair.
Cracking wheeze, Gromit.
I will think about it over some Ambien and red wine
Wetherill’s always looking for toe jam. He hasn’t graduated to “cheeeeese”.
This will make a hell of a movie one day,
Only you South Australia could make this much shit up.
The top two smell like someone’s cut the cheese, the bottom to just stink.
Spot the Differences
Spot’s on the right and Different is on the left…….or Alt-left I’m not too sure.
The top two aren’t muppets, the bottom two are
I gotta admit I thought Wetherill was Turnbull for half a second. They surely go to the same optometrist. Who only sells one kind of frame.
I must admit that the first time I was prescribed glasses in 2006ish, I thought I had made the best of a sub-optimal situation – needing glasses in my mid-20s – by choosing what I thought were trendy-looking frames. To my dismay, I soon realised they were the same as Kevin Rudd’s.
the top 2 generate wealth, the bottom 2 extract it from others.
Wallace is relieved because Grommit can lick his own balls. Weatherdill is relieved because his were licked by the battery guy?
I think harry got it, they are lifters and leaners.