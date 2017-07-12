Government by Thomas Jefferson

From the Declaration of Independence …

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

To secure these rights, Governments are instituted. Repeat, to secure these rights, Governments are instituted. The right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The right to a plasma TV? How about a nice new pram for your baby?