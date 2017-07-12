Government by Thomas Jefferson

From the Declaration of Independence …
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.
To secure these rights, Governments are instituted. Repeat, to secure these rights, Governments are instituted. The right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The right to a plasma TV? How about a nice new pram for your baby?
The operative words are actually contained in the above quote: consent of the governed. In our present circumstances Malcolm’s Liberals just barely scraped in so they have very little consent from the governed. By proposing all sorts of taxes and proposing to fundamentally change society via the SSM they are breaking the compact and are therefore an illegitimate government.
To some, owning a plasma TV is a source of happiness.
Governments are instituted to secure the right of such people to pursue ownership of a plasma TV.
Good post Spartacus.
Sadly today the supporters of mainstream political movements don’t understand or support the concept of rights. Everyone believes the function of government is to push their particular gangs beliefs on everyone by force.
Or as one of the posters here recently said:
Jefferson is rolling in his grave.
How about the right to rip up the constitution, right by enabling right.
You have the right to the pursuit of happiness.
You have to catch it yourself.
(Usually attributed – incorrectly – to Ben Franklin)
No, no, no. It means I have a right to happiness. Where is my happiness? You are depriving me of my happiness.
Oh, they understand a concept of rights all right. THEIR concept. What is lacking is our understanding of our responsibility to supply them those rights
They have no concept of the concomitant nature of rights & responsibilities.
This is a major problem with the current educational theory. Children are taught their rights and nobody even mentions the responsibilities. I assume they all think the concept of responsibilities will be absorbed from their surroundings. That works for a generation or two and then nobody remembers it any more.
Donald Trump was defeated in the 2016 presidential election by over 3,000,000 votes. He has absolutely no right to be President.
Reading our constitution, although not a Bill of Rights, would give people a better understanding of their rights and responsibilities.
Trump and America just had an election where following their constitution was an election issue.
We need ours to be re-introduced to the people as a matter of urgency.
Please point out how the election of Donald Trump was unconstitutional.
Ta.
You idiot.