Land your helicopter into the winner’s circle

Performing on Paul Murray Live last night, the self declared arbiter of who is a socialist and who is a free enterprise-er, was in her usual “fine” form. In the context of a discussion around a coal powered electricity generator in Queensland, the Hon. Bronwyn Bishop said:

… and it needs to be an undertaking from the Federal Government now. This week to say we’re building one. The principles of free enterprise say if the private sector will not or cannot do it, then the Government must do it.

There you go, a self identified Liberal Party “conservative” declared that the Federal Government must BUILD a piece of infrastructure that is the responsibility of the Queensland Government.

But, it’s those damned socialists you know. Recall, that the Hon Bron was in Parliament for 29 out of her (now) 74 years is currently living quite comfortably off her pre-2005 Parliamentary pension. Lord know where she learned about the “principles of free enterprise” because it certainly was not from personal experience.

With Friends Like Bronwyn, Who Needs the ALP.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus