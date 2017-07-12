Land your helicopter into the winner’s circle

Posted on 7:14 pm, July 12, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Performing on Paul Murray Live last night, the self declared arbiter of who is a socialist and who is a free enterprise-er, was in her usual “fine” form. In the context of a discussion around a coal powered electricity generator in Queensland, the Hon. Bronwyn Bishop said:

… and it needs to be an undertaking from the Federal Government now. This week to say we’re building one.

The principles of free enterprise say if the private sector will not or cannot do it, then the Government must do it.

There you go, a self identified Liberal Party “conservative” declared that the Federal Government must BUILD a piece of infrastructure that is the responsibility of the Queensland Government.

But, it’s those damned socialists you know. Recall, that the Hon Bron was in Parliament for 29 out of her (now) 74 years is currently living quite comfortably off her pre-2005 Parliamentary pension.  Lord know where she learned about the “principles of free enterprise” because it certainly was not from personal experience.

With Friends Like Bronwyn, Who Needs the ALP.

17 Responses to Land your helicopter into the winner’s circle

  1. Jannie
    #2439121, posted on July 12, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    The principles of free enterprise say if the private sector will not or cannot do it, then the Government must do it.

    Where does it say that?

  2. Arky
    #2439124, posted on July 12, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    The principles of free enterprise say if the private sector will not or cannot do it, then the Government must do it.

    ..
    By that logic, if private enterprise refuses to exhibit canned turds, then the government must fund artists who can their own turds.
    Oh wait…

  5. Garry
    #2439132, posted on July 12, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Back in the 60s the state government in NSW built power stations, substations and transmissions lines and got the state up and running. What is wrong with that? Private investment is only interested in financial return for shareholders while government should be interested in the common good and a fair return for all! And because governments are beholding to the electorate price rises of electricity and gas are a very sensitive issue when the asset is government owned – not so when the asset is privatised.

  6. I am Spartacus
    #2439139, posted on July 12, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Dear Garry

    Back in the 60s the state government in NSW built power stations, substations and transmissions lines and got the state up and running. What is wrong with that? Private investment is only interested in financial return for shareholders while government should be interested in the common good and a fair return for all! And because governments are beholding to the electorate price rises of electricity and gas are a very sensitive issue when the asset is government owned – not so when the asset is privatised.

    1 – the STATE not FEDERAL government
    2 – there was no private for the State to compete with. Should the Federal Government also build a new bank? Or a new telecommunications company? Oh wait!
    3 – “government should be interested in the common good and a fair return for all”. Which government?

  7. Jannie
    #2439140, posted on July 12, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    while government should be interested in the common good and a fair return for all!

    Should? Garry that’s the triumph of hope over experience.

  8. Sydney Boy
    #2439149, posted on July 12, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    You say Bronwyn Bishop doesn’t know what free enterprise is because she spent the last 29 of 74 years in the Senate. So what did she do between leaving school and being elected into the Senate?

  9. I am Spartacus
    #2439154, posted on July 12, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Dear Sydney Boy.

    what did she do between leaving school and being elected into the Senate

    From Wikipedia:

    Bishop was educated at Roseville Public School, completing her primary education in 1954. She then attended secondary school at Cremorne Girls High School. Bishop undertook a five-year LL.B. program at the University of Sydney. However, she was deemed ineligible to continue after failing a number of subjects multiple times. Bishop failed a total of 11 subjects over six years. In her first year in 1960, she failed all four core subjects. In 1964, she failed four subjects again and repeated them in 1965, in which she failed three again. The policy of the University of Sydney at the time was that a student was required to show cause why they should be allowed to repeat a subject for a third time, and Bishop was deemed ineligible to continue.

    During her university years, Bishop was not involved in student politics but was a member of the Killara branch of the Young Liberals. After leaving university, Bishop used the subjects she had previous passed to apply for the Solicitors’ Admission Board and was admitted to practice law as a Solicitor in 1967.

    Bishop first worked as an articled clerk and played an acting role as a barrister in the 1960s Australian television program Divorce Court.

    Having formed an ambition to become a politician, she joined the Liberal Party at the age of 17.

    Heavily involved in organised politics, Bishop joined Killara Young Liberals in 1961 and during her association with that branch, she became vice-president. She first became a Liberal Party office-holder in 1973 as president of the Balmoral branch and was later elected as the chairman of the Liberal Party Convention Committee from 1981 to 1985 and as the first female president of the NSW Liberals from 1985–1987.

  10. Marcus
    #2439165, posted on July 12, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    She also claimed a few months ago that she “did nothing wrong” regarding the helicopter because it was technically within the rules. Someone who equates morality with whatever’s legal isn’t much of a conservative.

  11. candy
    #2439183, posted on July 12, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    One thing this shows is that B. Bishop was hounded and ridiculed, whereas Ms Hanson-Young… nothing. She is admired for her care for whales, who cares about a sick child on a boat, as long as the communist can watch the whales.
    Her pays leader pays $8 an hour or something for the people who care for his precious children while he jets around increasing his carbon footprint.
    The media has one rule for Greens and one rule for conservatives.

    At the least Ms Bishop would have been a better mother than Ms Hanson-Young, of that I am sure.

  12. miltonf
    #2439190, posted on July 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Seems to me Spartacus that the National Competition Policy reforms of the 90s which were meant to give us cheaper power allowed Canberra to start meddling in what was a state responsibility. So it’s had the OPPOSITE effect. I agree that private enterprise is generally superior to government action but what ElCom, SEC, ETSA, SEQEB etc provided was ok and vastly superior to the dog’s breakfast we have now. I wonder if John Howard’s RET was only possible due to the NCP reforms?

  13. miltonf
    #2439193, posted on July 12, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    I used to think BB was quite good. May be she hung around too long.

  14. Sydney Boy
    #2439206, posted on July 12, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    I can’t believe she managed to fail so many subjects that she was ineligible to gain a degree – but was still admitted as a solicitor. Ridiculous. But I agree with Candy, the media were all over BB but for SHY’s whale-watching adventure … sound of crickets.

  15. miltonf
    #2439218, posted on July 12, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    No enemies left Sydney Boy. But BB should have been smart enough to know that.

  16. struth
    #2439226, posted on July 12, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    I can’t believe she managed to fail so many subjects that she was ineligible to gain a degree but was still admitted as a solicitor

    I heard she could suck a basket ball through a garden hose when she was younger.

  17. a reader
    #2439251, posted on July 12, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    I listened to that show just now. I’m sure she was talking about the state government not the feds.

