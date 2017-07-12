Land your helicopter into the winner’s circle

Performing on Paul Murray Live last night, the self declared arbiter of who is a socialist and who is a free enterprise-er, was in her usual “fine” form. In the context of a discussion around a coal powered electricity generator in Queensland, the Hon. Bronwyn Bishop said:
… and it needs to be an undertaking from the Federal Government now. This week to say we’re building one.
The principles of free enterprise say if the private sector will not or cannot do it, then the Government must do it.
There you go, a self identified Liberal Party “conservative” declared that the Federal Government must BUILD a piece of infrastructure that is the responsibility of the Queensland Government.
But, it’s those damned socialists you know. Recall, that the Hon Bron was in Parliament for 29 out of her (now) 74 years is currently living quite comfortably off her pre-2005 Parliamentary pension. Lord know where she learned about the “principles of free enterprise” because it certainly was not from personal experience.
With Friends Like Bronwyn, Who Needs the ALP.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
The principles of free enterprise say if the private sector will not or cannot do it, then the Government must do it.
Where does it say that?
..
By that logic, if private enterprise refuses to exhibit canned turds, then the government must fund artists who can their own turds.
Oh wait…
Yeah
.
This
Back in the 60s the state government in NSW built power stations, substations and transmissions lines and got the state up and running. What is wrong with that? Private investment is only interested in financial return for shareholders while government should be interested in the common good and a fair return for all! And because governments are beholding to the electorate price rises of electricity and gas are a very sensitive issue when the asset is government owned – not so when the asset is privatised.
Dear Garry
1 – the STATE not FEDERAL government
2 – there was no private for the State to compete with. Should the Federal Government also build a new bank? Or a new telecommunications company? Oh wait!
3 – “government should be interested in the common good and a fair return for all”. Which government?
while government should be interested in the common good and a fair return for all!
Should? Garry that’s the triumph of hope over experience.
You say Bronwyn Bishop doesn’t know what free enterprise is because she spent the last 29 of 74 years in the Senate. So what did she do between leaving school and being elected into the Senate?
Dear Sydney Boy.
what did she do between leaving school and being elected into the Senate
From Wikipedia:
She also claimed a few months ago that she “did nothing wrong” regarding the helicopter because it was technically within the rules. Someone who equates morality with whatever’s legal isn’t much of a conservative.
One thing this shows is that B. Bishop was hounded and ridiculed, whereas Ms Hanson-Young… nothing. She is admired for her care for whales, who cares about a sick child on a boat, as long as the communist can watch the whales.
Her pays leader pays $8 an hour or something for the people who care for his precious children while he jets around increasing his carbon footprint.
The media has one rule for Greens and one rule for conservatives.
At the least Ms Bishop would have been a better mother than Ms Hanson-Young, of that I am sure.
Seems to me Spartacus that the National Competition Policy reforms of the 90s which were meant to give us cheaper power allowed Canberra to start meddling in what was a state responsibility. So it’s had the OPPOSITE effect. I agree that private enterprise is generally superior to government action but what ElCom, SEC, ETSA, SEQEB etc provided was ok and vastly superior to the dog’s breakfast we have now. I wonder if John Howard’s RET was only possible due to the NCP reforms?
I used to think BB was quite good. May be she hung around too long.
I can’t believe she managed to fail so many subjects that she was ineligible to gain a degree – but was still admitted as a solicitor. Ridiculous. But I agree with Candy, the media were all over BB but for SHY’s whale-watching adventure … sound of crickets.
No enemies left Sydney Boy. But BB should have been smart enough to know that.
I heard she could suck a basket ball through a garden hose when she was younger.
I listened to that show just now. I’m sure she was talking about the state government not the feds.