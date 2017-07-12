Wall Street Journal Advertises Business Friendly Australia – Not!

In the last 24 hours, an article appeared in the Wall Street Journal – How Energy-Rich Australia Exported Its Way Into an Energy Crisis. The by-line of the article was:
The world’s No. 2 seller abroad of liquefied natural gas holds so little in reserve that it can’t keep the lights on in Adelaide—a cautionary tale for the U.S.
For those who can’t get the whole article, here is a snippet:
Resource-rich Australia has an energy crisis, one that offers lessons for America as it prepares to vastly increase natural-gas shipments abroad.
Australia now exports so much liquefied natural gas, or LNG, it may overtake No. 1 exporter Qatar within several years. It exported 62% of its gas production last year, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy.
Yet its policy makers didn’t ensure enough gas would remain at home. As exports increased from new LNG facilities in eastern Australia, some state governments let aging coal plants close and accelerated a push toward renewable energy for environmental concerns. That left the regions more reliant on gas for power, especially when intermittent sources such as wind and solar weren’t sufficient.
Shortages drove domestic gas prices earlier this year in some markets in eastern Australia to as high as $17 per million British thermal units for smaller gas users such as manufacturers. On the spot market, gas prices have gone from below $1 in 2014 to roughly $7 today—well above the roughly $3 that prevails in the U.S.—causing havoc around the country.
In March, Australia’s largest aluminum smelter cut production and laid off workers because it said it couldn’t secure enough cheap energy. During one blackout last year, some families lost embryos in an in-vitro-fertilization clinic with no backup generation, according to a government-commissioned report. In February, some tuna fishermen watched catches rot because freezers shut off.
Does this not leave you with a feeling of pride? I would suggest it warms the cockles of my heart, but the energy costs are too high to warm anything any more.
I wonder what is the greatest moral challenge of our time? Is it climate change or is it voluntary energy and general poverty?
Good thing for Kev he lives in New York with their cheaper energy costs.
Says it all.
More RET anyone?
Australia is a great illustration of the illusion of permanency. Only a decade ago we were debt free, in the midst of a resources boom, had abundant cheap energy and an assured future.
Now we are Venezuela with uglier women and stupider politicians.
Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough
“the greatest moral challenge of our time”…
…is allowing ourselves to be lectured by people without any.
Harsh, but fair, Infidel Tiger.
Look- we should all have gone solar here in Australia, so all our natural gas is for stupid foreigners! Didn’t you get the memo?
Walked past the boss’s 30kW government subsidised PV array on Monday just before midday. The inverter display were saying they were generating an awesome 300W a pop. That’s 3% of name plate capacity.
Innovative!
I should mention we have three inverters. One for each phase.
Phase 1. Hoover all your tax money through crony capitalism.
Phase 2. Hoover all the suckers money who buy into the scheme.
Phase 3. Venezuela.
I speak to a lot of people who have come to the same conclusion. Politicians propagating the anthropogenic climate change fraud need to be rounded up, handcuffed, charged & prosecuted for fraud and treason. People are rightfully angry.
Fuwckwits, we are governed by fuwckwits.
The concern is, what isn’t the government, the media etc telling us? How bad is the actual situation across Australia?
That should read –
Politicians propagating the anthropogenic climate change fraud need to be rounded up, handcuffed, charged
& prosecutedpronounced guilty for fraud and treason and taken away for immediate execution.
This is no time for half measures.
Then hanged, slowly and publicly.
Correct Rabz. Besides we have a rope shortage.
Excuse me, I get irritable when I am cold.
Don’t Stop ‘Til You’re Gough Enough more like it.
And we’re now going to double-down on the climate change stupidity:
via Tim Blair.
Any global multi-national would have already had a big red X through Australia about a decade ago based on wage rates, IR laws and construction costs.
Energy costs are just the latest installment. You only have to go back a bit over a decade and there was talk of building an LNG import facility off the US west coast. That was killed off on environmental grounds as Hollywood actors would have seen it from their coastal, cliff top mansions.
The WSJ misses the other half of the story: ‘climate change’ policies.
That the government actually has a unit called the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development’s Vehicle Emissions Team says it all.
Two things we know with 100% surety about these clowns:
1. They will cost money, and
2. They will not change the weather.
Having bad politicians is burden enough. Having a destructive and pig ignorant media class who nod their heads in agreement with every treasonous action is the path to the abyss.
How the fuck do you stop what is going on?
The greatest moral challenge of our time is finding politicians with any morality.
Gotta make them sheckles, whatever the cost to lowly Mr Rosenbaum the baker, and his lovely wife the dressmaker.
Australia – run by fools advised by charlatans.
At least we’re meeting out Renewable Stupidity Target.
The Web is forever.
In the past knowledge of the stupidity and malfeasance of politicians might last until the last piece of fish was wrapped at the fishmarkets.
Once the silly hoax has finished dying and these main-chancers, spivs, charlatans, and the rest of their ilk, are trawling through every document they can find to hide any connection with what will finally be known as the egregious abuse of the public that it has been, when they try to promote themselves and insinuate themselves into well funded roles, their real record should be proclaimed and propagated.
Not people like Flannery or Gore, who are too publicly associated with the scam, but pollies, ‘scientists’, bureaucrats, and countless experts.
Al Gore has just released his second propaganda film and is currently touring Australia with it. He has been granted some (well chosen) soft interviews and is still being hailed as some sort of guru.
On the other hand I don’t think this film will earn him a bar to his Nobel Prize and would be surprised if it sells as well as the first one. We have such a long way to go before this scam will end but have probably taken the first steps. The Donald of course is the great hope.
The stupidity of our political masters has no bounds. Under Juliar, we had a carbon tax which was supposed to make power more expensive, so that people would use less of it, but then there was a subsidy to the poor, who would have suffered from higher prices. Since we as a nation produce 1.5% or less of global emissions, our carbon tax would have made an infinitesimal reduction in global emissions, at a huge cost to the nation.
If you think things are bad now, just wait until the CFMEU gets the key to The Lodge after the next election (which might come sooner than you think).
Don’t forget that we wouldn’t need all this gas if it wasn’t for the need to back up unreliable wind power with highly responsive gas generators.
One sad thing is that this article, in a supposed business newspaper, still assumes that it would have been a good thing to voluntarily forego export earnings on gas in order to provide backup for useless, expensive ruinables.
Also, factcheck, they haven’t just “let aging coal plants close”, they’ve forced them into it with idiotic policies, and in one case even dynamited one.
There is plenty of gas, plenty of coal, plenty of uranium and, as someone quietly alluded too the other day, possibly even reasonable supplies of crude oil.
Now try and go to even drill to explore for the stuff almost anywhere.
The problem is not the lack of resources for local and export demand. The problem is that Australia is increasingly BANANA – Land. Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything.
Other than a harsh dose of Venezuelan reality – I honestly do not know what will stop comfortably well-off middle-to-upper-class folks everywhere sticking up objections, literal barriers, protests, lawfare you name it to anything that looks like it might scratch Mother Earth or the adjacent sea and air ?
Still means we keep 38%. If that cannot supply enough gas for 24M people most of whom use electricity the 62% would not be supplying much gas to many people. But we are the worlds second largest exporter apparently
It is frustrating. If only the government encouraged all economic forms of energy, each would find their niche and emissions would be down. Australia would maximize it’s resources and contribution to the world and itself. It would develop competency in a range of energy forms including coal and nuclear, along with niche markets for other forms as they apply. Decades ago Australia had the lead in solar HWS and even PV, agricultural windmills and even small “dunlite” wind machines. In WA there was Westwind. As good a small wind machine as any sold out to Ireland.
We have enough to coal to last ten thousand years.
And then today the federal (I accidentally typed feral which was probably more appropriate) government wants to put a carbon tax on cars.
There are just too many public servants with too much time on their hands. Why is the government always looking for ways to make things more expensive?
Does this not leave you with a feeling of pride?
Sure does.
We lead the world in political idiocy.
Can’t cook your dinner with it, though.
Not sure what your point is. My point is that is we cannot supply enough gas to Australians with 38% of the production we may not be producing as much as we think. The article said we export 62%. How many people does that supply gas to? If we are the worlds second largest exporter there seems to be something wrong with the numbers