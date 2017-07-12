Wednesday Forum: July 12, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, July 12, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
163 Responses to Wednesday Forum: July 12, 2017

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2438745, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Poduim? I claim this thread in the name of all those who fell fighting for George Custer at the Alamo..

  4. Atoms for Peace
    #2438748, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Top 5..more kudos than being a member of the LNP !

  5. Atoms for Peace
    #2438749, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Fake Australians go nicely with Fake News.

  6. Atoms for Peace
    #2438750, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Black Hawk Down at the Alamo..

  7. Some History
    #2438752, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Not sure how the Chinese/Japanese arrive at them – maybe Google translate or English translation certification from the back of a Cornflakes pack – but some of the translations on signs are just hirarious.

    http://imgur.com/3gxPrAI

    http://imgur.com/Xf4p4CE

  9. H B Bear
    #2438758, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Здравствуйте

  11. John of Mel
    #2438760, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    H B Bear

    Привет, медведь!

  12. lotocoti
    #2438761, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I think you’ll find it was Custer at Tanabe Castle.

  13. john constantine
    #2438764, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170712/pdf/43klh5sn30jydd.pdf

    Their yarragrad State policy on Brown Coal.

    This little company i have just enough in to get the paperwork if they raise.

    Cold brown coal to hydrogen tech might arrive about the time cold fusion does?.

    [Vicco, back to heating water with briquettes?.]

  14. H B Bear
    #2438765, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    John, hang on Poot is calling. Says he has a mUnty from Australia on the line …

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2438769, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Starbucks has faceplanted again, this time with magic lefties:

    Muslims Are Boycotting Starbucks Over the Company’s Pro-LGBT Stance

    Parkasa, a hard-line Muslim group in Malaysia that touts around 700,000 members, is joining another Muslim group in Indonesia, Muhammadiyah, in calling for the boycott of Starbucks.

    Almost 30 million people belong to Muhammadiyah, the second-largest mainstream Muslim organization in Indonesia. They have denounced the popular coffee chain over the company’s former chief executive’s past praise for the gay community.

    Someone get the religion of peace a soy latte so they’ll calm down.

    Civil War on the Left, Part 42: Hot Water at Starbucks

  17. incoherent rambler
    #2438770, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Vicco, back to heating water with briquettes?

    When UK power prices climbed, I did notice that in the North one could not escape the smell of burning peat.
    Necessity is the mother of all things.

  18. Tim Neilson
    #2438771, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Look away for a few seconds… In the starting 18 though?

  19. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2438774, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    [Vicco, back to heating water with briquettes?.]

    More is the pity, the little Bobby Browns are no longer on the market. Always useful for boosting a stubborn wood fire, and leaving a few coals for the morning run.

  20. Herodotus
    #2438775, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    The ALP, while trying to appear critical of the slow implementation of the car tax by the government, is essentially in agreement that we should all be further penalised because there’s a carbon dioxide problem.

  21. Herodotus
    #2438778, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    ABC continuing to go apeshit over da Russians.
    No problem with anything Hillary or Obama did, ever.

  22. C.L.
    #2438780, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Monster, The kid was never officially part of the campaign, dickhead. He was interested in how the Clinton Foundation ended up with $2.5 million, Clinton himself received $500,000 speaking fee and how Crooked authorized 25% of the US enriched uranium to end up in Russian hands…

    I tell what you leftwing idiots are doing here. You’re pushing and pushing to the point where Crooked ends up arrested and charged with corruption.

    This is why the Wussia Nothing Burger will never go to any court.
    Too many Democrats would end up in jail.

  23. Sparkx
    #2438781, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Has anyone else noticed a resemblance between Macaronies mummy-wife and our own Lady Skeletor?

  24. TP
    #2438783, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Termite Termite where have you been
    I’ve been to London to visit the Queen.

    What fucking hypocrite.

  25. Herodotus
    #2438784, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    ABC is glad to announce shrinkage of an export industry – coal from the Liverpool Plains.
    Looking to the future, they and their anarcho-green enviro-activist mates will ramp up the program to demonise farming.

  27. whalehunt fun
    #2438789, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    How arrogantly two faced can you get. The sleazy lowlife scum that underpay their staff are demanding that the people who they contracted with to gain branding and support should be held accountable when they, themselves knowingly and eagerly violate the law to exploit the least powerful employees. Presumably they also want the francisors to wipe their arse every time they defecate. This filth need to be slapped back into line. Retrospective legisalation to apply mandatory siezure of all family assetts of any franchisee that underpays any employee should be proposed by the francisors. Maybe some flogging should be included so as to focus their mind as well. I am sure the underpaid employees would be willing to wield the whip with gusto.

    Fels caught up in franchisor gripe
    Sydney Morning Herald, Sydney by Cbd Sarah Danckert
    12 Jul 2017
    Business News – page 22 – 291 words – ID 808697709 – Photo: Yes – Type: News Item – Size: 293.00cm2

    There’s more news of the outer workings of the Franchise Council of Australia and we suggest this is best enjoyed with some mysterious dark music playing in the background.

    CBD has seen a letter sent by Franchise Council of Australia director Stephen Giles to some Turnbull government ministers in April urging changes to legislation being introduced to hold franchisors liable for systemic and rampant underpayment of staff.

  28. Myrddin Seren
    #2438790, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Hero

    ABC is glad to announce shrinkage of an export industry – coal from the Liverpool Plains.
    Looking to the future, they and their anarcho-green enviro-activist mates will ramp up the program to demonise farming.

    Anecdotal advice to me was that Shenhua was only ever going to mine the outcrops up on the ridges.

    The main risk for the cockies on the black soil plains was the loss of cheap farm hand labour from the hard scrabble blocks up on the ridge.

    Anyway, as you well point out, this will come back to bite them:

    Former Gunnedah farmer Tim Duddy told the ABC…..”We always maintained that the water resources of the Liverpool Plains were something that were not run of the mill,” he said.

    Mr Duddy has in the past pushed for a Liverpool Plains Protection Act so the region is always protected for agriculture.

    Just wait until the green-left tie-dye GetUp grannies decide the earth spirits and sacred water sprites of the Liverpool Plains need to be protected from capitalist big agriculture.

  29. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2438791, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Dangerous things fridges.

    Train removalists: Brisbane man fined $250 for moving fridge on train

    Turns out you are not allowed to move white goods onto a train in Queensland, even if it is outside of peak hour.

    But as Queensland Rail security video reveals, two would-be rail removalists in Brisbane had a crack a couple of months ago.

    The footage shows a man encountering some difficulty as he wheels a fridge, mounted on a hand trolley, from a rail overpass into an elevator.

    He then manoeuvrers it onto the Bowen Hills platform and into a waiting train.

    If it’d fallen on someone he’d be in gaol for terrorism.

  30. Baldrick
    #2438792, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Not only is Frydemburgers not a conservative, he’s also a lying liar:

    News Breakfast ✔ @BreakfastNews
    Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg joined us earlier. He denied reports that the government is looking to introduce a ‘carbon tax’ on cars.

    The Daily Telegraph has obtained the Government’s proposal that outlines the emissions penalties that will be slapped on car distributors who fail to meet the new fuel efficiency target.
    Car distributors were shocked to receive the proposed model from the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development’s Vehicle Emissions Team on Monday evening, describing it as more “extreme” than any measures discussed during 18 months of consultation.

  31. struth
    #2438793, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    If the car -bon tax is as I suspect, going to apply to anything larger than a Toyota corolla, and anything commercial, combined with the attack on our energy and we are gone.

    Hello extra tax on the industry that supplies (transports) everything .
    The road.

    There comes a time when you realise it is not stupidity, they are not bluffed by climate change, they are the enemies of Australia and they are out of control.
    The liberals must die.
    Abbott with them.
    If he was true to his convictions instead of true to his team, at all costs, he would have already defected to Australian conservatives, or as an independent.

  32. srr
    #2438794, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Well worth your time and particularly good at cutting through the BS that thick head ‘western’ apologists for Islam are tangled in –

    Is Political Islam a Threat to Western Civilization?
    With Dr Bill Warner and Brittany Pettibone
    Tara McCarthy
    About –
    Virtue of the West is a podcast co-hosted by Brittany Pettibone and Tara McCarthy and is dedicated to helping you reconnect with the traditional values that once made Western Civilization great.

    We discuss the nuclear family, motherhood, masculinity, femininity, etiquette, traditional gender roles, and love of one’s own culture, race, and country.

  33. incoherent rambler
    #2438796, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    There comes a time when you realise it is not stupidity, they are not bluffed by climate change, they are the enemies of Australia and they are out of control.

    Agreed. Once they passed peak stupid, you realize that it is either malevolence or personal enrichment or both.

  34. herodotus
    #2438798, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    If he was true to his convictions instead of true to his team, at all costs, he would have already defected to Australian conservatives, or as an independent.

    That’s becoming hard to argue with, given the extreme measures we are being subjected to for no good end. The country is being ruined, and there needs to be a wholesale move across to those parties that have nothing to do with climate change or PC generally. Can we also import more Hungarians, Poles, Czechs and Slovaks, and less of all the others?

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2438801, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Disobeying father’s will costs son $29m in taxes

    The Australian
    12:00AM July 12, 2017
    Caroline Overington
    Associate Editor
    Sydney
    @overingtonc

    He was a Singaporean billionaire who owned plenty of Australian real estate and when he died, he had one instruction for his six children: sell everything and ­divide the cash.

    However, four of the six children of the late department-store entrepreneur Tee Peng Tay — who, among other things, owned an apartment in the “Toaster” building near the Opera House, and the $395 million office block known as Suncorp tower in Sydney’s CBD — had other ideas.

    Rather than sell their father’s many assets, they decided to ­divide the estate up among themselves, a decision that has now cost the youngest son, known as CY Tay, more than $29m in land taxes, plus legal fees.

    The windfall — which would not have been payable had the children followed their father’s advice to turn all the assets into cash — will flow into the coffers of the NSW government, which is already enjoying a land-tax-led revival of its fortunes.

    The saga began with the unusual terms of a will drawn up by Tay, described in Forbes magazine in 2011 as one of just 25 billionaires in Singapore.

    Documents lodged with the NSW Supreme Court say he was born in China in 1921 and spent 25 years in Indo­nesia before moving to Singapore in 1958.

    He made his first fortune producing practical, affordable clothing for what is known in Singapore as the “aunty” market. In 1971, he opened the OG (for Ocean Garment), the first multi-storey, Western-style department store at the People’s Park in Singapore’s Chinatown. OG stores still sell affordable fashions and are found across Asia.

    When Tay died at 92 in 2013, his estate was valued by the High Court in Singapore at $1.7 billion.

    His will provided that all his assets, including real estate in Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong and China, were to be sold.

    Tay made specific gifts to two daughters and to the Nanyang Technological University, and no provision for his wife. The balance of his estate was to be shared among his four other children.

    However, “upon reading the will, his eldest son, Tay Chwan Shi (or CS Tay) queried whether instead of selling everything, the executors could distribute the shares in Ocean Garment and other companies so they could keep them to preserve their ­father’s legacy”.

    The four children entered into a deed of family agreement to divide up the shares and property.

    As part of that agreement, youngest son Tay Chwan Yi (or CY Tay) would receive the Australian interests, or all his father’s shares in Memocorp Australia, established in 1991 “as a vehicle for investment in real estate in Australia”.

    Memocorp’s assets, at Tay’s death, included a two-bedroom apartment in the Benne­long building that sold in May 2015 for $3.8m; a mansion in Sydney’s Dover Heights; the Suncorp Plaza building; and an office block in Kings Cross.

    In the lawsuit known as Tay v CCSR No 2, lawyers for Tay’s youngest son argued that the deal, involving the transfer of 33 million shares in Memocorp valued at about $400m, should be tax-exempt since he had acquired his shares under the terms of an ­estate distribution.

    The NSW Chief Commissioner of State Revenue dis­agreed, saying when he took shares in a private real estate company instead of cash, he effectively become a Sydney landlord and therefore owed land tax of $25.9m on his new assets, plus interest of $1.96m.

    Supreme Court judge Richard White agreed — not once, but twice, first in a judgment in April and then at a second application in May. Under the terms of the family agreement, each sibling was “personally liable for individual taxes incurred due to execution” of the share transfer, he said, meaning the bill was for the youngest Tay to pay.

    From the Oz. Anybody else think that the old bloke might just have known what he was talking about , when he drew up his will?

  36. incoherent rambler
    #2438802, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Not only is Frydemburgers not a conservative, he’s also a lying liar:

    Can anyone recall when a Liberal minister last proposed abolishing a tax, rather than creating a new tax?

    There was Tony promising to abolish a carbon tax and the MRRT. Do any others spring to mind?

  37. cynical1
    #2438803, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Nobody seems to have noticed the news of “Allah’s will” not being all it’s cracked up to be.

    Rumours abound that Bagdahi sleeps with the fishes.

  38. Mother Lode
    #2438805, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    ZK2A

    Reposting from OOT:

    THE RAKES PROGRESS (or Missteppin’ Monty)

    I heard there’s something ’bout that Trump
    ‘Twill make the Cat’s heart shake.
    And sure to end CNN’s slump
    And…THWACK! A bloody rake!

    The Earth will soon come to the boil
    This time there’s no mistake.
    With this we can at last ban oil
    To…THWACK! A freaking rake!

    The Abbott beast at last lies slain
    The right will him forsake.
    And submit to Lord Malcolm’s reign
    with…THWACK! A sodding rake!

    I might just take a rake-rest now,
    A Krispy Kremey break.
    On comfy chair I don’t see how
    THWACK! THWACK! A double rake?

  40. H B Bear
    #2438807, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Frydenberg must be taking career management lessons from ScoMo.

    Speaking of ScoMo has anyone heard from him lately? I think ScoMo has realised that, based on his understanding of economics, that less is more and nothing is best.

  41. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2438809, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Rumours abound that Bagdahi sleeps with the fishes.

    Bagdahi has been reported dead, before though, hasn’t he?

  42. m0nty
    #2438810, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    This is why the Wussia Nothing Burger will never go to any court.
    Too many Democrats would end up in jail.

    Ah yes, the BENGHAZI! Defence.

    If they had had the Web during Watergate, people like you would have been saying exactly the same things, all the way up to the last days.

  43. cuckoo
    #2438811, posted on July 12, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    A rare glimmer of sanity on RN Breakfast this morning. Fran Kelly was breathless to report that – shock horror – Australia’s special forces may have developed a “warrior culture” and interviewed Jim Molan on this subject. And then she had the decency to read out some of the texts they received, all of them voicing support for the forces and telling her to pull her head in. The only one I can quote from memory was “If our special forces have a warrior culture they’ve bloody well earned it!

  44. Empire
    #2438814, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Muslims Are Boycotting Starbucks Over the Company’s Pro-LGBT Stance

    Someone get the religion of peace a soy latte so they’ll calm down.

    Or a Red Bull and tell ’em to go hard.

  45. cynical1
    #2438815, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Bagdahi has been reported dead, before though, hasn’t he?

    Yes, but not usually confirmed by insiders.

  46. Rabz
    #2438818, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Hey m0nty, after you’ve savoured the delights of Malmo, you should head off to Moscow and chase an interview with the prozzies involved in the Fatty Trump hotel waterworks incident.

    #fakenews4evah

  47. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2438820, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Not only is Frydemburgers not a conservative, he’s also a lying liar:

    Frydenberg is to conservatism and the truth as he is to Elvis style coiffures.

  48. Farmer Gez
    #2438822, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    If you didn’t know better you could suspect that the Trumps are gaming the media and Dems.
    Don Jnr. looked almost pleased with himself on Hannity. Are they drip feeding these Russian link stories just to watch the hamster wheel spin?

  49. John constantine
    #2438825, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Two hundred million to not build a mine?.

    A billion to not build a road.

    The left are getting the hang of the stimulus effect.

  50. Marcus Classis
    #2438826, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Mind you, dear old Monts still has not explained why he’s Monty not of Malmo, still refuses to explain to us his support FGM, rape, enslavement, cultural destruction and the rule of violent criminal mohammedan warlord gangs; or to explain why he was knocking stuff from The Atlantic.

    Inconvenient Truths unanswered, while he greedily uses up the global supply of rakes howling about ‘Da Wussians are coming! Da Wussians are coming!’

  51. srr
    #2438827, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Sketchy and Triggered – Ralph Peters Calls Tucker Carlson a Hitler-apologist
    Posted on July 11, 2017 by sundance

    Ralph ‘sticky lips‘ Peters is a dangerous person. His previous behavior and advocacy showcases his ideology as one which espouses American intervention and elevation of the war machine at any cost.

    His history of advocacy for illegal weapons distribution to any foreign entity, regardless of their eventual and predictable disposition to the United States, is littered with outcomes supported by John McCain and Lindsey Graham.

    Peters constantly pushes the memes of war, any war. He previously asserted that President Trump should appoint Lindsey Graham to be the Director of National Intelligence after General Mike Flynn was fired.

    A few months ago Ralph Peters claimed Fox Business host Lou Dobbs was a Russian operative working on behalf of Vladimir Putin. His unstable mind previously caused him to be suspended from Fox News for using vulgarities to describe President Obama.

    Ralph Peters is a seriously unstable and dangerous war-mongering person; and nothing triggers that mindset like a threat of demilitarization. Cue the audio visual demonstration.*

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/11/sketchy-and-triggered-ralph-peters-calls-tucker-carlson-a-hitler-apologist/

    *

  53. Rococo Liberal
    #2438829, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    A rare glimmer of sanity on RN Breakfast this morning …

    Why waste precious time listening to RN?

  54. JC
    #2438831, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    If they had had the Web during Watergate, people like you would have been saying exactly the same things, all the way up to the last days.

    Dunno monst. The web was sort of around when Clinton was caught lying about getting blowjobs and inserting cigars in an intern’s vagina while in the Oval Office. Not much happened.

  55. Empire
    #2438832, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Ah yes, the Benghazi defence.

    As we approach the fifth anniversary of the preventable deaths of four patriots, we might remind ourselves that they were murdered due to the reckless indifference of their boss – Krooked Killary Klinton.

  56. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2438833, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Any sign yet of M. Payne rumbling in to defend her men? They have had some bad luck of late. There’s her and that Smith sop in femmi camouflage who preceded.

  57. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2438836, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Yes, but not usually confirmed by insiders.

    Thanks for that – my nasty cynical nature was expecting him to be discovered, turning up at Centrelink in Lakemba, registering for the D.S.P.

  58. incoherent rambler
    #2438838, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Frydenberg is to conservatism and the truth as he is to Elvis style coiffures.

    FriesAndBurger (‘Brown Lips’ to his friends) represents the best of the Liberal party. He is firmly behind his beloved leader.

    The Liberal Party must be destroyed.

  59. Marcus Classis
    #2438841, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2438833, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    Any sign yet of M. Payne rumbling in to defend her men?

    Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha1

    [Wipes tears of laughter from eyes]

    Good one, GM!!

  60. Mother Lode
    #2438842, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Indeed Empire, there is such a chasm between the quality of: The men fighting that battle against such overwhelming (and ultimately fruitless) odds. But fight they did.

    And the pampered, self-absorbed, lazy, unfathomably indifferent lush that is Clinton.

    But in everything she says and does, she is the victim.

  61. Marcus Classis
    #2438845, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    I think Ace’s comment on this really sums it up well:

    QUOTE

    The revelation has shaken the White House, which for months has struggled to contain the fallout from a wide-ranging investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
    Now there’s an interesting series of words, full of all kinds of insinuation intended to lead unaware readers to particular conclusions. Let’s break this down.

    The revelation has shaken the White House

    It has? How? In what way? Who told you? Wait, you don’t have a source for this? Not even an unnamed one?

    Okay. So the writer just threw that in there. Good journalism.

    which for months has struggled to contain the fallout from a wide-ranging investigation

    What fallout? Was someone indicted? Convicted?

    Oh, by fallout you mean all the stories journalists have written about this based on a pee party dossier ginned up by Russian operatives working for Hillary Clinton?

    And this “wide ranging investigation,” what does that cover, exactly? What leads are investigators chasing?

    Oh, no details? I see. So, wide ranging is in there just to imply that this is super serious stuff and there’s gotta be something to all of this.

    into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election

    What kind of meddling? What did they do? Can you prove it or shouldn’t this read alleged meddling? Meddling is kind of an imprecise word, isn’t it? It covers an awful lot of ground, most of it not necessarily illegal. Without further detail, and there is none, the word literally has no concrete meaning.

    And so there you have it. A series of vague, non-sourced, non-evidenced statements mashed together into one stinking pile of obliquely implied wrongdoing.

    This is #FakeNews from top to bottom. This is how they do it.

    UNQUOTE

    And our pet rake aficionado fell for it hook, line and sinker, squealing all the while ‘Da Wussians are coming! Da Wussians are coming! Wid snow on their boots!

    Funny as 400 socialists fighting over the last loaves of bread.

  62. jupes
    #2438846, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Car distributors were shocked to receive the proposed model from the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development’s Vehicle Emissions Team on Monday evening, describing it as more “extreme” than any measures discussed during 18 months of consultation.

    Just consider that for a minute.

    A government unit whose very existence can only result in additional costs to Australians, wastes taxpayers money swanning around the country ‘consulting’ with businesses about the best way to take money off them!

    Then at the end of the ‘consultation’ they announce some mad scheme that will add $5,000 to a Hyundai i30!

    Words fail.

  63. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2438847, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Bagdahi has been reported dead, before though, hasn’t he?

    McCain will be inconsolable.

  64. dover_beach
    #2438848, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Benghazi? Monty brings up Benghazi. What has monty admitted re Benghazi? That Hillary lied about it? That the Obama administration falsely accused a youtube filmmaker of being the cause of the incident? That they sacrificed an Ambassador and his staff to terrorists in the midst of an election campaign? Etc. Etc. What exactly has monty admitted?

  65. Arky
    #2438849, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Someone explain the Russia thing to me.
    I don’t get it.
    Russians have dirt (allegedly) on the Hillbot and her team.
    Democrat emails get dumped online.
    Trump team gets accused of “collusion”.
    Interfering with an election.
    How can you “interfere” with an election when you are a candidate for that election?
    Whoever had dirt on your opponent you would encourage them to release it and expect your opponents to do the same, right?
    Do the mainstream media think that they are planting a picture of vote rigging in people’s minds of some James Bong type fantasy?
    Seems thin. Very thin.
    Come on Monty. This is the only time I will actually ask you to contribute here.
    Use your words and explain the whole damn saga from start to finish and explain why you think it reflects badly on Trump.
    Leave nothing out.

  66. Arky
    #2438851, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    James Bong works, but I meant James Bond.
    Monty is James Bong, double 0 rake.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2438852, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Top 100

    Do i get a prize?

  68. Arky
    #2438854, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Do i get a prize?

    ..
    You win a free trip to whale watching adventures with Greens Senators.
    Bring your shower cap.

  69. thefrolickingmole
    #2438855, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Arky

    There is the added bit that apparently 3 people from the FBI leaked this to the NYT, you know the same FBI that denies it was bugging Trumps campaign at the behest of the hilderbeast…

    This is all assassination fantasy stuff, they so desperately want someone deniable to get rid of him.

  70. Arky
    #2438856, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Make it a separate post Monty, e-mail Sinc, so people can reply at length in one place.

  71. jupes
    #2438857, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Nobody seems to have noticed the news of “Allah’s will” not being all it’s cracked up to be.

    Considering more often than not Muslims end up losing, the only conclusion one can come to is that Allah just does not like Muslims.

    And who can blame him?

  72. calli
    #2438858, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Went out to see some whales this morning.

    None. Not one. Zilch.

    The Snugglebunny must have frightened them back to Antarctica.

  73. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2438860, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    He [Shorten] says Mr Turnbull should follow Labor’s lead and back the project and should also back other initiatives in SA, including the electrification of an Adelaide train line. The Oz

    Whoa! Billy. All in good time. They will need the big battery first, otherwise the trains will have no juice.

  74. notafan
    #2438861, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Considering more often than not Muslims end up losing, the only conclusion one can come to is that Allah just does not like Muslims.

    Seems being a muslim is akin to being a ‘Dark Friend’

  75. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2438862, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Muslims Are Boycotting Starbucks Over the Company’s Pro-LGBT Stance

    Please pass more popcorn!

  76. m0nty
    #2438864, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Arky, collecting dirt on your opponent is as old as time, but doing it (or even just attempting) in collusion with a foreign power is specifically prohibited by campaign finance laws in the US (and most other Western countries). That is the central point here, that it is illegal for Trump Jnr, Manafort and Kushner to have conspired with a representative of the Russian government to influence the election. The cover up is also a problem, as perjury and obstruction of justice are serious charges.

    We are still only in the middle of it though, this is most likely not the worst that will come out. Remember, the Watergate break-in was a failure, as apparently was this particular meeting with the Russian lawyer. Just because they didn’t find dirt doesn’t mean it can’t bring down the government.

  77. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2438865, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Just remember folks, it is the left that worship “science”:

    Teen Vogue, In Article About Butt Stuff, Mentions that Prostate Stimulation Is a Thing That Either Men or Women Can Enjoy
    —Ace

    http://ace.mu.nu/archives/370581.php

  78. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2438867, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    James Bong type fantasy?

    Pack me a cone Miss Mullypenny.

  79. JC
    #2438868, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Monst

    Comedy is going to be indicted. A lunch bet?

  80. m0nty
    #2438869, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Make it a separate post Monty, e-mail Sinc, so people can reply at length in one place.

    I am not sure Sinc would accept a guest post by me along those lines, Arky. I have tried with my OP submissions to post from a point of view which would not violate Cat norms, but it would be difficult to do with a post like that.

  82. The Beer Whisperer
    #2438872, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    From old fred.

    I can tell you one thing that I’m very terrified of, and you can think about this. I think that the continual careless pushing of people by left wing radicals is dangerously waking up the right wing. So you can consider this a prophecy from me if you want. Inside the collective is a beast and the beast uses its teeth. If you wake up the beast then violence emerges. I’m afraid that this continual pushing by radical left wingers is going to wake up the beast.

    This is true, and inevitable, because the Left push more when the rest don’t push back.

    I saw on Twatter a leftist fake racism scale, which defined racist as anyone who doesn’t actively attack white people.

    The common theme of the responses was that the scale didn’t include themselves, being “too racist” for the scale. Among the escalators were actual racists from the depths of anti-Semitism and neo Nazism.

    They are coming out of the woodwork ready for a fight, while the Left polarise everyone into “us versus them”. There is a volcanic rage ready to erupt by those sick of turning the other cheek and feeling that their families are under attack.

    When that dam breaks, hell will be unleashed. And as usual, those quietly going about their lives will bear the brunt of it. And remember, the Left is the side that never admits the evils perpetrated by their heroes. It will happen again.

  83. notafan
    #2438873, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Just remember folks, it is the left that worship “science”:

    Exactly, but clearly biology is the exception, then it is anything goes , including when babies become humans.

  84. m0nty
    #2438874, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    JC, you are already on the hook for a lunch with the RBG survival bet. Comey is not going to be indicted, I would feel bad taking money off your hands for that one since you have zero percent chance. Stop believing propaganda from Zero Hedge, they are rolled gold idiots over there, literally.

  85. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2438875, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Teen Vogue, In Article About Butt Stuff, Mentions that Prostate Stimulation Is a Thing That Either Men or Women Can Enjoy
    —Ace

    Literal two fingers to political correctness confirmed!!!
    So fresh and so clean!
    Genderfluid prostate apostates unite!

  86. Rabz
    #2438876, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    conspired with a representative of the Russian government to influence the election

    LOL – and how exactly was this influence exercised, Mr Bong?

  87. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2438877, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    A conundrum for the fish. Will Baghadi be as tasty as bin Laden? Who will get the three Fishelin stars?

  88. The Beer Whisperer
    #2438878, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I am not sure Sinc would accept a guest post by me along those lines, Arky.

    Ah, the old “I can’t go to Sweden” defence. What, are you getting rake shy now?

  89. Marcus Classis
    #2438879, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    calli
    #2438858, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:46 pm
    Went out to see some whales this morning.

    None. Not one. Zilch.

    The Snugglebunny must have frightened them back to Antarctica.

    Bet she ate them.

  90. Roger
    #2438880, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Rumours abound that Bagdahi sleeps with the fishes.

    A likelihood he will have planned for by grooming a successor.

    The hydra of IS will be with us for many years to come, particularly so in our region.

  91. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2438882, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    I have tried with my OP submissions to post from a point of view which would not violate Cat norms

    Norms?
    You post things to fit “Cat norms”?
    Jesus Christ Monty.

  92. Rabz
    #2438883, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    This is true, and inevitable, because the Left push more when the rest don’t push back.

    As Perfesser Julius Sumner Miller used to intone: “a force cannot exist alone”.

  93. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2438884, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Put some Goddamn rake in your spine Monty.

  95. Marcus Classis
    #2438888, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Ah, old dead Osama bin Goathumpin’.

    DUmped his corpse into deep water – where the standard deepwater scavenger will have wriggled in to eat it.

    lampreys.

    And lampreys are unclean for mohammedans becuase they have no scales.

    No 72 grapes for YOU, Osama!

  96. Tim Neilson
    #2438890, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    collecting dirt on your opponent is as old as time, but doing it (or even just attempting) in collusion with a foreign power is specifically prohibited by campaign finance laws in the US

    Sure about that?

  97. Mark from Melbourne
    #2438891, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Gosh, who could Cory Bernardi be thinking of in this extract from his latest missve?

    And the ‘why’ question seems more important than ever in politics.

    The goal for many who enter political life is simply to be a politician. They chart their course from university activist, through the ranks of political staffer, developing the local branch all the while waiting for the endorsement opportunity to arise. If it doesn’t magically emerge, they precipitate the demise of another by launching a preselection contest when the numbers are in place to assure victory.

    Now I know that doesn’t always produce the most well-rounded set of candidates but the process is consistent with any other goal-oriented process. Once elected, the goal changes to ascend the treacherous political ladder as fast and as high as they possibly can.

    Seldom however, do they ask themselves ‘Why’?

  98. Mother Lode
    #2438893, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    This is true, and inevitable, because the Left push more when the rest don’t push back.

    It is funny that the supposed ‘pacifists’ are the ones always trying to provoke people.

    And they keep doing this because their supposedly brutish, unthinking, aggressive opponents show such restraint.

  102. Marcus Classis
    #2438900, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Hmm. From Powerline:

    If you connect the dots, it is clear that Russia is funding U.S. environmental groups in an effort to suppress our domestic oil and gas industry, specifically hydraulic fracking. They have established an elaborate scheme that funnels money through shell companies in Bermuda. This scheme may violate federal law and certainly distorts the U.S. energy market. The American people deserve to know the truth and I am confident Secretary Mnuchin will investigate the allegations.

    REAL collusion with Russia.

  103. m0nty
    #2438901, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    and how exactly was this influence exercised

    Conspiracy charges do not require the act itself to be carried out. You can be convicted of conspiracy without putting the plan into practice.

  106. Mother Lode
    #2438904, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Bet she ate them.

    This is probably the origin of progressives unslakable thirst to legislate and ban things.

    Being childish and having absolutely no ability to govern their own appetites, they want them gone.

    They probably start out peering over the fence at their neighbour riding a shiny new red tricycle they got for their birthday and, not having one, telling themselves that no one should.

    I will bet that, when SHY was looking at the whales, there was only one thought hammering unremittingly in her mind: Soy sauce.

    Cannibalism be damned!

  107. notafan
    #2438906, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    If Russia is colluding with environment groups to pressures fracking they have failed miserably, even when Obama was king.

    I thought it was Saudia Arabia that were doing the colluding?

  109. Sparkx
    #2438908, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2438860, posted on July 12, 2017 at 1:47 pm
    He [Shorten] says Mr Turnbull should follow Labor’s lead and back the project and should also back other initiatives in SA, including the electrification of an Adelaide train line. The Oz

    Whoa! Billy. All in good time. They will need the big battery first, otherwise the trains will have no juice.

    Yeah, nah, just fit solar panels to the roof of the trains. You know it makes sense.

  110. Dr Faustus
    #2438910, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Yeah, nah, just fit solar panels to the roof of the trains. You know it makes sense.

    Every tunnel filled with a stationary train.

  111. feelthebern
    #2438911, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    QLD to win by 13+ = $7.00
    NSW to win by 13+ = $4.50

    That’s my bets for this evening done.

  112. srr
    #2438912, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Interesting 😉 –

    JohnWickofPolitics‏ @Gingrich_of_PA 2h2 hours ago

    Fusion Under Microscope – Jeb/Mitt/McCain Panic At The Disco – Mueller In Hell #Dixie

    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1dRKZAaQgDwxB

  113. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2438914, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    http://nltimes.nl/2017/07/10/hague-school-compensate-kids-missed-class-photo-eid-al-adha

    Following on from the case of the Canadian landlord who was done for wearing shoes in his own apartment, another example from the persecution complex masquerading as a religion…

  114. A Lurker
    #2438915, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    It is funny that the supposed ‘pacifists’ are the ones always trying to provoke people.
    And they keep doing this because their supposedly brutish, unthinking, aggressive opponents show such restraint.

    For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
    The reaction will happen – it always does.

  115. Sparkx
    #2438916, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    No, no Doc, that’s when you unfurl the sails. All fixed. Jeez does Mr Weatherdill have to explain everything.

  116. Some History
    #2438917, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Oh no.

    Imagine. The convenience of smallpox at the touch of a button. Can’t even think what it might misrepresent. Then, again, it might be accurate. Would you be game to flick the switch? LOL

  117. Snoopy
    #2438919, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Monty. you accuse Donald Trump Jr of perjury. Can you enlighten us as to where and when this perjury took place?

  118. C.L.
    #2438921, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    We are still only in the middle of it though, this is most likely not the worst that will come out. Remember, the Watergate break-in was a failure, as apparently was this particular meeting with the Russian lawyer. Just because they didn’t find dirt doesn’t mean it can’t bring down the government.

    Monty going full Shia LaBeouf.

  119. jupes
    #2438922, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Hey srr, thanks for those Sebastian Gorka links on the Monday thread.

    That bloke is gold.

  120. m0nty
    #2438924, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Snoopy: that would occur if he made statements under certain conditions to federal prosecutors or on paperwork which have now been proven to be lies. Kushner and Manafort are probably more susceptible to such things given all the hurdles they had to jump to get into the White House officially, but Jnr has left himself open to a lot of potential charges with those emails.

    Emails! How karmic.

  121. Winston Smith
    #2438925, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    OSC;

    Cats have been saying this for a long time. Now serious science supports the view that the medical treatment of gender dysphoria is a form of child abuse

    Yep.
    I remember discussing this as a form of Munchhausens by Proxy on the Cat about six years ago.

  122. Winston Smith
    #2438926, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    MH;

    Ross Cameron: Turnbull comments are “crazy”

    Turnbull has been a bit ‘odd’ lately. I wonder if he’s had a minor stroke or something?
    I was hoping he didn’t turn up at the palace sans culottes.
    That would be embarrassing. Sort of forgivable under the circumstances, but still a bit embarrassing.

  123. Tom
    #2438927, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    From the old fred:

    I tell what you leftwing idiots are doing here. You’re pushing and pushing to the point where Crooked ends up arrested and charged with corruption.

    Bingo, JC!

    Take this to the bank: whatever the left accuses its political enemies of, it’s always — ALWAYS — a transfer of guilt for what the left is doing itself.

    The latest Don Jnr nothingburger — and the coming blowback against the DNC — is explained, allegation by allegation, by DC’s best GOP strategist/headkicker Adam Gingrich and analyst Bill Mitchell in Mitchell’s daily web radio/video show from earlier today — the most accurate source of daily information about DC politics that bypasses the 24/7 fake news of the MSM — and DNC Twitter parrots like its obedient Antipodean shoeshine boy, Monty.

    (Skip the first minute of marketing bullshit. It runs an hour. The good stuff on the Wussia farce is in the first 30 minutes.)

  124. 132andBush
    #2438928, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Can we also import more Hungarians, Poles, Czechs and Slovaks, and less of all the others?

    More Poles if nothing else. This joints going to need all the propping up we can give it!!

  125. Snoopy
    #2438929, posted on July 12, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    When and where did Trump Jr make any statement to Federal prosecutors? When and to whom did he make a false statutory declaration?

  126. Eddystone
    #2438930, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Marcus Classis
    #2438721, posted on July 12, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Hey Eddystone, while you are online, got any thoughts on entry level rapid fire shotties?

    had a look at an Adler 110 and was not impressed at all. Did not like the handling of it, and that ‘lever action’ ain’t no such thing. it’s a bit of a kludge and the front of the lever is simply where it is hinged. It works off a metal arc-piece attached to the back of the lever.

    Pardus has a straight-pull with a 5 round mag, but it’s a kludge of their own lever action and even still has the tubular mag.

    Rossi’s are out of my price range as are taylor’s and Chiappas. The Century Arms PW87 seems like a decent deal though.

    I don’t know much about shotties, this is my first one

    I’m not really a shotgunner Marcus.

    I’ve had a go with the Adler, very clunky but apparently they can be made smoother.

    The straight pull ones look interesting, but I’ve never tried one.

    An over and under with ejectors and an open bag of shells on the hip would probably be as fast as anything.

  127. m0nty
    #2438931, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    That’s for Mueller to know and you to find out, Snoopy. Stock up on popcorn!

  128. Winston Smith
    #2438932, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Herodotus;

    The ALP, while trying to appear critical of the slow implementation of the car tax by the government, is essentially in agreement that we should all be further penalised because there’s a carbon dioxide problem.

    The car tax will come in. At 10 bucks a year. For the first year. Then accelerate at warp factor 89 until it overtakes the Enterprise.

  129. Snoopy
    #2438933, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    That’s for Mueller to know and you to find out, Snoopy. Stock up on popcorn!

    In other words your accusation of perjury is backed up by nothing more than leftist dreams. You have nothing.

  130. Winston Smith
    #2438934, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Starbucks is in the business of selling coffee, not social engineering.
    They should just shut their damn mouths unless it’s to ask “What would you like today?”
    And sack their SJW Personnel Departments.

  131. Myrddin Seren
    #2438935, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    The car tax will come in. At 10 bucks a year. For the first year. Then accelerate at warp factor 89 until it overtakes the Enterprise.

    And new vehicle sales will collapse and Australians will hang on to their aging clunkers even longer than they already do.

    Canberra will then put punitive taxes and/or legal age limits on Australia’s Cuban car fleet to force the proles into whatever Canberra’s next dictat will be.

  132. notafan
    #2438938, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Showing off on linkedin?

    A tax office staffer has been disciplined after publishing a step-by-step guide to hack mobile phones, potentially teaching criminals to steal sensitive information.

    Key points:

    Disclosure by staffer shows how to bypass passwords, obtain data when phone is flat
    Staffer claims to have worked on intelligence taskforces, researched dark web for Government
    Document refers to Cellebrite, the company that reportedly helped FBI hack San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone
    The disclosure reveals the Australian Tax Office’s (ATO) fraud investigation tactics and a push for powers normally associated with police and intelligence agencies.

    The instructions showed how to bypass passwords and obtain data even if the phone battery is flat and does not have a sim card.

    The tax office was unaware of the breach when contacted for comment by the ABC. The material was taken offline within an hour.


    Another ATO moron exposed

  133. Dr Faustus
    #2438939, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    No, no Doc, that’s when you unfurl the sails. All fixed. Jeez does Mr Weatherdill have to explain everything.

    A little more top’sl if you please Mr Bosun; we have a fair wind behind us into Gawler Central, so let’s make the canvas snap…

  134. m0nty
    #2438940, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    In other words your accusation of perjury is backed up by nothing more than leftist dreams. You have nothing.

    They won’t need that, he has admitted to the major charge of breaking campaign finance laws relating to collusion with a foreign power. They only use perjury when they’ve got nothing else.

    He’s not the big fish anyway, Mueller’s boys will lean on him like the low-level mobster he is.

  135. val majkus
    #2438941, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Peter Smith in Quadrant Online … (part cut and pasted)

    You expect the Left’s scribblers to work themselves into a foot-stomping lather about Donald Trump — outrage is, after all, what the Left does best. But what of your normally more sensible commentators? If he doesn’t fit the presidential mould, so what! His policies are terrific

    nevertrumpDonald Trump’s magnificent Warsaw speech was discussed on CNN and MSNBC as being white nationalism in disguise for, among other things, citing symphonies as an achievement of Western civilisation. You couldn’t make it up. Except that leftist hacks can make up anything once a fall guy has been thoroughly demonised as human vermin. They are practised at the dark art.

    I have heard Trump described by media commentators as a schmuck, buffoon, pig, crass, grotesque, mentally unstable, racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, vulgarian, narcissistic, coarse, egotistical, shallow, horrible, one-dimensional, an embarrassment, and much more beside; some much worse. How about this from our own Nikki Sava: “Ruts deep in mud.” Even the otherwise estimable Andrew Bolt agreed with Richard Alston[i] that Trump might not “pass the character test.”

    No one, apparently, can resist virtue signalling. Just when did media commentators become self-righteous arbiters of good taste and character? And just when did manners trump policies? Pun intended. When Trump became president, that’s when.

    good on you Peter, someone had to say it! And as you say, his policies are terrific.

  136. Tom
    #2438942, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Now that Little Lord Fartleroy (h/t Habib) has decided to export the Lieboral party base by the million to the Australian Conservatives and PHON and guarantee that the LNP will be annihilated whenever he calls an election, Cory Bernardi’s blog post today is a ripper — aimed squarely at the Lieboral fuckwit MPs ( especially the 54 backbench rabbits who voted for LLF in the 2015 party room coup) who get into politics to “make a difference”, but believe in nothing and have no principles or integrity. A highly recommended five-minute read.

  137. Sparkx
    #2438943, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    No, no Doc, that’s when you unfurl the sails. All fixed. Jeez does Mr Weatherdill have to explain everything

    .And for when all else fails every seat will be fitted with one of these.

  138. val majkus
    #2438944, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Paul Collins at Quadrant Online

    The party whose leadership Malcolm Turnbull schemed so assiduously to seize was once a big tent with seating for all, from old-school Tories to libertarians. Now, sacrificed on the altar of one man’s egomaniacal ambition, there is nought but division, betrayal and disgust

    That noted political philosopher Malcolm Turnbull has baldly stated that ‘we are not conservatives’. Mini Me, aka the Member for Goldstein, chipped in on cue with a relevant quote from RG Menzies. When in doubt, quote something from Ming to seal the argument. We only now need Hayek’s ghost telling us “why I am not a conservative” to achieve the trifecta. …..
    What has changed since the 1980s when the Liberal Party was similarly riven by ideological strife and a bitter war for the leadership, with its wets and dries and good old nothings-in-between time-servers, is that now we have a new and fundamentally different world in which agreement over common cores is all but impossible.

    What has emerged is the full blossoming of the god of tolerance, the embrace of climate change ideology, the abandonment of nationalism and certainly of patriotism, the rejection of tradition as a guiding force for action, the utter worship of Davos globalism and free borders, and cultural relativism as a driver of society. The embrace of the rainbow tick is de rigeur.

    Liberals are actively hostile to the bedrock beliefs of conservatives. Now, liberals and conservatives are not merely not on the same page, they aren’t even in the same book. They might agree on a few things, but not many. And the things they disagree on, vehemently, are matters of core business to each, not things that can easily be parked.

    I fear Frank Meyer would be laughed out at the goings-on in the Liberal Party room these days. I am not sure that he would even want to make the case for fusion.

    As for the man who says “we are not conservatives”, he will surprise no one in saying this. After all, he is the Mal-churian candidate, the Macron- and Trudeau-loving globalist, the warmist and the embracer of Islam, the ABC and Gillian Triggs. He calls his philosophy centrism. I am pretty sure it isn’t liberalism.

  139. Tom
    #2438945, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    he has admitted to the major charge of breaking campaign finance laws relating to collusion with a foreign power.

    Ahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!

    You clueless fucking idiot.

    See my post at 2.56pm and go to the link t0 hear that DNC bullshit from their Antipodean Twitter parrot refuted.

  140. C.L.
    #2438946, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Monty LaBeouf, abridged …

    HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US
    HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US
    HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US
    HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US
    HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US
    HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US
    HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US
    HEY OFFICER, GIVE US A SMOKE!
    WHY ARE YOU CUFFING ME?!

  141. JC
    #2438947, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Ahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!

    You clueless fucking idiot.

    You know I always try to be even handed Monst. Tom makes a reasonable point here.

  142. Snoopy
    #2438948, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    They won’t need that, he has admitted to the major charge of breaking campaign finance laws relating to collusion with a foreign power.

    Can you provide a link to that admission? And a link to the offended legislative provision? You have clearly studied this in detail, being the expert on US campaign funding laws that you purport to be, so it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch for you.

  144. Tom
    #2438950, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    What’s that sound? Good heavens — it’s the sound of the DNC’s newest Trump gotcha imploding! The latest WSJ headline leading the Paywallian: The publicist, the pop star and Trump Jr.

    Ahahahahaha!!!

  145. val majkus
    #2438951, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    that link notofan published above re the ATO interesting that

    Fairfax Media reported last month that several Government agencies, including the Department of Human Services, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, and Defence, now pay Cellebrite for services or software.

    careful, you’re being tracked

  146. JC
    #2438952, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Monst reckons there’s a crime. This dude reckons there isn’t.

    Unfortunately, the smoking gun evidence of Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer isn’t a crime, according to Robert Driscoll, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Chief of Staff, Civil Rights Division, U.S. Department of Justice.

    and getting to the meat of it.

    “I think people will make hay over the willingness to have the meeting. At the end of the day, it’s still very vague as to what statuary violations there would be. Collusion, in and of itself, isn’t a crime. There would need to be conspiracy to violate another law. And so this notion that there was a meeting, it may be politically unpalatable, but it’s certainly not a crime to say ‘ok I’ll listen.’ If you wanted to piece together a legal theory of criminal activity… I haven’t seen anything, other than esoteric campaign finance theories that don’t make a lot of sense.”

    Because Monst is a “espert” on American Jurisprudence, you have to go with Monster and say there’s been a crime committed. What else can a fair minded person do, right?

  147. Roger
    #2438953, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    careful, you’re being tracked

    Maybe, but not by the Cellebrite technology.

    It only works if they physically have your phone.

  148. Tom
    #2438955, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    The latest DNC Trump gotcha, by the way, was saved up by the DNC and its lapdog media for a specific purpose — to discredit Trump’s rolling of the EU mafia at the G20 in Hamburg. Trump is running rings around them and he’s several moves ahead — because they have written him off as an idiot when he’s smarter than 99.9% of people on earth. As Bill Mitchell says: “Trump has seen this movie before and knows how it ends”.

  149. srr
    #2438957, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    The latest Don Jnr nothingburger — and the coming blowback against the DNC — is explained, allegation by allegation, by DC’s best GOP strategist/headkicker Adam Gingrich and analyst Bill Mitchell in Mitchell’s daily web radio/video show from earlier today — the most accurate source of daily information about DC politics that bypasses the 24/7 fake news of the MSM — and DNC Twitter parrots like its obedient Antipodean shoeshine boy, Monty.

    Tom, do you have any hopeful speculation about what Adam’s ‘Christmas Present’ News might be in a couple of weeks?

    there’s more than a few things I think it could be, that would be massive, just going on a pattern I’ve noticed over the years that precedes things as big as royal abdications and the pope quitting; something I noticed again just before Gingrich first mentioned it

  150. val majkus
    #2438958, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    It only works if they physically have your phone.

    thanks Roger, I’m no technophobe.

  151. Atoms for Peace
    #2438960, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    When will the RAAF start leasing Boeing Dreamlifters for their VIP fleet ?
    Must be taxing on the regular craft to be hauling around all of that ego weight..

  152. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2438961, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Can we also import more Hungarians, Poles, Czechs and Slovaks, and less of all the others?

    More Poles if nothing else. This joints going to need all the propping up we can give it!!

    +1
    Always found Poles on the whole above average.
    Slovakians? Pfft! I’ve employed a couple of them. ….. It will be a long time before I hire a third one.

  153. Boambee John
    #2438963, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    struth at 1240

    Sinistra delenda est!

  154. m0nty
    #2438965, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Unfortunately, the smoking gun evidence of Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer isn’t a crime, according to Robert Driscoll, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Chief of Staff, Civil Rights Division, U.S. Department of Justice.

    This would be the same Driscoll who served in the Dubbya adminstration and has been angling for a Trump administration job? Yeah nah, not an independent arbiter.

  155. Tom
    #2438966, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Tom, do you have any hopeful speculation about what Adam’s ‘Christmas Present’ News might be in a couple of weeks?

    I’d love to be there in DC, srr — the Trump presidency is revolutionary and it’s a helluva story, but it’s astonishing the MSM has no interest in reporting it as they are wholly preoccupied with trying to destroy Trump on behalf of the DNC. What I do know is that Adam Gingrich doesn’t do bullshit: if he says something’s in the works, it’s in the works. I suggest you sit back and enjoy the show.

  156. lotocoti
    #2438968, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    breaking campaign finance laws relating to collusion with a foreign power

    Anyone else having a spot of bother finding a definition for “collusion” in U.S. Code § 30121?

  157. JC
    #2438969, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    This would be the same Driscoll who served in the Dubbya adminstration and has been angling for a Trump administration job? Yeah nah, not an independent arbiter.

    On that basis every single Mueller appointment including Mueller himself should be axed.

  158. srr
    #2438970, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    val majkus
    #2438951, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    that link notofan published above re the ATO interesting that

    Fairfax Media reported last month that several Government agencies, including the Department of Human Services, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, and Defence, now pay Cellebrite for services or software.

    careful, you’re being tracked

    yeah, they want us enemies of the Stasi to be very afraid and STFU … 😆

  160. C.L.
    #2438972, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    What ever happened to that bloke the DNC met to purchase the Moscow urination story?
    Remember how the media LaBeoufites were insisting that he was weally a hefty intelligence pro?
    Wasn’t that meeting with a Brit – and payment – tweason too?

  161. m0nty
    #2438973, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    On that basis every single Mueller appointment including Mueller himself should be axed.

    Mueller wasn’t angling for a job from Trump. Neither were the rest of his untouchables.

  162. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2438974, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Snoopy, it sounds like you need a Vox explainer.

    Vox?

    I never thought i would see the day that someone actually referred to a Vox article without it being to laugh at their ignorance.

  163. notafan
    #2438975, posted on July 12, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Who is ‘they’ srr?

    The government departments or the various news outlets breaking the story about the ATO?

