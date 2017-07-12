Liberty Quote
The financial acid test of most ‘public’ services is whether the people forwhomthey are supposedly intended would pay for them. Let government and subsidised ‘public’ services be judged not by politicians and lobbyists but by the people for whom they are intended.— Arthur Seldon
Wednesday Forum: July 12, 2017
Bliss!!
Top 10
Poduim? I claim this thread in the name of all those who fell fighting for George Custer at the Alamo..
Top 5..more kudos than being a member of the LNP !
Fake Australians go nicely with Fake News.
Black Hawk Down at the Alamo..
Not sure how the Chinese/Japanese arrive at them – maybe Google translate or English translation certification from the back of a Cornflakes pack – but some of the translations on signs are just hirarious.
http://imgur.com/3gxPrAI
http://imgur.com/Xf4p4CE
Wot? No lithium batteries ?
http://www.ntnews.com.au/business/work-on-800-million-northern-territory-gas-pipeline-to-east-coast-to-start-today/news-story/f29ea6c9ee517706010f3f73646f769d
Здравствуйте
Top 10?
H B Bear
Привет, медведь!
I think you’ll find it was Custer at Tanabe Castle.
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170712/pdf/43klh5sn30jydd.pdf
Their yarragrad State policy on Brown Coal.
This little company i have just enough in to get the paperwork if they raise.
Cold brown coal to hydrogen tech might arrive about the time cold fusion does?.
[Vicco, back to heating water with briquettes?.]
John, hang on Poot is calling. Says he has a mUnty from Australia on the line …
Top twenty Whoo Hooo
Starbucks has faceplanted again, this time with magic lefties:
Someone get the religion of peace a soy latte so they’ll calm down.
Civil War on the Left, Part 42: Hot Water at Starbucks
When UK power prices climbed, I did notice that in the North one could not escape the smell of burning peat.
Necessity is the mother of all things.
Look away for a few seconds… In the starting 18 though?
[Vicco, back to heating water with briquettes?.]
More is the pity, the little Bobby Browns are no longer on the market. Always useful for boosting a stubborn wood fire, and leaving a few coals for the morning run.
The ALP, while trying to appear critical of the slow implementation of the car tax by the government, is essentially in agreement that we should all be further penalised because there’s a carbon dioxide problem.
ABC continuing to go apeshit over da Russians.
No problem with anything Hillary or Obama did, ever.
This is why the Wussia Nothing Burger will never go to any court.
Too many Democrats would end up in jail.
Has anyone else noticed a resemblance between Macaronies mummy-wife and our own Lady Skeletor?
Termite Termite where have you been
I’ve been to London to visit the Queen.
What fucking hypocrite.
ABC is glad to announce shrinkage of an export industry – coal from the Liverpool Plains.
Looking to the future, they and their anarcho-green enviro-activist mates will ramp up the program to demonise farming.
More Chinglish:
http://imgur.com/DsBec4m
x 2
http://imgur.com/zuUYIwG
x 2
How arrogantly two faced can you get. The sleazy lowlife scum that underpay their staff are demanding that the people who they contracted with to gain branding and support should be held accountable when they, themselves knowingly and eagerly violate the law to exploit the least powerful employees. Presumably they also want the francisors to wipe their arse every time they defecate. This filth need to be slapped back into line. Retrospective legisalation to apply mandatory siezure of all family assetts of any franchisee that underpays any employee should be proposed by the francisors. Maybe some flogging should be included so as to focus their mind as well. I am sure the underpaid employees would be willing to wield the whip with gusto.
Fels caught up in franchisor gripe
Sydney Morning Herald, Sydney by Cbd Sarah Danckert
12 Jul 2017
Business News – page 22 – 291 words – ID 808697709 – Photo: Yes – Type: News Item – Size: 293.00cm2
Hero
Anecdotal advice to me was that Shenhua was only ever going to mine the outcrops up on the ridges.
The main risk for the cockies on the black soil plains was the loss of cheap farm hand labour from the hard scrabble blocks up on the ridge.
Anyway, as you well point out, this will come back to bite them:
Just wait until the green-left tie-dye GetUp grannies decide the earth spirits and sacred water sprites of the Liverpool Plains need to be protected from capitalist big agriculture.
Dangerous things fridges.
Train removalists: Brisbane man fined $250 for moving fridge on train
If it’d fallen on someone he’d be in gaol for terrorism.
Not only is Frydemburgers not a conservative, he’s also a lying liar:
If the car -bon tax is as I suspect, going to apply to anything larger than a Toyota corolla, and anything commercial, combined with the attack on our energy and we are gone.
Hello extra tax on the industry that supplies (transports) everything .
The road.
There comes a time when you realise it is not stupidity, they are not bluffed by climate change, they are the enemies of Australia and they are out of control.
The liberals must die.
Abbott with them.
If he was true to his convictions instead of true to his team, at all costs, he would have already defected to Australian conservatives, or as an independent.
Well worth your time and particularly good at cutting through the BS that thick head ‘western’ apologists for Islam are tangled in –
Is Political Islam a Threat to Western Civilization?
With Dr Bill Warner and Brittany Pettibone
Tara McCarthy
About –
Virtue of the West is a podcast co-hosted by Brittany Pettibone and Tara McCarthy and is dedicated to helping you reconnect with the traditional values that once made Western Civilization great.
We discuss the nuclear family, motherhood, masculinity, femininity, etiquette, traditional gender roles, and love of one’s own culture, race, and country.
Agreed. Once they passed peak stupid, you realize that it is either malevolence or personal enrichment or both.
If he was true to his convictions instead of true to his team, at all costs, he would have already defected to Australian conservatives, or as an independent.
That’s becoming hard to argue with, given the extreme measures we are being subjected to for no good end. The country is being ruined, and there needs to be a wholesale move across to those parties that have nothing to do with climate change or PC generally. Can we also import more Hungarians, Poles, Czechs and Slovaks, and less of all the others?
From the Oz. Anybody else think that the old bloke might just have known what he was talking about , when he drew up his will?
Can anyone recall when a
Liberalminister last proposed abolishing a tax, rather than creating a new tax?
There was Tony promising to abolish a carbon tax and the MRRT. Do any others spring to mind?
Nobody seems to have noticed the news of “Allah’s will” not being all it’s cracked up to be.
Rumours abound that Bagdahi sleeps with the fishes.
ZK2A
Reposting from OOT:
THE RAKES PROGRESS (or Missteppin’ Monty)
I heard there’s something ’bout that Trump
‘Twill make the Cat’s heart shake.
And sure to end CNN’s slump
And…THWACK! A bloody rake!
The Earth will soon come to the boil
This time there’s no mistake.
With this we can at last ban oil
To…THWACK! A freaking rake!
The Abbott beast at last lies slain
The right will him forsake.
And submit to Lord Malcolm’s reign
with…THWACK! A sodding rake!
I might just take a rake-rest now,
A Krispy Kremey break.
On comfy chair I don’t see how
THWACK! THWACK! A double rake?
Yes the leader of IS, appears to be WAS.
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=8b9_1499785382
Frydenberg must be taking career management lessons from ScoMo.
Speaking of ScoMo has anyone heard from him lately? I think ScoMo has realised that, based on his understanding of economics, that less is more and nothing is best.
Bagdahi has been reported dead, before though, hasn’t he?
Ah yes, the BENGHAZI! Defence.
If they had had the Web during Watergate, people like you would have been saying exactly the same things, all the way up to the last days.
A rare glimmer of sanity on RN Breakfast this morning. Fran Kelly was breathless to report that – shock horror – Australia’s special forces may have developed a “warrior culture” and interviewed Jim Molan on this subject. And then she had the decency to read out some of the texts they received, all of them voicing support for the forces and telling her to pull her head in. The only one I can quote from memory was “If our special forces have a warrior culture they’ve bloody well earned it!“
Or a Red Bull and tell ’em to go hard.
Bagdahi has been reported dead, before though, hasn’t he?
Yes, but not usually confirmed by insiders.
Hey m0nty, after you’ve savoured the delights of Malmo, you should head off to Moscow and chase an interview with the prozzies involved in the Fatty Trump hotel waterworks incident.
#fakenews4evah
Frydenberg is to conservatism and the truth as he is to Elvis style coiffures.
If you didn’t know better you could suspect that the Trumps are gaming the media and Dems.
Don Jnr. looked almost pleased with himself on Hannity. Are they drip feeding these Russian link stories just to watch the hamster wheel spin?
Two hundred million to not build a mine?.
A billion to not build a road.
The left are getting the hang of the stimulus effect.
Mind you, dear old Monts still has not explained why he’s Monty not of Malmo, still refuses to explain to us his support FGM, rape, enslavement, cultural destruction and the rule of violent criminal mohammedan warlord gangs; or to explain why he was knocking stuff from The Atlantic.
Inconvenient Truths unanswered, while he greedily uses up the global supply of rakes howling about ‘Da Wussians are coming! Da Wussians are coming!’
Sketchy and Triggered – Ralph Peters Calls Tucker Carlson a Hitler-apologist
Posted on July 11, 2017 by sundance
Ralph ‘sticky lips‘ Peters is a dangerous person. His previous behavior and advocacy showcases his ideology as one which espouses American intervention and elevation of the war machine at any cost.
His history of advocacy for illegal weapons distribution to any foreign entity, regardless of their eventual and predictable disposition to the United States, is littered with outcomes supported by John McCain and Lindsey Graham.
Peters constantly pushes the memes of war, any war. He previously asserted that President Trump should appoint Lindsey Graham to be the Director of National Intelligence after General Mike Flynn was fired.
A few months ago Ralph Peters claimed Fox Business host Lou Dobbs was a Russian operative working on behalf of Vladimir Putin. His unstable mind previously caused him to be suspended from Fox News for using vulgarities to describe President Obama.
Ralph Peters is a seriously unstable and dangerous war-mongering person; and nothing triggers that mindset like a threat of demilitarization. Cue the audio visual demonstration.*
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/11/sketchy-and-triggered-ralph-peters-calls-tucker-carlson-a-hitler-apologist/
*
Nice work ML
Why waste precious time listening to RN?
Dunno monst. The web was sort of around when Clinton was caught lying about getting blowjobs and inserting cigars in an intern’s vagina while in the Oval Office. Not much happened.
Ah yes, the Benghazi defence.
As we approach the fifth anniversary of the preventable deaths of four patriots, we might remind ourselves that they were murdered due to the reckless indifference of their boss – Krooked Killary Klinton.
Any sign yet of M. Payne rumbling in to defend her men? They have had some bad luck of late. There’s her and that Smith sop in femmi camouflage who preceded.
Thanks for that – my nasty cynical nature was expecting him to be discovered, turning up at Centrelink in Lakemba, registering for the D.S.P.
FriesAndBurger (‘Brown Lips’ to his friends) represents the best of the Liberal party. He is firmly behind his beloved leader.
The Liberal Party must be destroyed.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha1
[Wipes tears of laughter from eyes]
Good one, GM!!
Indeed Empire, there is such a chasm between the quality of: The men fighting that battle against such overwhelming (and ultimately fruitless) odds. But fight they did.
And the pampered, self-absorbed, lazy, unfathomably indifferent lush that is Clinton.
But in everything she says and does, she is the victim.
I think Ace’s comment on this really sums it up well:
QUOTE
The revelation has shaken the White House
It has? How? In what way? Who told you? Wait, you don’t have a source for this? Not even an unnamed one?
Okay. So the writer just threw that in there. Good journalism.
which for months has struggled to contain the fallout from a wide-ranging investigation
What fallout? Was someone indicted? Convicted?
Oh, by fallout you mean all the stories journalists have written about this based on a pee party dossier ginned up by Russian operatives working for Hillary Clinton?
And this “wide ranging investigation,” what does that cover, exactly? What leads are investigators chasing?
Oh, no details? I see. So, wide ranging is in there just to imply that this is super serious stuff and there’s gotta be something to all of this.
into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election
What kind of meddling? What did they do? Can you prove it or shouldn’t this read alleged meddling? Meddling is kind of an imprecise word, isn’t it? It covers an awful lot of ground, most of it not necessarily illegal. Without further detail, and there is none, the word literally has no concrete meaning.
And so there you have it. A series of vague, non-sourced, non-evidenced statements mashed together into one stinking pile of obliquely implied wrongdoing.
This is #FakeNews from top to bottom. This is how they do it.
UNQUOTE
And our pet rake aficionado fell for it hook, line and sinker, squealing all the while ‘Da Wussians are coming! Da Wussians are coming! Wid snow on their boots!
Funny as 400 socialists fighting over the last loaves of bread.
Just consider that for a minute.
A government unit whose very existence can only result in additional costs to Australians, wastes taxpayers money swanning around the country ‘consulting’ with businesses about the best way to take money off them!
Then at the end of the ‘consultation’ they announce some mad scheme that will add $5,000 to a Hyundai i30!
Words fail.
Bagdahi has been reported dead, before though, hasn’t he?
McCain will be inconsolable.
Benghazi? Monty brings up Benghazi. What has monty admitted re Benghazi? That Hillary lied about it? That the Obama administration falsely accused a youtube filmmaker of being the cause of the incident? That they sacrificed an Ambassador and his staff to terrorists in the midst of an election campaign? Etc. Etc. What exactly has monty admitted?
Someone explain the Russia thing to me.
I don’t get it.
Russians have dirt (allegedly) on the Hillbot and her team.
Democrat emails get dumped online.
Trump team gets accused of “collusion”.
Interfering with an election.
How can you “interfere” with an election when you are a candidate for that election?
Whoever had dirt on your opponent you would encourage them to release it and expect your opponents to do the same, right?
Do the mainstream media think that they are planting a picture of vote rigging in people’s minds of some James Bong type fantasy?
Seems thin. Very thin.
Come on Monty. This is the only time I will actually ask you to contribute here.
Use your words and explain the whole damn saga from start to finish and explain why you think it reflects badly on Trump.
Leave nothing out.
James Bong works, but I meant James Bond.
Monty is James Bong, double 0 rake.
Top 100
Do i get a prize?
..
You win a free trip to whale watching adventures with Greens Senators.
Bring your shower cap.
Arky
There is the added bit that apparently 3 people from the FBI leaked this to the NYT, you know the same FBI that denies it was bugging Trumps campaign at the behest of the hilderbeast…
This is all assassination fantasy stuff, they so desperately want someone deniable to get rid of him.
Make it a separate post Monty, e-mail Sinc, so people can reply at length in one place.
Considering more often than not Muslims end up losing, the only conclusion one can come to is that Allah just does not like Muslims.
And who can blame him?
Went out to see some whales this morning.
None. Not one. Zilch.
The Snugglebunny must have frightened them back to Antarctica.
He [Shorten] says Mr Turnbull should follow Labor’s lead and back the project and should also back other initiatives in SA, including the electrification of an Adelaide train line. The Oz
Whoa! Billy. All in good time. They will need the big battery first, otherwise the trains will have no juice.
Seems being a muslim is akin to being a ‘Dark Friend’
Please pass more popcorn!
Arky, collecting dirt on your opponent is as old as time, but doing it (or even just attempting) in collusion with a foreign power is specifically prohibited by campaign finance laws in the US (and most other Western countries). That is the central point here, that it is illegal for Trump Jnr, Manafort and Kushner to have conspired with a representative of the Russian government to influence the election. The cover up is also a problem, as perjury and obstruction of justice are serious charges.
We are still only in the middle of it though, this is most likely not the worst that will come out. Remember, the Watergate break-in was a failure, as apparently was this particular meeting with the Russian lawyer. Just because they didn’t find dirt doesn’t mean it can’t bring down the government.
Just remember folks, it is the left that worship “science”:
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/370581.php
James Bong type fantasy?
Pack me a cone Miss Mullypenny.
Monst
Comedy is going to be indicted. A lunch bet?
I am not sure Sinc would accept a guest post by me along those lines, Arky. I have tried with my OP submissions to post from a point of view which would not violate Cat norms, but it would be difficult to do with a post like that.
Malmonty Russia meme’s effect on most people
From old fred.
This is true, and inevitable, because the Left push more when the rest don’t push back.
I saw on Twatter a leftist fake racism scale, which defined racist as anyone who doesn’t actively attack white people.
The common theme of the responses was that the scale didn’t include themselves, being “too racist” for the scale. Among the escalators were actual racists from the depths of anti-Semitism and neo Nazism.
They are coming out of the woodwork ready for a fight, while the Left polarise everyone into “us versus them”. There is a volcanic rage ready to erupt by those sick of turning the other cheek and feeling that their families are under attack.
When that dam breaks, hell will be unleashed. And as usual, those quietly going about their lives will bear the brunt of it. And remember, the Left is the side that never admits the evils perpetrated by their heroes. It will happen again.
Exactly, but clearly biology is the exception, then it is anything goes , including when babies become humans.
JC, you are already on the hook for a lunch with the RBG survival bet. Comey is not going to be indicted, I would feel bad taking money off your hands for that one since you have zero percent chance. Stop believing propaganda from Zero Hedge, they are rolled gold idiots over there, literally.
Teen Vogue, In Article About Butt Stuff, Mentions that Prostate Stimulation Is a Thing That Either Men or Women Can Enjoy
—Ace
Literal two fingers to political correctness confirmed!!!
So fresh and so clean!
Genderfluid prostate apostates unite!
LOL – and how exactly was this influence exercised, Mr Bong?
A conundrum for the fish. Will Baghadi be as tasty as bin Laden? Who will get the three Fishelin stars?
Ah, the old “I can’t go to Sweden” defence. What, are you getting rake shy now?
Bet she ate them.
Rumours abound that Bagdahi sleeps with the fishes.
A likelihood he will have planned for by grooming a successor.
The hydra of IS will be with us for many years to come, particularly so in our region.
I have tried with my OP submissions to post from a point of view which would not violate Cat norms
Norms?
You post things to fit “Cat norms”?
Jesus Christ Monty.
As Perfesser Julius Sumner Miller used to intone: “a force cannot exist alone”.
Put some Goddamn rake in your spine Monty.
Although I’m not sure what “Fetal Heart Custody” might be….
Ah, old dead Osama bin Goathumpin’.
DUmped his corpse into deep water – where the standard deepwater scavenger will have wriggled in to eat it.
lampreys.
And lampreys are unclean for mohammedans becuase they have no scales.
No 72 grapes for YOU, Osama!
collecting dirt on your opponent is as old as time, but doing it (or even just attempting) in collusion with a foreign power is specifically prohibited by campaign finance laws in the US
Sure about that?
Gosh, who could Cory Bernardi be thinking of in this extract from his latest missve?
It is funny that the supposed ‘pacifists’ are the ones always trying to provoke people.
And they keep doing this because their supposedly brutish, unthinking, aggressive opponents show such restraint.
99
100
Ingrish for sign makers
http://imgur.com/BaIRhN9
x 2
http://imgur.com/Ck3U34c
x 2
Hmm. From Powerline:
REAL collusion with Russia.
Conspiracy charges do not require the act itself to be carried out. You can be convicted of conspiracy without putting the plan into practice.
Well, well, well.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/well-lookie-russian-lawyer-veselnitskaya-pictured-obama-ambassador-russia-8-days-trump-jr-mtg/
Well, well, well
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/hillary-collusion-campaign-set-private-off-record-meeting-chinese-ambassador/
This is probably the origin of progressives unslakable thirst to legislate and ban things.
Being childish and having absolutely no ability to govern their own appetites, they want them gone.
They probably start out peering over the fence at their neighbour riding a shiny new red tricycle they got for their birthday and, not having one, telling themselves that no one should.
I will bet that, when SHY was looking at the whales, there was only one thought hammering unremittingly in her mind: Soy sauce.
Cannibalism be damned!
If Russia is colluding with environment groups to pressures fracking they have failed miserably, even when Obama was king.
I thought it was Saudia Arabia that were doing the colluding?
Oh no.
http://imgur.com/chC5GBe
x 2
Yeah, nah, just fit solar panels to the roof of the trains. You know it makes sense.
Every tunnel filled with a stationary train.
QLD to win by 13+ = $7.00
NSW to win by 13+ = $4.50
That’s my bets for this evening done.
Interesting 😉 –
JohnWickofPolitics @Gingrich_of_PA 2h2 hours ago
Fusion Under Microscope – Jeb/Mitt/McCain Panic At The Disco – Mueller In Hell #Dixie
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1dRKZAaQgDwxB
Following on from the case of the Canadian landlord who was done for wearing shoes in his own apartment, another example from the persecution complex masquerading as a religion…
For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
The reaction will happen – it always does.
No, no Doc, that’s when you unfurl the sails. All fixed. Jeez does Mr Weatherdill have to explain everything.
Oh no.
Imagine. The convenience of smallpox at the touch of a button. Can’t even think what it might misrepresent. Then, again, it might be accurate. Would you be game to flick the switch? LOL
Monty. you accuse Donald Trump Jr of perjury. Can you enlighten us as to where and when this perjury took place?
Monty going full Shia LaBeouf.
Hey srr, thanks for those Sebastian Gorka links on the Monday thread.
That bloke is gold.
Snoopy: that would occur if he made statements under certain conditions to federal prosecutors or on paperwork which have now been proven to be lies. Kushner and Manafort are probably more susceptible to such things given all the hurdles they had to jump to get into the White House officially, but Jnr has left himself open to a lot of potential charges with those emails.
Emails! How karmic.
OSC;
Yep.
I remember discussing this as a form of Munchhausens by Proxy on the Cat about six years ago.
MH;
Turnbull has been a bit ‘odd’ lately. I wonder if he’s had a minor stroke or something?
I was hoping he didn’t turn up at the palace sans culottes.
That would be embarrassing. Sort of forgivable under the circumstances, but still a bit embarrassing.
From the old fred:
Bingo, JC!
Take this to the bank: whatever the left accuses its political enemies of, it’s always — ALWAYS — a transfer of guilt for what the left is doing itself.
The latest Don Jnr nothingburger — and the coming blowback against the DNC — is explained, allegation by allegation, by DC’s best GOP strategist/headkicker Adam Gingrich and analyst Bill Mitchell in Mitchell’s daily web radio/video show from earlier today — the most accurate source of daily information about DC politics that bypasses the 24/7 fake news of the MSM — and DNC Twitter parrots like its obedient Antipodean shoeshine boy, Monty.
(Skip the first minute of marketing bullshit. It runs an hour. The good stuff on the Wussia farce is in the first 30 minutes.)
Can we also import more Hungarians, Poles, Czechs and Slovaks, and less of all the others?
More Poles if nothing else. This joints going to need all the propping up we can give it!!
When and where did Trump Jr make any statement to Federal prosecutors? When and to whom did he make a false statutory declaration?
I’m not really a shotgunner Marcus.
I’ve had a go with the Adler, very clunky but apparently they can be made smoother.
The straight pull ones look interesting, but I’ve never tried one.
An over and under with ejectors and an open bag of shells on the hip would probably be as fast as anything.
That’s for Mueller to know and you to find out, Snoopy. Stock up on popcorn!
Herodotus;
The car tax will come in. At 10 bucks a year. For the first year. Then accelerate at warp factor 89 until it overtakes the Enterprise.
In other words your accusation of perjury is backed up by nothing more than leftist dreams. You have nothing.
Starbucks is in the business of selling coffee, not social engineering.
They should just shut their damn mouths unless it’s to ask “What would you like today?”
And sack their SJW Personnel Departments.
And new vehicle sales will collapse and Australians will hang on to their aging clunkers even longer than they already do.
Canberra will then put punitive taxes and/or legal age limits on Australia’s Cuban car fleet to force the proles into whatever Canberra’s next dictat will be.
Showing off on linkedin?
Another ATO moron exposed
A little more top’sl if you please Mr Bosun; we have a fair wind behind us into Gawler Central, so let’s make the canvas snap…
They won’t need that, he has admitted to the major charge of breaking campaign finance laws relating to collusion with a foreign power. They only use perjury when they’ve got nothing else.
He’s not the big fish anyway, Mueller’s boys will lean on him like the low-level mobster he is.
Peter Smith in Quadrant Online … (part cut and pasted)
good on you Peter, someone had to say it! And as you say, his policies are terrific.
Now that Little Lord Fartleroy (h/t Habib) has decided to export the Lieboral party base by the million to the Australian Conservatives and PHON and guarantee that the LNP will be annihilated whenever he calls an election, Cory Bernardi’s blog post today is a ripper — aimed squarely at the Lieboral fuckwit MPs ( especially the 54 backbench rabbits who voted for LLF in the 2015 party room coup) who get into politics to “make a difference”, but believe in nothing and have no principles or integrity. A highly recommended five-minute read.
.And for when all else fails every seat will be fitted with one of these.
Paul Collins at Quadrant Online
Ahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
You clueless fucking idiot.
See my post at 2.56pm and go to the link t0 hear that DNC bullshit from their Antipodean Twitter parrot refuted.
Monty LaBeouf, abridged …
You know I always try to be even handed Monst. Tom makes a reasonable point here.
Can you provide a link to that admission? And a link to the offended legislative provision? You have clearly studied this in detail, being the expert on US campaign funding laws that you purport to be, so it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch for you.
Out of the OZ piece about the new Wussia gate thing.
As an aside, the 2012 Miss World is seriously freaking hot.
What’s that sound? Good heavens — it’s the sound of the DNC’s newest Trump gotcha imploding! The latest WSJ headline leading the Paywallian: The publicist, the pop star and Trump Jr.
Ahahahahaha!!!
that link notofan published above re the ATO interesting that
careful, you’re being tracked
Monst reckons there’s a crime. This dude reckons there isn’t.
and getting to the meat of it.
Because Monst is a “espert” on American Jurisprudence, you have to go with Monster and say there’s been a crime committed. What else can a fair minded person do, right?
careful, you’re being tracked
Maybe, but not by the Cellebrite technology.
It only works if they physically have your phone.
The latest DNC Trump gotcha, by the way, was saved up by the DNC and its lapdog media for a specific purpose — to discredit Trump’s rolling of the EU mafia at the G20 in Hamburg. Trump is running rings around them and he’s several moves ahead — because they have written him off as an idiot when he’s smarter than 99.9% of people on earth. As Bill Mitchell says: “Trump has seen this movie before and knows how it ends”.
Tom, do you have any hopeful speculation about what Adam’s ‘Christmas Present’ News might be in a couple of weeks?
there’s more than a few things I think it could be, that would be massive, just going on a pattern I’ve noticed over the years that precedes things as big as royal abdications and the pope quitting; something I noticed again just before Gingrich first mentioned it
thanks Roger, I’m no technophobe.
When will the RAAF start leasing Boeing Dreamlifters for their VIP fleet ?
Must be taxing on the regular craft to be hauling around all of that ego weight..
+1
Always found Poles on the whole above average.
Slovakians? Pfft! I’ve employed a couple of them. ….. It will be a long time before I hire a third one.
struth at 1240
Sinistra delenda est!
This would be the same Driscoll who served in the Dubbya adminstration and has been angling for a Trump administration job? Yeah nah, not an independent arbiter.
I’d love to be there in DC, srr — the Trump presidency is revolutionary and it’s a helluva story, but it’s astonishing the MSM has no interest in reporting it as they are wholly preoccupied with trying to destroy Trump on behalf of the DNC. What I do know is that Adam Gingrich doesn’t do bullshit: if he says something’s in the works, it’s in the works. I suggest you sit back and enjoy the show.
Anyone else having a spot of bother finding a definition for “collusion” in U.S. Code § 30121?
On that basis every single Mueller appointment including Mueller himself should be axed.
yeah, they want us enemies of the Stasi to be very afraid and STFU … 😆
Snoopy, it sounds like you need a Vox explainer.
What ever happened to that bloke the DNC met to purchase the Moscow urination story?
Remember how the media LaBeoufites were insisting that he was weally a hefty intelligence pro?
Wasn’t that meeting with a Brit – and payment – tweason too?
Mueller wasn’t angling for a job from Trump. Neither were the rest of his untouchables.
Vox?
I never thought i would see the day that someone actually referred to a Vox article without it being to laugh at their ignorance.
Who is ‘they’ srr?
The government departments or the various news outlets breaking the story about the ATO?