Background on the Larsen C Ice Shelf

Posted on 10:31 am, July 13, 2017 by Rafe Champion

One of the largest icebergs ever recorded has just broken away from the Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica. Over the past few years I’ve led a team that has been studying this ice shelf and monitoring change. We spent many weeks camped on the ice investigating melt ponds and their impact – and struggling to avoid sunburn thanks to the thin ozone layer. Our main approach, however, is to use satellites to keep an eye on things.

This event has also been widely but over-simplistically linked to climate change. This is not surprising because notable changes in the earth’s glaciers and ice sheets are normally associated with rising environmental temperatures. The collapses of Larsen A and B have previously been linked to regional warming, and the iceberg calving will leave Larsen C at its most retreated position in records going back over a hundred years.

However, in satellite images from the 1980s, the rift was already clearly a long-established feature, and there is no direct evidence to link its recent growth to either atmospheric warming, which is not felt deep enough within the ice shelf, or ocean warming, which is an unlikely source of change given that most of Larsen C has recently been thickening. It is probably too early to blame this event directly on human-generated climate change.

  1. bemused
    #2439534, posted on July 13, 2017 at 10:47 am

    But that won’t stop then fear mongers. Shut down coal, gas and hope immediately. BTW, is this another tipping point?

  2. Zyconoclast
    #2439547, posted on July 13, 2017 at 11:00 am

    All that ice.
    All we need is a glass and a bottle of Grand Marnier

  3. Exit Stage Right
    #2439558, posted on July 13, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Despite what the article says about the non link to Gerbal Wormening, this is manna from heaven for the AGW zealots who will jump on this as a sure sign that their predictions are coming true. No doubt it will be mentioned in every future doco or article as proof that we are all doomed. Al Gore has probably despatched his film crew to Antarctica as I type.

  4. notaluvvie
    #2439560, posted on July 13, 2017 at 11:17 am

    It is probably too early to blame this event directly on human-generated climate change.

    Just give them a few days to whip themselves into a frenzy.

  5. A Lurker
    #2439561, posted on July 13, 2017 at 11:19 am

    However, in satellite images from the 1980s, the rift was already clearly a long-established feature, and there is no direct evidence to link its recent growth to either atmospheric warming, which is not felt deep enough within the ice shelf, or ocean warming, which is an unlikely source of change given that most of Larsen C has recently been thickening. It is probably too early to blame this event directly on human-generated climate change.

    Perhaps undersea volcanoes are the culprit?

  6. jjf
    #2439565, posted on July 13, 2017 at 11:28 am

    The agenda for next weeks Q&A is now set!

  7. manalive
    #2439576, posted on July 13, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Firstly “Since the ice shelf is already floating, its departure from Antarctica may [will] not affect global sea levels …”(Wiki).
    Secondly there has been no overall net warming on the Antarctic Continent since observations began in the International Geophysical Year 1957.
    Thirdly the Antarctic Peninsula is at the boundary of the Antarctic and American plates and is therefore tectonically active which would probably contribute to any local ocean and crust warming.

  8. J.H.
    #2439594, posted on July 13, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Ice shelves always eventually break off under the load of their own continually growing mass.

    Government funding of “Science” has to stop, because the taxpayer is not purchasing “Science” they are getting fed bullsh*t for their hard earned money, while a political class expand government beyond what is healthy or safe.

  9. Mother Lode
    #2439610, posted on July 13, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    However, in satellite images from the 1980s, the rift was already clearly a long-established feature, and there is no direct evidence to link its recent growth to either atmospheric warming, which is not felt deep enough within the ice shelf, or ocean warming, which is an unlikely source of change given that most of Larsen C has recently been thickening. It is probably too early to blame this event directly on human-generated climate change.

    Kill the blasphemer!

    Burn the heretic!

  10. Mother Lode
    #2439611, posted on July 13, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Is there anything Da Wussians can’t do?

  12. Roger
    #2439618, posted on July 13, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Government funding of “Science” has to stop, because the taxpayer is not purchasing “Science” they are getting fed bullsh*t for their hard earned money, while a political class expand government beyond what is healthy or safe.

    No-one in Canberra, bar the cross benchers, is concerned about spending on “science” or the size of government.

    Look like we’re going to get a government sponsored space agency soon.

    Because every other country in the OECD, bar one, has one, apparently.

    Keeping up with the Joneses; put it on the national credit card.

