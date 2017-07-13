Background on the Larsen C Ice Shelf

One of the largest icebergs ever recorded has just broken away from the Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica. Over the past few years I’ve led a team that has been studying this ice shelf and monitoring change. We spent many weeks camped on the ice investigating melt ponds and their impact – and struggling to avoid sunburn thanks to the thin ozone layer. Our main approach, however, is to use satellites to keep an eye on things.
This event has also been widely but over-simplistically linked to climate change. This is not surprising because notable changes in the earth’s glaciers and ice sheets are normally associated with rising environmental temperatures. The collapses of Larsen A and B have previously been linked to regional warming, and the iceberg calving will leave Larsen C at its most retreated position in records going back over a hundred years.
However, in satellite images from the 1980s, the rift was already clearly a long-established feature, and there is no direct evidence to link its recent growth to either atmospheric warming, which is not felt deep enough within the ice shelf, or ocean warming, which is an unlikely source of change given that most of Larsen C has recently been thickening. It is probably too early to blame this event directly on human-generated climate change.
Liberty Quote
The riches of the rich are not the cause of the poverty of anybody; the process that makes some people rich is, on the contrary, the corollary of the process that improves many peoples want satisfaction. The entrepreneurs, the capitalists and the technologists prosper as far as they succeed in best supplying the consumers.— Ludwig von Mises
But that won’t stop then fear mongers. Shut down coal, gas and hope immediately. BTW, is this another tipping point?
All that ice.
All we need is a glass and a bottle of Grand Marnier
Despite what the article says about the non link to Gerbal Wormening, this is manna from heaven for the AGW zealots who will jump on this as a sure sign that their predictions are coming true. No doubt it will be mentioned in every future doco or article as proof that we are all doomed. Al Gore has probably despatched his film crew to Antarctica as I type.
It is probably too early to blame this event directly on human-generated climate change.
Just give them a few days to whip themselves into a frenzy.
Perhaps undersea volcanoes are the culprit?
The agenda for next weeks Q&A is now set!
Firstly “Since the ice shelf is already floating, its departure from Antarctica may [will] not affect global sea levels …”(Wiki).
Secondly there has been no overall net warming on the Antarctic Continent since observations began in the International Geophysical Year 1957.
Thirdly the Antarctic Peninsula is at the boundary of the Antarctic and American plates and is therefore tectonically active which would probably contribute to any local ocean and crust warming.
Ice shelves always eventually break off under the load of their own continually growing mass.
Government funding of “Science” has to stop, because the taxpayer is not purchasing “Science” they are getting fed bullsh*t for their hard earned money, while a political class expand government beyond what is healthy or safe.
Kill the blasphemer!
Burn the heretic!
Is there anything Da Wussians can’t do?
the Larsen C Ice Shelf size 5,800-square-kilometre
size of antarctica 14 million km²
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=size+of+antarctica+vs+the+Larsen+C+Ice+Shelf+size&client=firefox-b&tbm=isch&tbo=u&source=univ&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwid0o6knIXVAhVDVbwKHTCnB2IQsAQIWA&biw=1545&bih=881#imgrc=V4LYcVAl0AsO3M:
Government funding of “Science” has to stop, because the taxpayer is not purchasing “Science” they are getting fed bullsh*t for their hard earned money, while a political class expand government beyond what is healthy or safe.
No-one in Canberra, bar the cross benchers, is concerned about spending on “science” or the size of government.
Look like we’re going to get a government sponsored space agency soon.
Because every other country in the OECD, bar one, has one, apparently.
Keeping up with the Joneses; put it on the national credit card.