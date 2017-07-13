Beautiful pictures of Australia

Posted on 11:03 am, July 13, 2017 by Rafe Champion

From one of our commenters.

Might as well advertise my own verbal commentary on Australiana as well.

And more. The work of the late Kilmeny Niland, a brilliant and versatile artist and illustrator. She painted several different kinds of Australian landscapes in the books she illustrated, notably Clancy of the Overflow and Blossom Possum.

2 Responses to Beautiful pictures of Australia

  1. bemused
    #2439555, posted on July 13, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Thanks Rafe, that certainly came out of the blue.

  2. Rafe Champion
    #2439557, posted on July 13, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Just like your comment:)
    We have other commenters with web sites, I put up a llink to one the other day, in my dotage I can’t remember who it was:)

