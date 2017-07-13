CoAG energy ministers’ meeting – another step to economic disaster

Here’s and extract from a piece in Quadrant today dealing with tomorrow’s COAG energy ministers meeting.
With Australian electricity prices now approaching world-beating highs, tomorrow we have another meeting of the Council of Australian Government (CoAG) energy ministers who have created the current energy catastrophe.
They are to examine the Finkel report into electricity. Among the many counter-productive recommendations this report offered was an increase in the electricity market’s “governance”. This is a demand for even more of the political tinkering which, in the space of just 15 years, transformed the Australian electricity industry from the cheapest in the world to one of the dearest. Distortionary subsidies to renewable energy, which have also undermined reliability, are paramount in this.
Finkel decided that renewables are inevitable (which is why Malcolm Turnbull appointed him) and commissioned economic research to demonstrate that this would bring lower prices from the substitution of wind/solar for lower cost coal.
First, it assumed coal will run at a loss against a subsidised rival then close down in an ‘orderly’ manner.
This is the bridge to forecast cost reductions of wind and solar.
But if the coal stations hit major expenditure needs at an inconvenient time, they will be forced to close down. This was the case with Hazelwood, which was operating in the face of Worksafe notices and requiring perhaps a billion dollars for new boilers. Finkel’s solution (adopted by politicians) of requiring three years notice of closure is absurd and unworkable.
Moreover, the fabled and imminent onset of cheap renewables will not occur, just as it has not occurred through the past 30 years of similar erroneous predictions. And batteries won’t save the day they are simply a costly way of smoothing renewables’ intermittency.
Energy ministers, with the partial exception of Frydenberg, continue to demonstrate their utter ignorance of markets in general and electricity in particular by rising to support and intensify the on-going market poisoning by government regulatory controls.
Each person in attendance, in turn, should be required to submit their own personal explanation of the SCIENCE involved in their decision. I want to hear the reasoning. Not one of these men understands that wishing and hoping and thinking and praying, or planning and dreaming will supecede the Natural Law of Physics.
They are not ignorant, they know they are peddling crap they just don’t care because:
A) It won’t effect them (lifetime pension)
B) They luvvies love them and
C) The cronies wine and dine them and ensure a nice paying job on retiring from politics.
I read today that the total world energy output for wind power is 0.46% of total energy power production; solar is even less than that. So currently the world production of power for the two most hyped renewable energy sources is less than 1%. The donkeys that are spouting 42%, 50% renewable energy by 2030 or whenever are dreaming. Has the world gone mad? Here in Australia we are sitting on the lions share of coal, gas, iron ore, uranium and even enough oil reserves to be self sufficient and more and we have been hijacked by green leaning groups (about 8% of the population) that are influencing decisions that are driving power prices through the roof. The first political group to reverse this trend will win power (pun intended) in a landslide. The silent majority need to realise where this is headed, stand on their hind legs and shout that enough is enough, a la The Donald.
Basic headology.
The State tells the owner of a facility that their facility is only required for a short time, then will be shut down. Any election could see people come to power that simply want to dynamite the buildings straight away.
The State tells the owner of the facility that left wing militias are free to attack them using any lawfare or social activism they can, and the State will offer no protection.
Will the owner gold plate maintenance?, or do what reasonably needs doing while running down the facility into ‘angel hours’?.
At any time, something can happen unexpectedly to machinery, or lefties can sabotage or lightning can strike.
Telling the owners to go away and get their affairs in order, because the facility is terminally diseased, but a three year warning is required before death—only the State could have this sort of mindset.