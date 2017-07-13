Turnbull’s Last Stand?

A lot has been made of Malcolm Turnbull’s recent comments that the Liberal party is not a ‘conservative’ party and that the ‘sensible centre’ is the place to be.
Whether you think his comments were right, wrong or reported by the media out of context, the fact is that only someone with a profound lack of judgment would open domestic political wounds in such a manner while overseas. It’s really is as if Turnbull said to himself:
I’ve just finished building a hand hamburger with Manny Dynamite at the G20 (video below), Ubered with him back to Paris and now have some time to kill before I get to meet the Queen…
Important note: going straight to 0:24 will prevent you from thinking harmful and potentially criminal thoughts about David Speers:
PS: to be fair (to Macron), if someone wanted to give me $50 billion, I’d probably give them a lot more than a hand hamburger, a longing look (see at 0:34) and a ride back to Paris.
PS2: maybe it’s not a longing look at all. Maybe it’s more of a ‘FMD, he’s really going to give us $50 billion. Wow’, kind of look?
PS3: am I the only one who thinks it’s a little strange that our Prime Minister already has (whatever you want to call) this kind of relationship with France’s newly minted President – who was recently a member of the French Socialist Party? Or has it all just been a case of love at first sight?
All that aside, the issue of Turnbull’s London speech is little more than a diversion. We cannot allow ourselves to get sucked into a pointless debate concerning labels. When it comes to Turnbull (and pretty much any politician in government), it’s not about what he says: it’s about what he does and the results he achieves. So let’s have a closer look at these things…
Policies
Are these really the actions of a ‘centrist’, let alone a sensible one?
- November 2015 – Super Tax (Episode I): Turnbull thinks about changing the super contribution tax rate from a flat 15% to a 15% discount on the contributor’s marginal income tax rate, which would have impacted all workers earning over $36,000 per year.
- March 2016 – Turnbull thinks about introducing a negative gearing cap and reducing the CGT discount before taking them ‘off the table’ in April 2016:
After weeks of suggesting the government might make some changes to negative gearing at the higher end of the income scale, Mr Turnbull said it was “common sense” to make no adjustments to existing arrangements.
- 30 March 2016 – Turnbull thinks about building the taxation revolution, by having the federal government share income taxes with the States – an utterly hopeless proposition:
In other words, Turnbull wants to fix the finger pointing and overlapping with more complex tax legislation, more overlapping and nine income tax jurisdictions (*) – all with the intention of collecting essentially the same amount of income tax, just with more government administration and double handling:
“From a taxpayers’ point of view, he or she would pay the same amount of income tax but the states would be raising the money themselves. We would obviously administer it and collect it for them so again there’d be no compliance costs.”
Yep, that should definitely do the trick.
(*) Six States, two Territories plus the Commonwealth.
- 1 April 2016 – two days later, Turnbull thinks against building the taxation revolution, even though it was supposed to be the ‘the most fundamental reform to the federation in generations’. The date couldn’t have been more fitting.
- April 2016 – Super tax (Episode II) – Turnbull tries to out-left Labor by increasing super contribution taxes for anybody earning over $180K.
- April 2016 – Turnbull thinks about building the high speed rail revolution.
- May 2016 – Super Tax (Episode III) – Turnbull and Morrison have another go at trying to raise more revenue by fiddling with people’s super. Everybody is left utterly confused, including Julie Bishop:
- May 2016 – Turnbull and Morrison announce corporate tax cuts over a period of 10 years – something which has absolutely no chance of happening. Turnbull then crashes the plane into the mountain with a complete disaster of an interview regarding the costings.
- July 2016 – somehow, Turnbull thought that Rudd’s UN candidacy was a top priority for consideration immediately after the 2016 federal election – while dealing with section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act was not.
- August 2016 – Turnbull announces that he wants to change the GST distribution system. Many misinterpret this to mean that Turnbull’s proposed change will improve Western Australia’s GST share. A review of what Turnbull actually said shows otherwise:
“We believe that we should take that opportunity, as the West Australian share of the GST increases under the current system, to change the arrangements so that we set a percentage floor below which no states receipts can fall,” he said.
“Setting a floor below which a state’s share of the GST cannot fall, immediately after it has been exceeded in this cycle, means that no other state will be disadvantaged based on their projected GST shares.”
In other words, once the current system has finished screwing over Western Australia, Turnbull will introduce a floor so that no other state suffers the same problem. In the meantime, Western Australia is free to continue suffering under the current flawed system.
- 16 March 2017 – Turnbull announces the Snowys – Mark II. Although no feasibility has been completed, a rigorous back on the napkin analysis has probably been done.
- 28 March 2017 – Turnbull’s crack team announces that ratification of the China extradition treaty absolutely must happen, right now.
- 29 March 2017 – faster than a fornicating rat, Turnbull jumps ship on the ratification plan.
- April – June 2017 – people begin to realise that Turnbull had no clothes on when talking about GST reform.
- 11 July 2017 – on the heels of the G20, Turnbull mysteriously chooses a speech given to a think tank in London to talk about what he thinks the Liberal is and isn’t – successfully reminding people about the party’s disunity and general dysfunction.
If Turnbull thinks that these are the actions of someone of the ‘sensible centre’, then where does that place John Howard?
Finances
Next, is this a ‘sensible’ budget?
Seriously, when was the last time the federal government’s tax revenue went up by this much in one year and who was the leader at the time?
When was the last time the federal government’s revenue went up by about $50 billion in the space of only two years?
And, for extra bonus points, when was the last time raw spending went up by more than 4% for two years in a row? (Which is what the Turnbull government will achieve with its latest budget).
(I’ll answer the last one for you: it was in 2008-9 and 2009-10, when the Rudd Labor government managed to increase spending by 16.3% and 6.6% – something not seen since the Whitlam years).
Results
Lastly, are these the polls of a centrist who’s resonating with all the sensible people out there?
If this isn’t terminal, then I don’t know what is.
The only question left is when we’ll be treated to Turnbull’s last stand.
Potential Greatness™ is Agile™ and Innovative™. Just ask Godwin Grech.
Some say he’s been given to the end of the year to turn things around; others say as early as August.
Bishop tipped to succeed as “a good government loses its way.”
Deja vu all over again.
The bastard won’t go, and they owe him money.
What a seemingly interminable litany of failure. No one could have predicted that the Green Windbag of Wentworth would have been so absolutely bloody hopeless.
Except for all those that did.
Don’t let any federal politician of any party , out of the country till Austs. domestic problems are turned around. Our energy policy, GST, tax and spending are Austs. number one priority and till there fixed no one goes home.
When I reflect on the ousting of Abbott in 2015 and the events since its clear that getting rid of a first term PM is the cardinal sin. You cannot walk back from this populist unprincipled position, it’s impossible.
The rest is history.
Hey Philippa, how about an update on Malotto? I think I picked Sep 2017.
Excellent work marcus. Thank you.
Labour to win the next 2 elections
With Lord Waffleworth’s track record of achievement, who could have predicted all this Potential Greatness would end up evaporating before our eyes.
State income tax, at least for individuals, is a good idea and could actually go some way to kick starting competitive Federalism in this country as it heads towards serfdom.
If the Performing Stick Insect is the answer, then don’t ask the question.
It did occur to me that maybe the $1.75 million he stumped up and the Trumball Coalition Team(TM) moniker that appeared were not unrelated.
Maybe it wasn’t a donation. Maybe he became the naming rights sponsor. In which case the money wouldn’t be repayable.
I think the discussion of whether Maocolm stay or goes is bye the bye.
He has achieved being PM while at the same time helping* destroy the Liberal Party.
*the Liberal Party was heading for oblivion even without Maocolm. He just accelerated the process.
You forget he paid for the Prime Minster-ship fair and square!
In all of this, it’s truly remarkable how many people are still prepared to vote Liberal.
Must be that great strategy of “as long as their name is not ‘ALP’; never mind the policies!”
Rusted on, indeed.
.. and our very own Doomlord, who STILL labours under the belief that Malcontent Termite has learned his lessons from his past blunders as Opposition Leader and will show us why he was born to lead…
..soon..
..any day now…
…wait for it…
Cue Philippa, and an update of the current Mal-lotto standings…
Tell us all about the potential greatness again Sinc.
…and weren’t we roundly mocked by Sinc for doing so.
Not so much mocking from you now though, eh Doomlord?
Yesterday is not soon enough.
Turnbull seems to be one of those people who habitually fall for the old non-sequitur: “we must do something, this is something, let’s do this.”
I should add that it is usually best for Governments, or at least politicans to do nothing.
‘ and they owe him money.’
Pay him double, well worth it.
Turnbull is not sane.
Seriously.
He is not level headed.
He is a disgusting narcissist.
He chases the spotlight like a dog chases cars.
He isn’t hearing anything other than he has a few ministers to sort out.
Really.
You could physically grab the man by the collar, slap him and show him stark evidence of how hated he is throughout Australia and he wouldn’t get it.
The people (who to him are the media, and not a person extra) love him, and he’s got a winning smile.
He knows he has.
You won’t get him out of the seat voluntarily.
Why would he?
For the good of Australia and the party?
You’ve got to be joking.
I think it shows how great John Howard was. Within 12 months he was running surplus budgets. It took a Parliament House riot however. The Coalition tried something similar in May 2014 but the Senate blocked the budget and then the Coalition gave up
Although possible, I doubt that the Libs have the stomach to evict Malcolm. Too scared (with good reason) he will follow through on his threat to resign and force a by-election.
Personally, I am certain that Malcolm would immediately resign. Can you picture Turnbull and Abbott BOTH sitting up on the back bench!! Laugh, I’d probably piss myself.
But seriously, we all know that politics, and certainly within the major parties, is about power and being in Government. IMO there is no way the Libs will risk a by-election and possible loss of Government.
The Libs already know they are buggered but another 18-24 months of salary, superannuation, travel perks, committees to sit on (and be paid extra) plus the most obvious power kick of being a “Federal MP” is simply too great a prize to discard.
After the election loss, they will all write books attempting to distance themselves from Turnbull and we, the people, will endure at least two terms of Shorten and his cohorts reducing us to the South Pacific version of Venezuela.
Anybody not making plans to extract themselves and their wealth from this country will come to regret it.
I do not believe he has a f*king clue how to make/earn money.
Speedbox,
Are we not there yet?
Turnbull’s Last Stand?
That was when Macaron held his hand.
The thing is if Turnbull was correct about the Liberal Party being the “sensible centre” then that would make them way to the Right of the Liberals under both Howard and Abbott and would actually be a big improvement.
I don’t think it’s correct though and the Liberals are as left as they have ever been during the last three decades but they just have no ideas anymore either.
“No ideas”, should just be the new Liberal Party slogan.
We didn’t realise “Mr Communication” was actually “Mr Communicable Disease” for the Libs…. or did we…
Come the republic, MT will be president. Next item on this CV.
Use OPM?
Who do they have that could take the party to an almost immediate election (weeks not months)?
Would it cost them more or less than having Malcolm remain?
No easy answers
There are two Turnbulls. The one who turned dirty at John Howard for having the audacity to win the national debate on the Monarchy v Republic. And the other one who humbly visits the Queen.
“Speedbox, Are we not there yet?”
In some respects yes, in others, no. But I do think that the next decade or so will be devastating to this country. A couple more years of Turnbull followed by two terms of Labor is why I said “Anybody not making plans to extract themselves and their wealth from this country will come to regret it.”
Turnbull isn’t going anywhere unless he’s spilled….. Turnbull is quite prepared to destroy the Liberal Party and rebuild it in his own Republican image.
As far as Malcolm Turnbull is concerned, he has bought and paid for this party and its political machinery…. Malcolm Turnbull wants to be known as a founding father of the Australian Republic…. That’s his aim and he ain’t going anywhere unless he is pushed.
Judging from government’s performance in the opinion polls, there aren’t a lot of votes in the “sensible centre”.
This did not happen. Turnbill performed like a parrot. Well, no, I concede that he visited the Queen, but he did not “meet” her,as great people do.
marcus, great work above, however I cannot read it because I feel nauseous thinking how ad hoc and useless that man is. I don’t think I will ever use his real name again.
I’ve said it before but it needs to be said again.
You will never go broke underestimating the intelligence of the average Australian voter.
One thing is sure, if Turnbull leads the Liberals to the next election, Shorten will be PM for 3 terms (or more).
I wish Marcus hadn’t posted that.
It depresses and angers………..the anger burns!
Looks like an internal doc of disgruntled Liberals haha
There is only one Trumball, who was also clearly displayed around midnight after last year’s election.
Any fake humility displayed before our Head of State originates from the same place as that of the very ‘umble Uriah Heep.
It’s common sense for the PM to respectfully visit the queen.
The hypocrisy comes from the celebrities who campaigned for the republic and then show up for awards and gush over the monarchy when it suits.
stackja
#2439721, posted on July 13, 2017 at 2:35 pm
Come the republic, MT will be president. Next item on this CV.
Doubt it – the president of the republic will be an ayatollah
I agree with hzhousewife and John64.
The “humble” was sarcastic from me to a two faced slimey brown nose crawler insincere opportunist and I’m being kind.
“He (John Howard) was the Prime Minister who broke this nation’s heart” the sore Republican loser complained.
How about:
He (Malcolm Turnbull) was the Prime Minister who broke this nation.
who knew that our politics slipped so far left. We didn’t see it happening.
I doubt that slide has stopped yet.
Broke the nation’s heart? Well, it broke the peacock’s heart.
‘The Australian’ published my gloating verse, when his Republic Push went down. A petulant loser.
Never thought he’d manage to insert himself into the top job.
Surely he can’t hold out much longer
Dozens of people here predicted from Day 1 of Turnbull’s reign that it would be disastrous. Blind Freddy could see this. 54 Liberal MPs couldn’t. The Liberal Party is done.
Fifteen losing Newspolls, eh?
With apologies to J Bon Jovi
Just a thought. Turnbull, being the person he is i.e. completely up his own b…side could it be when he lost his Leadership to TA he became absorbed with the need for revenge. That revenge became the need to not only get rid of Tony Abbott but to get rid of the Liberal Party too. There is absolutely nothing he has done since becoming Leader in September 2015, that has in any way been to the benefit of the Party. Come the next election his plan will be complete and the Party, who obviously have a death wish, are too thick and gutless to do anything about it.
But the funniest is that Turnbull and Moneyson put a tax on the banks to raise $6 billion because they need to start paying the debt issue but then mmediately spend $5 billion to get it through the senate. (As the greens wanted $5 more and earlier for education)
MultiNational Decision Making Bodies.
The ponzi mc turn-quisling has just been in Europe, being flattered outrageously by unelected multinationa decision making bodies.
What has this contemptable multi-millionaire godless commo scumbag signed up to lock Australia into?.
The issue of Turnbull, Abbott, and the Rotting Corpse Party, is practically irrelevant. We need to spend more time and energy into building an alternative to the coming devastation of the Liars Posse. Currently, there is no substantial alternative to attract those who don’t really want to vote Labor or the Year Zeros, but feel their choices are limited.
A case in point is the manager of my gym. While giving her some advice today, I made the mistake of getting into politics. Cue a rant (hers) about how we live in such an awful country where women and gays and blacks are crushed beneath the jackboots of the white male overlords on a daily basis. Two days ago, she stated that what we need is a six hour working day so we can all spend more time on physical fitness. When I pointed out that that would mean less tax is paid, thus finding fewer public services, and that some people would simply spend more time doing what they already do (bugger all), she grunted and backed away.
My point in mentioning this is that she is only ever exposed to the dominant, left/socialist narrative in popular culture, so with no contrasting narrative, what is she expected to believe? When there is only one message, delivered repetitively and loudly, people absorb that, because they need to believe in SOMETHING.
Our ambitious task is to put forward a substantial, convincing counter-narrative, and communicate that in a way that resonates with a variety of sections of the population.
‘funding’ not ‘finding’
No Faye, there’s only one MT, but he’s schizophrenic and suffers from narcissistic personality disorder.
Turnbull wakes up every day to the greeting, “Good morning Prime Minister.” His ego, thus stroked, brings a warm smile to his face. Then his limousine arrives and the door is opened with the greeting, “Good morning Prime Minister.” His ego, thus stroked a little more, emboldens his smile. He arrives at his Prime Ministerial offices, and is greeting with a flurry of “Good morning Prime Minister.” His ego, thus stroked even more, to the point of ejeculation, he enters his private office and exclaims…”I AM THE PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA, I AM THE MOST IMPORTANT AUSTRALIAN. I AM ALL POWERFUL, I AM AWESOME.” He probably throws in a few “Fuck you Abbott” “I beat you” just to round off his morning mantra. It’s important to keep balance.
I’m afraid that’s all that goes through this narcissistic megalomaniac’s mind.
Then he sets out his day’s work of how to remain PM and push his “sensible centre” Maoist Green agenda.
It seems only 10% of Liberal voters have worked this out since Turnbull stole the PM’ship and have switched to PHON or AuCons. Turnbull has not taken one vote from Labor or Greens. The numbers speak for themselves. Turnbull is electoral poison. (Thanks Marcus for presenting the numbers.)
Tits Shorten has done nothing either; he’s persuaded no one else to vote Labor.
It’s time for the sake of Australia’s future that Pauline and Corey shack up together. Arranged marriages are becoming more popular in Australia.
He is a merchant banker. He therefore only knows how to make a commission off banking transactions of those that do.
Actual value adding? NFI.